The Best Sega Dreamcast RPGs Gamers Shouldn’t Miss

The ill-fated Sega Dreamcast provided some excellent but oft-forgotten gaming experiences across many genres, including RPGs. In fact, some of the most impressive titles in terms of visuals and gameplay fell under the role-playing genre. The best Sega Dreamcast RPGs offer some of the most profound adventures on the system.

Unfortunately, many of the best Sega Dreamcast RPGs feel forgotten over time, either due to a lack of a modern port or remaster or never releasing outside Japan. Many of these Dreamcast RPGs tried experimental features and ideas, which deserve another look decades later and should not remain stuck in the past.

1. Skies Of Arcadia

Sky pirates meet turn-based JRPG combat for a masterful combination no RPG fan should miss. This game stands out as the single-best RPG on the platform, and it feels great to play even now with its straightforward combat and colorful world full of intriguing characters.

2. Grandia II

This renowned RPG features a more immersive turn-based combat style than most similar games. Players have the ability to move around the battlefield within reason and strike opponents for critical hits and the like. It also features a mature storyline, which feels much more engaging and surprising than its predecessor.

3. Phantasy Star Online

This Sega title became the progenitor of MMORPGs and online multiplayer games on consoles with its release in late 2000. Players could create their character and explore a vast sci-fi universe with up to three other players for missions using the various classes and weapon types.

4. Shenmue

No other game existed like Shenmue until its monumental release in 1999. Sure, its gameplay and graphics feel a bit dated these days, but it makes up for that with risky features like an open-world full of detailed exploration, minigames, and a 3D brawler-style combat, which inspired many games that came after it.

It may not fit into the RPG category as neatly as other games, but its character focus and freeform nature appeal to RPG fans.

5. Shenmue 2

Sega only released this anticipated sequel on the Xbox in North America, though the Japanese version includes a Dreamcast port. It continues the timeless tale of Ryo and his quest to find his father’s murderer. The open-world gameplay, various minigames, and engaging storytelling once again felt ahead of its time.

6. Record Of Lodoss War: Advent of Cardice

This action RPG puts players in an isometric-style view of a hero resurrected to stop an evil goddess of destruction. The rich, thrilling combat and shocking level of depth in its weapon upgrades and blacksmith system make up for the simplistic fantasy graphics.

7. Silver

This game's goofy, fun art style, inspired by anime and manga of the time, has some of the richest action gameplay in the RPG genre on Dreamcast. It tells the solid story of a man who journeys to save his wife from a villain. But the crux of the gameplay comes from gathering companions, each of which the player has control of, if they want, during battle.

8. Armada

This space shooter game puts players in the pilot seat of their spaceship as they explore a wondrous galaxy. The non-linear, open nature of the game provides players with a freedom not seen that often on the Dreamcast console. The exhilarating space combat works well alongside the deep ship upgrade system.

9. Evolution 2: Far Off Promise

The light difficulty of this particular dungeon-crawling RPG makes it feel like it targets younger audiences who may not have experience with the genre. The turn-based combat feels a bit shallow at times, but the colorful cast of characters and the addition of handmade dungeons in this sequel make it even better than the original.

10. Evolution: The World Of Sacred Device

This first turn-based RPG from developer Sting feels like a fantastic introductory point to the genre for newcomers. Its breezy combat and challenge ensure players shouldn’t have too many issues exploring the vast floors in each randomized dungeon. It also has welcome roguelite elements in its progression and upgrade systems, which give it a nice edge over other Dreamcast RPGs.

11. Time Stalkers (Climax Landers)

This underrated RPG on the Dreamcast from Climax Entertainment contains one of the longest campaigns in the genre for the system, with upwards of 60 hours to complete. A large part of this length comes from the complicated but spectacular combat, which blends elements of the real-time strategy genre in terms of positioning and movement, and turn-based for the actual individual fights.

12. Dragon Riders: Chronicles of Pern

The masterpiece Dragonriders of Pern sci-fi fantasy novel series doesn’t get enough love outside the phenomenal core books, so this Dreamcast RPG adaptation feels welcome. The performance of this action RPG works much better in the Dreamcast version than its PC counterpart, with three continents, hundreds of individual locations, and plenty of NPCs with fantastic writing throughout.

13. Gauntlet Legends

This sequel to the Gauntlet series takes the game to 3D with a detailed fantasy world full of various levels and dungeons to explore. The best part about the game comes from the four characters players pick from, which they level up. It also stands out as one of the few Dreamcast RPGs with solid multiplayer functionality.

14. Langrisser Millennium

This 3D entry in the popular Langrisser series provides the greatest tactical RPG on the entire console. The gorgeous character designs and battlefield maps allow for such depth as players move their characters around the field. The difficulty requires strategy and planning far in advance to succeed in this complicated game.

15. Phantasy Star Online Ver. 2

The second version of this sci-fi MMO-style RPG far outpaces the original. It acts almost like a pseudo-sequel or expansion to the original with a new unbelievable level cap of 200, new multiplayer modes, minigames, and plenty of content to keep players busy. It feels like the definitive version of this monumental game on the Dreamcast.

16. Seventh Cross: Evolution

No other game like this bizarre but welcome RPG exists on the Dreamcast. Later games like Spore have this title to thank. Players take on the role of a creature who gains body parts throughout the various levels to evolve into more complex animals. It has a unique cyclical progression nature where the player evolves and then dies to resurrect from the start while keeping their body parts.

17. Rent a Hero No. 1

The modern setting in this RPG offers the right mix of realism with some fantastical elements. Taro Yamada obtains a special superhero suit, which he dons to complete various jobs around his stunning and immersive town. The gameplay involves a lot of great exploration, coupled with the almost fighting game-style battles.

18. Sakura Wars 3: Is Paris Burning?

This strategy RPG feels like two different games in one. On the one hand, players embark on mech missions where players navigate challenging environments to take out the enemies. On the other hand, the game plays out like a dating sim, where the player gets to know the pilots under their wing and possibly romance them.

19. Sega Smash Pack Volume 1

This compilation of previous Sega titles comes with 12 nostalgic retro games for the Dreamcast. The bang for the player’s buck already makes this great, but it even includes some RPGs as well. Phantasy Star 2 and Shining Force both appear here, providing players with dozens of hours of exploration and turn-based fun on their own.

20. Animastar

This underrated Dreamcast turn-based RPG never released out of Japan officially, but it deserves the community’s attention nonetheless. It acts like the Dreamcast’s own version of Pokémon, where players gather, raise, and battle Anima creatures. The solid graphics and Anima designs make it worth a look.

21. DeSPIRIA

Many RPG fans know Atlus for its beloved JRPG series like Shin Megami Tensei and Persona, but the renowned developer also made a surprising game on the Dreamcast. This almost horror-like title exploratory features spooky first-person turn-based battles against unnerving androids alongside an engaging futuristic tale.

22. El Dorado Gate Series

The Dreamcast often featured 3D games, but it also had a few 2D RPGs like this gorgeous series. This stunning collection in Japan included a whopping 12 different games throughout the Dreamcast’s lifetime, where each one focused on a different character, a la Live A Live. Each character had their personality, writing, and combat skills, which all culminated in a grand finale where they joined together.