Best Sega Dreamcast Games of All Time Ranked

The Sega Dreamcast came out in 1998 and marked the final console attempt by renowned Japanese video game publisher Sega. Despite selling about the same number of units as past consoles like the Saturn, it didn't succeed for the company.

However, this doesn't mean excellent games didn't come out for the Dreamcast. In fact, the best Sega Dreamcast games of all time provide some of the finest experiences across genres like fighting games, sports titles, and even RPGs. We'd even argue that some of these Dreamcast gems deserve a second chance, either rereleased in a collection or revamped as a remake for players to conveniently enjoy today.

1. Phantasy Star Online

This online multiplayer iteration of the classic Sega sci-fi RPG series changed the face of console gaming forever. It landed as the first major MMORPG on a home console and let players join up with friends to venture across a vast galaxy full of quests, monsters, planets, and customization. The action RPG combat felt great and paved the way for future MMOs and experiences decades later.

2. Sonic Adventure 2

The second 3D Sonic title among Sega Dreamcast games improved over the original in countless ways. It looks and plays smoother, with some of the most substantial 3D levels in any game in the series to date. It also has a plethora of phenomenal side content like Chao Garden, which made its first appearance in Sonic Adventure.

3. Skies of Arcadia

This unforgettable JRPG showed Sega could create a turn-based experience for Sega Dreamcast games worthy of competing against the likes of Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest. Players take on the role of a sky pirate for a wonderful adventure that balances the fun turn-based combat with a meaningful and often funny story. The game was later ported to GameCube in 2002 as Skies of Arcadia Legends.

4. Soulcalibur

This gorgeous fighting game started as an arcade cabinet and was later ported to the Dreamcast. It featured some of the best visuals of the time and really showed what Sega's home console was capable of. The dark fantasy vibe and hefty attacks and combos from the fighters led to one of the most influential and robust fighting games to land on the home console. It spawned numerous sequels for a reason.

5. Jet Set Radio

This cult classic sports title sees players take on the role of a rebellious graffiti artist who skates around the colorful, cel-shaded city and tags up spots while skating around. It blends the challenge of graffiti art with excellent skating mechanics for a unique experience that Sega and developer Smilebit tried to recapture two years later on the original Xbox with Jet Set Radio Future.

6. Marvel vs. Capcom 2: New Age of Heroes

This fighting game sequel improved upon the first crossover title with even more characters, better mechanics, and even sharper graphics. This remains one of the most stunning 2D fighting games of all time, garnering enough popularity to be a flagship game for nine years (from 2002 to 2010) at the Evolution Championship Series fighting game tournament.

7. Shenmue

The main character, Ryo, loses his father right before his eyes and goes on a journey to find the man behind his death. This remarkable game became one of the first modern open-world experiences and blended many genres together for a cinematic and ahead-of-its-time adventure.

8. Resident Evil — Code: Veronica

This underrated mainline entry in the classic Capcom survival horror series marked a considerable step up from the past three restrictive titles. It features full camera movement and beautiful 3D environments. Players once again step into Claire Redfield's shoes alongside her brother as they navigate spooky facilities and Antarctica and uncover even more dark truths about the nefarious Umbrella Corporation.

9. Sonic Adventure

This monumental 3D Sonic game took the previous 2D stylings of past platformers and added full 3D levels to explore. Its graphics and gameplay feel a bit rough these days, but it still works out better than most 3D titles in the series that came after. Additional features and modes help it keep players engaged.

10. Grandia 2

This sequel to the beloved turn-based JRPG from Game Arts may not have the depth of the original, but it streamlines all of the mechanics in an intelligent way. It has excellent pacing in its dungeons, world, and story, moving from beat to beat with purpose as players discover the truth about the main character's world.

11. Crazy Taxi

This bizarre car game sees players take on the role of a taxi driver who must take their clients to their destinations as fast and flashy as possible. The points system and various tricks players pull off with the car make this a cult classic worthy of a return at some point. Crazy Taxi started as an arcade title before being ported to Dreamcast in 2000. It's since landed in various iterations on consoles like the PS2, GameCube, PS3, Xbox 360, and mobile devices.

12. Shenmue 2

The second game in this lifestyle sim adventure sees Ryo continue his adventure to get revenge for his father's killer. It looks pretty much the same as the original but expands upon it with a much larger world with more towns and locations to explore. It does lose itself some in the broad scope, but it remains a wonderful Dreamcast experience.

13. Ikaruga

Sega Dreamcast games often had 3D games and few 2D titles, but Ikaruga showed the beauty of what a 2D game could look like on the then-powerful hardware. The shoot-em-up has players navigate a spaceship across stunning hand-drawn levels as they blast their way through the forces of an evil enemy nation.

14. Power Stone 2

This sequel to the beloved 3D fighting game from Capcom improved upon the original quite a bit with its changes to combos and characters. The four-player multiplayer mayhem feels fantastic, while each of the varied characters offers a different fighting style to vary up gameplay.

15. Rez

The Sega Dreamcast had its share of musical rhythm games, but this game, by far, stood out as the most unique of them all. Players navigate through levels, rather than songs, as they move their hacker character to the beat through stunning polygonal locations. Its phenomenal style returned in several different forms over the years for a good reason.

16. Power Stone

This underrated Capcom fighting game takes place on a 3D field and feels quite different from the other games at the time. It felt ahead of its time with the freedom of movement for the colorful cast of characters, though it had its fair share of quirks, which the sequel improved upon.

17. Virtua Tennis

This Sega tennis game has all of the usual expected components with some solid 3D graphics, which looked better than other sports titles at the time. Players have basic mechanics for swinging the racket at the tennis ball and challenging opponents on the other side of the court, which gives this just enough realism to feel fun.

18. House of the Dead 2

This on-rails shooting game came over to the Dreamcast from the arcades. Players investigate various levels as they try to survive against the undead. It has tons of gore and mature themes, which feel a bit missing from some of the games on this platform.

19. Dead or Alive 2

This fighting game series may have its own fair share of controversy surrounding the appearance of its fighting characters, but the actual mechanics remain incredible. Each revealing character has quite different move sets with stellar combos and depth for both newcomers and fighting game fans alike.

20. Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver

The Dreamcast version of this action-adventure title features a gorgeous fantasy world. Players control Raziel, a specter who has the ability to shift between the real world and the ghost one. This leads to stunning and varied environments with tons of action and intriguing puzzles. Though known a little better as a PlayStation title, the Dreamcast version upped the frame rate and enhanced the game's visuals.

21. Samba de Amigo

This Sega musical game has players holding two actual maracas controllers and shaking them to match the songs onscreen. It has such a fascinating control scheme, which worked much better than other similar special rhythm game controllers at the time.

22. Marvel vs. Capcom

This surprise fighting game crossover title brings together Marvel superheroes like Spider-Man alongside classic Capcom fighting game characters like Ryu. This makes for a gorgeous 2D-style fighting game, which almost rivals the other greats on the Dreamcast.

23. Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2

The second game in this beloved skateboarding series may not be the best port to check out the classic title, but it still has all the usual sports mechanics. Players pull off various tricks on their skateboard across multiple detailed maps with tons of depth and challenge available.

24. Space Channel 5

This intriguing and one-of-a-kind musical rhythm game sees players press buttons on the beat of various songs to help reporter Ulala fight off evil aliens. It has such a fascinating aesthetic and a killer futuristic soundtrack, which deserves a comeback at some point.