The 10 Best Seinfeld Episodes

Seinfeld is a classic 90s sitcom with 180 episodes about nothing. Do you have a favorite go-to episode that tickles your sides?

Redditor u/JuuMag asked, “What's the best Seinfeld episode?” They volunteered, “My absolute favorite would be S5E10, “The Cigar Store Indian,” it's a hilarious episode from start to finish.” Reddit nominated these ten episodes as the very best of Seinfeld, which is now streaming on Netflix.

10. The Comeback

TableForGlasses24 stated, “The Comeback is way up there. The subplots are hilarious in their own right, but it is truly apex George and that constitutes the best of the show.” Redditor rdi11ettante said, “THE LINE IS JERK STORE!” speech might be Jason Alexander's best after “The Marine Biologist.”

9. The Chicken Roaster

In “The Chicken Roaster,” A Kenny Rogers' Roasters fast food place opens across the street from Jerry and Kramer's apartments. Unfortunately, their huge chicken sign causes problems that lead to Kramer and Jerry switching apartments–and personalities. “I'm on no sleep here!”

8. The Pen

In “The Pen,” Jerry and Elaine travel to Florida to stay with his parents for dinner in honor of Jerry's father. Jerry mentions he likes the neighbor's astronaut pen, and the neighbor gives it to him, causing issues within the retirement community. JuuMag quoted, “Take the pen!! I love that episode—also one of my favorites!”

7. The Hot Tub

One user stated, “I would say my favorite is ‘The Hot Tub.' The Jean-Paul delivery of ‘that son of a female dog is ice cold' gets me every time.” They elaborated, “Not to mention the guys who worked for the Houston Astros. Then on top of it, you have Elaine with catalog writer's block. Iconic”

6. The Statue

MrIvysaur announced, “I always liked The Statue from season two. Seinfeld was pretty hit-or-miss back then, but Kramer pretending to be a cop was great comic acting. Plus, there's a good caper involved, and the story builds up nicely.”

Redditor anoncontent72 added, “That was the first time Kramer had left the building and the first time using body acting. I love the episode.” Finally, Shuthemofoup quoted, “Is your name Ray? Yeah, you're the punk I'm lookin' for; make love to that wall pervert!”

5. The Parking Garage

In “The Parking Garage,” the gang can't find where they parked their vehicle. As a result, the entirety of the episode is of the group searching for it while encountering other obstacles along the way.

Undeadmushroom quoted George after being kicked out of a woman's vehicle who agreed to drive them around. “I don't even know L. Ron Hubbard! I didn't know you were with that group!”

4. The Gum

Redditor 382wsa nominated “The Gum” before quoting Kramer., “That's a perfectly sane food to eat.” In “The Gum,” Seinfeld unknowingly hands Lloyd Braun $100, and he comes back with $100 worth of gum.

Another user, pinkpalz, chimed in, Let's all have a chew.” Then, the thread ended with Jerry's quote, “That's a lot of gum!” Finally, keith7812 quoted Costanza, “Don't you see?!? He's wearing them to fool Lloyd Braun!”

3. The Contest

Redditor tinoynk answered I'd have to put ‘The Contest' at number one.” JuuMag added, “Oh yeah, ‘The Contest' is brilliant, and the episode ‘The Virgin' leading up to it was also great!”

Another user, 382wsa, quoted Elaine, “Elaine Benes Kennedy, Junior. In “The Contest, ” the gang bets on who can go the longest without pleasuring themselves.

2. The Rye

MUjase nominated “The Rye.” They elaborated, “George's and Susan's parents meeting for the first time is hilarious.”

They added, “We get Kramer as the handsome cab driver with Rusty, Jerry stealing the rye from the older lady from Del Boca Vista, Elaine with her ‘hot and heavy relationship with John Jermaine… I could go on!!” Puddenfoot quoted Kramer, “I'm so keen-o on Beefareeno. Such a delicious cuisine-o! Fit for king and Queen-o!” RUSTY!

1. The Opposite

In “The Opposite,” George Costanza decides that he is going to do the opposite of his natural instincts. Megaripple quoted, “If every instinct you have is wrong, then the opposite would have to be right.”

Did your favorite episodes of Seinfeld make this list, or did Redditors drop the ball? Check out what the cast of Seinfeld is doing now.

