Which heartbreaking romance was really good? Which romance anime is the best? This live poll aims to shed light on which anime has the best romance story of all time!

The Current Interim Result of Top 20 Romance Anime

On the website Ranker, voting is conducted to find out which romance anime is the best. Fans can vote there independently on which stories they find particularly good. We do not want to withhold the current result (as of October 29, 2022, 14:00) from you.

Among others, the series “Horimiya,” “Fruits Basket,” “Kaguya-sama,” and films such as “Your Name” or “Weathering with You” made it into the top 20 of the best romance anime. “A Silent Voice” and “I Want To Eat Your Pancreas ” also represent dramatic romances.”

What do you think of the rankings? Do you agree with the current state of the rankings? Which anime do you feel is the “best romance anime of all time”? Let us know!

20. Toradora!

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 22

19. Weathering With You

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 23

18. Ouran High School Host Club

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 24

17. My Little Monster

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 25

16. I Want To Eat Your Pancreas

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 26

15. Kaguya-sama

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 27

14. Kimi ni Todoke

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 28

13. Tonikawa

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 29

12. Into The Forest of Fireflies' Light

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 30

11. Blue Spring Ride

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 31

10. Shigatsu Wa Kimi No Uso

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 32

9. Akatsuki no Yona

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 33

8. Kamisama Kiss

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 34

7. Fruits Basket

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 35

6. Wotakoi: No Cheats for Love

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 36

5. Maid Sama!

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 37

4. Akagami no Shirayuki-hime

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 38

3. A Silent Voice

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 39

2. Your Name

20 Best Romance Anime of All Time 40

1. Horimiya

What do you think? Did your favorite anime make it into this list? Don't forget to tell us in the comments!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.