Numerous new romantic comedy anime works are released every year. But which ones won viewers' hearts the most in the last ten years and achieved the best ratings internationally?

Well, there is no need to wonder anymore because we have officially come up the 20 best romcom anime of the previous decade, at least according to MyAnimeList and AniList.

This list includes all anime whose final season started in Japan between July 1, 2011, and June 30, 2021. Both series and films, as well as sequels, were considered, and the highest rating was used to determine rankings.

20. Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun

Studios: Doga Kobo

Doga Kobo Genres: Comedy, Romance, School

Comedy, Romance, School Series: MAL: 7.90 / AL: 78%

19. Tonikawa: Over The Moon for You

Studios: Seven Arcs

Seven Arcs Genres: Comedy, Romance, Shounen

Series: MAL: 7.92 / AL: 78%

18. My Love Story!! (Ore Monogatari!!)

Studios: Madhouse

Madhouse Genres: Comedy, Romance, Shoujo

Series: MAL: 7.93 / AL: 77%

17. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku

Studios : A-1 Pictures

: A-1 Pictures Genres : Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance

: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance Series: MAL: 7.95 / AL: 79%

16. You and Me.

Studios: J.C.Staff

J.C.Staff Genres : Comedy, Drama, Romance, School, Shounen, Slice of Life

: Comedy, Drama, Romance, School, Shounen, Slice of Life Season 1: MAL: 7.69 / AL: 73%

MAL: 7.69 / AL: 73% Season 2: MAL: 7.96 / AL: 77%

15. Kokoro Connect

Studios: SILVER LINK.

SILVER LINK. Genres : Slice of Life, Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, School

: Slice of Life, Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, School Series: MAL: 7.80 / AL: 75%

MAL: 7.80 / AL: 75% Sequel OVA: MAL: 7.98 / AL: 77%

14. High Score Girl

Studios: J.C.Staff

J.C.Staff Genres : Game, Comedy, Romance, School, Seinen

: Game, Comedy, Romance, School, Seinen Season 1: MAL: 7.83 / AL: 76%

MAL: 7.83 / AL: 76% TV Sequel: MAL: 8.02 / AL: 78%

MAL: 8.02 / AL: 78% Season 2: MAL: 8.02 / AL: 79%

13. The World God Only Knows

Studios: Manglobe

Manglobe Genres: Comedy, Harem, Romance, Shounen, Supernatural

Season 1: MAL: 7.70 / AL: 74%

MAL: 7.70 / AL: 74% Season 2: MAL: 7.92 / AL: 77%

MAL: 7.92 / AL: 77% Season 3: MAL: 8.06 / AL: 78%

12. Not Again, Takagi-san

Studios: Shin-Ei Animation

Shin-Ei Animation Genres : Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen

: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen Season 1: MAL: 7.73 / AL: 75%

MAL: 7.73 / AL: 75% Season 2: MAL: 8.10 / AL: 80%

11. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions

Studios: Kyoto Animation

Kyoto Animation Genres : Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School

: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School Season 1: MAL: 7.74 / AL: 76%

MAL: 7.74 / AL: 76% Season 2: MAL: 7.55 / AL: 74%

MAL: 7.55 / AL: 74% Film: MAL: 8.14 / AL: 81%

10. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou

Studios: J.C.Staff

J.C.Staff Genres : Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School

: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School Series: MAL: 8.15 / AL: 79%

9. The Quintessential Quintuplets

Studios : Tezuka Productions

: Tezuka Productions Genres : Harem, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen

: Harem, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen Season 1: MAL: 7.67 / AL: 76%

MAL: 7.67 / AL: 76% Season 2: MAL: 8.16 / AL: 82%

8. Night Is Short, Walk on Girl

Studios : Science SARU

: Science SARU Genres: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Film: MAL: 8.21 / AL: 81%

7. Horimiya

Studios: CloverWorks

CloverWorks Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen

Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen Series: MAL: 8.23 / AL: 82%

6. Kamisama Kiss

Studios: TMS Entertainment

TMS Entertainment Genres : Comedy, Demons, Supernatural, Romance, Fantasy, Shoujo

: Comedy, Demons, Supernatural, Romance, Fantasy, Shoujo Season 1: MAL: 8.06 / AL: 79%

MAL: 8.06 / AL: 79% Season 2: MAL: 8.17 / AL: 81%

MAL: 8.17 / AL: 81% Sequel OVA: MAL: 8.37 / AL: 82%

5. My Teen Romantic Comedy Snafu

Studios : Brain's Base

: Brain's Base Genres : Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School

: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School Season 1: MAL: 8.04 / AL: 79%

MAL: 8.04 / AL: 79% Season 2: MAL: 8.25 / AL: 81%

MAL: 8.25 / AL: 81% Season 3: MAL: 8.41 / AL: 83%

4. Saekano: How To Raise a Boring Girlfriend

Studios: A-1 Pictures

A-1 Pictures Genres: Harem, Comedy, Romance, School

Harem, Comedy, Romance, School Season 1: MAL: 7.51 / AL 73%

MAL: 7.51 / AL 73% Season 2: MAL: 7.79 / AL: 76%

MAL: 7.79 / AL: 76% Film: MAL: 8.47 / AL: 83%

3. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai

Studios : CloverWorks

: CloverWorks Genres : Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, School

: Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, School Series: MAL: 8.33 / AL: 82%

MAL: 8.33 / AL: 82% Film: MAL: 8.65 / AL: 82%

2. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War

Studios : A-1 Pictures

: A-1 Pictures Genres : Comedy, Psychological, Romance, School, Seinen

: Comedy, Psychological, Romance, School, Seinen Season 1: MAL: 8.41 / AL: 83%

MAL: 8.41 / AL: 83% Season 2: MAL: 8.68 / AL: 86%

1. Fruits Basket

Studios: TMS Entertainment

TMS Entertainment Genres : Slice of Life, Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, Shoujo

: Slice of Life, Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, Shoujo Season 1: MAL: 8.22 / AL: 83%

MAL: 8.22 / AL: 83% Season 2: MAL: 8.58 / AL: 87%

MAL: 8.58 / AL: 87% Season 3: MAL: 9.09 / AL: 91%

NOTE: It is not the opinion of the editorial team.

Are your favorites represented in the ranking? Which RomCom anime do you like best? Let us know in the comments!

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.