20 Best Romance Anime of All Time

Which heartbreaking romance was really good? Which romance anime is the best? This live poll aims to shed light on which anime has the best romance story of all time!
The Current Interim Result of Top 20 Romance Anime
On the website Ranker, voting is conducted to find out which romance anime is the best. Fans can vote there independently on which stories they find particularly good. We do not want to withhold the current result (as of October 29, 2022, 14:00) from you.
Among others, the series “Horimiya,” “Fruits Basket,” “Kaguya-sama,” and films such as “Your Name” or “Weathering with You” made it into the top 20 of the best romance anime. “A Silent Voice” and “I Want To Eat Your Pancreas ” also represent dramatic romances.”
What do you think of the rankings? Do you agree with the current state of the rankings? Which anime do you feel is the “best romance anime of all time”? Let us know!
20. Toradora!
19. Weathering With You
18. Ouran High School Host Club
17. My Little Monster
16. I Want To Eat Your Pancreas
15. Kaguya-sama
14. Kimi ni Todoke
13. Tonikawa
12. Into The Forest of Fireflies' Light
11. Blue Spring Ride
10. Shigatsu Wa Kimi No Uso
9. Akatsuki no Yona
8. Kamisama Kiss
7. Fruits Basket
6. Wotakoi: No Cheats for Love
5. Maid Sama!
4. Akagami no Shirayuki-hime
3. A Silent Voice
2. Your Name
1. Horimiya
What do you think? Did your favorite anime make it into this list? Don't forget to tell us in the comments!
This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.