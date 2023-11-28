10 Best Resorts in the Caribbean for Self-Discovery, Rekindling Relationships, and Rest

On the road to recovery after the global pandemic, 2022 was about revenge travel. In 2023, Americans allocated a good portion of their budget toward travel compared to the previous year. As travel demand hit a sustainable place, travelers from the United States put the spotlight on new priorities—self-invention and deepening relationships.

2024 Travel Trends and Personas Take Shape

A study commissioned by digital travel marketplace Booking.com that involved 27,000 travelers from 33 countries clearly describes what travel will be like in the near future. About 68% of travelers believe they see a better version of themselves while exploring the world. In particular, 70% of American travelers put great value in the anonymity of travel and the opportunity for self-invention.

The global study further highlights the collective thirst for self-discovery and deeper connections of travelers in 2024. About 24% of respondents intend to strengthen the bond with their partners. Parents also join the trend of seeking self-growth, with 58% planning to take trips without their kids. With the cost of living on the rise everywhere as a possible limiting factor to travel plans, 62% of travelers say they will keep an eye on affordable luxury travel deals.

Another study by Hilton and Ipsos confirms such findings. In the annual trends report based on a survey of 10,000 travelers from nine countries, people want to travel in 2024 primarily to rest and recharge. This goal is shared across generations, from baby boomers to Gen Z, with 55% to 68% hoping to get away from their daily routines for a leisure vacation, specifically to get some good sleep.

Looking further ahead, the World Travel & Tourism Council forecasts a significant growth in global tourism. In the U.S., for example, the travel economy could hit the $3 trillion mark, Bloomberg reports.

One region that benefits from the travel intent of consumers in tangent with self-discovery, rekindling relationships, and wellness is the Caribbean. Travel trends reported by analytics firm ForwardKeys show that seasonal lines have blurred in recent months, with no clear low season in the Caribbean anymore.

10 Best Resorts in the Caribbean for Self-Discovery, Rekindling Relationships, and Rest

With the 2024 travel trends and travel personas taking shape, among the clear winners are the best resorts in the Caribbean. The region is known for the best honeymoon destinations in the world.

The region is well-known for affordable luxury resorts, in line with the travelers' desire to find great value for their money. With a focus on self-invention, rekindling relationships, and rest, travelers will find excellent deals with resorts offering all-inclusive packages. Such offers allow travelers to enjoy hassle-free vacations and focus on meaningful experiences.

Sandals Saint Vincent

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Sandals Saint Vincent is ideally situated in a secluded cove, hugged by a lush forest, a gently winding river, and the azure waters of the Caribbean. It is the brand's newest property in the region and is shaping up to become a top Sandals resort. It features the most expansive suites to date, according to Sandals.

An unparalleled holiday awaits guests, as the nature surrounding Sandals Saint Vincent is ripe for exploration. It is a paradise that invites travelers to leave their worries behind. One cannot ask for more from overwater villas, world-class dining concepts, expansive pools, and numerous watersports activities to a state-of-the-art fitness center.

Kamalame Cay

Andros, Bahamas

Located just a few hops from the Andros Great Barrier Reef in the Bahamas, Kamalame Cay is a 96-acre private white-sand island that offers a laid-back vibe. It takes a while to get to the resort, but the journey is all worth it. Guests can choose from one of the 22 luxurious rooms and suites by the sea. The staff pampers visitors with a picnic basket with fresh fruits, an assortment of pastries, and jams on the front porch every morning.

Kamalame boasts of the Bahamas’ only overwater spa that will give guests a unique wellness experience to help them rejuvenate and revitalize.

Jade Mountain

Soufriere, Saint Lucia

Considered one of the best resorts in the Caribbean for couples, Jade Mountain sits high on top of a hillside within a lush 600-acre estate of Anse Chastanet. The seemingly brutalist architecture of the resort is spellbinding. Add to it the majestic views of the world-renowned Piton Mountains. Every accommodation offers an incredible vista, but splurging for a suite with an infinity pool is worth every penny.

Aside from the mesmerizing views, giant beds and 24/7 butler service will ensure guests can focus on rest and much-needed reconnection.

Sandals Grande Saint Lucian

Pigeon Island Gros-Islet, Saint Lucia

Another highly-rated oasis for travelers who want a Caribbean retreat is the Sandals Grande Saint Lucian. This property offers a good blend of lively beach vibes for guests who wish to enjoy socializing and a few drinks and secluded areas where you can enjoy some peace and quiet. The property is on a peninsula, offering picturesque views of the waters and the nearby magical volcanic mountains.

It has everything from over-the-water bungalows to a mile-long beach, a world-class golf course, and 12 gourmet restaurants.

Jumby Bay Island – Oetker Collection

Antigua

The all-inclusive package at this 300-acre posh private island resort includes meals, drinks, activities, and access to a kids club. Couples who want to escape the daily stress of life will be able to do so at Jumby Bay Island. Travelers can choose between suites, villas, and private residences– all Instagram-perfect.

Staying at Jumby Bay Island is all about freedom and a spontaneous island lifestyle. It is genuinely an island of leisure where all one needs to worry about is putting on a swimsuit and sunblock.

Ambergris Cay Resort

Turks and Caicos Islands

Travelers seeking seclusion in an island paradise will find their dreams coming true at Ambergris Cay Resort. This remote luxury getaway will give travelers access to over 1,100 acres of underdeveloped space. The choice of accommodation? Either suites on the powdery-sand beach with a view of the Caribbean Sea or villas atop hills that offer scenic views of the Atlantic Ocean.

Most guests spend their time on the talcum sands, go on castaway picnics at nearby sandbars, or explore different corners of the island.

Sandals Grenada

St. George’s, Grenada

Sandals Grenada is considered one of the most innovative resorts in the world that offers all-inclusive packages. Ideally situated on the Pink Gin Beach, where the fragrant aromas of spices permeate the air, this top Sandals resort offers guests a wonderful collection of 257 rooms and suites.

Its Skypool Butler Suites, for example, is an award-winning accommodation with a private pool seemingly hanging from the sky. Couples will also enjoy the trademarked Tranquility Soaking Tub for two. Travelers who want to explore can come face to face with leatherback turtles or underwater statues or get lost in the surrounding botanical gardens.

Cap Maison Resort & Spa

Smuggler's Cove, St. Lucia

Cap Maison is located on the northern tip of Saint Lucia. It is one of the classiest resorts travelers can book on the island. The hacienda-style property on the clifftop has a reputation as one of the best foodie hotels in this corner of the Caribbean. Its open-air restaurant serves Caribbean-French cuisine paired with a good list of wines from all over the world.

Resort guests can choose from 49 rooms spread over three-story colonial-style white buildings. While the property is secluded, it is conveniently situated near the touristy Rodney Bay.

Hermitage Bay

St. Marys, Antigua & Barbuda

Hermitage Bay is a five-star, all-inclusive resort in a quiet and secluded western corner of Antigua. Surrounded by underdeveloped land, it gives guests a private island vibe. Couples who want to rekindle romance will find the hillside suites a perfect home away from home. These suites feature a wrap-around deck and a plunge pool.

The breeze, the sound of the waves, and the enchanting views make it a perfect spot to do everything one can imagine. Ironically, such a beautiful setting is also ideal for doing nothing. One can focus on invigorating the soul in this slice of Caribbean paradise.

Royalton Negril

Negril, Jamaica

Royalton Negril is an all-inclusive resort ideal for families or couples who want to momentarily forget the daily grind in the urban jungle. From breathtaking beaches, sumptuous gourmet meals, expansive pools, and top-notch service, Royalton Negril can help raise one’s tired spirit.

This luxury resort in Jamaica features 407 modern suites, nine restaurants, seven bars, and a splash park for kids. Meanwhile, adults can escape to an adults-only area at the Hideaway at Royalton Negril.