25 Best Religious TV Shows According to The Internet

We've had that one person who testified that they found God by watching a religious movie or series, or God could find them — whichever way. With religious shows comes a profound message that mostly leaves viewers reflecting and introspecting. Here, we share a list of the 25 best religious TV shows, according to fans in an online community.

1. The Righteous Gemstones (2019-Present)

Created by Danny McBride, this American black comedy crime television series tells the story of a dysfunctional family comprised of televangelists keen on showing us that worship can pay any dividends. Perhaps the moral lesson from this series is that zealousness can get you a filled pocket, after all.

2. Under The Banner of Heaven (2022)

The series introduces us to the murder case of Brenda Wright Lafferty and her daughter, both found dead in a suburb in the Salt Lake Valley. Detective Jen Pyre has been tasked to investigate this case. While at it, he fearlessly reveals the hidden secrets about the origins of the LDS religion and the often chaotic effects of unyielding faith.

3. Mrs. Davis (2023)

Sister Simone is ousted from her monastery, thanks to the AI reporter, Mrs. Davis. Vengeful Sister Simone swears to annihilate Mrs. Davis. To get this done, she strikes a deal with the algorithm to exact her vengeance, and as she searches for the Holy Grail, she is thrown into a dangerous world of secret societies, religious intrigues, and ancient tales. It's a brilliant series you wouldn't want to miss for anything!

4. Midnight Mass (2021)

This American supernatural gothic horror mini-series takes us on a mysterious and thought-provoking journey to the isolated island of Crockett, the hometown of a young priest who has returned to start his life again after serving four years in prison for an accidental murder. The series handles the complexities of morality, religion, and the power of faith!

5. The Chosen (2017-Present)

With 26 episodes and still counting, The Chosen has illustrated the life and ministry of Jesus for Christian lovers on their home screens, and it is nothing like the stories you've read in the Bible. Most fans report that watching Jesus perform miracles and uphold the broken-hearted in this series renewed their faith and spirit.

6. Ramy (2019-Present)

This show exemplifies not only what it means to be Muslim but to be a Muslim in America—the New York Times praised the series for depicting the Islamic faith in a good light when most American films did so in a negative light. The series follows Ramy, an immigrant American Muslim traveling on a spiritual path in his politically polarized New Jersey neighborhood.

7. The Pillars of the Earth (2010)

This eight-part miniseries, set in 12th-century England and based on a novel by Ken Follet, tells the story of the disruption of the succession to the English throne by a mysterious secret. Swords cling-clang, and blood splatters on our screens as we watch a battle unfold while watching Bishop Waleran Bigod and the Hamleighs manipulate the conflict to their advantage.

8. Call The Midwife (2012-Present)

Between the 1950s and 1960s, a group of nurse midwives is riddled with confronting the pressures of their everyday lives and, at the same time, trying to build a coping mechanism with their changing world. Produced by Neal Street Productions, this series has included the stellar performance of actors like Jessica Raine and Leonie Elliott.

9. 7th Heaven (1996-2007)

The Camden family is the subject of this television show as the father, a pastor, and mother, the homemaker, deal with the drama of raising seven children, ranging from infants to adults. Brenda Hampton created it, and each episode runs for an estimated 44 minutes.

10. Evil (2019-Present)

In Evil, human reasoning based on science meets the divine. Kristen Bouchard, a forensic psychologist, skeptically allies with David Acosta, a Catholic priest in training, to discover and provide logical explanations to purported supernatural incidents within the church.

11. Joan of Arcadia (2003-2005)

Reviewers have praised this series, some describing it as the best new broadcast series of the season. The LA Times notes, “The real miracle here is how deftly the show avoids the soggy cliches of redemption so many of its forerunners have embraced.” The show follows an ordinary family faced with atypical situations, which includes Joan's steady discussions with God.

12. Manifest (2018-2023)

Jeff Rake's supernatural drama television series employs the skillful performances of Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, and Athena Karkanis. Manifest focuses on the passengers and crew of a commercial airliner (the Montevideo Air Flight 828), who unexpectedly surface after going missing for five and a half years and was thought to be dead. They struggle to reintegrate into society as disturbing realities unfold.

13. The Leftovers (2014-2017)

Based on Tom Perrotta's novel, this series aired on HBO from 2014 to 2017. Three years have passed since the “Sudden Departure,” a global catastrophe that saw two percent of the world's total population vanish. The leftovers (those who survived the catastrophe) must struggle to survive as the aftermath of the incident strikes. Among these are police chief Kevin Garvey and his family, Nora Durst, a grieving widow, and her brother, Reverend Matt Jamison.

14. Eli Stone (2008-2009)

This television show centers on the life of Eli Stone, a successful lawyer at a prestigious San Francisco law firm who feels inspired by prophetic visions to assist those in need. Amongst others, this series will teach you what genuine compassion means.

15. Big Love (2006-2011)

Bill Paxton, a polygamist, resides with his fundamentalist Mormon family in Salt Lake City, Utah. Through this series, we watch him share his big love by attempting to satisfy his three wives and their numerous children while dealing with several difficulties. With five seasons, this series will have you questioning the essence of some actions we make and the repercussions.

16. Britannia (2018-2021)

Set in AD 43, the show tells the story of the invasion of Britain by the Romans, led by General Aulus Plautius. David Morrissey, who plays General Aulus Plautius, proves his acting prowess and delivers in every scene.

17. Black Jesus (2014-2019)

Doesn't the title sound like controversy? Who knows what was running through the minds of the creators of this series when they decided to go on with the idea? Funnily enough, many people enjoyed it. Performing better than would've expected in reception, this comedy series brings Jesus to the contemporary age, somewhere in Compton, California, and portrays him with as much compassion as the Biblical Jesus is known for.

18. Caprica (2010)

This American sci-fi drama TV show is a reimagination of Battlestar Galactica, starring Eric Stoltz, Esai Morales, Paula Malcomson, and many other notable actors. The television series depicts the development of the Cylon androids, who would later rebel against their human creators.

19. Lucifer (2016-2021)

In this series, Lucifer feels there could be more for him on Earth than in the Underworld, so he gets on the next bus or flight (or whatever) to Earth. As Alec Benjamín sang, he doesn't bargain, and not even his constantly meddling siblings can get him to return — especially when the devil falls in love.

20. On Becoming a God in Central Florida (2019)

Yeah, this is a dark comedy. Set in the 1990s, Kirsten Dunst plays the role of Krystal Stubbs, a waterpark worker at minimum money who is searching for a better life. She climbs the levels of Founders American Merchandise (FAM) — a cultish pyramid scheme that first destroyed her family — by lying, cheating, and conning her way there to achieve her goal.

21. Legion (2017-2019)

In this, David Haller, a paranoid schizophrenic, is admitted to a psychiatric facility. Later, an inexplicable encounter with a fellow patient Syd Barrett makes him realize that he may not be ill after all, and the plot takes a surprising turn.

22. Miracle Workers (2019-Present)

In Miracle Workers, a low-level angel is tasked with answering all of humanity's prayers, accompanied by another who must grant a seemingly unattainable request of making two people fall in love. Miracle Workers is an American anthology comedy series Simon Rich created for the TBS network.

23. La Peste (2018-2019)

Also known as The Plague, this Spanish historical drama series features an ensemble of brilliant casts, including Pablo Molinero, Sergio Castellanos, and Paco León. It focuses on a crime story during the bubonic outbreak in the 16th century.

24. Neverwhere (1996)

Here's another miniseries that stole the hearts of religious TV show lovers in the 1990s. This urban fantasy takes us into the magical realms of London Below that coexist with the physical realm, the London Above. In London Below, a man tries to help a young woman inflicted with an injury while at the same time trying to figure out how to make his way back to London Above after.

25. Messiah (2020)

Michael Petroni's thriller television series focuses on how the modern world responds to a guy whose supporters think him to be the eschatological return of ʿĪsā. A CIA officer follows the case closely after a huge international following, and questions about his identity are raised by his abrupt arrival and his miracles. Sadly, the show was canceled.

