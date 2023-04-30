20 Best Romance Anime of All Time

toradora
Which heartbreaking romance was really good? Which romance anime is the best? This live poll aims to shed light on which anime has the best romance story of all time!

The Current Interim Result of Top 20 Romance Anime

On the website Ranker, voting is conducted to find out which romance anime is the best. Fans can vote there independently on which stories they find particularly good. We do not want to withhold the current result (as of October 29, 2022, 14:00) from you.

Among others, the series “Horimiya,” “Fruits Basket,” “Kaguya-sama,” and films such as “Your Name” or “Weathering with You” made it into the top 20 of the best romance anime. “A Silent Voice” and “I Want To Eat Your Pancreas ” also represent dramatic romances.”

What do you think of the rankings? Do you agree with the current state of the rankings? Which anime do you feel is the “best romance anime of all time”? Let us know!

20. Toradora!

toradora
toradora

 

19. Weathering With You

weathering with you
weathering with you

 

18. Ouran High School Host Club

 

ouran high school host club
ouran high school host club

17. My Little Monster

My Little Monster
My Little Monster

 

16. I Want To Eat Your Pancreas

I Want To Eat Your Pancreas
I Want To Eat Your Pancreas

 

15. Kaguya-sama

Kaguya sama
Kaguya sama

 

14. Kimi ni Todoke

kimi ni todoke
kimi ni todoke

 

13. Tonikawa

 

tonikaku kawaii
tonikaku kawaii

12. Into The Forest of Fireflies' Light

hotarubi no mori e
hotarubi no mori e

 

11. Blue Spring Ride

ao haru ride
ao haru ride

 

10. Shigatsu Wa Kimi No Uso

shigatsu wa kimi no uso
shigatsu wa kimi no uso

 

9. Akatsuki no Yona

 

akatsuki no yona
akatsuki no yona

8. Kamisama Kiss

 

kamisama kiss
kamisama kiss

7. Fruits Basket

 

fruits basket
fruits basket

6. Wotakoi: No Cheats for Love

 

wotakoi
wotakoi

5. Maid Sama!

maid sama
maid sama

 

4. Akagami no Shirayuki-hime

 

Akagami no Shirayuki hime
Akagami no Shirayuki hime

3. A Silent Voice

silent voice
silent voice

 

2. Your Name

kimi no na wa
kimi no na wa

1. Horimiya

horimiya

What do you think? Did your favorite anime make it into this list? Don't forget to tell us in the comments!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

+ posts
