22 Best Rom-Com Movies of All Time Ranked and Where to Watch Them

Romantic comedies are some of cinema's greatest and most successful movies. The blend of fun laughter and heart-pounding romantic sequences warm viewers' hearts, making them popular with many. But what are the best rom-com movies of all time?

Below, you’ll find the 22 best rom-com movies ranked from best to least best, featuring some of the must-watch films in the genre. Ranging from movies in the 20th century to ones that have dominated the 21st century, these are the must-watch rom-com films based on jokes, writing, characters, romance, premises, and more.

1. 50 First Dates (2004)

Where to Watch: Peacock, HBO Max

This is one of the best movies to feature Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, which are already two of the funniest romance film stars.

The unique and lovely premise of Sandler trying to win over Barrymore every day due to her amnesia leads to countless emotional, hilarious, heartwarming, and intimate moments. If there is one rom-com to watch right now to represent the genre's peak, this is the one.

2. Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Reese Witherspoon proves why she is one of the best actresses to play that girl following door style in this down-to-earth film about a now-city girl returning home to her small rural town where she is confronted with her still-existing marriage to Josh Lucas’ Jake.

The chemistry is on point, the writing is fantastic, the scenery is iconic, the laughs are solid, and this is one of the best pure romance stories you’ll find.

3. Pretty Woman (1990)

Where to Watch: Hulu

This modern-day take on the story of Cinderella is extraordinary and arguably better than its inspiration. Julia Roberts plays an escort who ends up in the arms of Richard Gere, playing a wealthy man who happens to fall for her deeper than he should.

Exploring the boundaries and issues that tear at their relationship, this is one of the best rom-coms in existence.

4. The Princess Bride (1987)

Where to Watch: Disney+

This adaptation of the beloved novel is one of the most iconic romantic comedies ever made, and it somehow works for the whole family simultaneously. This fantasy-style rom-com is unique, filled with visuals, a romance, and plenty of hilarious jokes that all stand the test of time tremendously well.

5. Clueless (1995)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Brittany Murphy and Paul Rudd are near the top of their game in this movie, where they support the equally impressive Alicia Silverstone. This movie popularized the makeover rom-com idea, and there still isn’t a movie that has done it better.

6. How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey have some of the best chemistry you’ll find in a rom-com movie. This early 2000s movie set the bar for other films that would come after it. You won't find a better one if you like the idea of a couple with a power struggle and that classic love-hate relationship.

7. Enchanted (2007)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Regarding Disney live-action musicals, it’s hard to beat Enchanted. Unlike so many other movies on this list, it has excellent romance, plenty of off-the-wall laughs, and a ton of memorable songs that elevate the scenes.

8. Love Actually (2003)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

As one of the first ensemble rom-com films to explore the idea of a massive cast and all their intertwining adventures in romance, this is also one of the best examples of how to do it right. Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, and even people like Andrew Lincoln made a massive splash in this fantastic film.

9. 13 Going on 30 (2004)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Jennifer Garner stars as the 30-year-old version of a teenage girl who suddenly finds her wish comes true in becoming an adult while still having the mind of a 13-year-old. This is one of the best coming-of-age rom-com stories, full of unique antics, writing, and a phenomenal ending twist.

10. Hitch (2005)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Will Smith meets his matches as a dating coach trying to help Kevin James find the love of his life while balancing his romance with Eva Mendes. This is one of Smith’s best films as it pushes the comedic and romantic boundaries of the star.

11. Coming to America (1988)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

If you can escape the messy sequel, this original 1980s classic is one of Eddie Murphy’s best roles. As a prince now moving to America to find the love of his life, Murphy is a one-man show from start to finish.

12. Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Heartfelt and heartwarming from start to finish, Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan quickly made this movie one of the ultimate rom-com storylines. The tale of a widowed father and his sudden love interest in an engaged woman is one for the books that every rom-com fan should see.

13. Wedding Crashers (2005)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Vince Vaughn may be one of the more obnoxious actors in Hollywood, but Wedding Crashers is one of his best movies, in no small part due to the likes of his pal Owen Wilson, Rachel McAdams, and Christopher Walken. The laughs are genuinely funny, the romance is fun and exciting, and the goofs are nonstop.

14. Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Where to Watch: Hulu

Some of the best rom-coms are massive ensemble casts featuring some of the best actors around, and this 2011 entry is no different. Steve Carell once steals the show as usual, but there’s no denying how impressive other stars are, like Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, and Emma Stone.

15. Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Renée Zellweger is unstoppable as the titular Bridget in this movie about her suddenly deciding to write a diary of her current 32-year-old life. Filled to the brim with her most intimate and wild encounters, this is a fun time as you see every diary page come to life on the silver screen.

16. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel are like lightning in a bottle in this movie. A rom-com movie like this one lives or dies based on its two stars, and that is the case here, mainly due to the more complicated nature of their relationship that works well.

17. Knocked Up (2007)

Where to Watch: HBO Max

This hilarious adult rom-com stars Seth Rogen and Katherine Heigl as the leading couple. Their chemistry together is as odd as it sounds, but the script knows that and works well with the two to make the execution solid.

18. Bridesmaids (2011)

Where to Watch: Peacock, Hulu

Though Maya Rudolph is the woman getting married here, Kristen Wiig stands out as the maid of honor, leading the charge with the other bridesmaids in this over-the-top, unbelievably funny adventure. There is a reason that so many memes have come out of this unforgettable film.

19. Love, Simon (2018)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV

Progressive and heartfelt, this is how to mix a coming-of-age tale with a proper teen rom-com. Simon is a 17-year-old closeted gay who struggles with coming out to everyone. It balances these tough moments in a person’s life well with surprisingly funny scenes.

20. Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Audrey Hepburn is one of the most stunning and revered actresses of her time for a reason, and this film is a large part of why. The classic story of the New York City escort falling for the wealthy young man is extraordinary in its romance and laughs alike.

21. Groundhog Day (1993)

Where to Watch: Hulu

While it isn’t necessarily a rom-com movie, first and foremost, the idea of Bill Murray’s iconic story about reliving the same day over and over is brilliant. It sparked an entire style of film that is still being ripped off several decades later.

22. To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (2018)

Where to Watch: Netflix

This Netflix film featuring the undeniable Lana Condor doesn’t do anything too special but shows how it doesn’t have to. The story of this high school girl having her most intimate love letters exposed to the people they were written for adds some lovely drama that is elevated by its tremendous young cast.

