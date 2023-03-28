The 15 Best Robert Mitchum Movies

Robert Mitchum was one of the biggest stars of Classical Hollywood and still gains devoted new fans every year. The chiseled hunk had so much charisma that he could make even the most dangerous and disturbing characters uncomfortably charming.

Here I’d like to look at the fifteen films that make up the best of his career. For this list, I’m going to focus on films where Mitchum starred; the Cape Fear remake and Jim Jarmusch’s Dead Man are great, but Mitchum only gets cameos in those films. But that’s hardly a limiting factor given that Mitchum’s career spanned genres and decades, from the early 1940s to the 1990s, offering fans everything from romantic comedies to film noir and western classics.

Each of these films is great, as is Mitchum’s performance in them all, so to avoid any sense of ranking, I’ve presented them here chronologically, which also allows an overview of his legendary career.

1. Out of the Past (1947)

A noir classic from visionary director Jacques Tourneur, Out of the Past adapts the novel Build My Gallows High by Daniel Mainwaring. The film follows small-town gas station owner Jeff Bailey (Mitchum), whose old life as a private eye catches up to him and, in classic noir fashion, tells the story of that past in flashback.

Stunning Cinematography

It’s a thrilling film, full of pitter-patter dialogue, stunning cinematography, and an appearance from Kirk Douglas as a villain.

2. Crossfire (1947)

Crossfire changes the homophobia addressed by its source material to anti-Semitism, making it one of the first Hollywood films to tackle the subject (homophobia couldn’t be tackled because of Hays code censorship).

Thrilling and Socially Potent

Adapted from the novel The Brick Foxhole by Richard Brooks, the story follows an investigation into a group of demobilized soldiers after the murder of a Jewish man in a way that’s equally thrilling and socially potent in ways that are sadly still relevant today. Mitchum plays one of those soldiers, Sergeant Keeley, who investigates the case independently because he is concerned his friend may be the killer.

3. Blood on the Moon (1948)

Blood on the Moon is one of the few Classical Hollywood films to combine the film noir and western genres, and one of the best of the films that did. Based on the novel Gunman’s Chance by Luke Short, Blood on the Moon centers on Jim Garry (Mitchum), who is called in by an old friend to help mediate a land dispute.

Ethical Dilemma

But it soon becomes clear that things are more complicated than expected, creating ethical dilemmas that Garry struggles to overcome.

4. Holiday Affair (1949)

Based on the story “Christmas Gift” by John D. Weaver, Holiday Affair offered Mitchum his first starring role in a romantic comedy. The film follows department store worker Steve Mason (Mitchum), who discovers a comparative shopper from a nearby store but lets her go, leading to his firing.

Light and Sweet

Holiday Affair is as light and sweet as the best romantic comedies while also touching on real issues like economic anxieties in post-war America.

5. The Lusty Men (1952)

The Lusty Men is an interpersonal drama in western clothes. The film tells the story of Jeff McCloud, a famous rodeo rider who leaves behind competing after an injury and falls in with a couple saving up for a house.

Desperation, Greed, and Love

The husband, Wes (Arthur Kennedy), wants Jeff to teach him how to ride, while his wife, Louise (Susan Hayward), fears for her husband’s safety in the dangerous sport. The Lusty Men is a movie about desperation, greed, and love that examines the chaos that can ensue when the three come together.

6. Angel Face (1953)

Directed by the legendary Otto Preminger (whom Mitchum would reteam with for River of No Return a few years later), Angel Face follows ambulance driver Frank Jessup (Mitchum) as he becomes romantically involved with a wealthy young woman.

Outright Horror

But because this is a noir, that young woman is more than she first appears. The film is a noir through and through but includes several courtroom scenes and some sequences of outright horror that make it something special.

7. The Night of the Hunter (1955)

Adapted from the novel of the same name by Davis Grubb, The Night of the Hunter tells the story of Reverend Harry Powell (Mitchum) and the two children he’s determined to track down so he can learn where their father buried his loot from a bank heist.

Horror and Fairytale

It’s an incredible movie that rides the line between horror, noir, and fairy tale and delivers Mitchum’s most iconic performance.

8. Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison (1957)

Heaven Knows, Mr. Allison, based on the novel of the same name by Charles Shaw, tells the story of Marine Corporal Allison (Mitchum), who finds himself marooned on an island in the South Pacific during World War II with only one companion: the Irish nun Sister Angela (Deborah Kerr). The film follows the two as they hide from Japanese soldiers and await rescue by allied forces.

Action-Packed War Film

Far from an action-packed war film, the movie is a character study of these two people as they get to know one another and learn more about themselves.

9. Home From the Hill (1960)

Adapted from the novel of the same name by William Humphrey, Home From the Hill tells the story of wealthy and powerful Wade Hunnicutt (Mitchum) and his son Theron (George Hamilton). After leaving the raising of their child to his wife, Wade sees that his now nearly adult son is overly dependent on his mother and decides to teach him how to be a man, or at least what Wade thinks a man should be.

Melodrama

But Theron is more interested in learning from his father’s right-hand man Rafe (George Peppard) than his father. Home From the Hill is a melodrama from one of the best directors of the genre Vincente Minelli with outstanding performances from the cast, including Mitchum.

10. Cape Fear (1962)

Before Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese adapted John D. MacDonald’s The Executioners to film in 1991, director J. Lee Thompson directed Mitchum and Gregory Peck in this 1962 film. The story centers on attorney Sam Bowden (Peck) and his family as they are terrorized by the recently released convict Max Cady (Mitchum), who Sam helped put in jail.

Dark Thriller

It’s a dark thriller that sometimes veers into outright horror, and it’s all incredibly effective because of Mitchum’s blistering performance as Cady.

11. The Longest Day (1962)

A nearly three-hour-long war epic, The Longest Day depicts the events of June 6, 1944, also known as D-Day, and the Normandy invasion from the perspectives of all combatants involved. The film was directed by three different filmmakers and includes a massive ensemble cast, including Mitchum as Norman Cota, a Brigadier General who helped plan the invasion.

Heroism and Horror

The film is an undertaking but rewarding as it portrays every side of the battle as human and emphasizes the heroism and horror found in war. It also marked the first time Mitchum would appear in a film with John Wayne, but they don’t share any scenes.

12. El Dorado (1967)

El Dorado marked the second time Mitchum and Wayne appeared in a movie together, and this time they’re almost inseparable. Wayne plays gunfighter Cole Thornton who is hired by a wealthy landowner for a job in a small town. When he arrives, he finds his old friend Sherriff J.P. Harrah (Mitchum) and learns that the man who hired him is trying to force people off their land.

Classic Western

From there, the two movie stars band together with other characters in the town to save the honest people from the greedy. It’s a classic western story told beautifully by director Howard Hawks, and the movie star charisma between Wayne and Mitchum is a joy to behold.

13. The Friends of Eddie Coyle (1973)

Based on the novel of the same name by George V. Higgins, The Friends of Eddie Coyle tells the story of the titular Eddie (Mitchum) as he interacts with contacts on both sides of the law and attempts to keep himself out of too much trouble, or at least danger.

Thrilling Crime Film

More than a thrilling crime film, The Friends of Eddie Coyle is a character study of a desperate man, and Mitchum brings every facet of that desperation to life.

14. The Yakuza (1974)

From a script by screenwriters Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver) and Robert Towne (Chinatown) and directed by Sydney Pollack, The Yakuza tells the story of Harry Kilmer (Mitchum) as he returns to Japan years after being stationed there during the war.

Hard-Boiled Detective Story

Harry, a detective, comes back to the Land of the Rising Sun to find the kidnapped daughter of an old friend, leading him into a conflict with the titular Yakuza. It’s a hard-boiled detective story that offers significant space and thought to its characters and the consequences of World War II in a way that makes it special.

15. Farewell, My Lovely (1975)

Numerous people have played Phillip Marlowe, but Mitchum is the only actor to have played the famed private investigator more than once. Farewell, My Lovely, based on the novel of the same name by Raymond Chandler, was Mitchum’s first outing as the detective and is the better of the two films where he played the role (it was followed three years later by The Big Sleep).

A Dangerous Woman

Farewell, My Lovely follows Marlowe as he takes on various jobs each of which offers twists and turns, and, as in any good noir story, gets involved with a dangerous woman.

