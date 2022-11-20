Here Is Your Guide to The Best Resorts in Mexico

With cold weather on the way, you might consider visiting somewhere warmer. If so, Mexico could be a great place to travel.

According to a report from the Mexican Secretary of Foreign Affairs, 20.1 million international tourists visited Mexico from January to August alone.

If you’re looking to join the millions of people who visit Mexico, you’ll likely want to know a bit more about some options for where to stay. We’ve compiled a guide to resorts in the four most visited cities in Mexico according to a report by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism.

Best Resorts in Mexico's Most Visited Cities

Garza Blanca Resort and Spa – Puerto Vallarta

Club Regina Los Cabos – San Jose del Cabo

Fiesta Americana Reforma – Mexico City

Moon Palace Resort – Cancun

Puerto Vallarta

Starting the list at number four is Puerto Vallarta. Over 600,000 visitors flew to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in 2021. The city has a lot to explore, from a vibrant boardwalk to tropical forests.

An attraction you will want to visit here includes the Vallarta Botanical Gardens. Nestled in the Sierra Mountain range, these gardens are split into multiple sections, like the Tropical Fruit Orchard, which has a fantastic collection of oaks, wild palms, and agave plants. It also has a Conservatory of Orchids and Native Plants, with almost 300 species native to Mexico, and a Cactus Garden, with several varieties of cacti.

For a somewhat louder space, try the Malecon Boardwalk. It is peppered with sculptures by renowned artists, art and crafts galleries, and shops and restaurants. Visitors can also enjoy open-air performances at the Los Arcos Amphitheater.

Garza Blanca Resort and Spa

The Garza Blanca Resort and Spa puts you right in Puerto Vallarta. This luxury beach resort has an array of amenities to help guests relax after a day in the city. These luxuries include three outdoor swimming pools with jacuzzis, an outdoor tennis court, and an oceanview gym.

Additionally, the Garza Blanca offers several activities to help guests experience more of the city. Birdwatching tours, guided jungle hikes, and tequila tastings are just a few available activities. This resort has three restaurants to choose from for dining options.

Blanca Blue offers gourmet Mexican cuisine with a view of the ocean. For a traditional steakhouse with wine, craft beer, and cocktails, try the Bocados Steak House. Lastly, Aquazul offers more casual fare like burgers, pizza, and fajitas.

On top of the amenities featured at the resort, Garza Blanca is also home to a luxury spa. Services here include hydrafacials, manicures, pedicures, and massages. Additionally, there are fully-customized therapy suites to help you unwind in privacy. The spa offers a hydrotherapy ritual where guests can relax with a circuit of water-based treatments like a sauna, massage shower, vitality pool, and cold plunge pool.

The resort has one, two, and three-bedroom suites. The one-bedroom suite has a king-sized bed and sofa bed to accommodate four guests. In the two-bedroom suite, a second bedroom with two queen-sized beds joins the king-sized bed and sofa bed to hold up to six guests. Finally, the three-bedroom suite has two king-sized beds, two queen-sized beds, and a sofa bed to accommodate up to eight guests.

San Jose del Cabo

The city of San Jose del Cabo is at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula. This city has plenty of beaches filled with enjoyable activities. Visitors can paddleboard and kayak near sea lions, dolphins, sea birds, and even whales.

Chileno Bay and Lovers Beach, in particular, are two kayaking spots that give travelers a chance to get up close and personal with marine life. San Jose del Cabo is also home to whale shark tours where guests can swim with these magnificent animals.

The Misión San Jose del Cabo Añuiti is worth checking out for those interested in Mexican history. The original mission was built in 1730 and has been destroyed and rebuilt four times. While this building was once a contentious spot in the city, it currently serves as a tourist attraction and even holds Sunday Mass.

Club Regina Los Cabos

Club Regina, Los Cabos, has a terrific view of the Pacific Ocean, and every unit is water-facing. Many have a terrace to enhance the view. Guests can cool off in one of the four outdoor swimming pools or relax in the hot tub after exploring San Jose del Cabo.

The resort also features an on-site restaurant called Inizio. Inizio’s menu is filled with traditional Mexican food and features international dishes.

Try Altura, which specializes in lunch options for something a bit lighter. If a morning pick-me-up is what you’re after, Club Regina is home to Magic Breeze Coffee and Bar. This coffee shop and bar provide beverages and snacks all day.

If you’d like to ease some tension, this Mexican resort is home to Spa Villa Vera. This spa helps guests de-stress with massages, facials, manicures, and pedicures, alongside various other services. For accommodations at the Club Regina Los Cabos, guests can choose from a studio, one-bedroom, or grand suite.

The studio has a king-sized bed and can accommodate up to two people. Meanwhile, the one-bedroom suite has a king-sized bed, a sofa bed, and a spa tub. This suite can house up to four guests. Lastly, the grand suite has two king-sized beds, a sofa bed, and a hot tub. Overall, this unit can accommodate a maximum of six guests.

Mexico City

As the capital city of Mexico, it’s little surprise that Mexico City is a popular destination. Mexico City may be the best place for anyone interested in the nation’s history, thanks to its Centro Histórico, or Historic District.

The Historic District is home to museums, temples, and theaters that tie into the country's history. Some highlights include Palacio de Bellas Artes, filled with Diego Rivera murals and fine arts exhibitions, and the Zócalo, formerly known as the main Aztec ceremonial center in Tenochtitlan.

Another attraction in Mexico City is Parque Mexico, an urban garden with lots of Art Deco architecture. While you’re here, check out the ironwork clocktower and the Foro Lindbergh, comprised of five pillars marking a staging area. The staging area is decorated with murals by a notable painter and muralist Roberto Montenegro.

Fiesta Americana Reforma

For a resort in Mexico City that will grant you easy access to many attractions, consider Fiesta Americana Reforma. The resort is only a few minutes from the Historic District, so you’ll be able to make the most of your time in Mexico City. Onsite amenities include a gym, bar, buffet, and restaurant. The Stellaris Bar serves a variety of wines, beers, and hand-crafted cocktails alongside smaller snacks.

An international buffet at Fiesta Americana Reforma will provide a more filling dining option. This buffet serves breakfast, brunch, seafood, and grilled options depending on the day and time. Lastly, La Distral offers contemporary Mexican cuisine alongside seafood, salads, and desserts. Additionally, La Distra provides a spirits and cocktails menu for guests.

The Fiesta Americana has studio, master, and presidential suites. The studio has a double bed and a full-size bathroom to accommodate two guests. The master suite features a king-sized bed, sofa bed, and full-size bathroom to accommodate three guests. Finally, the presidential suite has a king-sized bed, sofa bed, and a full-size bathroom to house up to four guests.

As a bonus, the presidential suite grants guests access to the Fiesta Club Lounge. This lounge serves continental breakfast and also serves as a bar with snacks in the afternoon. If you’d like a little extra value out of your stay, then the presidential suite may be for you.

Cancun

Cancun has found considerable success as a tourist destination. Almost four million visitors flew into Cancun in 2021. Some attractions found in the city include the Museo de Maya, or Mayan Museum. Guests can enjoy exhibits on Mayan history and art at this museum. In fact, it has one of the Yucatán’s most important collections of Mayan artifacts there.

Once you’ve learned about Mayan history, head to the Nichupte Lagoon. There are many opportunities for parasailing, speed boating, and snorkeling there. One spot in Cancun is only available to visit by snorkel, which is the Underwater Museum of Art, which lies beneath the waters of Cancun. It features four galleries filled with sculptures for visitor enjoyment.

If you like golfing, Cancun is home to several golf clubs like Playa Mujeres Golf Club.

Moon Palace Resort

Try the Moon Palace Resort if you’re looking for a relaxing destination in Cancun. This resort has an outdoor pool with a waterslide where guests of all ages can cool off. Twelve on-site restaurants offer Mexican, Italian, Japanese, Brazilian, and Indian food options.

Alternatively, you can stay in your room to enjoy your meals because Moon Palace offers 24-hour room service.

It's also home to a 27-hole golf course divided into three nine-hole courses: dunes, jungle, and lakes. Check out the onsite Moon Palace Resort Awe Spa for rest and rejuvenation. Enjoy facials, massages, and wraps.

This resort has superior governor, deluxe, and family suites. The ideal governor suite features a king-sized bed and two double beds to accommodate four guests. Lastly, the family suite has a king-sized bed and two double beds to hold up to six guests.

Relax in Luxury at Timeshare in One of Mexico's Most Visited Cities

If you want to make visiting Mexico a yearly tradition, consider buying a timeshare there. Timeshares will allow you to visit your favorite resort yearly, whether in Mexico or elsewhere. You can use your timeshare points to book a vacation at another destination through vacation exchange. If you’d like to save money, you can buy or rent a timeshare off the resale market.

Conclusion

If the past is any indication, tourism is booming in Mexico and will continue to thrive in the future. From the forests of Puerto Vallarta to the waters of Cancun, there are plenty of things to do and see near these recommended Mexico resorts.

If you haven’t taken a trip to Mexico and want to make some great memories on your next vacation, what are you waiting for?

