Numerous new romantic comedy anime works are released every year. But which ones won viewers' hearts the most in the last ten years and achieved the best ratings internationally?
Well, there is no need to wonder anymore because we have officially come up the 20 best romcom anime of the previous decade, at least according to MyAnimeList and AniList.
This list includes all anime whose final season started in Japan between July 1, 2011, and June 30, 2021. Both series and films, as well as sequels, were considered, and the highest rating was used to determine rankings.
20. Monthly Girls' Nozaki-kun
- Studios: Doga Kobo
- Genres: Comedy, Romance, School
- Series: MAL: 7.90 / AL: 78%
19. Tonikawa: Over The Moon for You
- Studios: Seven Arcs
- Genres: Comedy, Romance, Shounen
- Series: MAL: 7.92 / AL: 78%
18. My Love Story!! (Ore Monogatari!!)
- Studios: Madhouse
- Genres: Comedy, Romance, Shoujo
- Series: MAL: 7.93 / AL: 77%
17. Wotakoi: Love Is Hard for Otaku
- Studios: A-1 Pictures
- Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance
- Series: MAL: 7.95 / AL: 79%
16. You and Me.
- Studios: J.C.Staff
- Genres: Comedy, Drama, Romance, School, Shounen, Slice of Life
- Season 1: MAL: 7.69 / AL: 73%
- Season 2: MAL: 7.96 / AL: 77%
15. Kokoro Connect
- Studios: SILVER LINK.
- Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, School
- Series: MAL: 7.80 / AL: 75%
- Sequel OVA: MAL: 7.98 / AL: 77%
14. High Score Girl
- Studios: J.C.Staff
- Genres: Game, Comedy, Romance, School, Seinen
- Season 1: MAL: 7.83 / AL: 76%
- TV Sequel: MAL: 8.02 / AL: 78%
- Season 2: MAL: 8.02 / AL: 79%
13. The World God Only Knows
- Studios: Manglobe
- Genres: Comedy, Harem, Romance, Shounen, Supernatural
- Season 1: MAL: 7.70 / AL: 74%
- Season 2: MAL: 7.92 / AL: 77%
- Season 3: MAL: 8.06 / AL: 78%
12. Not Again, Takagi-san
- Studios: Shin-Ei Animation
- Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen
- Season 1: MAL: 7.73 / AL: 75%
- Season 2: MAL: 8.10 / AL: 80%
11. Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions
- Studios: Kyoto Animation
- Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School
- Season 1: MAL: 7.74 / AL: 76%
- Season 2: MAL: 7.55 / AL: 74%
- Film: MAL: 8.14 / AL: 81%
10. The Pet Girl of Sakurasou
- Studios: J.C.Staff
- Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School
- Series: MAL: 8.15 / AL: 79%
9. The Quintessential Quintuplets
- Studios: Tezuka Productions
- Genres: Harem, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen
- Season 1: MAL: 7.67 / AL: 76%
- Season 2: MAL: 8.16 / AL: 82%
8. Night Is Short, Walk on Girl
- Studios: Science SARU
- Genres: Comedy, Romance
- Film: MAL: 8.21 / AL: 81%
7. Horimiya
- Studios: CloverWorks
- Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Romance, School, Shounen
- Series: MAL: 8.23 / AL: 82%
6. Kamisama Kiss
- Studios: TMS Entertainment
- Genres: Comedy, Demons, Supernatural, Romance, Fantasy, Shoujo
- Season 1: MAL: 8.06 / AL: 79%
- Season 2: MAL: 8.17 / AL: 81%
- Sequel OVA: MAL: 8.37 / AL: 82%
5. My Teen Romantic Comedy Snafu
- Studios: Brain's Base
- Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Drama, Romance, School
- Season 1: MAL: 8.04 / AL: 79%
- Season 2: MAL: 8.25 / AL: 81%
- Season 3: MAL: 8.41 / AL: 83%
4. Saekano: How To Raise a Boring Girlfriend
- Studios: A-1 Pictures
- Genres: Harem, Comedy, Romance, School
- Season 1: MAL: 7.51 / AL 73%
- Season 2: MAL: 7.79 / AL: 76%
- Film: MAL: 8.47 / AL: 83%
3. Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai
- Studios: CloverWorks
- Genres: Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, School
- Series: MAL: 8.33 / AL: 82%
- Film: MAL: 8.65 / AL: 82%
2. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War
- Studios: A-1 Pictures
- Genres: Comedy, Psychological, Romance, School, Seinen
- Season 1: MAL: 8.41 / AL: 83%
- Season 2: MAL: 8.68 / AL: 86%
1. Fruits Basket
- Studios: TMS Entertainment
- Genres: Slice of Life, Comedy, Supernatural, Drama, Romance, Shoujo
- Season 1: MAL: 8.22 / AL: 83%
- Season 2: MAL: 8.58 / AL: 87%
- Season 3: MAL: 9.09 / AL: 91%
NOTE: It is not the opinion of the editorial team.
Are your favorites represented in the ranking? Which RomCom anime do you like best? Let us know in the comments!
This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.