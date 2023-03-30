20 Best Romcom Anime of The Previous Decade

by
Best RomCom Anime
Numerous new romantic comedy anime works are released every year. But which ones won viewers' hearts the most in the last ten years and achieved the best ratings internationally?

Well, there is no need to wonder anymore because we have officially come up the 20 best romcom anime of the previous decade, at least according to MyAnimeList and AniList.

This list includes all anime whose final season started in Japan between July 1, 2011, and June 30, 2021. Both series and films, as well as sequels, were considered, and the highest rating was used to determine rankings.

20. Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun

Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Doga Kobo
  • Genres: Comedy, Romance, School
  • Series: MAL: 7.90 / AL: 78%

19. Tonikawa: Over The Moon for You

TONIKAWA: Over the Moon for You Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Seven Arcs
  • Genres: Comedy, Romance, Shounen
  • Series: MAL: 7.92 / AL: 78%

18. My Love Story!! (Ore Monogatari!!)

My Love Story!! (Ore Monogatari!!) Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Madhouse
  • Genres: Comedy, Romance, Shoujo
  • Series: MAL: 7.93 / AL: 77%

17. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: A-1 Pictures
  • Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance
  • Series: MAL: 7.95 / AL: 79%

16. You and Me.

You and Me. Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: J.C.Staff
  • Genres: Comedy, Drama, Romance, School, Shounen, Slice of Life
  • Season 1: MAL: 7.69 / AL: 73%
  • Season 2: MAL: 7.96 / AL: 77%

15. Kokoro Connect

Kokoro Connect Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: SILVER LINK.
  • Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, School
  • Series: MAL: 7.80 / AL: 75%
  • Sequel OVA: MAL: 7.98 / AL: 77%

14. High Score Girl

High Score Girl Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: J.C.Staff
  • Genres: Game, Comedy, Romance, School, Seinen
  • Season 1: MAL: 7.83 / AL: 76%
  • TV Sequel: MAL: 8.02 / AL: 78%
  • Season 2: MAL: 8.02 / AL: 79%

13. The World God Only Knows

The World God Only Knows Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Manglobe
  • Genres: Comedy, Harem, Romance, Shounen, Supernatural
  • Season 1: MAL: 7.70 / AL: 74%
  • Season 2: MAL: 7.92 / AL: 77%
  • Season 3: MAL: 8.06 / AL: 78%

12. Not Again, Takagi-san

Not again, Takagi-san Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Shin-Ei Animation
  • Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen
  • Season 1: MAL: 7.73 / AL: 75%
  • Season 2: MAL: 8.10 / AL: 80%

11. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Kyoto Animation
  • Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School
  • Season 1: MAL: 7.74 / AL: 76%
  • Season 2: MAL: 7.55 / AL: 74%
  • Film: MAL: 8.14 / AL: 81%

10. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

The Pet Girl of Sakurasou Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: J.C.Staff
  • Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School
  • Series: MAL: 8.15 / AL: 79%

9. The Quintessential Quintuplets

The Quintessential Quintuplets Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Tezuka Productions
  • Genres: Harem, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen
  • Season 1: MAL: 7.67 / AL: 76%
  • Season 2: MAL: 8.16 / AL: 82%

8. Night Is Short, Walk on Girl

Night Is Short, Walk on Girl Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Science SARU
  • Genres: Comedy, Romance
  • Film: MAL: 8.21 / AL: 81%

7. Horimiya

Horimiya Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: CloverWorks
  • Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen
  • Series: MAL: 8.23 / AL: 82%

6. Kamisama Kiss

Kamisama Kiss Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: TMS Entertainment
  • Genres: Comedy, Demons, Supernatural, Romance, Fantasy, Shoujo
  • Season 1: MAL: 8.06 / AL: 79%
  • Season 2: MAL: 8.17 / AL: 81%
  • Sequel OVA: MAL: 8.37 / AL: 82%

5. My Teen Romantic Comedy Snafu

My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: Brain's Base
  • Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School
  • Season 1: MAL: 8.04 / AL: 79%
  • Season 2: MAL: 8.25 / AL: 81%
  • Season 3: MAL: 8.41 / AL: 83%

4. Saekano: How To Raise a Boring Girlfriend

Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: A-1 Pictures
  • Genres: Harem, Comedy, Romance, School
  • Season 1: MAL: 7.51 / AL 73%
  • Season 2: MAL: 7.79 / AL: 76%
  • Film: MAL: 8.47 / AL: 83%

3. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: CloverWorks
  • Genres: Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, School
  • Series: MAL: 8.33 / AL: 82%
  • Film: MAL: 8.65 / AL: 82%

2. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Kaguya-sama: Love is War Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: A-1 Pictures
  • Genres: Comedy, Psychological, Romance, School, Seinen
  • Season 1: MAL: 8.41 / AL: 83%
  • Season 2: MAL: 8.68 / AL: 86%

1. Fruits Basket

Fruits Basket Best RomCom Anime
  • Studios: TMS Entertainment
  • Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, Shoujo
  • Season 1: MAL: 8.22 / AL: 83%
  • Season 2: MAL: 8.58 / AL: 87%
  • Season 3: MAL: 9.09 / AL: 91%

NOTE: It is not the opinion of the editorial team.

Are your favorites represented in the ranking? Which RomCom anime do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

