Vintage Vibes: A Guide to the Best Secondhand Stores for Retro Finds

Shopping secondhand is the ultimate win-win. Not only do secondhand stores offer great bargains, but they also provide shoppers with an opportunity to protect the environment by reducing waste and conserving resources.

With secondhand stores proliferating in cities and online, finding pre-used, stylish, and sustainable items has never been easier or more affordable. Whether looking for clothing, furniture, or home decor, secondhand stores have something to suit every taste and budget.

Plus, you can feel good knowing your purchase will help keep perfectly usable items out of landfills while supporting local businesses.

Here are some of the stores.

The Best Secondhand Stores

ThredUP

ThredUP is an online thrift store specializing in clothing and accessories for women, men, kids, and even plus sizes. ThredUP offers a huge selection of secondhand clothing from high-end designers like Prada, Gucci, and Chanel and popular brands like Gap, Old Navy, and H&M.

You may be surprised to find designer items at a fraction of the price.

(I found a pair of denim jeans selling for $8 – incredible!)

For those who want to clean out their closet, ThredUP also provides a platform to sell secondhand items. Tap on “CLEAN OUT” in the website's header section and request a clean-out kit. When you get the kit, fill it up with secondhand clothes and accessories, and drop it off for free at your nearest FedEx or USPS location. ThredUP will handle the rest!

The RealReal

The RealReal is another top thrift store that specializes in luxury items. They are the largest online thrift store, with a massive selection of clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, and home decor. Some top designers on The RealReal include Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Hermes, and more.

Their expert staff authenticates every item on the platform to ensure quality and authenticity. You will get genuine designer items online or at their physical locations. Visit their website now to sign up and get a free $25 credit toward your first purchase.

If you want to sell secondhand items, The RealReal accepts consignments for luxury apparel, watches, jewelry, and home decor. However, their intake is limited because of their strict quality standards. Ensure your items are in excellent condition before attempting to consign them.

Swap

Swap is one of the best places to find affordable pre-used items for the whole family. Use their filtering options to quickly find gems according to gender, size, and brand. The quality of pre-owned clothing and accessories on Swap is remarkable, so you won't have to worry about worn-out or second-rate items.

The prices on Swap are unbeatable, with secondhand items going for up to 90% off the retail price. You don't need deep pockets to look fashionable – Swap helps you with these secondhand finds. Some brands you will find on Swap include Adidas, Burberry, Crocs, Epic Threads, and Gap.

Another cool thing about Swap (which you won't find at every thrift store) is the option to return items for a full refund within 14 days of purchase. Signing up on the platform can extend this return time to 30 days. It's incredible what they're offering secondhand shoppers, and you should take advantage of it.

Poshmark

Poshmark runs on a slightly different model from most secondhand stores. It is a digital marketplace for people to upload, share, and sell secondhand clothing to their friends and followers. It's a peer-to-peer-driven platform, making secondhand shopping more social and fun.

Unlike other secondhand stores, Poshmark is not directly involved in sales. All transactions are between users – buyers and sellers.

The platform is also a social network where secondhand shoppers can showcase their style and “curate looks for their shoppers.” If you think you can win over shoppers with your style and photography skills, Poshmark is the place for you.

It's easy to join the 80+ million secondhand shoppers on Poshmark. For sellers, take brilliant photos of your items and upload them to your closet (list), share them with your network for shoppers to discover, and earn cash when the item is sold and delivered. For buyers, discover eye-catching threads and styles and upgrade your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

eBay

eBay is a classic. They have been around for decades and remain a trusted source for new and pre-owned items.

eBay houses a wide range of secondhand clothing, from high-end designer labels to everyday pieces. You'll also find shoes, accessories, and other items at unbeatable prices.

This giant multinational was one of the first platforms to mainstream secondhand shopping. eBay's sheer size allows it to offer low prices, making it a great option for budget shoppers and bargain hunters. As a buyer, you'll buy from someone's closet, so take extra caution for every transaction.

eBay doesn't offer the same level of quality control as The RealReal, but their company policy helps protect you from fraudulent sellers and other issues that may arise. Check out their Buyer Protection program to learn more about the safety measures in place for online shoppers.

Luxury Garage Sale

Luxury Garage Sale is the go-to destination for luxury secondhand shoppers.

This high-end consignment store specializes in designer and contemporary labels focusing on apparel, shoes, handbags, accessories, and more. Some of the biggest names in fashion, including Gucci, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton, are found on Luxury Garage Sale.

Luxury Garage Sale offers up to 80% discounts on pre-owned designer items you won't find anywhere else. Note that every purchase at this thrift store is final. They don't accept returns, so look well before you swipe your card. Good thing they allow you to try in-store so that you can be sure of your purchase.

As a luxury thrift store, guaranteeing authenticity is a top priority for Luxury Garage Sale. Experts authenticate and inspect all items before a sale, ensuring customers get quality items. Like most secondhand stores, there are a few instances where customers receive faulty items, but these experiences are rare.

Depop

Depop is the ultimate destination for fashion-savvy secondhand shoppers, and it's easy to see why. They have a vast selection of vintage and contemporary items at affordable prices. Depop is also a social community that allows shoppers and sellers to connect, making for an interactive shopping experience.

As a platform for independent sellers, Depop is highly transparent about its policies and processes. Sellers must provide detailed information about each item they post, so buyers know what they're buying. Each item on the site doesn't undergo strict authentication, and buyers must take the necessary precautions before buying.

One notable feature you will like about Depop is the “make offer” feature. When you find an item you like, you can make an offer to the seller. If they accept, it's a win-win situation. You get the item you want at your price, and they sell items faster. This feature allows you to snag some great deals at comfortable prices.

Rebag

Rebag is all about luxury designer bags, offering an exquisite selection of pre-owned handbags from leading labels like Chanel, Dior, Fendi, Hermes, and Louis Vuitton. It's the perfect place for luxury bag lovers to find authentic items without breaking the bank.

Why trust Rebag to deliver the real deal? The company has a rigorous authentication process to guarantee each item's authenticity. Every bag is inspected in-house by trained experts and experienced professionals, ensuring they are in top condition before being put up for sale. You will always receive the best quality with Rebag.

The store also has a fantastic return policy if something isn't quite right with your purchase. You can easily return the item and get a full refund within seven days of receiving it. Shop risk-free without worrying about getting stuck with an item you don't love. Only a few luxury stores offer this kind of convenience.

Rebag runs a unique “Infinity Exchange” program, allowing customers to exchange an item for store credit. This credit is a flat fee of up to 75% of the purchase price. You can use the money for a new item and “say goodbye to luxury monogamy.” What's the catch? The exchange must be within 12 months, and the item must meet certain criteria. Read the fine print.

Secondhand Stores Are The New Shopping Destination

The secondhand market is growing quickly – millions worldwide are now turning to secondhand stores for apparel, accessories, and more. Why spend hundreds of dollars on a new item when you can find it at a fraction of the price? It's a savvy way to save money and still look stylish.

Besides, the environment is also a big winner in secondhand shopping. Each reused item means fewer resources to produce new items, reducing waste and helping preserve our planet. Try secondhand shopping today – you might be surprised by what you find. Who knows, you may decide to make it your new shopping destination!

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.