Best Rosario Dawson Movies and TV Shows Ranked

Rosario Dawson grew up in New York City, and director Harmony Korine discovered her for the controversial film Kids, which kickstarted Dawson’s career. Since that movie, she has starred in numerous TV shows and other films of varying genres, from rom-coms to action series to sci-fi blockbusters.

The best Rosario Dawson movies and TV shows take full advantage of her acting skills while also offering a high-quality viewing experience. Her career only continues to grow, and these best Rosario Dawson movies and TV shows represent the highlights thus far.

1. Ahsoka (2023)

Rosario Dawson played the live-action version of Ahsoka before her own spin-off series, but the character fulfilled her potential with this Disney+ show. Ahsoka remains the most memorable character in Dawson’s career, and she strikes the right balance of wise teacher, action star, and drama in these eight episodes.

2. Rent (2005)

Rosario Dawson showed the incredible depths and variety of her talents with the starring role of Mimi in this live-action adaptation of the popular Broadway musical. It may not capture everything from the original musical, but its gut-wrenching look at New York City and the AIDS epidemic stands the test of time alongside a phenomenal soundtrack.

3. Jane The Virgin (2018-2020)

Rosario Dawson guest-starred through a couple of seasons of this award-winning comedic series. Dawson’s J.R. has the right mix of charm, edge, and goofs to make for a fascinating character who challenges the rest of the cast well.

4. Marvel’s Daredevil (2015-2018)

Dawson played an integral role in this monumental Netflix take on the popular Marvel comic book character. Her part as the love interest Claire Temple grounds Daredevil and helps his character throughout the first couple of seasons.

5. Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (2020)

This sinister sequel to the previous animated film of a similar name sees Rosario Dawson as Wonder Woman in a darker, more serious role. The Justice League takes on Darkseid in an act of desperation with a fantastic blend of action and drama.

6. The Death of Superman (2018)

This animated DC Comics movie follows Superman and the Justice League as they battle against the villain Doomsday in this adaptation of the beloved comic story arc. It holds nothing back in its gruesome violence, fights, and imagery.

7. He Got Game (1998)

Perhaps the strongest Spike Lee film involves an excellent mix of Denzel Washington and Ray Allen in this sports drama. Washington plays a man who has the chance to reduce his sentence if he convinces his son to go to a particular school. It has its heavy-handed script, for sure, but it still provides excellent commentary and performances, and ranks as one of the best Rosario Dawson movies.

8. Sin City (2005)

Frank Miller’s stunning graphic novel series came to life with this gorgeous noir look at the titular city of Las Vegas. The movie has many storylines that intersect with a tremendous cast of characters played by so many talented actors, from Bruce Willis to Brittany Murphy to Dawson herself. Of all the Rosario Dawson movies, this one ranks as the most stylish.

9. Zombieland: Double Tap (2019)

Rosario Dawson adds a neat bit of grounding and dry comedy to this post-apocalyptic, lighthearted zombie sequel. It somehow comes close to reaching the heights of the original many years later, and it comes down to the smart script and characters.

10. Clerks II (2006)

It took way too long for this sequel to arrive, but Kevin Smith provided yet another cult classic comedy hit. The change of scenery for the lead characters leads to the introduction of supporting actors like Rosario Dawson in the memorable role of Becky.

11. Calls (2021)

A stunning cast came together for this unique HBO series about strangers communicating with one another in the midst of an apocalyptic event. It eschews the usual high-budget action for a quieter and more impactful radio drama-style series.

12. Shattered Glass (2003)

This compelling, underrated drama film follows the life of Stephen Glass, a reporter who uses some questionable sources to find success in his career. Hayden Christensen nails the lead role alongside a great cast with actors like Chloë Sevigny, Rosario Dawson, and Melanie Lynskey. Not only does it feature some of the best acting in any Rosario Dawson movies (including fine work by Dawson herself), but it also has one of the most infuriating plots of any Dawson outing.

13. Clerks III (2022)

This surprise third movie in the Kevin Smith universe brings back Rosario Dawson in her beloved role of Becky. It feels pretty different from the past two movies, bringing in a necessary side of emotion for a heartfelt but still quite hilarious film.

14. The Lego Batman Movie (2017)

This spin-off film gives Batman his due in Lego form. The animated family adventure looks terrific in its animation, and it has the right mix of action and eye-rolling punch lines. Dawson also has a stand-out role here as Batgirl.

15. Love, Death + Robots (2022)

Rosario Dawson provided the voice of a crucial character in the second season of the Netflix animated series about the future, sci-fi, and technology. Dawson has one of the more unforgettable appearances as Dr. Galina Mirny.

16. Wonder Woman: Bloodlines (2019)

Dawson reprised her animated voiceover role as Wonder Woman in this animated flick about the DC superhero rescuing a young girl from an evil organization. It has a decent but stereotypical mix of action, laughs, and solid animation.

17. The Mandalorian (2020)

Rosario Dawson debuted as the live-action version of fan-favorite cartoon character Ahsoka in this Star Wars series. It took time for her to grow into the role, which happened more naturally in her own spin-off series, but she still made a splash here.

18. 25th Hour (2002)

Director Spike Lee goes a bit over-the-top with the melodrama, but the cast helps the movie stick the landing. It follows Edward Norton’s Monty, who has an upcoming jail sentence and spends his last free hours with his friends and girlfriend.

19. Josie and the Pussycats (2001)

The classic musical cartoon received its modern live-action remake with Rosario Dawson as one of the lead girls in the group. It has a heartfelt message and solid execution, even if it doesn’t quite reach the heights of the original. Nevertheless, it has developed a devoted cult following among Rosario Dawson movies.

20. Kids (1995)

Kids remains one of the most controversial films ever created, yet the actual acting stands out as the one glimmer of hope in this film. This movie gave Dawson her first chance at acting, and she proved her talent throughout the problematic storyline.

21. Haunted Mansion (2023)

This film adaptation of the classic Disney attraction gives just enough spooks and laughs to make this a worthwhile ride. Stars like Rosario Dawson commit to their roles well, and the overall production value feels high enough for at least one Halloween watch.