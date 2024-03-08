The Best Sega Dreamcast Fighting Games to Lose Sleep and Make Friends

The Sega Dreamcast might not have the most sales for a home console of the late 1990s and early 2000s, but it made up for that with excellent gaming experiences. The Dreamcast has a treasure trove of phenomenal fighting games, both across the traditional sideways perspective and 3D arenas.

The best Dreamcast fighting games rank among the most beloved games on the entire system. Legendary series like Soulcalibur had their start on the system while existing popular fighting game franchises had solid entries. The best Dreamcast fighting games have the most impressive graphics, gameplay mechanics, depth, character rosters, and hold up well even today.

1. Soulcalibur

Soulcalibur defines the Dreamcast fighting games. The first in its series—if players ignore Soul Edge—laid the groundwork for an exceptional roster and style of fighting gameplay. It has the usual sideways perspective for a traditional fighting title, but it shakes this up with freedom of movement in eight different directions, which plays well even now.

2. Street Fighter Alpha 3

This Street Fighter sub-series often feels like one of the most experimental from Capcom. It offered three unique “ism” fighting styles, such as A-ism, that caused characters to play so differently from one another. This versatility and unexpected depth keep it fresh in gamer minds decades later.

3. Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

This crossover fighting game moved from arcades to home consoles with the release of the Dreamcast version in 2000. It once again allowed the likes of Capcom characters like Ryu to bash heads against superheroes like the Hulk. It fires on all cylinders, from the single-player modes to the excellent multiplayer experience. Each character feels so unique to control, and the depth expands with tag teams of three.

4. Dead or Alive 2

This sequel from developer Team Ninja used the Sega Naomi hardware to craft a much richer-looking experience. It has some of the sharpest and most detailed graphics in the Dreamcast genre, which provides a neat sense of realism to the fighting characters—even if the character designs didn’t age the best over time.

5. Guilty Gear X

Arc System Works’ 2D, anime-like graphical style looks timeless in this Dreamcast fighting game. It aged so well from a visual standpoint, and the gameplay holds up well, too. It has the usual mechanics like punch, slash, kick, etc, but complicated mechanics like the Roman Cancel, which lets the player cancel their current move to surprise their opponent and keep them on their toes.

6. Virtua Fighter 3tb

This third fighting game from Sega came over to the Dreamcast from arcades in 1998. Unfortunately, its early release in the console’s life cycle means it has some rough polygonal characters. If players look past the subpar graphics, they’ll find a smooth and fast-paced fighting game. The addition of the dodge button made defensive techniques more viable.

7. Ultimate Fighting Championship

The superior Dreamcast version of the first-ever UFC video game came out in 2000 and showed the potential of the wrestling sport in interactive form. Many of the foundations built here still hold up well in current UFC titles, such as the intelligent camera angles, intense amount of moves, and challenging combat. As such, it holds up well even now.

8. Power Stone 2

This 3D arena battler felt ahead of its time, offering gameplay like Super Smash Bros. but in open areas with a free range of movement in all directions. Players will love how fantastical and colorful this more lighthearted party-style fighting game works, especially with wacky weapons in the field like flamethrowers and rollerblades.

9. Fatal Fury: Mark of the Wolves (Garou)

SNK chose to avoid the detailed 3D models and graphics other fighting games opted for at the time at the turn of the century for a nostalgic, pixelated art style. It works well for the gritty and challenging combat it has, featuring elements like the Tactical Offense Position, which gives the player massive boosts.

10. Ready 2 Rumble Boxing

This boxing game doesn’t take itself too seriously. The goofy title lets players maneuver around the boxing ring with ease. It has engaging elements, such as bashing the opponent at certain times to earn letters towards the Rumble Flurry combo. This feels like the 3D successor to the Punch-Out series.

11. Project Justice

This entry in the Rival Schools series lets players pick a team of three to jump into battle with, which gives the game some much-needed depth. But what helps this game stand out is its use of styles. Some characters have a style based on their hobbies, such as swimming and photography. This gives such a great personality to the roster.

12. Capcom vs. SNK: Millennium Fight 2000

This crossover game between two fighting game giants resulted in some of the deepest fighting game mechanics on the Dreamcast. It has elements and features of both companies’ signature styles, plus character rosters comprised of fan favorites like Joe Higashi and Morrigan. We love how this title has so many secrets to uncover and unlock—if players don’t mind the challenge.

13. Tech Romancer

This fighting game opted for a neat mecha twist. Players control large robot suits, which battle it out in detailed 3D battlefields. The slower pacing and attacks of the mechs make sense, especially when coupled with the awesome use of the environment. Players destroy buildings and other terrain to obtain power-ups to do better in the fight.

14. The Last Blade 2

This nostalgic 2D fighting game features some of the best environments and stage designs on the Dreamcast for this genre. Its often grim and more serious elements provide a unique vibe, which plays into the surprising emphasis on its story.

15. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

Capcom tried its best to capture the iconic visual style of this beloved manga and anime series in its fighting game spin-off. It doesn’t too look amazing, but it comes close to the almost comic-book wackiness of the manga. Beyond that, it helps that it includes solid renditions of characters like Jotaro and Dio, who control well.

16. Fighting Vipers 2

Gameplay-wise, this fighter from Sega controls like other titles from the company, such as the Virtua Fighter series. Instead, it stands out with its strange selection of characters, which we appreciate. It has the likes of Emi the geek with her homemade mech suit, the Mexican luchador Del Sol, Charlie the BMX biker, and so many more.

17. Mortal Kombat Gold

This Dreamcast launch title had a rough start but recovered soon after its release with a revised version. It plays out as the definitive version of Mortal Kombat 4 with smoother graphics and six welcome new characters in the roster, such as Baraka and Cyrax. It ranks as one of the most underrated games in the monumental fighting series.

18. Plasma Sword: Nightmare of Bilstein

This sequel to Star Gladiator features rich, colorful, and futuristic graphics and characters. Its focus on the story makes up for the otherwise simplistic combat mechanics revolving around four buttons. Players affect the ending for each character in their single-player story mode, providing a reason to come back and replay it.

19. Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike

This definitive version of the fighting title fixed some of our issues with the game. The return of Chun-Li and the introduction of several new characters make this a much more worthwhile game. The new parry mechanic from the previous iteration feels much better to use, deepening the meta and challenge of this title in a great way.

20. Capcom vs. SNK 2

This sequel made some wonderful changes from the previous, already solid title to make an even more outstanding fighting game on the Dreamcast. The switch up to more complicated combos with six buttons instead of four, and the massive 48-character roster across both companies makes it a favorite in the genre.

21. The King of Fighters: Dream Match 1999

This definitive version of the 1998 King of Fighters title included beautiful redone 3D environments, which looked so much better than the original. It also contains a brilliant selection of fighters from across all of the previous games in the SNK series. The wise choice between the Advanced and Extra modes for handicaps provides a welcome level of freedom for how to defeat foes.

22. Psychic Force 2012

Taito offered one of the most original and experimental fighting game styles with this game. For one, players have two gauges—Life and Psycho—that change over the course of the fight. The more life the player loses, the higher their Psycho meter goes up to allow for executing more moves. This trade-off and risk/reward system feels unlike any other fighting game on the Dreamcast.