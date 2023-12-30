The Best Rooftop Bars in NYC for Celebrations

It's no exaggeration to say that New York City has some of the best rooftop bars in the world. Between the scenic views of the city, opulent drinks, and meticulously maintained atmospheres, these bars are a must for any visitor to the Big Apple, serving up an authentic New York experience.

10 of the Best Rooftop Bars in NYC

As incredible as these bars are to visit at any time of the year, these venues also make for fantastic places to commemorate a special occasion. Whether a birthday, a holiday, or some other important event worth celebrating, these are our favorite rooftop bars in NYC for your next Celebration.

1. The Ready Rooftop Bar

In many ways, The Ready Rooftop Bar feels more like the sight of a backyard summer barbecue than it does a rooftop bar. With snug furniture, a more relaxed atmosphere, and relatively agreeable drink prices that won't drive you into poverty, it's the ideal location for anyone new to the city or with a more fragile budget in their possession. While The Rooftop is probably best suited for warmer seasons, the glass ceiling also adds a degree of protection from any inclement weather. For an especially cost-friendly visit, stop by for The Ready's Happy Hour, which features $9 margaritas and $1 tacos. For that kind of money, it's no wonder why The Ready is one of the best rooftop bars in NYC.

2. LoHi

A clever name for a laid-back bar-going experience, LoHi has one of the more lax atmospheres of any rooftop bar in the city. Like The Ready Rooftop Bar, LoHi feels more like someone's backyard porch than it does an upscale rooftop bar, making it approachable for any new visitor to NYC. Don't let its minimalist facade fool you, though. In point of fact, LoHi's distinct location in the city lets visitors enjoy wondrous views of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

3. Somewhere Nowhere

Even when compared to most other rooftop bars in the city, a lot is going on at Somewhere Nowhere. An outstanding lounge and an active nightclub rolled into one, Somewhere Nowhere has something for every visitor. If you tire of busting a move on the dance floor, you can visit the bar's rooftop pool, swimming a few laps as you marvel at the Empire State Building nearby. Before going, be sure to check Somewhere Nowhere's regularly updated calendar to see what special events or parties the bar has booked for the month.

4. The Crown

From a literal and figurative standpoint, The Crown stands tall as one of the best rooftop bars in NYC. Located in the heart of Chinatown, The Crown rises to the twenty-first floor of the Hotel 50 Bowery. Given its high stature over the city, the bar offers almost unrivaled views of Lower Manhattan, the East River, and Brooklyn. With a large assortment of cocktails on its menu, The Crown also provides a nuanced atmospheric tie-in to its Chinatown setting, offering such drinks as the Jade Rabbit (vodka, cinnamon lychee, and lime juice).

5. Ophelia Lounge

An upscale cocktail bar at the top of Beekman Tower, Ophelia Lounge is a great bar to experience at any time of the year. With its greenhouse-esque windows offering panoramic views of the city, visitors can enjoy the warmth and comfort of a heated bar even in the dead of winter (let's be honest, what's better than sipping on a refreshing drink as you watch the snow whip through the streets outside?). Depending on what day you plan on visiting, you can even enjoy the “Top of the Tower” Cocktail Brunch Experience, available every Sunday from noon to four.

6. Westlight

Yet another high-rise rooftop bar, Westlight tops the twenty-second floor of the William Vale Hotel. With the entire expanse of Manhattan on the horizon, Westlight's commanding overview of the city has yet to be matched. Given its incredible sights, the bar tends to garner heavier crowds than most other NYC bars. Yet the breathtaking views alone are well worth it.

7. Overstory

One of the best bars in NYC, Overstory is also among the newest points of interest in Manhattan's Financial District. Though reservations are hard to get ahold of, Overstory's towering views of the city speak for themselves. Outfitted with an extensive wine list and beer menu, Overstory has some creative non-alcoholic beverages, such as a salted honey soda and a refreshing passionfruit seltzer. As delicious as these drinks are, Overstory's one-of-a-kind cocktails make this place worth visiting, including the unique Pink Tuxedo (vodka, cherry blossom, vermouth, strawberry, and absinthe).

8. Apotheke NoMad

Opening its doors in 2022, Apotheke NoMad has yet to receive the same heavy crowds as most other rooftop bars in the city. Because of that, most people will easily secure a reservation with little to no hassle. Inside, guests will be entreated to some excellent live jazz bands. Of course, it's also worth mentioning the pristine views Apotheke NoMad has of the surrounding city.

9. Harriet's Rooftop

Few New York bars have as idyllic a view of the East River as Harriet's Rooftop Bar and Lounge. Nestled to the side of the Brooklyn Bridge, this splendid Brooklyn bar takes full advantage of its serene location. With an awe-inspiring overview of the river, the Brooklyn Bridge, and nearby Manhattan, it's a view you can spend literal hours gazing at as you sip your drink. A fantastic bar to visit at any time of the year, Harriet's also features seasonal cocktails on a rotating basis.

10. Bookmarks

A tried-and-true classic roughly a block away from Bryant Park, Bookmarks is undoubtedly among the best rooftop bars in NYC. Located at the top of the Library Hotel, this cozy rooftop locale fully embraces its literary heritage. For evidence of that fact, look no further than the literature-inspired cocktails lining Bookmarks' menu, including The Pulitzer, Gone with the Gin, and Tequila Mockingbird. In essence, it's the kind of place you can unwind with a couple of friends or crack open a book by yourself.