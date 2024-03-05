The Best Sega Genesis RPGs of All Time To Rope in Players

The Sega Genesis (Mega Drive for those in Europe and Japan) brought some of the most stunning 16-bit experiences in the late 1980s and early 1990s. While its SNES competitor remains better known for its RPGs, the Genesis didn’t hold back, either.

In fact, many of the best Sega Genesis RPGs of all time only existed on this system at the time as exclusives. These Sega Genesis RPGs range from the traditional turn-based format to strategy games and even more action-packed adventures.

The best Sega Genesis RPGs showed the platform’s potential for deep gameplay, rich leveling and progression, hand-crafted worlds, and more.

1. Phantasy Star 2

The original Phantasy Star came out on the Master System, and Sega soon followed up on it with a much more impactful sci-if sequel. The Genesis hardware allowed this 1989 Japanese role-playing game to have a much larger world and switch from first-person to a much more appealing top-down, third-person viewpoint.

2. Shining Force

This series embodies the idea of a tactical RPG in every sense. The fantasy battles take place on a grid-based system where each character has a square to themselves.

Players take their time moving their fighters around the battlefield to engage in combat with enemies at the right time to win the fight. The deep class progression and character writing elevated this over the strategy RPG competition.

3. Beyond Oasis

Sega attempted its own take on Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda series, and it came out quite good but not as popular. This underrated action RPG follows Prince Ali, who finds a gold armlet, which gives him the power to summon four spirits to help in the fight against an evil wielder of the silver armlet. The various weapons, both ranged and melee, make the game’s combat thrilling and engaging.

4. Shadowrun

This cyberpunk-style video game adaptation of the tabletop RPG worked out quite well on the Genesis. The world looks gorgeous with its detailed mix of science fiction and fantasy elements. The rich turn-based combat and lore make this one of the most immersive RPGs on the console.

5. LandStalker: The Treasures of King Nole

This fantasy action game tells the story of a treasure hunter named Nigel who goes on an adventure to find the hidden treasure of King Nole. It uses some excellent action combat with solid exploration mechanics like jumping and climbing. It has meaningful side quests, too, which lead to valuable rewards like attack power boosts.

6. Pirates! Gold

This remake of Sid Meier’s monumental pirate-themed game features one of the most open games ever created, and it came out in 1993. Players take on the role of one of three sea-faring roles and duke it out on the open seas or even on land. The open-ended nature of the game lets players play how they want, such as persuading political officials or finding romance.

7. Wonder Boy in Monster World

Developer Westone’s stunning fantasy side-scrolling world comes to life in this action RPG. It came out on the Master System and Genesis at the time, but the latter offered the superior version with its save system. The hack-and-slash combat and hand-drawn enemies make for a solid, accessible RPG.

8. Crusader Of Centy

This action RPG from Nextech has visual and gameplay similarities to Nintendo’s own Zelda series, and it doesn’t shy away from this. Everything in the UI, from the health bar to the world and characters. But it makes up for this with its unique premise of speaking to animals, which grants the main character pets to fight alongside.

9. Gauntlet 4

Some people may only know the Gauntlet series for its fantasy action-brawling combat with various heroes. But this particular multiplayer-focused version of the series includes an RPG Quest Mode, which keeps the standard action combat and adds in RPG features like leveling, dungeons, items, and even saving.

10. Ys 3: Wanderers From Ys

The third game in this action RPG series sees Adol Christin and his best buddy Dogi head to their following location for the latest adventure. The gameplay shifts this time around to feature a side-scrolling, platforming-style perspective but with the thrilling combat and progression of the previous two titles.

11. The Faery Tale Adventure

This high-fantasy RPG featured one of the largest video game worlds at its release. The Genesis port of this experience features an unmatched sense of choice and gameplay, especially with the differences between the three possible protagonists. The tale of the three brothers’ quest to recover a talisman from an evil villain feels grand in its many sub-plots.

12. Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes

The brilliant ongoing The Legend of Heroes franchise from Nihon Falcom began its fantasy journey here. This game and its direct sequel have almost no relation to the current titles, such as Trails of Cold Steel, but it contains some solid storytelling and turn-based combat.

13. Syndicate

This real-time tactical futuristic game follows a group of cyborg agents who go on various missions for the dystopian society in which corporations rule. Its graphics have rich details, look better than most games on the platform, and offer thoughtful strategy.

14. Phantasy Star 3: Generations of Doom

The third game in this Sega JRPG series feels like one of the most unique in the franchise. It brought some welcome gameplay adjustments, such as optional automatic turn-based battles, but its actual value comes from the surprising story. It follows three generations of characters and gives players immense choices, such as who to marry and different endings.

15. Starflight

This space flight and exploration game has a sandbox, open-style format that felt so far ahead of its time. It allowed players to explore a vast galaxy of about 800 different planets, trade resources for money, upgrade their ship, make contact with alien species, and even solve a great mystery affecting the galaxy. No other game on this scale exists on the Genesis.

16. Arcus Odyssey

This isometric action RPG follows four heroes who try to stop the second coming of an evil witch. The format for this game has players embark on various large-scale levels with a goal at the end, such as defeating a boss and other unique objectives like putting out a fire. Its mix of combat options, such as attacking, blocking, and using magic, gives it some nice gameplay variation.

17. Shining Force 2

The second game in this tactical RPG series improves quite a lot over the original. The visuals and actual grid-based battles look pretty similar, but the title made smart moves in terms of progression. It removed the chapter system in favor of a more natural, longer story with free exploration at times.

18. Might & Magic 2: Gates to Another World

This first-person dungeon-crawling fantasy game took the basis of the 1986 original classic and improved upon it with lots of new additions. Hirelings let players engage in the intense battles with up to eight players, instead of six, and the two new classes in Ninja and Barbarian gave much more player choice on how to customize their fighters.

19. Dungeons & Dragons: Warriors Of The Eternal Sun

This 1992 game adaptation of the beloved Dungeons & Dragons tabletop RPG felt like a brief but impactful campaign in digital form. Players create a party of four characters with a surprising amount of choice for the time in terms of race and class. The game has quite a lot of variation in its gameplay, from the isometric outside exploration to the turn-based outside battles to the more action-focused, first-person dungeon experience.

20. Langrisser: The Descendants of Light (Warsong)

This turn-based tactical RPG uses a grid system and styling quite similar to Nintendo’s Fire Emblem series. Players build their armies depending on their hero classes and then engage in challenging warfare with meaningful consequences like permanent death for the player’s heroes.

21. King's Bounty

The Sega Genesis port of this ground-breaking 1990 fantasy RPG may not have the strongest graphics at the time, but it made up for this in its difficult but open progression style.

Players embark on a journey to find a mysterious scepter before time runs out and their king dies. Every single run of the game changes the locations of optional bosses and the scepter itself across the world’s four continents, leading to an almost endless amount of fun.

22. Dragon Slayer: The Legend of Heroes 2

This direct sequel to the first game in this massive JRPG franchise takes place about 20 years after the events of the first game. It puts players in the shoes of Atlas, the son of the first game’s hero, Prince Selios. It doesn’t change much gameplay and graphics-wise but makes up for that with its character-focused adventure.

23. Sword of Vermillion

This action fantasy RPG from Sega kept players on their toes with its constant switching. Its town and some battles have the traditional top-down view but switch to first-person for specific locations and moments. Its simple premise of collecting eight rings to get revenge against a villain provides just enough of a hook to keep players interested.

24. Phantasy Star 4: The End of the Millennium

The fantastic blend of sci-fi and fantasy comes to a head with the fourth and final game in the original series of Phantasy Star games. It has the most substantial gameplay in the series, with minor additions to the combat, such as combo techniques. It also has a much more well-written story than any other game in the series, with a wise focus on the mysterious biomonsters and their connection to the dying planet of Motavia.