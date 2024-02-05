The Best Romantic TV Series to Get into the Valentine’s Day Spirit

The time of year to enjoy heart-shaped chocolates and celebrate loved ones has arrived once again.

Whether in a long-term relationship, getting back into the dating pool, or celebrating the holiday with friends, people love binging romantic TV shows to give them those mushy-gushy feelings on Valentine's Day. The best romantic TV series often feature a central romance story, but some have romantic side plots so steamy and compelling that viewers fall in love alongside the characters.

From With Love (2021-2023) to Outlander (2014-) to Our Flag Means Death (2022-2023), some romantic shows reel in their viewers with incredible chemistry, tragic storylines, or everyday adorable shenanigans.

1. A League of Their Own (2022)

Most romantic TV shows refuse to showcase LGBTQ+ love, while the small few that showcase queer relationships tend to push them off to the sidelines of the series' plot. But in A League of Their Own, a forbidden lesbian relationship between two of the main characters takes the spotlight. It's about the women on a team in the All-American professional women's baseball league that emerged during World War II.

Abbi Jacobson, one of the show's creators, also stars as Carson Shaw, a woman who feels awkward in most scenarios but utterly confident on the baseball field. After joining the team, sparks fly between Carson and the charming Greta (D'Arcy Carden). Greta and Carson share a wonderfully authentic relationship with ups and downs many queer people can relate to. The series isn't just a romantic masterpiece; A League of Their Own also explores racism and gender.

This wonderful series that encapsulates queer joy while, at the same time, teaching viewers about the hardships faced by the LGBTQ+ community in America's past.

2. Bridgerton (2020-)

Fans know Shonda Rhimes for her incredible ability to build suspense, create oodles of drama, and feature dynamic romances that keep viewers' eyes glued to the screen. With her period drama, Bridgerton, Rhimes doesn't disappoint.

The whole premise of the series surrounds love, power, and finding the right combination of the two as the siblings of the influential Bridgerton family come of age and enter London's high society of the Regency era to find their match. Each sibling's relationship brings a dose of romance and scandal as they navigate the laws of their social class. Through it all, they build connections and find their life-long loves.

3. Crash Landing on You (2019)

This highly-rated South Korean romantic drama takes the forbidden romance trope and cranks it up a couple of notches. Crash Landing on You follows Yoon Se-ri (Son Ye-jin), a prestigious businesswoman from a wealthy family after her private plane crash-lands in North Korea. There, she meets a brave soldier in the Korean People's Army, Ri Jeong-hyeok (Hyun Bin) who begrudgingly agrees to help her sneak back into South Korea.

This utterly romantic tale makes fans swoon due to its inherently tense plot and the actors' undeniable chemistry. It gives viewers the thrill of romance and showcases tender moments between the leads.

4. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2015-2019)

When high-achieving Manhattan lawyer Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom) gets the promotion of a lifetime, she realizes she doesn't feel not happy. As she takes a walk to compose herself, she stumbles upon Josh Chan (Vincent Rodriguez II), her crush from camp at age sixteen. Rebecca takes this serendipitous meeting as a sign to follow Josh back to his hometown of West Covina, California, to start a new life and solve all her problems by pursuing him romantically.

Rebecca's unhinged mindset obviously brings her into more awkward scenarios than close to Josh. Fans love to watch Rebecca's unabashed antics as she desperately attempts to connect with Josh, and therefore, make herself happy. This romantic comedy series tackles compelling themes like the idea that love can't cure us and the importance of self-love. Plus, viewers love to guess whether or not Rebecca's pursuits will bring her and Josh together or tear them apart.

5. Feel Good (2020-2021)

Authentic, charismatic, and sapphic, Feel Good tells the story of Mae (Mae Martin), a comedian performing in a Manchester comedy club. After one performance, Mae hits it off with an English teacher named George (Charlotte Ritchie), and the two begin to date.

Its raw yet approachable themes of internalized homophobia, trauma, and drug addiction make the series complex and relatable to those who've struggled with mental health issues and embracing their sexual identity. But the best aspect of the series quickly becomes Mae and George's relationship itself as they love each other despite their flaws, with a great sense of humor to boot.

6. Fleabag (2016-2019)

Those who don't feel particularly content with their single life on Valentine's Day may appreciate Fleabag for its loveable yet troubled protagonist and the slow-burn love story that emerges in season two. Fleabag follows an unnamed woman often referred to by critics and fans as Fleabag (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) who seeks out meaningless sexual encounters and dark humor to plaster over her immense grief after losing her best friend in a tragic accident.

When Fleabag meets a bad-mouthed yet endearing priest (Andrew Scott), she views him as the ultimate sexual challenge. Yet, over time, the priest finds his way into Fleabag's heart rather than her bed.

7. Four Weddings and a Funeral (2019)

Valentine's Day offers the perfect excuse to snarf down candies and sweets, so why not pair your delectable treats with some on-screen eye candy in Four Weddings and a Funeral?

This reimagining of the 1994 rom-com strays away from the original's plotline but makes up for that with grand gestures, gorgeous romantic interests, and a heavy dose of drama. It's not the most profound series on the planet but it earns a spot in fans' hearts because it provides a delicious escape from reality that many crave. The story follows four friends who come together for a wedding in London. They mingle with other guests, follow new romantic sparks, and learn terrible news that sets them up for an unforgettable year in England's big city.

8. Heartstopper (2022-)

Gay men rarely get to see their love lives take center stage on screen, especially in a romantic TV series. So when the first season of Heartstopper came out on Netflix in 2022, the LGBTQ+ community flocked to it like sheep. It tells a classic dramatic teen romance story, but this time, they're both men. The two become friends when Charlie (Joe Locke) sits next to rugby star Nick (Kit Connor) in class. But Charlie wants the friendship to blossom into something more.

The only problem? He doesn't know whether or not Nick likes other men. As the two teens navigate the ups and downs of the high school social scene, they slowly develop an adorable relationship that gives queer and straight fans alike warm fuzzy feelings.

9. Jane the Virgin (2014-2019)

This delightful romantic TV series follows Jane (Gina Rodriguez), a young, religious woman who promises her grandmother she will remain a virgin until marriage. However, people have trouble believing her commitment to her principles when Jane ends up accidentally impregnated by artificial insemination at the doctor's office.

To complicate matters, she learns the biological father of the child's identity–he's her boss, Rafael (Justin Baldoni), and this embryo provides his last chance at becoming a father. Soon, a love triangle emerges between Jane, Rafael, and Jane's compassionate boyfriend, Michael (Brett). Intentionally overdramatic and bursting with charm, Jane the Virgin reels viewers in from the get-go.

10. Gran Hotel (2011-2013)

Gran Hotel, a mysterious Spanish romantic drama series, begins when Julio Olmedo (Yon González) arrives at the luxurious Gran Hotel to visit his sister, a maid recently promoted to floor manager. But when Julio arrives, the staff tells him his sister got fired a month ago, and he doesn't believe a word of it. Julio knows something feels off about the hotel, and he becomes determined to get to the bottom of it.

After Julio joins the staff as a waiter to investigate his sister's disappearance, he meets a beautiful woman named Alicia (Amaia Salamanca), who helps him uncover the mystery. At the same time, the two fall in love. The two leads' cautious yet passionate romance makes this tense, enigmatic series shine.

11. Love and Anarchy (2020-)

Sofie Rydman (Ida Engvoll) lives a high-achieving, emotionally restrained, orderly life with her husband and two children. But her life turns upside down when she meets a chiseled young IT guy named Max (Björn Mosten) at work. As the two begin a daring game of cat and mouse, they begin to upend social norms and enjoy a tense attraction to one another.

Sensual, intriguing, and immaculately tense, Love and Anarchy creates the perfect tension between Sofie and Max, as well as their relationship and the social world Sophie clings to. This Swedish romance thriller grabs its audience's attention and doesn't let go until the series ends, leaving viewers craving more of the rebellious chemistry between its leads.

12. Lovesick (2014-2018)

This vivid, often vulgar British sitcom takes a unique perspective on love and intimacy. It follows Dylan (Johnny Flynn), a university student who finds out he has chlamydia. Dylan goes on a quest to connect with every past sexual partner to inform them of his STI.

Filled with hilarious flashbacks to casual sexual encounters and awkward meet-ups that make fans keel over with laughter, Lovesick takes a compelling look at young people and their romantic lives–or lack of it.

13. Lucifer (2016-2021)

Combine crime drama, urban fantasy, and romance, and what do you get? The hit series Lucifer, of course.

Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), otherwise known as Satan himself, leaves his post in the underworld to take a stab at his father (Yes, that means God) and opens a nightclub in Los Angeles. When a murder investigation brings the wholesome and hardworking detective Chole Decker (Lauren German) to his doorstep, Lucifer realizes his supernatural charming powers don't work on her. Intrigued and impressed, Lucifer inserts himself into the police department to get closer to Chloe.

Fans love Lucifer for its fantastical storyline and the exciting detective work, but most can agree that Lucifer and Chloe's slow-blossoming relationship becomes the most enchanting part of the series.

14. My Mad Fat Diary (2013-2015)

Overused tropes in the teen drama genre fly out the window in My Mad Fat Diary. This unique, authentic, and essential series follows Rae Earl (Sharon Rooney), a charming, boisterous teenage music buff who struggles with anxiety, depression, and low self-worth after an extended stay at a psychiatric hospital. After her release, she bonds with her long-time best friend Chloe's (Jodie Comer) new, cool friend group, where she meets the kind-hearted Finn (Nico Mirallegro).

Finn and Rae's ever-shifting relationship presents a compelling reflection on self-esteem and self-love that viewers rarely glimpse in other surface-level teen dramas. Plus, they're so cute together that fans still get all the feels while enjoying the complexity teen romance series tend to lack.

15. No Tomorrow (2016-2017)

Silly yet sincere, No Tomorrow tells the story of Evie (Tori Anderson), a young woman who tires of her simple, timid lifestyle. When she meets a vivacious daredevil named Xavier (Joshua Sasse), she quickly falls for his charm and exciting lifestyle. But when he urges her to make an “ApocaLyst,” a bucket list of everything she wants to do before the end of life on Earth, she also learns that Xavier passionately believes that time fast approaches.

In eight months, Xavier believes a comet will collide with Earth and kill everyone. As Evie and Xavier set out to accomplish everything on her list, she and her quirky coworkers attempt to discover if the world will indeed end when Xavier claims.

16. Normal People (2020)

Based on the 2018 novel by Sally Rooney, Normal People follows two Irish teens and their complex, ever-evolving relationship. This series contains a profound understanding of relationship dynamics among young people and discusses important themes like mental health, trauma, and life changes. When the outcast of her secondary school, Marianne (Daisy Edgar-Jones), forges an unlikely friendship with the athletic, popular boy with a compassionate streak, Connell (Paul Mescal), their clear feelings for one another struggle to blossom because of the social dynamics at their school.

But throughout the series, situations change and put the characters into ever-shifting dynamics that make their romance all the more intriguing and authentic.

17. Our Flag Means Death (2022-2023)

Bursting with humor and camp and set in a delightful world on the high seas, Our Flag Means Death follows Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a pampered 18th-century aristocrat who grows bored of his elite life and leaves his wife and kids behind to become a pirate.

As Stede and his ragtag crew somehow manage to stay alive (despite Stede's lack of training or knowledge on living a rough life), they face off with the fearsome Blackbeard (Taika Waititi). But somehow, Stede's unabashed charm and whimsy grab hold of the disillusioned Blackbeard, and the two begin a delightful romance filled with ups and downs only gay pirates from the 1700s could experience. But their romance stays as relatable as it does unique, giving the LGBTQ+ a fantastic romantic comedy series that feels equally fantastical and close to home.

18. Outlander (2014-)

Outlander gained a dedicated fanbase for its mysterious time travel, deep dive into the alluring and tragic history of 18th-century Scotland, and enrapturing romance between the two protagonists. Just after the end of World War II, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) reunites with her soldier husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) on a vacation in Scotland. But Claire's life changes forever when she touches a mysterious relic that transports her back to 1743 as the Scottish Highlanders, led by the brutal Jonathan Randall (Tobias Menzies), attempt to fight off their British colonizers. There, Claire meets the brave, handsome, and caring Jamie (Sam Heughan). At first, Claire desperately tries to make her way back to 1945, but slowly, she develops an unbreakable bond with Jamie that makes her wonder why she ever wanted to go back to her old life in the first place.

Filled with passion, drama, and cruel violence, Outlander never features a dull moment. The serene setting, coupled with its complex characters and compelling interpretation of history, already make this show worth watching. But most fans agree that the show truly shines because of Claire and Jamie's enthralling relationship. The lovers face unimaginable hurdles, but the two prove time and time again that nothing will tear them apart.

19. Sweet Magnolias (2020-)

Based on the novels by Sherryl Woods, Sweet Magnolias takes its viewers into a light-hearted, often mindless world of love, career drama, and friendship. The series follows three best friends who live in the charming, classic small town of Serenity as they navigate their relationship drama, career ambitions, and squabbles with other locals. While this series rarely delves below the surface into raw emotional turmoil or complex character development, it reels its fans in with syrupy sweet plotlines propelled forward with low-stakes drama.

For those who want to pop on a show to unwind and let their mind drift off to a world with bite-sized problems, Sweet Magnolias becomes the perfect fit.

20. The Good Place (2016-2020)

When Eleanor Shellstrop (Kristen Bell) wakes up in a serene office building, she learns she died and went to the Good Place. But as soon as she learns more about the other residents in their idyllic neighborhood, she knows someone made a mistake–she doesn't belong there. With the help of her nervous, compassionate moral philosophy professor Soul Mate Chidi Anagonye (William Jackson Harper), the two struggle to keep Eleanor in the Good Place.

At the same time, they try to understand how Eleanor got there in the first place. While the main focus of the series surrounds the main characters' quest, the romance that slowly blossoms between Eleanor and Chidi throughout the series gives fans even more reason to love this series. Chidi and Eleanor choose each other time and time again. Through erased memories, hundreds of years, and multiple Soul Mates, they always find each other.

21. The Hook Up Plan (2018-2022)

This delightful French sitcom follows the unlucky-in-love Elsa (Zita Hanrot), who pines after her ex two years after their breakup. Her best friends Émilie (Joséphine Draï) and Charlotte (Sabrina Ouazani) hire a gorgeous rentboy named Jules (Marc Ruchmann) to pose as a school teacher, take Elsa on a couple of dates, and hopefully boost her confidence.

Of course, the well-meaning yet deceitful best friends' plan doesn't go as smoothly as they hoped. Fans love the natural chemistry between Elsa and Jules. Coupled with the tension between Jules' authentically budding feelings for Elsa, his deception about his profession and how they met in the first place, The Hook Up Plan remains compelling and seductive throughout the entire series.

22. The Summer I Turned Pretty (2022-)

Fluffy, heartfelt, and spilling over with love triangle drama, The Summer I Turned Pretty tells the story of Isabel, whom everyone calls Belly (Lola Tung), who has visited the same family friends' beach house every summer for her whole life. But this summer, everything feels different. Now almost sixteen, Belly lost the braces and gained good looks after enduring the trials and tribulations of puberty.

At the beach house, she reunites with the charismatic Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and aloof Conrad (Christopher Briney), the teenage brothers who stay at the summer home. As Belly shows the boys just how much she's grown up, both boys slowly but surely develop crushes on their old friend. But will Belly go for Conrad, her life-long crush, or will Jeremiah's kind eyes and charming sense of humor win her over in the end?

23. Veronica Mars (2004-2019)

While romance doesn't provide the main plot line in Veronica Mars, the series' titular character's suspenseful romantic relationship made this series go from good to great. The series follows Veronica (Kristen Bell), a popular high school student and the sheriff's daughter. But everything turns upside down when someone murders Veronica's best friend and her father gets fired from the police force. He soon opens a private investigation firm, and it doesn't take long before Veronica works by his side to help determine who really killed her best friend.

But Veronica feels conflicted when she starts a steamy romance with her best friend's ex-boyfriend, Logan (Jason Dohring), who initially blames her for her best friend's death. With the perfect combination of chemistry, tension, and suspense, the central romance in Veronica Mars makes its audience swoon in between the gaps in the series' mysteries.

24. With Love (2021-2023)

With Love centers around the Diaz family as each episode focuses on an important holiday in their year, like “Valentine's Day” and “Día de los Muertos.” The Diaz siblings, Lily (Emeraude Toubia) and Jorge (Mark Indelicato), search for love as circumstances change based on the particular seasonal celebration.

The first episode sees Jorge introduce his family to his new boyfriend, while “Independence Day” follows Lily as she moves into a new place with her boyfriend. This groundbreaking series puts a Latino family, their traditions, and their love stories on display. Its focus on multiple love stories lets viewers pick their favorites and puts love at the forefront of the series.

25. Younger (2015-2021)

Liza Miller (Sutton Foster) feels exhausted by her life. She just went through a terrible divorce with her constantly gambling ex, and her career feels bland. Desperate for a change, Liza realizes she looks much younger than her actual 40-something age and decides to pose as a 20-something to get a job in the biased publishing industry. There, she meets the head of the publishing house and slowly catches feelings for him.

At the same time, she starts a relationship with a gorgeous young tattoo artist. But neither man knows the truth about her identity–and her age. Can Liza find happiness with the man of her dreams, or have her lies ruined that chance?