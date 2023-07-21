The 10 Best Retcons In Comic Book History

Have you experienced a time when a critical detail in your favorite superhero's history changed? That's a Retroactive Continuity or Retcon.

Recently a forum member asked, “What are the best Retcons in comics?” The Internet responded to deliver this list of comic book retcons.

1 – Swamp Thing

Someone declares Alan Moore‘s take on Swamp Thing by explaining that Moore rewrote and redirected what Swamp Thing was and took it into a wonderful new direction.

Another user suggests that Moore's Swamp Thing is the best example of retcon since it doesn't disregard what came before but instead makes sense of it and adds depth.

2 – Moira McTaggert

A user claims Miracle Man, Bucky, and Moira McTaggert are the best retcons. Someone else posts that now Moira McTaggert is a mutant with the power to have the memories of when she dies brought back with her to the day of her birth.

3 – Bucky Barnes

One commenter points out that this is the best example because you never hear anyone say that Bucky should have stayed dead. The commenter also says that it's an exciting development for the character and the history of Marvel.

4 – Magneto

A comic fan suggests that fans see the move by Disney at the 2014 event in which AXIS retconned that Pietro and Wanda are not biologically related to Magneto as a way to distance the characters from the X-Men since Disney doesn't hold the film rights.

5 – Mr. Freeze

One user says in a New 52 Batman trade, they read about an interesting Elseworlds one-off. It twisted this retcon into Mr. Freeze being delusional and obsessed with a frozen woman with which he imagined a life together. The user is glad it didn't stick in the status quo.

6 – Wolverine

Someone comments that what sealed their love of X-Men forever is that Wolverine‘s claws are bone, not implants. The commenter recognizes that this is a retcon of a retcon because, at first, his claws were equipment that he wore, and then they were implants.

7 – Moon Knight

A comic fan declares that Moon Knight's alternate identities become disassociative identity disorder. The fan gives the example of the first issue of Moon Knight‘s basic origin of coming back to life and taking the cowl, and then within a couple of panels, he is suddenly back in NYC with multiple alter egos.

8 – Maxwell Lord

One user admits they always dislike Max's turn to evil, which never sits right with them. The user says that it seems like something that should have been a one-off and moved away from after a good redemption arc.

9 – Cable

Another contributor observes that the retconned of Cable as Scott's son adds a lot of depth and story opportunity to what was a Terminator rip-off.

10 – Hal Jordan

Someone expresses that the downfall of Hal Jordan was emotionally relatable due to the complete meltdown, his turning into Parallax out of grief and fear, and his return as Spectre. This person also adds that they enjoyed John's take on the character.

Source: Reddit.