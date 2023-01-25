10 Best Healing and Self Help Podcasts

Someone recently confessed, “I'm going through a rough time in life and would genuinely appreciate some healing/getting to know one's self podcasts you might recommend.”

They elaborated, “I'm a 22y/o female, and I'd like something to complement my therapy and give me more input on getting to know yourself better and becoming your better self: childhood wounds and traumas, reconnection to femininity, and self-reflection.” Here are the top-voted recommendations.

1. Heavyweight

Someone suggested, “Maybe try Heavyweight if you're not familiar with it already. Those hosts help people to deal with unresolved conflicts from their past. It hits the sweet spot between serious self-reflection and silly/fun humor.”

2. Terrible, Thanks for Asking

“I highly recommend Terrible, Thanks for Asking,” one user mentioned.

Another agreed, ” The one I want to recommend is called, “Terrible, Thanks for Asking. It got me out of a terrible rut.”

3. Do The Thought Work

“The Do the Thought Work podcast,” said one. “Ashley and Ashley have great insights on how to process emotions and thoughts and be more mindful about checking in with yourself to examine what is going on in your mind and body.”

4. All In The Mind

“All in The Mind would be a great one: targeted topics, great female host voice, and no fluff. They are super informative episodes and have the perfect duration, so you can stay interested and not lack off,” shared another.

5. Hidden Brain

“Hidden Brain would be another good one,” one person suggested.

“It's Psychology driven and peels apart social constructs, the root of feelings, and what makes us us. I love to listen to this one in the bath because Shankar's voice is relaxing and the perfect setting to stay engaged.”

6. Tara Brach

Another person stated, “Tara Brach. She has some really excellent talks and meditation episodes on her podcast. Urge you to browse some episode titles as she talks about those subjects.”

7. Where Should We Begin

“I highly recommend Where Should We Begin with Esther Perel (or her other one, How's Work?) followed by a chaser of something silly/lighthearted or a walk. It feels like I got free 2nd hand therapy and started asking better questions of myself and others after listening. I hope you continue to find support and self-compassion as you dig into some deep stuff.”

8. A Slight Change of Plans

“A Slight Change of Plans talks with people whose lives have been severely disrupted and how they coped. I hope you find something useful and get you through this ok,” another shared.

9. Ten Percent Happier

“Ten Percent Happier With Dan Harris,” voted one user. Many others agreed, “On this show, Dan talks with eminent meditation teachers, top scientists, and even the odd celebrity.”

10. Waking Up

“You can request a free year subscription to Waking Up with Sam Harris. I highly recommend it. Be well,” one said. Several other users agreed, “Waking Up is a great one.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of great podcasts for healing and self-help.

