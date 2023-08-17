Epic Encounters: 12 Sci-Fi Movies With the Most Incredible Extraterrestrial Lifeforms

Love alien movies? Someone in a popular online forum said, “I'm looking for movies with god-like aliens. Maybe similar to Arrival, 2001, and Contact. The aliens don't have to be visible.” They added, “I don't watch too much sci-fi, so don't hesitate to recommend the classics.” Here are the top 12 responses.

1 – Stargate (1994)

One person said, “Stargate is the true answer, although I'd say it isn't worth just watching the movie. Watch at least the first 6 seasons of Stargate SG-1 to go with it. The rest of it plus Atlantis is all good, but that's the most important part.”

2 – Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989)

One movie lover said this “Quite literally” fits the criteria. Another added, “It's probably best to note that this is widely considered the worst of the original crew's theatrical outings. Let's not turn someone off of Star Trek needlessly.”

A third noted, “Except it’s awesome. It’s like a road trip movie to the center of the universe.”

3 – The Abyss (1989)

One movie fan stated, “It should be a priority if you haven't seen The Abyss — Incredible James Cameron film.” Another confessed, “I almost passed out from holding my breath during this movie. So good.” A third added, “Make sure you watch the director's cut, not the theatrical version. It makes way more sense.”

4 – Annihilation (2018)

Several people recommended Annihilation. One film lover stated, “Annihilation was weird but beautiful.” Another agreed, saying, “I love that movie and the scene with the animal is terrifying.”

5 – Prometheus (2012)

One very popular answer was Prometheus. It centers on a team following clues to humanity's origin, leading them to a structure on a distant moon. However, they soon realize they are not alone.

6 – Midnight Special (2016)

Midnight Special received a lot of praise. One movie fan admitted, “I loved Midnight Special. So many interesting elements.” It follows a father-son duo on the run from the government and a cult drawn to the kid's special powers.

7 – Under the Skin (2013)

Under the Skin was nominated by a lot of film buffs as well. One noted, “Various critics named it the best film of the year.” It follows an otherworldly woman (Scarlett Johansson) preying on men in Scotland.

8 – The Endless (2017)

The Endless came highly recommended. One film fan said, “Definitely this, but watch Resolution (2012) — It's the prequel to The Endless.” However, people recommended watching The Endless first. “Resolution is vastly superior as a complete and satisfying film.” someone noted.

9 – Solaris (1972)

Solaris was a 1961 book by Polish writer Stanisław Lem that was turned into a 1968 Soviet TV film. Andrei Tarkovsky delivered a critically acclaimed version in 1972. However, Steven Soderbergh's Solaris (2002) was less critically received and a box office flop. No one clarified which verson was the best, however.

10 – Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

Close Encounters of the Third Kind follows an electric lineman in Indiana who experiences a close encounter with a UFO. He becomes obsessed and ventures cross-country, searching for answers as a significant event nears.

11 – Fire in the Sky (1993)

Fire in the Sky is based on the alleged true story of an Arizona logger disappearing for five days in an encounter with a UFO in 1975. When he returns, his friends stand accused of murder. After telling his story, the investigating lieutenant believes he faked his abduction to become a celebrity. However, he passed a polygraph about the abduction.

12 – Starman (1984)

Starman follows a metaphysical alien who comes to Earth and clones a young Wisconsin widow's husband (Jeff Bridges). He makes her drive him to his launch point in Arizona. However, government agents and a wavering scientist pursue them to prevent it from happening.

