10 of the Best Retcons in Comic Books

Have you experienced a time when a critical detail in your favorite superhero's history changed? That's a Retroactive Continuity or Retcon. Recently a Redditor asked, “What are the best Retcons in comics?” The internet responded to deliver this list of comic book retcons.

10. Hal Jordan

One Redditor said, “The downfall of Hal Jordan was emotionally relatable. The man had a full meltdown, and his turning into parallax out of grief/fear and then coming back as Spectre was a great character arc. I enjoyed John's take on the character!”

9. Cable

Another Redditor observed, “Cable being retconned as Scott's son added a lot of depth and story opportunity to what had previously just been a terminator rip-off!”

8. Maxwell Lord

One user admitted, “I'll always dislike Max's turn to evil; it never sat right with me, even if it's gotten some added context. It always felt like something that should've been a one-off thing that we would have moved on from shortly afterward with a good redemption arc.”

7. Moon Knight

One Redditor said, “Moon Knight's alternate identities becoming legit disassociating identity disorder. Like in the first issue, you get Moon Knight‘s basic origin of coming back to life and taking the cowl, and then suddenly, he's back in NYC and has multiple alter egos in the space of a couple of panels.”

6. Wolverine

One user posted, “Wolverine‘s claws being bone and not implants. That's the one that sealed my love of X-Men forever and ever. (I fully recognize that this is a retcon of a retcon – At first, his claws were equipment that he wore, then they were implants).”

5. Mr. Freeze

One Reddit user said, “There is an interesting Elseworlds one-off that was included in a new 52 Batman trade I read once that twisted this retcon into Mr. Freeze being delusional and obsessed with a frozen woman. He was so mentally ill that he imagined their whole life together. Interesting read, but I'm glad it didn't stick in the status quo.”

4. Magneto

One Redditor said, “The 2014 event AXIS retconned that Pietro and Wanda are not biologically related to Magneto, generally understood by fans to be a move by Disney to distance the two characters from the X-Men since they didn't hold the film rights.”

3. Bucky Barnes

One Redditor pointed out, “Sort of why it's the best. You don't hear anyone say; Bucky should have stayed dead. It's a pretty exciting development for the character, the history of Marvel (both in fiction and out), and Steve to learn about his indoctrination.”

2. Moira Mactaggart

One user said, “The best retcons are this. Miracle Man, Bucky, Moira McTaggart!” Another user posted, “Now she's a mutant with the power to go back to the day of her birth with all her memories whenever she dies.”

1. Swamp Thing

One Redditor declared, “Moore's Swamp Thing is probably the best example of a retcon. It doesn't throw away what came before but rather makes sense of it and adds depth.” Another user posted, “I'd say Alan Moore‘s take on Swamp Thing. He essentially rewrote what Swamp Thing was and led into a wonderful new direction for the series.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of the best comic book recons. Check out Neil Adams' most influential comics.

