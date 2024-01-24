The Best Ron Perlman Performances to Make Audiences Fall in Love

Perhaps no actor working in today's entertainment industry encapsulates the hardened tough guy more than Ron Perlman. Beginning as a stage actor before transitioning to film and television in the 1980s, Perlman has maintained a healthy career spanning nearly fifty years, appearing in countless genres ranging from horror, comedy, crime, and action.

Famed for his chiseled features, imposing stature, and booming vocals, Perlman remains a fan favorite across science-fiction and comic book-based media. Yet his physique belays an actor who puts his all into his craft.

However small the role, Perlman’s commitment to the work allows him to slip seamlessly between memorable supporting actors to the top billing of feature films. Wealth of Geeks presents some of the best Ron Perlman performances across entertainment media, from his voice-acting to his most famous theatrical roles.

1. The Island of Dr. Moreau – The Sayer of the Law

The Island of Dr. Moreau, with Marlon Brando and Val Kilmer both top-billed, remains the poster child of production misery, with documentaries and exposes going over the film’s seemingly cursed shooting schedule, botched reception, and casting changes.

However, the appearance of Ron Perlman’s Sayer of the Law, the chief advocate of Dr. Moreau’s mad experiments of turning animals into humans, remains one of the film's bright spots. Heavily made up as a hybrid between goat and man, Perlman portrays the Sayer as a mostly peace-minded mutant, dedicated to preaching the Law as Moreau dictates, even as the island becomes overrun by chaos and infighting.

2. Nightmare Alley – Bruno

One of Ron Perlman’s most enduring creative collaborations remains his decades-long relationship with filmmaker Guillermo del Toro, appearing in seven of the director’s twelve films. His last live-action appearance for del Toro, Nightmare Alley, sees him portray the circus strongman Bruno.

Though a small appearance, Bruno’s role in the film helps set the plot in motion, being the man that allows Bradley Cooper’s Stan Carlisle to gain work in a traveling carnival and setting the stage for del Toro’s darker descent into classic film noir. A character actor needs to leave the audience a lasting impression, and Perlman’s work as Bruno encapsulates this acting style.

3. Enemy at the Gates – Koulikov

Part of the World War II film boom of the late 90s/early 2000s following the acclaimed Saving Private Ryan, Enemy at the Gates projected a tense, semi-fictional look at the career of Soviet sniper Vasily Zaitsev during the Battle of Stalingrad.

Nestled between lead Jude Law’s Zaitsev and antagonist Ed Harris’ Major Erwin König lies a well-rounded cast of memorable supporting characters. Chief among them: Ron Perlman’s role as Zaitsev’s first partner, Koulikov, a former student of König tasked with assisting Zaitsev in killing the German ace sniper. Though Perlman has brief screen time, he sells as a darkly-humored Soviet sniper and helps underscore the threat König poses throughout the film.

4. The Baker – Pappi Sabinski

Perlman often gets cast as a memorable supporting character, but he just as often portrays the leading man in many projects, be they theatrical features or media aimed at the direct-to-video market.

A more recent example of this role can be found in 2022’s The Baker, a riff on the vigilante thriller with Perlman portraying a PTSD-afflicted veteran operating a bakery. The prime B-movie action material gets elevated by Perlman’s earnest performance as Sabinski, particularly in scenes where he bonds with his character's previously unknown granddaughter. Even as a much older man, The Baker wonderfully proves Perlman’s still a man audiences don’t wish to mess with.

5. The Name of the Rose – Salvatore

Based on Italian writer Umberto Eco’s celebrated historical mystery, 1986’s The Name of the Rose earned a place in cinema history for its take on the detective genre and Sean Connery’s BAFTA-winning role as the friar William of Baskerville.

One of the film’s memorable supporting characters lies in Ron Perlman’s Salvatore, a hunchback residing at the Benedictine abbey where the central mystery takes place. Unlike most of Perlman’s roles, Salvatore acts as a pathetic, tragic creature, speaking only in gibberish and ultimately falling victim to the zealousness of F. Murray Abraham’s Bernardo Gui despite his innocence. Salvatore marks a sharp pivot away from Perlman’s usual archetype and a welcoming example of his versatility as an actor.

6. Pinocchio – The Podesta

In addition to his creative work with del Toro, Ron Perlman boasts a prolific voice acting catalog, starting in television in the early 1990s and continuing into film while maintaining his live-action career. His last collaboration with del Toro mixes these creative tracks, resulting in the director’s stop-motion reimagining of Carlo Collodi’s famous fairy tale.

Essentially a 1930s Fascist Italian spin on the book’s Coachman character, the Podesta exemplifies the film’s central thesis of seeking moral agency and finding one’s humanity, serving as a cautionary tale for Pinocchio. The Podesta’s relationship with his son Candlewick, in particular, mirrors Pinocchio’s relationship with Geppetto and the necessity for Pinocchio to find his way and not blindly follow expectations. If nothing else, Podesta proves that great Ron Perlman performances don't even require the actor to appear on screen.

7. Avatar: The Last Airbender – Firelord Sozin

Throughout Avatar: The Last Airbender, audiences are repeatedly told that the 100-Year War underpinning the series began due to Firelord Sozin’s ambitions, but much wasn’t given about the man himself.

This changed in Book 3’s “The Avatar and the Firelord,” depicting the events that led to the fatal falling out of Avatar Roku and his former best friend, Sozin. Perlman depicts the adult version of Sozin, masterfully showing both the Firelord’s initial warmth towards Roku and his growing ambitions beginning to rot away at his soul. It’s a tragic performance as audiences hope that Sozin sees the error of his ways but watch, knowing it is all for naught.

8. 1,000 Ways to Die – The Narrator

In the days before its rebranding to Paramount Network, Spike TV sold itself as a profoundly male-centric network that, in retrospect, hasn’t aged as gracefully as some of its contemporaries.

One of the more fondly remembered shows remains 1,000 Ways to Die, a docufiction anthology series showcasing urban myths and real-world cases of absurd deaths. Perlman serves as the series’ narrator, his voice dripping with macabre humor at the demises reenacted onscreen.

Though not the initial narrator for the show’s first few episodes, Perlman’s narration perfectly suits the black comedy and tongue-in-cheek tone of 1,000 Ways to Die, and he served as the permanent narrator for the remainder of the show’s American broadcast.

9. The Legend of Tarzan – Count Nicholas Rokoff

Disney and Ron Perlman, at first, don’t sound like natural partners to work together on projects. Still, Perlman has provided his voice to numerous animated projects with the studio in the past, notably entries in the Tangled franchise.

However, his one-off role as Tarzan antagonist Nicholas Rokoff is his most substantial for the studio. A villainous arch-enemy in the original Edgar Rice Burroughs book series, Rokoff appeared in Disney’s television spin-off of their adaptation of the material, The Legend of Tarzan, squaring off against the ape-man over a hidden jungle treasure. More strategist than a fighter, Perlman’s Rokoff is charming and threatening and gives Tarzan a challenge that he can’t brute force his way out of, making for a memorable appearance in a mostly forgotten Disney spin-off.

10. Alien: Resurrection – Johner

Reteaming with his director from The City of Lost Children, Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Perlman turned in a memorable appearance in the fourth entry of the Alien franchise, portraying the leader of a band of space mercenaries who’re forced to team up with Sigourney Weaver’s Ellen Ripley to combat Xenomorphs.

Perlman naturally fits into the Alien franchise, possessing the same cavalier attitude becoming of fan-favorite staples of the series. The joy of seeing Perlman bounce off of Weaver delights, and while Resurrection hardly ranks as a beloved installment, his performance throughout lights up the screen.

11. Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – Optimus Primal

Perlman’s most recent theatrical appearance also marks one of his best in recent memory and a welcome surprise for long-time admirers of the actor.

Essentially the co-lead of the latest Transformers film, Rise of the Beasts, Perlman voices Optimus Primal, the leader of the Maximals, a race of Transformers who turn into animals instead of the vehicles audiences are most accustomed to. Much like Peter Cullen’s Optimus Prime, Perlman imbues Primal with a sense of noble leadership that weighs heavily upon him but gives the Transformer a hint of his trademark edge and humor, making him a welcome addition to the franchise.

12. Pacific Rim – Hannibal Chau

Perlman’s archetype as a character actor has always been the consummate tough guy, but often, that mold is depicted as being grounded, if not realistic. Not so with the black market dealer Hannibal Chau in Guillermo del Toro’s homage to giant mecha anime, Pacific Rim.

Chau stands out as a deliciously charismatic character, punctuated by a swagger that isn’t often seen in many of Perlman’s other performances, and his costuming reflects a level of status and panache befitting the neon world of Pacific Rim. His scenes opposite Charlie Day’s Dr. Newt Geiszler are particular highlights in a film already bursting with large-than-life action scenes and mecha designs.

13. The City of Lost Children – One

Though Ron Perlman had appeared in major theatrical releases before this, The City of Lost Children proved to be a turning point for the actor as the first film where he was unquestionably the lead.

In this French production from a pre-Amelie Jean-Pierre Jeunet, Perlman stars as One, a circus strongman who sets out to rescue his younger brother from a mad scientist intent on harvesting the dreams of kidnapped children to stop his advanced aging. In a fitting prelude to his later film career, Perlman portrays a gentle giant. His imposing figure also cuts a distinct shape in the film’s surreal steampunk port city world, making him feel right at home in Jeunet’s surrealist imagination.

14. Batman: The Animated Series – Clayface

Batman: The Animated Series made a name by casting Hollywood veterans and noted character actors to portray the Dark Knight’s infamous adversaries. Ron Perlman was no exception to the trend.

In his first voice acting credit, Perlman takes on the role of Matt Hagen, a disfigured actor in debt to an unscrupulous industrialist who’s transformed into the monstrous shapeshifter Clayface. Following his debut, Perlman would continue to portray Clayface throughout the DCAU, from The New Batman Adventures to Justice League. Yet, his inaugural performance in the two-parter “Feat of Clay” remains his finest turn as the character, laying bare the tragedy of a man unable to be himself any longer.

15. Cronos – Angel de la Guardia

Cronos marked a significant milestone for Guillermo del Toro for two reasons: the unique take on vampire cinema served as his feature film debut and was his first collaboration with Ron Perlman, beginning a fruitful relationship between the two men.

Perlman portrays the deranged Angel, the nephew of an abusive American businessman assigned to obtain a small, scarab-like device that promises youth and immortality in the possession of an elderly antiques dealer, Gris. Hellbent on inheriting his uncle’s fortune, Angel acts out as a delightfully brutish thug. He inspires some sympathy thanks to his uncle’s equally violent treatment, but not so much as to take away from the tragedy that befalls Gris. Perlman performs gives a memorable performance, and his work would ensure a lasting creative partnership.

16. Blade II – Dieter Reinhardt

Nearly a decade after their first collaboration in Cronos, Ron Perlman would reteam with Guillermo del Toro for a vastly different sort of vampire film and their first comic book-based outing, Blade II.

Here, Perlman portrays Reinhardt, a member of the Bloodpack, an elite group of vampires formed to kill the eponymous Blade, though the team is now forced to work with him when a more dangerous threat arises. Much like Perlman’s previous del Toro character, Angel, Reinhardt takes particular pleasure in inflicting pain but twists that character to have an overinflated ego that doesn’t detract from the rest of the film’s cast. Reinhardt sticks out as a truly despicable villain, but one that a viewer can’t help but enjoy once he gets his comeuppance.

17. Hellboy: Sword of Storms – Hellboy

Mike Mignola’s Hellboy remains a popular Dark Horse comics staple and a beloved dark fantasy character in a medium populated primarily by the superhero offerings from DC and Marvel. Hot off the heels of Guillermo del Toro’s 2004 take on the character, two animated productions acting as prequels were commissioned and saw Ron Perlman voice the character he portrayed in live-action.

Emphasizing the character’s brash attitude and matching perfectly with animation heavily resembling Mignola’s original art, Perlman’s voice role perfectly complements his theatrical work while being a distinct interpretation all on its own.

18. Beauty and the Beast – Vincent

One of Ron Perlman’s first starring roles remains one of his most beloved decades after its original run. Beauty and the Beast reimagined the classic fairy tale as a romantic urban fantasy series, depicting the titular Beast as Vincent, a noble figure heavily resembling a lion who serves as the guardian angel to the show’s Beauty, ADA Catherine Chandler.

Earning the role in no small part thanks to make-up artist Rick Baker, Perlman graces Vincent with sophistication and romantic charisma, qualities that would be an asset later in his film career. The chemistry between Perlman and leading lady Linda Hamilton proved integral to the show’s success, so much so that efforts to continue after Hamilton’s departure failed. Regardless, Vincent serves as one of the defining Ron Perlman performances and a welcome promise of more to come.

19. Fallout – The Narrator

Throughout the decades-long Fallout series, the constant refrain has always been the mantra of “war never changes”; another constant is the inclusion of Ron Perlman as the franchise’s narrator. As much a staple as the Vault Boy mascot, Perlman’s narration set the tone of the original Fallout back in 1997, relaying the dark backstory of the game’s apocalyptic world in sharp contrast to a retro-futuristic art design hinged on 1950s nostalgia.

Perlman’s narration helped Fallout become a beloved video game franchise, even as Bethesda Game Studios took the series into a more action-oriented direction away from its traditional turn-based roots. But even as Fallout continues to evolve, Perlman’s narrator remains a presence that will never change.

20. Sons of Anarchy – Clay Morrow

Ostensibly a modern-day reimagining of Hamlet’s King Claudius via motorcycle culture, Ron Perlman’s Clay Morrow from Sons of Anarchy stands as one of the actor’s defining roles and the best among his live-action television appearances.

Initially depicted as the hardened president of SAMCRO and protagonist Jax Teller’s stepfather, Morrow gradually reveals himself to be one of the show’s greatest enemies, having helped corrupt the titular motorcycle gang and involving it deeper into criminal enterprises. Perlman’s tough guy persona perfectly fits the motorcycle culture while showcasing a psychological depth in keeping with the show’s low-key Shakespearean influences, sustaining a character over most of Sons of Anarchy’s seven seasons.

21. Teen Titans – Slade

Of the many voice-acting roles Ron Perlman undertook over the decades, his most famous undoubtedly ranks as his spin on the archenemy of the Teen Titans, Deathstroke.

Referred to by his first name in the beloved 2003 animated series, Perlman sells this interpretation as a calculating criminal mastermind with a vindictive streak, eager to undercut the Titans at every turn and taking pleasure in outwitting team leader Robin.

A particular standout episode occurs in the third season’s “Haunted,” with Perlman’s ice-cold voice hanging over proceedings as a specter plaguing an increasingly paranoid Robin. Teen Titan’s Slade redefined the Deathstroke character for a generation of children and remains Perlman’s best performance as a villain.

22. Hellboy II: The Golden Army – Hellboy

Including two performances of the same character could constitute cheating in this roundup. However, where Sword of Storms was a simple voice-acting role, The Golden Army easily eclipses all other film adaptations of Mike Mignola’s beloved demon.

Guillermo del Toro injects more of his distinct visual style into the Hellboy mythology and sees Ron Perlman portray the physicality of Hellboy with the same fierce talk and tenderness that became his calling. Funny, rugged, and surprisingly emotional, Perlman’s live-action work as Hellboy remains unmatched and helps elevate Hellboy II as a prime example of 2000s comic book cinema.