Top 25 Sandra Bullock Movies of All Time

To ensure a non-bias countdown, this list of best Sandra Bullock movies ranks by IMDb ratings. Sandy B. is well-known for dominating the rom-com genre. However, her highest-rated films are mostly dramas and sci-fi thrillers.

In addition, Sandra Bullock voices characters Scarlet Overkill from The Minions and Miriam from The Prince of Egypt and has experienced tremendous success in both projects. Nonetheless, they're absent from the countdown for the sake of a grown-up movie watch list.

Sandra's versatility and ability to engage with the audience make her one of the best actresses of all time. She is beautiful, funny, charismatic, and a loveable girl next door and has delivered many great movies for over thirty years. She has earned several accolades, including Academy, Golden Globe, and People's Choice Awards.

Like many actresses, her debut film Hangman is garbage. However, except for a few movies (Speed 2: Cruise Control, All About Steve, and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous), she's nailed it.

All of her work post the movie Wrestling Ernest Hemingway is a worthwhile watch. Here are 25 of her most notable movies ranked by IMDb.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Crash (2004)

IMDb: 7.8

Sandra Bullock and all-star cast Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon, Jennifer Esposito, William Fichtner, Brendan Fraser, Terrence Howard, Larenz Tate, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Thandiwe Newton, Michael Peña, and Ryan Phillippe are sensational in Crash.

The film interweaves various stories regarding class, race, and gender in the aftermath of 9/11 while living in Los Angeles.

After being carjacked by two black teens (Tate and Bridges), socialite Jean Cabot (Bullock) and her District Attorney husband, Rick Cabot (Fraser), have their house locks changed.

Jean comes down the stairs from checking on her child and witnesses Daniel Ruiz (Peña), a Mexican locksmith changing them. She assumes by his neck tattoos and baggy pants that he is a gangbanger who will sell their new keys and demands to speak with Rick immediately.

Although Bullock is not the film's main story, she delivered an emotionally charged performance that earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast.

Image Credit: Lions Gate Films.

Gravity (2013)

IMDb: 7.7

Sandra Bullock gives an out-of-this-world performance in the sci-fi thriller Gravity. Tasked with attaching a new high-tech scanning device to the Hubble telescope, NASA engineer Dr. Ryan Stone (Bullock) embarks on her virgin voyage into space.

Veteran astronaut Matt Kowalski (George Clooney) accompanies Stone where disaster strikes mid-orbit—leaving the astronauts stranded with limited oxygen hovering adrift above Earth.

Viewers experience the free fall and Bullock's panicked breathing as she dodges the shuttle's debris. Finally, Kowalski makes his way to her, but the rest of the crew is dead.

There is no hope of rescue because the pair has no communication or link to Earth.

Gravity is visually striking with its unique angles and spectacular shots of space. Director Alfonso Cuarón does a fantastic job of engaging the audience with the experience of feeling right there with the astronauts.

However, Bullock's stellar ability to keep the audience enthralled in the story makes the film great. Her Dr. Ryan Stone role got an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in Gravity.

It is her highest-ranked movie on Rotton Tomatoes with an impressive 96% rating. Also, it's her second most significant grossing movie at $309 million worldwide (Minions is 1st at $1.159 billion).

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The Proposal (2009)

IMDb: 7.6

The Proposal is one of the funniest Sandra Bullock movies ever. Margaret Tate (Bullock) is a work-obsessed Canadian immigrant who neglects her Visa renewal application and faces deportation unless she marries.

So to secure her executive employment, she blackmails her assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to pretend he is her fiance with a promise of the editor promotion he's been working hard to obtain.

Hilarity and romance ensue as they embark upon a journey to visit his family in Sitka, Alaska. U.S. Immigration Agent Gilbertson (Denis O'Hare) suspects it's a Green Card marriage forcing Margaret and Andrew to get to know each other while making the sham look believable.

In addition, the beloved Betty White plays Grandma Annie, adding lots of laughs. The scene where she and Annie chant and walk around the fire is side-splitting. Margaret Tate and grandma Annie singing “Get Low” by Lil Jon & The East Side Boyz is a show stopper. The chemistry is humorous and believable between Bullock and Ryan Reynolds.

Image Credit: Touchstone PIctures.

The Blind Side (2009)

IMDb: 7.6

Warner Bros. The Blind Side earned Sandra Bullock the title Oscar Award Winning Actress. It is her first and only Oscar win thus far in her career. Based on Michael Lewis's book of the same name, the film loosely depicts the story of Michael Oher, who was a first draft pick for the Baltimore Ravens and became a Superbowl champion.

Due to his mother's drug addiction, 17-year-old Michael Oher (Quinton Aaron) is in and out of foster care until he is homeless. Leigh Anne Tuohy (Bullock) notices and takes him into her home, where he becomes part of the family.

Leigh Anne employs a tutor Miss Sue (Kathy Bates), to help him attain his education while working with him towards his NFL goals. Country superstar Tim McGraw plays husband Sean Tuohy.

It is a remarkable film that earned her an Academy Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actress. The Blind Side also won a Critics Choice Movie Award for Best Actress. Her Leigh Anne Tuohy character is loveable and a different lead role for Bullock.

The Blind Side was a box office success grossing $309 million. However, Oher didn't like the film because people made assumptions about him based on the character Quinton Aaron played.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

A Time to Kill (1996)

IMDb: 7.4

Based on John Grisham's first novel, A Time to Kill is a gut-wrenching story that delivered monumental performances from Sandra Bullock, Matthew McConaughey, Samuel L. Jackson, and Donald and Keifer Sutherland.

The film sets in a small town, Canton, Mississippi. Carl Lee Hailey (Samuel L. Jackson) stands trial for the murder of two white men who abducted, beat, and raped his 10-year-old daughter, Tonya, and got away with it.

Jake Brigance (McConaughey) is the White lawyer facing the all-White faces of the jury for Carl's defense. Ellen Roark (Bullock) is a passionate law student who eagerly assists Brigance in working towards an acquittal. Warning: may require tissues.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Speed (1994)

IMDb: 7.3

A heart-pounding thrill ride, Speed is Bullock's breakthrough role. Starring alongside Keanu Reeves, the story's premise is that a city bus rigged with explosives will explode if the bus speed drops under 55 MPH.

Jack Haven ( Keanu Reeves), an LAPD SWAT officer, is taunted by a madman (Dennis Hopper) who survived an earlier explosion that caused Jack to believe he was dead. Instead, he's rigged the bus already on route to explode with demands for $3 million.

Haven locates and jumps onto the bus aggravating an armed man who thinks he is there to arrest him. A scuffle ensues, causing the driver to get shot, and Annie Porter (Bullock) takes over driving the bus.

An urgency builds as they overcome obstacles. In addition, Jack and Annie flirt with the idea of romance. The film is action-packed and the second highest-rated Bullock film on Rotten Tomatoes at 94%. Unfortunately, Keanu Reeves did not return for Speed 2: Cruise Control, a film Sandra Bullock regrets doing.

Playing Annie Porter opened doors for Bullock's career, who has since starred in and produced several box office hits and The George Lopez Show. Sandra Bullock discovered George Lopez at an improv show and two years later became the executive producer of his sitcom.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

The Unforgivable (2021)

IMDb: 7.1

Sandra Bullock plays Ruth Slater, and it is one of her best acting roles. Ruth is a recently released ex-con longing to reconnect with her younger sister after her 20-year stint.

Throughout the film, the viewer receives fragments of information regarding the crime that quickly elaborates that she is a cop killer. The town doesn't respect or want her there, but she is bound by parole. As a result, she endures several altercations with the town's people.

Parole officer Vince Cross (Rob Morgan) forbids Ruth to contact the victim's family despite a desire to do so. However, the family finds her first seeking revenge. The movie has twists and unexpected turns and holds your attention straight through.

The Unforgivable is a Netflix original and one of the greatest Sandra Bullock movies ever. This role showcases her acting range, and she gives a brilliant performance.

Image Credit: Netflix.

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close (2011)

IMDb: 6.9

Sandra Bullock plays alongside an ensemble of Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, John Goodman, Thomas Horn, Max von Sydow, and Zoe Caldwell are extraordinary in Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

The plot follows Oskar Schell (Thomas Horn) and his mother, Linda (Bullock), who lose their father and husband, Thomas Schell (Hanks), to the tragedy of 9/11. Oskar is an autistic child who spent hours playing ingenious mind games with his father before his death.

After finding an envelope labeled “Black” with a key inside, Oskar becomes obsessed with finding out what the key unlocks, believing it is a final puzzle from his father. So he discovers 472 people with the last name Black and embarks upon a New York city endeavor.

Sandra Bullock gives an outstanding performance as the grief-stricken mother who faces resentment from Oskar for being the surviving parent. Warning: it's a tearjerker.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The Lake House (2006)

IMDb: 6.8

The Lake House is a beautiful time-traveling romance drama. Dr. Kate Foster (Sandra Bullock) leaves a note in the mailbox of a glass house she's been renting, asking the new owner to forward her mail (2006). Meanwhile, Alex Wyler (Keanu Reeves) moves into the home two years prior and is baffled by the note.

Kate has apologized for the paint-embedded pawprints on the pathway, but there aren't any paw prints. Until, one day, a dog randomly runs through paint as Alex works on the home's restoration, leaving paw prints exactly where the note said they would be.

Naturally, this piques his curiosity, and he writes Kate a letter asking how she knew about the paw prints. He sends it to the address she left for her mail when they discover the two-year difference in their timelines.

Their correspondence continues as their love deepens and they discover what it takes to find each other. The chemistry between Keanu Reeves and Bullock proves incredible in their second film together.

Bullock won a Hollywood Film Festival Award for Supporting Actress of the Year for her performance in The Lake House.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

IMDb: 6.7

Lucy Eleanor Moderatz (Sandra Bullock) is a lonely, fare token collector who fantasizes about marrying a regular rider on Chicago's L train, Peter Callaghan (Peter Gallagher). On Christmas day, she witnesses him getting pushed onto the train tracks, and she jumps after him, saving his life at the last minute.

He falls into a coma, and a nurse mistakes her as his fiancée, announcing it to his entire family at his bedside. The family hasn't seen him in a while and believes Lucy is his fiancée, and she plays along.

However, Peter's brother Jack (Bill Pullman) is less convinced; hilarity ensues as he tries to uncover the truth, and she sticks to her lie. She attempts to tell the family the truth at one point, but Peter's Godfather, Saul (Jack Warden), convinces her not to.

Instead, he explains that having her around is like having Peter back for them. Meanwhile, Peter's grandmother Elsie (Glynis Johns), has a heart condition, and Lucy is afraid the truth may kill her. So she agrees to continue the façade.

While You Were Sleeping is an all-star-powered comedy that produces side-splitting laughs. It is one of the funniest Sandra Bullock movies.

Image Credit: Hollywood Pictures Co.

Demolition Man (1993)

IMDb: 6.7

Demolition Man is a hilarious sci-fi action movie with an incredible cast of talent. In 1996, Sergeant John Spartan (Sylvester Stallone) and career criminal Simon Phoenix (Wesley Snipes) were cryogenically frozen at the California Cryo-Penitentiary after Phoenix killed a bunch of hostages and lied, saying that Spartan knew about it.

During their time on ice, convicts receive subliminal rehabilitation programs. Phoenix's programming includes combat martial arts and computer hacking, while Spartan receives knitting skills.

After being thawed out in 2032, Phoenix goes on a crime spree with his new skillsets and murderous rampage. During a time when cops do not have guns because crime rarely exists due to the perimeters of the future, he becomes responsible for multiple “Murder, Death, Kills.”

Lieutenant Lenina Huxley (Sandra Bullock) plays a quirky and adorable sidekick to Spartan. She teaches him about life in the future, and he influences her by the old way of life.

However, viewers never learned how to use the seashells. Nevertheless, her role in Demolition Man earned her screen recognition; she had her breakthrough the following year. It is one of the quirkier Sandra Bullock movies.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Bird Box (2018)

IMDb: 6.6

In an entirely different role for her, Sandra Bullock plays Malorie Hayes, who finds herself in a post-apocalyptic nightmare as unknown entities are causing people who look at them to die by suicide. Malorie is responsible for protecting herself and two children she refers to as “boy” and “girl.”

All three of them are blindfolded as Malorie instructs the children never to remove their blindfolds or they will die. Then, she guides them down the river in a rowboat, blindfolded the entire time.

Bird Box is riddled with suspense. They encounter several obstacles and numerous other faces to give the Netflix original film momentum. Bird Box is a slower-paced thriller that allows the viewer to experience the terror through the lens of Malorie lifting her blindfold.

Image Credit: Netflix.

The Heat (2013)

IMDb: 6.6

The Heat is a cop-buddy movie carried by the back-and-forth banter of FBI agent Sarah Ashburn (Sandra Bullock) and local cop Shannon Mullins (Melissa McCarthy).

The plot is lacking; however, Sarah and Shannon's shenanigans make it a watch-worthy film. Ashburn is a work-obsessed expert FBI investigator with a reputation for being uptight and arrogant. Unfortunately, that, accompanied by blatant sexism in the bureau, causes the other agents in the field not to like her.

Unlike Ashburn's efficient but abrasive stylings, Mullins is foul-mouthed and hot-headed. When tasked to pair up and track down a drug lord together, their clash in policing makes for a predictable but humorous (at times) buddy-cop action film. Her performance won her a People's Choice Award for Favorite Comedic Actress.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Miss Congeniality (2000)

IMDb: 6.3

Miss Congeniality is one of the cutest Sandra Bullock movies ever. She both starred in and is the executive producer of this classic rom-com. FBI Agent Gracie Hart (Bullock) goes undercover at the Miss America Beauty Pageant after believing it is the target of domestic terrorist “The Citizen.”

FBI Agent Eric Matthews (Benjamin Bratt) is in charge of the operation, and after the transformation of Gracie Hart, they exchange flirty banter.

Next, the FBI commissions Victor Melling (Michael Caine) to transform tomboyish agent Hart's look and mannerisms. So that she can live inconspicuously among the legitimate contestants and investigate who might be “The Citizen.”

Candice Bergen stars as Kathy Morningside, the director of the pageant, and she is unhappy about the operation.

Miss Congeniality has several quotable one-liners and is a comedic gem for rom-com and Sandra Bullock lovers. Gracie Hart is one of her funniest characters ever. Bullock revives her for Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous but without the same success.

Image Credit: Castle Rock Ent.

Oceans 8 (2018)

IMDb: 6.3

Move over, boys, the ladies kill it in the heist-comedy film Ocean's 8, a spin-off from the Oceans' franchise. It features a superstar all-female ensemble, Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Awkwafina, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Debbie Ocean (Bullock) is Danny Ocean's (George Clooney) estranged sister who is central to the story. After Debbie is free from a five-year stint in prison, she immediately reconnects with her former criminal partner, Lou (Cate Blanchett).

Ocean has conjured up a plan while imprisoned. She assembles a team of specialists to pull off a sophisticated heist at the Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City every year.

Oceans 8 has all of the comedic execution of blockbuster heist movies. In addition, the film embodies strong female leads and woman empowerment.

Image Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Practical Magic (1998)

IMDb: 6.2

The cult classic Practical Magic is a witchy tale about two orphaned sisters, Sally Owens (Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman). Their aunts (Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest) adopt and raise them.

The Owens clan is a family of witches. However, despite their abilities, being a member of the Owens family carries a curse; the men they fall in love with all die from untimely deaths. So Sally conjures a spell about an impossible man as a child so that she never falls in love as an adult.

Sadly, she grows to love and lose a man to the curse after bearing two of his children. As a result, Sally and her kids move into the aunty's home. Alternatively, Gillian is a party girl who winds up in the clutches of an abuser.

She summons Sally to help her, and things go awry when they cast a spell they shouldn't have cast. Together they face dangerous obstacles, forcing them to use their powers to fight the supernatural forces attacking them.

Nicole Kidman and Bullock deliver remarkable performances in Practical Magic. It is one of the most underrated Sandra Bullock movies.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The Lost City (2022)

IMDb: 6.1

The Lost City is an action-adventure film packed with outrageous shenanigans and side-tickling laughs. After discovering that romance novelist Dr. Loretta Sage (Sandra Bullock) based her novel on historical research that can help him find an ancient lost city, billionaire Abigail Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe) kidnaps her.

Fortunately, her cover model Alan Caprison (Channing Tatum), witnesses the abduction and notifies publisher Beth Hatten (Da'Vine Joy Randolph). After tracking her Apple watch, they spring into action.

Alan employs Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), a former Navy SEAL turned CIA operative, for a rescue mission. But, predictably, it goes wrong, and the bad guys force Alan and Loretta into the jungle in this comedic chase adventure.

The Lost City is an immediate hit with critics and audiences. Sandra Bullock is at her best. Channing Tatum and Daniel Radcliff deliver winning performances. In addition, The Lost City is Sandy B.'s eleventh movie to gross over $100 million worldwide.

Image Credit: Paramount.

28 Days (2000)

IMDb: 6.1

A highly-addictive drama-comedy, 28 Days follows Gwen Cummings (Sandra Bullock) as she is charged with driving under the influence and sentenced to do 28 days in rehab or go to jail. Not surprisingly, she opts for rehabilitation but is not serious about doing the work.

On visitation day, her boyfriend Jasper (Dominic West) sneaks her a bottle of prescription pills, and they sneak away for a night of drinking. As a result, counselor Cornell Shaw (Steve Buscemi) prepares to send Gwen to jail, but she convinces him to give her a second chance.

She begins participating and taking her recovery seriously and is surrounded by a group of eccentric and loveable characters. Gwen faces adversity and tragedy along her road to recovery. Her performance is touching and believable.

Supporting cast Elizabeth Perkins, Azura Skye, Viggo Mortensen, Dominic West, Steve Buscemi, and Diane Ladd make this underrated Sandra Bullock film exceptional.

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

IMDb: 6.1

The Warner Bros. rom-com Two Weeks Notice is an entertaining back-and-forth exchange between Lucy Kelson (Bullock) and George Wade (Hugh Grant). Lucy Kelson is a pro bono liberal lawyer specializing in environmental law and historic preservation.

George is a naive womanizing billionaire who develops real estate that tears down landmark buildings. Lucy attempt's to convince him to stop the planned destruction of her childhood community center.

He realizes her Harvard law degree and intelligence during her plea to save the center. So he makes her an employment offer she cannot refuse in exchange for protecting the community center's demolition.

Wade is a needy boss with her at his beckon command and incessantly calls her. So much so that she takes his phone call as a bridesmaid standing at the altar of her best friend's wedding before apologizing and excusing herself from the ceremony.

When she discovers how trivial his emergency demand and wedding interruption are, she puts in her Two Weeks Notice. Hugh Grant is adorably insufferable. However, the movie is full of humorous moments with a bit of romance. Lucy Kelson is one of Bullock's funniest and quirky characters.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Our Brand is Crisis (2015)

IMDb: 6.1

The movie Our Brand Is Crisis is based loosely on real-life events during the 2002 Bolivian election. However, it fictionalizes the infiltration of U.S. marketing tactics. It stars Bullock, Anthony Mackie, Ann Dowd, Scoot McNairy, Billy Bob Thornton, and Joaquim de Almeida.

Jane Bodine or Calamity Jane (Bullock) is a retired strategist who enjoys the self-imposed solitude of a log cabin. Nevertheless, she agrees to run one last campaign for the nationalist candidate, Pedro Gallo (Joaquim de Almeida) in Bolivia's election.

Jane's long-time nemesis Pat Candy (Thornton) manages the opponent, which lights a fire in her to win. Candy uses smear tactics on and off the campaign trail, and eventually, Calamity Jane is in that position.

This satire-laced film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences and is at a 37% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Their critic's consensus is that “Our Brand Is Crisis offers sporadic amusement and benefits from a talented cast, but ultimately lacks enough of a bite to add much of interest to the political satire genre.”

Nonetheless, she won a People's Choice Award for Favorite Movie Actress for her role as Calamity Jane.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Murder by Numbers (2002)

IMDb: 6.1

Murder by Numbers is based loosely on the Leopold and Loeb case, where two privileged students at the University of Chicago kidnapped and murdered 14-year-old Bobby Franks in 1924.

Murder by Numbers is a psychological thriller. Richard Haywood (Ryan Gosling) and Justin Pendleton (Michael Pitt) are high school buddies who spend months planning the “perfect crime” before carrying out the evil act.

After abducting a woman at random, they strangle her. Furthermore, the boys plant evidence at the scene to frame their weed dealer Ray Feathers (Chris Penn). Detective Cassie Mayweather (Sandra Bullock) and her new partner Sam Kennedy (Ben Chaplin) investigate the crime.

Despite their attempts to lead the investigation astray, Cassie doesn't believe the boys. After surviving a vicious attack (17 stab wounds to the chest), she is adamant that Richard did it because she identifies the same evilness in him as her ex and attacker.

Cassie is removed from the case but makes her way back, and the investigation hones in on the boys. The film has a surprise revelation at the end.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

Hope Floats (1998)

IMDb: 6.0

Another highly-underrated Sandra Bullock movie Hope Floats is an emotionally charged story encapsulating real life.

A brutal opening scene reveals an affair on national television that Birdee Pruitt's (Bullock) husband Bill (Michael Paré) is having with her best friend, Connie (Rosanna Arquette).

The premise of the talk show is that Birdee was there to get a cosmetic makeover. However, she didn't realize it would wind up making over her entire life. Her daughter Bernice (Mae Whitman) cries uncontrollably in the front row to the revelation of her father's affair.

So Birdie and Bernice move to her mother's (Gena Rowlands) home, where Birdie grew up. It's a small town, and everyone she grew up with saw her embarrassing television debut.

An old friend, Justin Matisse (Connick Jr.), begins to court her despite her initial resistance. Romance eventually ensues while facing adversity and tragedy. Mae Whitman as Bernice delivers one of the most heartbreaking scenes in Hollywood.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood (2002)

IMDb: 6.0

Warner Bros.' The Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood has an all-star cast including Bullock, Ashley Judd, Ellen Burstyn, Angus Macfadyen, Matthew Settle, James Garner, Shirley Knight, and Maggie Smith.

One night, four little girls in the 1937's Lousiana's woods form a blood-oath of loyalty to each other. The gang's leader Vivi Abbott (Caitlin Wachs), designates this act as the “Ya-Ya Sisterhood.”

In the 1990s, a sensationalized report on something said by Vivi's daughter, Siddalee “Sidda” Walker (Bullock), causes Vivi (Burstyn) to disavow Sidda. Vivi declares that Sidda is dead to her before removing her from her will.

Sidda uninvites Vivi from her wedding to fiancé Connor McGill (Macfadyen). Unhappy with this feud, the sisterhood decides to take matters into their own hands and kidnaps Sidda from New York.

They take her back to Lousiana, hoping to shed light on Vivi's complicated past, where they recant stories while flipping through the scrapbook, Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood.

Image Credit: Warner Bros.

The Net (1995)

IMDb: 5.9

Angela Bennett (Bullock) is a remote working systems analyst in Venice, California, whose entire business and social life is online. After her co-worker Dale (Ray McKinnon) sends her a floppy disk of a game with a secret back door permitting access to a commonly used computer system, the two agree to meet in person.

Unfortunately, Dale's private aircraft navigation system malfunctions and crashes into a tower, killing him before discussing the open door on the disk. Bennett continues on her planned vacation in Cozumel, where she falls victim to Jack Devlin's (Jeremy Northam) seduction.

He stages a mugging to recover the disk and chases after the mugger. After retrieving it, he takes Bennett on his speedboat to kill her, but she foils that plan, and the pursuit is on.

After hitting her head and spending three days in the hospital, Bennett discovers that her identity is gone. There is no trace of her other than a mother with Alzheimer's disease and one neighbor; she doesn't have anyone else to verify her identity.

Her assigned social security number registers under the name Ruth Marx, with an arrest record and warrant. So Devlin and the police continuously pursue her throughout this thrill ride that is a time capsule for 1990s computer technology.

Image Credit: Columbia Pictures.

Premonition (2007)

IMDb: 5.9

The movie Premonition is a little all over the place. Jim (Marc Macaulay) and Linda Hanson (Bullock) are married with two daughters. However, their marriage is having trouble.

While Jim is away on a business trip, Linda listens to a voice message from him as Sheriff Reilly knocks on the door to inform her of Jim's death. He explains that Jim died in a car accident the day before. Linda's mother (Kate Nelligan) comes over to help with the children while Linda grieves.

However, the following morning, she finds an alive Jim downstairs drinking coffee and watching TV. Then, while driving, Sheriff Reilly pulls her over, and he doesn't recognize her. The next day Jim is dead again, and Linda is baffled.

The scenario repeats. Linda goes to Dr. Roth (Peter Stormare) and tells him about her premonitions. He dismisses it and prescribes her lithium. Eventually, Linda realizes she is living in a non-chronological week and attempts to rescue Jim before his imminent death.

Image Credit: Tri Star Pictures.

Love Potion No. 9 (1992)

IMDb: 5.9

Two nerdy psychobiologists, Paul Matthews (Tate Donovan) and Diane Farrow (Sandra Bullock), share adjoining apartments and an affinity for the same books and music. Additionally, neither of them has dated in years.

After being repeatedly humiliated by women, Paul visits a fortune teller, Madame Ruth (Anne Bancroft), who gives him a love potion number eight to help him get ladies after reading his palm. Naturally, he disregards it as hokey and tosses it in the trash.

However, after seeing how his cat responded after accidentally ingesting it, he and Diane test it on a chimpanzee producing similar results. Finally, Paul and Diane agree to try the potion on themselves as a Scientific experiment.

They agree not to see each other for three weeks before reporting the results. Both experience immediate successes and become more glamorous versions of their nerdy selves.

Predictably, a romance develops between the two, and the movie delivers several laughs. Love Potion No. 9 is an adorable rom-com that gives the viewer classic Sandra Bullock vibes.

Image Credit: 20th Century Fox.

Gun Shy (2000)

IMDb: 5.6

The dark-comedy film Gun Shy is about an undercover DEA agent Charlie Mayough (Liam Neeson), who recently lost his partner. As a result, he finds it difficult to return to work and is experiencing severe gastrointestinal issues.

Unfortunately, his bosses, Dexter Helvenshaw (Mitch Pileggi) and Lonny Burke (Louis Giambalvo), repeatedly denied his requests to be removed from cases or retire. Then, on a flight to New York, he meets psychiatrist Dr. Jeff Bleckner (Michael Mantell), and they discuss things.

Charlie employs his services where he is encouraged to attend group therapy and starts taking anti-anxiety meds. He finds support in group therapy among several stressed-out men.

Finally, he goes to the doctor and meets the delightfully charming nurse Judy Tipp (Sandra Bullock). The chemistry between them ignites as she introduces him to alternative therapies for his gastrointestinal issues, and he resumes work where he takes on the Italian mob.

Image Credit: Hollywood Pictures.

Forces of Nature (1999)

IMDb: 5.5

Undeniably not her best work, Sandra Bullock pairs up with Ben Affleck for the romantic comedy Forces of Nature. Ben Holmes (Affleck) meets flighty Sarah Lewis (Bullock) on an airplane from New York City to Atlanta, Georgia, where he's headed to his wedding. Ben is a nervous flyer, and Sarah doesn't help his anxiety by immediately bombarding him in conversation.

Then, after a bird flies into the engine, it forces the plane to land; Ben refuses to get on another plane. He is determined to get to his fiancée, Bridget Cahill (Maura Tierney), in time for their big wedding.

So Ben agrees to rent a car with Sarah and Vic (Jack Kehler) since they are all going to Georgia. Sarah is on her way to Savannah to see her son, who she hasn't seen in a long time. The trio encounter obstacles and ditch Vic along the way.

Sarah and Ben develop an attraction for each other on the way to his wedding and flirt with danger. Forces of Nature has mixed reviews. Despite having the lowest IMDb rating, it has a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Image Credit: Dreamworks SKG.

More Articles from the Wealth of Geeks Network:

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.

Featured Image: 20th Century Fox.