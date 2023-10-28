Emotional Overload: 15 Songs That Leave Listeners With Heavy Hearts

Online discussions are asking people to share the songs that give them “the feels.” Here are the choice picks from around the world of musical heartbreak.

1. “Mad World” by Michael Andrews Ft. Gary Jules (2003)

While Tears for Fears' original was a Thatcherite pop masterpiece, nobody could have prepared themselves for the cover twenty years later. Gary Jules' ethereal vocals glide in reverb across delicate piano licks, changing the song's dynamic and revealing some heavy emotional baggage. The song echoed Donnie Darko‘s success, one of the decade's surprising box-office sensations.

2. “True Colors” Cyndi Lauper (1986)

Written by Billy Steinberg and Tom Kelly, Cyndi Lauper's runaway hit single touched many nerves with its message of hope and despair. At the time, the AIDS pandemic was in full swing, and Lauper conceded the song's backdrop resonated with many people, namely Lauper herself, who had recently lost a gay friend to the disease. Fittingly, she performed the song at President Biden's Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony in 2022.

3. “Not Ready Yet” Eels (1996)

Mark Oliver Everett, Eels' talented frontman, had to deal with much grief in his young life, discovering his father after he had died of a heart attack at age 19. Moreover, his sister ended her own life before his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer. The song “Not Ready Yet” is sung from the perspective of an agoraphobic loner struggling to realize the point of his existence. However, it also reflects Everett's inner demons more than anything.

4. “Black” Pearl Jam (1994)

As breakup songs go, teenagers across the music world in the '90s cried into their pillows listening to Eddie Vedder's anguished poetry. “I know someday you'll have a beautiful life; I know you'll be a star in somebody else's sky,” sings Vedder. “But why can't it be mine?” The song defines the feeling of a lost first love, when wholehearted trust in romance gets damaged, never to return.

5. “Tears in Heaven” Eric Clapton (1992)

The former Cream and Yardbirds-turned-heritage solo artist has had a stellar recording career, becoming one of the most household names in the game. However, heartbreak hit Clapton after his four-year-old son Conor fell from a New York apartment window, crushing the singer for a long period. His acoustic, heartbreaking song is partly about seeing Conor in Heaven, though it's also about the film Rush — perhaps this is why Clapton could perform it without falling apart.

6. “Hurt” Johnny Cash (2002)

When Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor was asked whether Johnny Cash could cover his song, he was initially apprehensive, citing a fear of gimmickry. However, he was naturally awed when he heard Cash's stripped-back guitar, mellotron, and piano version. The emotional K.O. comes with the video showing snapshots of Cash's life and his wife, June Carter, who passed away shortly after.

“Hurt” won Video of the Year at the Grammy and CMA Awards, and the song leaves a powerful legacy for the Man in Black.

7. “Hallelujah” Jeff Buckley (1994)

Some artists steal another singer's song and plant their stylistic flag firmly in that musical land. I guess you could call Jeff Buckley a musical colonist in some ways — his absolute mastery of Leonard Cohen's obsolete 1984 folk song made it his signature work. He stripped everything away, leaving Buckley's cherubic silken tones dovetailing with deliciously reverb-laden telecaster fingerpicking.

The depth of Buckley's haunting vocals is poignant, especially in light of his early death. We only have a few recordings of his understated genius, but “Hallelujah” makes up for the decades of musical work we missed.

8. “Orion” Metallica (1986)

My personal choice and favorite song evokes memories of Cliff Burton, Metallica's original bassist, who lost his life in a fatal tour bus accident at age 24. His fuzz distortion tone added a timeless depth to Metallica's trademark sound, which arguably ended with Burton's demise. However, his legacy will always be topped by the marvelous song “Orion” — an instrumental metal symphony with Burton's bass magic center to a guitar harmony of the deepest order.

9. “Fast Car” Tracy Chapman (1988)

When you listen to Tracy Chapman's breakthrough song, you might think it was about celebrating one's freedom. However, the brilliance in Chapman's lyricism reveals a modern tragedy about a decent, law-abiding human who does everything right yet is repeatedly defeated. Sadly, this song still rings true for millions worldwide — but at least they get to listen to Tracy Chapman sing about it.

10. “Bridge Over Troubled Water” Simon and Garfunkel (1980)

This song has many meanings for different people, though Paul Simon's masterpiece makes perfect tribute music. Its central message of being someone's bridge or emotional support in hard times is poignant, though perhaps not wedding music material. The emotional impact is hard to ignore, especially when you attach those loving words to a departed relative or friend.

11. “Show Must Go On” Queen (1991)

Freddie Mercury's reign as Queen's conspicuously talented frontman ended as he succumbed to AIDS in 1991. Just six weeks before he departed the stage for good, Queen released his swan song, a power ballad for Mercury to sign off, his defiant lyrics: “Inside my heart is breaking, my makeup may be flaking, but my smile still stays on” a fitting farewell for one of rock's true legends.

12. “Nutshell” Alice in Chains (1993)

Any Alice in Chains fan in the '90s was devastated to hear of singer Layne Staley's passing due to a substance overdose. His cries for help in his battle were etched all over his work, namely in “Nutshell” where he says, “Yet I fight this battle all alone; no one to cry to, no place to call home.” Sadly, in 2002, Staley passed away alone, and nobody knew for several days until neighbors raised the alarm.

13. “Simple Man” Lynyrd Skynyrd (1973)

There is always added weight when listening to Jacksonville's world-famous sons Lynyrd Skynyrd, considering the tragedy that befell the band (several members died in a plane wreck in 1977). Unsurprisingly, I have read many stories of people playing this song at departed friends' or family members' funerals, which shows the band's success. The song's message of hope for a young man's future is uplifting yet bittersweet, especially for parents seeing their son grow up.

14. “She's Leaving Home” The Beatles (1967)

The Beatles' Sargent Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band had many hit songs, but one often overlooked number is “She's Leaving Home.” This sad ballad details the true life story of a young English girl who ran away from home with a boyfriend, picturing her parents' heartbroken reaction as they discover her goodbye note in the morning. This one hits home for any parent letting go of their grown-up child.

15. “Take Me Home, Country Roads” John Denver (1971)

There is something wholesome about John Denver's anthem about West Virginia, though his mountainous home state could just as well be anywhere. The imagery is vivid, and the romance is honest. “All my memories gather 'round her,” sings Denver. “Misty taste of moonshine, teardrop in my eye.”

I can only imagine how this gets a West Virginian's heart pumping when they return home after a long absence.

Source: Reddit