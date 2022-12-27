11 Best Restaurants in Mystic, CT (from a Local)

Mystic, CT, is known for its stunning views, peaceful atmosphere, and delicious cuisine. No wonder it's the top tourist town in Connecticut! With so many excellent restaurants to choose from, deciding which to pick can be overwhelming.

Mystic is worth visiting and is only a short drive from New Haven. Peak tourist season is summer, but it's a beautiful spot in the fall and during the holiday season. A must-see is B.F. Clyde's Cider Mill, which is only open from September through December.

As a native of Southeastern Connecticut for over forty-five years, I've had my share of tasty local cuisine. Although I've had delicious meals at the touristy Mystic Pizza restaurant, there are much better places to enjoy a nice lunch or dinner.

This list contains the best restaurants in Mystic, CT, that locals love. From waterfront seafood spots serving the fresh catch of the day to cozy cafés offering classic New England-style fare – there's something for everyone.

Before your visit, check out the recommendations below for the top restaurants in Mystic, CT, to help plan your stay! Whether you are looking for a romantic date night spot or a family-friendly meal, this list has you covered.

1. Pink Basil

One of the many great restaurants within Old Mystic Village is Pink Basil. This eatery offers a wide variety of Thai and Asian cuisine, and it's a family's favorite!

Why It’s a Top Pick

The restaurant is known for its flavorful curries, creative sushi rolls, and delicious stir-fries. Guests can choose to dine inside or outside on the beautiful patio. You can select among four spice levels so you will have just the right amount of heat in your food.

Best Menu Options

No matter what you're craving, the menu will have something to satisfy it. The restaurant is known for delicious sushi and great stir-fries. It has been a favorite amongst locals and tourists for many years.

2. Oyster Club

If you want panoramic views of the Mystic River, look no further than the Oyster Club. They only have limited reservations and walk-ins available, so you'll have to get on their list early for fine dining with a water view.

Why It’s a Top Pick

The Oyster Club is a top-tier restaurant that offers an unforgettable dining experience. The atmosphere is comfortable yet elegant. It is perfect for a night out with friends or a romantic date night.

Whether you're looking for an upscale meal or a casual lunch, Oyster Club in Mystic is the place to be. With its outstanding cuisine and attentive service, it's no wonder why this restaurant has become one of the most beloved area eateries.

Best Menu Options

This restaurant is the perfect spot for a delicious seafood dinner. The menu features an extensive selection of local and sustainable seafood, including a raw bar with oysters and clams, mussels, and native monkfish.

You'll find seasonal selections on the menu that feature locally sourced ingredients. A raw bar includes local oysters and clams. There are also freshly grown Connecticut vegetables, aged dry meats, and line-caught fish, along with a wide variety of cocktails, wines, and craft beers from the area.

3. Jealous Monk

The Jealous Monk in Mystic, CT, is a cozy spot perfect for a casual lunch with friends or family. It's a great place to eat if you shop in the Village.

Why It’s a Top Pick

The restaurant's typical beer garden also offers food with some great appetizers and sandwich options. The service is top-notch, with friendly staff and efficient service. Plus, the prices are very reasonable, and it's family-friendly.

Best Menu Options

The menu features appetizers, salads, sandwiches, burgers, and entrees. For those into adult beverages, you'll find an extensive list of draft beers. Some delicious desserts – like a cinnamon pretzel and warm brownie sundae – are also available!

4. Pizzetta

Located in downtown Mystic, Pizzetta is great for pizza. Between its menu and excellent service, this is the perfect spot to grab a bite.

Why It’s a Top Pick

They have plenty of menu options, including selections for people who are vegan or follow a gluten-free diet.

Karen Kelly from Seasonal Cravings says, “My family has been staying in Mystic every summer for ten years now and Pizzetta is our favorite spot. The kids enjoy sitting on the back patio, listening to live music, and seeing all the dogs.”

Best Menu Options

They have traditional options like Margarita and Three Cheese pizzas, but they also have fun pizzas on the menu. The delicious Philly Cheese Steak or Mac & Cheese pizzas are some more unique options.

5. Engine Room

The Engine Room restaurant is perfect for enjoying a meal with friends and family.

Why It’s a Top Pick

The atmosphere is warm and inviting, with cozy seating and dim lighting. The service is always friendly and efficient, so you're sure to have a great dining experience every time.

Best Menu Options

The menu offers a variety of dishes, from classic American favorites to Italian-inspired cuisine.

You can start your meal by ordering an appetizer from their extensive selection. For your main course, you'll find options like steak, seafood, burgers, sandwiches, and more. Delicious dessert choices include cakes, creme brûlée, ice cream sundaes, and other treats.

6. The Mariner

The Mariner Restaurant in Mystic, Connecticut, is a beautiful place to enjoy seafood and other classic American favorites. The restaurant is on the waterfront and offers stunning views of the Mystic River.

Why It’s a Top Pick

Customers can watch their favorite sports teams on the large flat-screen TVs while dining or simply relaxing on the spacious patio overlooking the river. Whether you're looking for a romantic night out or a casual meal with family and friends, the Mariner Restaurant is sure to provide an enjoyable experience.

Best Menu Options

The menu includes fresh seafood such as steamed lobster, mussels, clams, scallops, and grilled salmon and shrimp. Burgers, sandwiches, and salads are available if you are not a seafood fan. The Mariner also provides a full bar with an extensive selection of wines, beers, and cocktails.

7. Noble Smokehouse

If you're in the mood for some good old-fashioned barbecue, head down to Noble, just outside the heart of downtown Mystic. This restaurant is relatively new to the area, and the food is delicious.

Why It’s a Top Pick

For a New England restaurant serving barbecue, this restaurant sure knows how to prepare delicious food. It is a top pick for anyone who loves meat. They also offer a ton of comfort food.

Best Menu Options

There's not one bad thing on the menu. However, some of the best options are the Slow Smoked Brisket, the Baby Back Ribs, and the Texas Pulled Pork. They've got a variety of delicious sides to choose from, too, like Brisket Mac & Cheese and Cowboy Beans. They also have jalapeño cheddar cornbread.

8. Red 36

This is another great option in Mystic, CT, for seafood. It is on the waterfront and offers an array of fresh and locally-sourced seafood dishes.

Why It’s a Top Pick

The atmosphere is cozy yet sophisticated; it's an excellent spot for any occasion, whether you're looking for a romantic dinner or a casual lunch with friends. From the welcoming staff to spectacular river views, you'll surely enjoy your experience at Red 36!

Best Menu Options

The menu features traditional favorites such as lobster rolls, fish tacos, and unique specialties like pan-seared scallops and crispy salmon with roasted vegetables. The restaurant also has an impressive bar menu featuring craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and an extensive selection of wines.

9. Mango's Wood-Fired Pizza

In the mood for an excellent wood-fired pizza? Mango's in Olde Mistick Village is the place to go!

Why It’s a Top Pick

This restaurant is arguably one of New England's most unique pizza restaurants. Their dough is made from scratch using an old-world tradition and simple ingredients.

Best Menu Options

The wood-fired wings are at the top of the menu for a reason and we recommend the bourbon molasses flavor, but you can't go wrong with other options. If you're a seafood lover, give the New Haven White Clam pizza a try because it's a local favorite. For those who'd rather have chicken, The Jake pizza does not disappoint.

10. Bleu Squid

Bleu Squid, in the Village shops, is a cute little bakery and café that is great for grabbing breakfast or lunch.

Why It’s a Top Pick

They have indoor and outdoor seating and a great menu for breakfast and lunch, making it a great spot to grab brunch with friends. They have some excellent baked goods to finish off your meal!

Best Menu Options

Bleu Squid has plenty of delicious omelets to choose from if you want breakfast. If you're interested in lunch, give one of their grilled cheeses a try. They have various options, and each one is made with delicious sourdough bread.

11. Steak Loft

Steak Loft is hands down the best steakhouse in Mystic. Steak Loft offers premium beef, fresh seafood, a delicious salad bar, wine, cocktails, and entertainment.

Why It’s a Top Pick

Steak Loft knows how to make a delicious steak by cooking it perfectly. It's a great place to have a nice night out. The restaurant's bar area makes for a great casual night out. They've got the best of both worlds.

Best Menu Options

As the name suggests, Steak loft is known for its steak. Some favorites are the Steak Teriyaki and the Sliced Garlic Steak. If steak isn't your thing, you can try the Stonington Sea Scallops or the Marinated Chicken.

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.