The 22 Best Scooby-Doo Movies Ranked

Scooby-Doo and his mystery-solving misfit friends have been a staple of popular culture since 1969. The lovable, talking, cowardly Great Dane has a global fanbase, along with Shaggy Rogers, Daphne Blake, Velma Dinkley, Fred Jones, and, to a lesser extent, Scrappy-Doo.

Mystery, Inc., as they're collectively known, have appeared in television shows and movies, both in animated form and live-action, and they've shown up as toys and on merchandise such as clothing and lunch boxes.

They've appeared in dozens of movies, and we will rank the best of them for you in this piece.

1. Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster (2010, directed by Brian Levant)

Scooby-Doo! Curse of the Lake Monster is a live-action made-for-television comedy horror mystery movie. It's a sequel to 2009's Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins. In the film, the Scooby Gang gets summer jobs at the ominously named Erie Point, where they unravel the local mystery of a monster in the lake.

Apart from the iconic Frank Welker voicing Scooby-Doo (as he tends to do), this one lacks any star power to make up for its nonsensical plot. It has poor special effects, and the costumes could be straight out of a school play, but children will still enjoy the sheer silliness of it all.

2. Daphne & Velma (2018, directed by Suzi Yoonessi)

Daphne & Velma is a direct-to-video live-action comedy mystery movie and a spin-off of the Scooby-Doo franchise. In the film, the two female members of Mystery, Inc. investigate strange zombie-like behavior in their school before becoming members of the iconic crime-solving group.

It comes with a powerful and important message about female empowerment, and the two leads – Sarahs Jeffery and Gilman, who have great chemistry – give it their everything. Still, a mundane story, bad writing, and poor special effects let this movie down. We're sure ardent franchise fans will love it, though.

3. Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004, directed by Raja Gosnell)

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed is a live-action horror comedy film and the sequel to 2002's Scooby-Doo. In the movie, Mystery, Inc.'s hometown of Coolsville gets attacked by monsters they've faced in the past, which have been brought to life by an evil masked figure trying to take the group down.

Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini, and Matthew Lillard reprise their roles as Fred, Daphne, Velma, and Shaggy, respectively, and Seth Green, Tim Blake Nelson, and Alicia Silverstone join them in an appealing all-star cast. Still, the movie could be better, and only children will genuinely enjoy it. It's well-made and performed, and the special effects are sound, but its potty humor and overt goofiness will put most people off.

4. Scooby-Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster (2004, directed by Scott Jeralds and Joe Sichta)

Scooby-Doo! and the Loch Ness Monster is a direct-to-video animated adventure movie in which Mystery, Inc. travels to Scotland to visit Daphne's cousin and watch the Highland Games. There, they attempt to solve the mystery of the legendary Loch Ness Monster, which has emerged and is terrorizing the locals.

This one's undoubtedly aimed at the youngest Scooby-Doo fans, but it's fun regardless of that. Its plot is, however, ludicrous. Its voice cast doesn't have the star power of many of the movies in this list, but it's performed to an acceptable standard. It does lack the magic of the original cartoon, though.

5. Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery (2014, directed by Brandon Vietti)

Scooby-Doo! WrestleMania Mystery is a direct-to-DVD animated comedy mystery movie in which Mystery, Inc. goes to WrestleMania, where a colossal monster ghost bear appears. They team up with WWE superstars to uncover the truth about it.

Matthew Lillard is Shaggy in this one, and the voice cast also features Hollywood star Charles S. Dutton and various wrestlers, who it's nice to hear playing themselves. They include John Cena, Triple H, AJ Lee, The Miz, Kane, and Vince McMahon. This film feels like one big WWE commercial, but it's suitable for anyone who enjoys both Scooby-Doo and wrestling. It's energetically performed, nicely animated, and fun seeing and hearing all the wrestler cameos.

6. Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon (2016, directed by Tim Divar)

Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon is a direct-to-DVD animated comedy mystery racing movie. The plot follows Mystery, Inc. as they team up with some WWE superstars for a road race, but when a mysterious racer tries to sabotage it, they must thwart him together.

Matthew Lillard and Kate Micucci headline the voice cast in this one, supported by a stable of WWE wrestlers playing themselves, including the Undertaker, Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Goldust, Paige, and Sheamus. It's loud, overblown, largely nonsensical mayhem, but there's plenty of fun to be had with this action-packed movie, especially if you like Scooby-Doo and WWE.

7. Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island (2019, directed by Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ethan Spaulding)

Scooby-Doo! Return to Zombie Island is an animated direct-to-video supernatural comedy mystery movie and the sequel to 1998's Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island. The film sees Mystery, Inc. lured out of retirement to investigate a mystery on a zombie-infested island they're all too familiar with.

It's a fun sequel to the classic film, with plenty of mystery to entertain franchise fans, even if it sometimes feels flat. Matthew Lillard and Kate Micucci head the voice cast, who all perform adequately. There are some bona fide horror elements, such as death and sacrifice, in this one, which makes for a refreshing change. Elvira is a terrific addition to the cast of characters.

8. LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash (2017, directed by Ethan Spaulding)

LEGO Scooby-Doo! Blowout Beach Bash is a computer-animated adventure comedy movie about a beach party ruined by ghost pirates, with the characters in Lego form for the second time. Mystery, Inc. spring into action to solve the mystery and get the party back on track.

While the LEGO nature of the movie means the usual spooky feel is non-existent – you can't find a Lego ghost creepy, however hard you try – and the plot is relatively mundane, this film is still fun and nicely animated, with Lego-based jokes aplenty. Again, Matthew Lillard and Kate Micucci are the headline draws in the voice cast, who all perform to a decent standard.

9. LEGO Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood (2016, directed by Rick Morales)

LEGO Scooby-Doo! Haunted Hollywood is a computer-animated comedy mystery movie and the first Scooby-Doo movie with LEGO characters. The film sees Mystery, Inc. attempting to rescue an old movie studio, which developers and several movie monsters threaten to close down.

Again, something is missing that Scooby-Doo productions typically have, thanks to it featuring LEGO characters. The shadowy, flowing, otherworldly feel of the villains isn't there, as are the normally larger-than-life emotions of the core cast. Still, it works well enough as a fun kids' movie, and Matthew Lillard and Kate Micucci do their best, along with their supporting voice cast.

10. Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase (2001, directed by Jim Stenstrum)

Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase is a direct-to-video animated sci-fi comedy mystery movie. The plot sees Mystery, Inc. getting trapped inside a computer game created for them. Pursued by the “Phantom Virus,” they must progress, level by level, through the game to escape.

The premise of this one is thin, the whole thing is too long, and some of the peril may be too much for the youngest of viewers, but it's a nicely animated and, at times, enjoyable installment in the Scooby-Doo franchise. The voice cast has very little star power, but they do their jobs well enough.

11. Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur (2011, directed by Ethan Spaulding)

Scooby-Doo! Legend of the Phantosaur is a direct-to-video comedy mystery movie in which Mystery, Inc. encounters the ghostly Phantosaur while on a spa resort getaway and investigates what's behind the bizarre prehistoric haunting.

This one is paradoxical in that it's one of the funniest Scooby-Doo films that kids will find hilarious, but it's also a little too spooky for the youngest among them. Dinosaur lovers will revel in all the discussions about the long-extinct prehistoric beasts. Matthew Lillard is the most prominent contemporary name to provide his voice in this one, although Michael Gough and Fred Willard have minor supporting roles.

12. Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog (2021, directed by Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton)

Straight Outta Nowhere: Scooby-Doo! Meets Courage the Cowardly Dog is a straight-to-DVD animated comedy movie and a crossover between Scooby-Doo and the Cartoon Network show Courage the Cowardly Dog. In the film Mystery, Inc. are drawn to a strange object in Nowhere, Kansas, where they meet Courage and his owners and join forces to unravel the ensuing mystery.

It embraces what makes Scooby-Doo and Courage the Cowardly Dog fun, and the result is primarily gratifying and amusing. The two sets of characters work well with each other, but its main problem is too much filler to justify the feature-length nature of it. Matthew Lillard and Kate Micucci head the Scooby-Doo cast, and the regulars from Courage the Cowardly Dog reprise their roles from the show.

13. Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery (2015, directed by Spike Brandt and Tony Cervone)

Scooby-Doo! and Kiss: Rock and Roll Mystery is a direct-to-DVD animated crossover comedy mystery movie. Mystery, Inc. and legendary rock group KISS work together in the film to stop a ghoul haunting a theme park on an adventure that takes them across dimensions.

This movie looks terrific, as the comic books of the iconic Jack Kirby influence its design. Matthew Lillard leads the Scooby-Doo cast, while KISS – Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, Eric Singer, and Tommy Thayer – voice versions of themselves. It's a fun jukebox musical adventure that's good, light entertainment. KISS fans, in particular, will love it, as it showcases the band's branding brilliantly.

14. Scooby-Doo (2002, directed by Raja Gosnell)

Scooby-Doo is a live-action fantasy adventure-comedy film and the first live-action Scooby-Doo movie franchise installment. In this one, Mystery, Inc. reunites after a two-year disbandment to investigate some supernatural goings-on at a popular horror-themed tropical island resort called Spooky Island.

This movie was the first appearance of Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard, and Linda Cardellini. They did decent jobs as members of Mystery, Inc. Rowan Atkinson played the villain with charisma and impressive enthusiasm. It's a fun film with silly jokes and top special effects, and Lillard surprised everyone with his spot-on Shaggy performance. It was never going to win any Academy Awards, however.

15. Scooby-Doo! in Where's My Mummy? (2005, directed by Joe Sichta)

Scooby-Doo! in Where's My Mummy? is an animated adventure movie. The plot follows Mystery, Inc. to Egypt, where they discover an ancient tomb and become embroiled in a supernatural mystery.

Ron Perlman, Virginia Madsen, and The Mummy's Oded Fehr are among the supporting voice cast in this one. It has an appropriately eerie feel, great animation, and a genuinely intelligent and intriguing mystery that needs solving. You'll legitimately feel like you're on an adventure watching Scooby-Doo! in Where's My Mummy?

16. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! (2020, directed by Maxwell Adams)

Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! is a direct-to-DVD animated comedy horror movie that follows Mystery, Inc. in a covert operation to capture the Haunted Scarecrow at the Crystal Cove-based Elvira's Halloween of Horrors Parade.

It features Matthew Lillard and Kate Micucci as Shaggy and Velma, respectively, while Bill Nye voices himself. Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo! is excellent Halloween viewing for young viewers, as it's scary but not too scary. It's perfectly paced, holding the attention of all who watch it, and it sets the spooky season tone nicely.

17. Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins (2009, directed by Brian Levant)

Scooby-Doo! The Mystery Begins is a made-for-television comedy horror mystery movie. In this one, viewers find out how the Mystery, Inc. gang first met and follow their first case, which concerns a pair of ghosts in their hometown of Coolsville, Ohio.

It's a genuinely fun and compelling origin story. Despite its lack of star names and sub-par special effects, it's a charming film with plenty of human feeling and stays faithful to the feel of the original show. There's also a nice lead-in to the show's very first episode at the climax of this movie.

18. Scoob! (2020, directed by Tony Cervone)

Scoob! is a computer-animated mystery comedy movie that takes place in a Hanna-Barbera multiverse. It follows Mystery, Inc. as they work with the Blue Falcon to solve the mystery behind Scooby-Doo's secret legacy and purpose, linked to Dick Dastardly's master plan to unleash the monstrous Cerberus.

Hardcore fans of the Scooby-Doo franchise will love it, as will younger viewers, but Scoob! falls well short of the better movies on this list. It's very creative and brightly colored, with plenty of fun pop culture references, but it's crammed to breaking point. However, its voice cast, which includes Will Forte, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Zac Efron, Jason Isaacs, and Ken Jeong, is fantastic.

19. Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright (2013, directed by Victor Cook)

Scooby-Doo! Stage Fright is a direct-to-DVD animated musical comedy horror movie. In the film, Daphne and Fred are finalists in a talent show in an old opera house, but a masked phantom appears there and threatens to ruin the show, prompting Mystery, Inc. into action.

Matthew Lillard voices Shaggy, and the supporting cast includes Wayne Brady, Vivica A. Fox, Peter MacNicol, and Tara Strong, so you can play “Guess the voice” as you watch. This send-up mix of The Phantom of the Opera and American Idol has a bit more romance than most installments in the franchise, and the mystery is a fun one to solve.

20. Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders (2000, directed by Jim Stenstrum)

Scooby-Doo and the Alien Invaders is a direct-to-video animated sci-fi rom-com mystery movie. It follows Mystery, Inc. to a small desert town, where sightings of aliens spur them into their usual investigative action.

This film's pleasant light tone makes it particularly suitable for younger children. It is, however, good enough to be enjoyed by fans of all ages. It also has Shaggy and Scooby-Doo falling in love, which is a real treat. The voice cast performs brilliantly and even includes the legendary Mark Hamill, which is always worth watching for.

21. Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island (1998, directed by Jim Stenstrum)

Scooby-Doo on Zombie Island is a direct-to-video animated mystery comedy horror film. In the movie, Mystery, Inc. reunites after a year-long hiatus to investigate an alleged haunting, by the ghost of the pirate Morgan Moonscar, on a bayou island.

This one completely captures the magic of the original cartoon, taking its beloved structure and flawlessly extending it into a feature-film format. It's energetic, packed full of action, well-performed by its relatively unknown voice cast, and looks great.

22. Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2018, directed by Jake Castorena)

Scooby-Doo! & Batman: The Brave and the Bold is an animated direct-to-video superhero action comedy movie. This crossover between Scooby-Doo and Batman: The Brave and the Bold sees Mystery, Inc. allying with Batman and other DC Comics superheroes to defeat a new villain called the Crimson Cloak.

The impressive voice cast includes Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Kate Micucci as Velma, Diedrich Bader as Batman, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Tara Strong. It's beautifully animated and teeming with action, and the eclectic mix of characters works far better than anyone could have expected. It's a lovely film for all the family to watch.

