The Best Royal Rumble Returns of All Time

A defining aspect of WWE's Royal Rumble match has to do with the randomness of the entire event. With superstars entering the match based on pure chance, the ensuing bout sees dozens of competitors attempting to remain the final combatant in the ring.

As one of the most popular matches in WWE history, the Royal Rumble also marks an exciting start to WrestleMania season, shining a light on some of the most prestigious athletes from WWE's past, present, and future. Of course, another major feature of the Rumble involves the shocking returns of certain A-list level talent, many of whom stepped back into active competition after months, sometimes years, away from the squared circle.

1. Edge (Royal Rumble 2020)

The most emotional Royal Rumble return of them all, most fans doubted if they'd ever see the Rated R Superstar Edge wrestle again after his disastrous 2011 neck injury. After nine long years spent in temporary retirement, the Ultimate Opportunist made his miraculous in-ring comeback, returning at the 2020 Royal Rumble with tears in his eyes and fans jumping to their feet in avid delight.

2. John Cena (Royal Rumble 2008)

The most surprising Royal Rumble entrance of all time, John Cena triumphantly returned to active competition as the last man to enter the 2008 Royal Rumble. Though he suffered a serious muscle injury that should have left him on the mend for about a year, Cena's inexplicable return left viewers agog in wonder and amazement.

3. AJ Styles (Royal Rumble 2016)

Okay, yes, one can describe AJ Styles' jaw-dropping entrance at the 2016 Royal Rumble more as a debut than a return. However, given AJ Styles' limited work for WWE in the promotion's Attitude Era, the argument relates more to a technicality than anything else. Regardless of how one chooses to classify it, the Phenomenal One's participation in the '16 Rumble remains the pay-per-view's standout moment.

4. Rey Mysterio (Royal Rumble 2018)

After three years spent wandering the globe, WWE's most successful luchador, Rey Mysterio, returned to the promotion in grand fashion. Racing out to the ring as the twenty-seventh entrant in the 2018 Royal Rumble, Mysterio bore little sign of ring rust regarding his high-flying abilities. Above all else, the crowd's thunderous ovation acted as a complete reversal of the loud jeering that Mysterio met at the 2014 Royal Rumble.

5. Booker T (Royal Rumble 2011)

An underrated performer throughout his initial run in WWE, Booker T's single-night return to active competition at the 2011 Royal Rumble lit up the crowd at the TD Garden. Last seen in WWE in 2007, Book's pulse-pounding entrance at the Rumble sucked the air out of fans' lungs, culminating in his epic (if short-lived) brawl against CM Punk and the New Nexus.

6. Christian (Royal Rumble 2021)

Like his best friend and tag partner Edge, Christian suffered a disastrous injury in 2014 that seemed to spell out the end of his career. Following EdgEdge's footsteps, Captain Charisma returned six years later, entering the 2021 Royal Rumble and enjoying a brief reunion with his former Attitude Era teammate. A cathartic moment in Christian's career, it also ensured one of the best tag team reformations in Royal Rumble history.

7. Triple H (Royal Rumble 2002)

Though everyone knew Triple H might appear in the 2002 Royal Rumble, the moment the Game's entrance music hit, the reality of the situation seemed to set in. In the six months he spent recuperating from injury, the landscape of WWE had changed, ushering in a wave of new talent from WCW and ECW, many of whom appeared in the Rumble opposite the Game. Yet even then, Triple H held his own, winning the Rumble and going on to headline 2002's WrestleMania X8.

8. Edge (Royal Rumble 2010)

Ten years before his tear-jerking return at the 2020 Royal Rumble, Edge shocked the world with his surprise entrance in the 2010 Royal Rumble. Sidelined for half a year with a torn Achilles tendon, Edge managed to gain some long-awaited retribution over his ally-turned-arch-enemy Chris Jericho, winning the Rumble and using his victory to challenge Y2J for his World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania.

9. Diesel (Royal Rumble 2011)

While fans had seen Kevin Nash compete in WCW, WWE, and TNA, audiences had last seen the leather glove-wearing, dark-haired Diesel around 15 years before 2011's Royal Rumble. Donning the guise for one night only, Nash stepped back into a WWE ring under his '90s-era alter ego at the 2011 Royal Rumble. Like Booker T, his participation in the match proved short-lived, but Big Daddy Cool nevertheless left audiences speechless.

10. Lita (Royal Rumble 2018)

Like any WWE legend, widespread applause will always greet a superstar as accomplished as Lita. A revolutionary figure in the Attitude Era, Lita's on-again, off-again appearances in WWE always satisfy fans, including her entrance at the 2018 women's Royal Rumble. An accomplished Hall of Famer known for her innovative offense, Lita's short stint in the Rumble had fans clamoring to their feet in welcome surprise.

11. MVP (Royal Rumble 2020)

Yet another under-utilized WWE personality, MVP stepped back into a WWE ring after an absence of 10 years. As with most Royal Rumble returns, MVP's performance in the 2020 Royal Rumble may have ended almost as soon as it began–with Brock Lesnar hurling him out of the ring in the span of 24 seconds–yet it still managed to delight nostalgic fans of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

12. Trish Stratus (Royal Rumble 2018)

As one of WWE's most iconic female superstars, Trish Stratus's appearance also leaves fans grinning from ear to ear, whether as a rare cameo on Monday Night Raw or as a surprise entrant in the 2018 women's Royal Rumble. As expected, Stratus never failed to deliver in terms of her performance, eliminating such worthy adversaries as Nia Jax, Natalya, and her old rival Mickey James.

13. Mr. Perfect (Royal Rumble 2002)

While Mr. Perfect's return to WWE proved a temporary affair, at the very least, fans can always look back at his time in the 2002 Royal Rumble with fond admiration. Entering as the twenty-fifth competitor in the match, Perfect managed to have miniature dream matches against numerous WWE legends, locking up with everyone from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and The Big Show to Triple H and Kurt Angle.

14. Carlito (Royal Rumble 2021)

A superstar who never received his rightful dues, Carlito always had the talent to succeed in WWE, yet never experienced the push he very much deserved. In 2021, however, the Ruthless Aggression Era competitor enjoyed perhaps the best night of his career, wowing audience members with his entrance at the '21 Royal Rumble.

15. Bubba Ray Dudley (Royal Rumble 2015)

After departing WWE in 2005, one-half of the famous Dudley Boyz returned at the 2015 Royal Rumble. Though missing his better half in D-Von Dudley, Bubba Ray nevertheless took fans by complete surprise, entering at the number three slot and eliminating WWE mainstays like The Miz and R-Truth. A welcome return to form for one of the greatest tag team competitors of all time, it also laid the groundwork for the Dudley Boyz' reformation later in the year.

16. Chris Jericho (Royal Rumble 2013)

Taking a break from WWE to tour with his rock band Fozzy, Chris Jericho entered the 2013 Royal Rumble as the second participant in the match. Of course, what makes Y2J's Royal Rumble entrance so rewarding has to do with his main opponent in the bout's opening moments: Dolph Ziggler. Having thrown Jericho out of WWE five months earlier, Ziggler received his just desserts at Jericho's hands, reigniting their explosive feud from mid-2012.

17. Kharma (Royal Rumble 2012)

An interesting Royal Rumble competitor for several reasons, Kharma made history as the third female wrestler to compete in the men's Royal Rumble. After putting a hold on her initial run in the company, Kharma entered the 2012 Royal Rumble to great fanfare. Competing in the match for a mere minute, she even scored an impressive elimination, tossing Hunico out of the ring and scaring Michael Cole out of the match.

18. Rob Van Dam (Royal Rumble 2009)

Having left WWE in 2007, ECW legend Rob Van Dam made a rare one-night appearance as a surprise entrant in the 2009 Royal Rumble. Entering the ring and taking out almost every opponent he came across, RVD seemed to transform back into the Whole Dam Show of old, leveling everyone from Kane and Chris Jericho to Kofi Kingston and Randy Orton.

19. “Rowdy” Roddy Piper (Royal Rumble 2008)

While John Cena tends to receive the most recognition for his inspirational return at the 2008 Royal Rumble, the event also witnessed the in-ring comeback of several WWE veterans, including none other than “Rowdy” Roddy Piper. An icon of 1980s wrestling, Piper caught everyone off-guard the moment his music hit Madison Square Garden, culminating in his brief yet entertaining participation in the match, such as his epic reunion against long-time foe Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka.

20. The Honky Tonk Man (Royal Rumble 2001)

Yes, The Honky Tonk Man's surprise entrance in the 2001 Royal Rumble seldom ranks alongside John Cena or Edge's shocking returns. Yet Honky Tonk Man's brief screen time still ensured plenty of entertainment, reaching its hilarious climax with Kane bashing Honky Tonk over the head with his own guitar.