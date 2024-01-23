Best Sellers: Here’s Each State’s Most Popular Vehicle

Everyone wants to be popular. Or at least people want to know what is popular. And as far as charting popularity goes, the coveted title of “most popular” gets the gold.

So, as far as cars go, most people can use the eye test to get a sense of the most popular vehicles in their area – but what about in their state?

And how about other states?

Here's a look at the most popular vehicle in each state and why it's a bestseller.

Alabama

Alabama has a significant agriculture industry, with millions of acres devoted to producing crops such as peanuts, pecans, and cotton. Even outside this agriculture industry, much of the state is lush yet rugged rural land, requiring a tough, durable vehicle to navigate.

That’s why the Ford F-150 is the most popular vehicle in Alabama, according to statistics from J.D. Power.

The Ford F-150 has the towing capacity to handle heavy-duty loads on rough back roads, which makes it the perfect fit for residents living and working in Alabama’s many rural communities.

Alaska

If real estate is all about location, location, location – the same is true of vehicle sales.

And what better vehicle to navigate Alaska’s harsh weather and rugged environment than the Subaru Outback?

The Outback comes standard with all-wheel drive, which perfectly fits the needs of Alaska’s residents who need to navigate rugged and often uneven mountain roads in icy conditions. Additionally, the Outback’s high ground clearance and excellent traction allow it to go over rocks and potholes without breaking a sweat. The

On top of that, the Outback is fuel efficient, has plenty of cargo space, and is known for being a reliable, long-lasting vehicle whose performance Alaska’s citizens know will carry them through years of harsh driving conditions.

It’s no wonder why the Subaru Outback is the best-selling vehicle in Alaska.

Arizona

While many US states have rugged, uneven terrain, Arizona combines snow, sand, and mud, depending on where you are. Such terrain calls for a vehicle with exceptional off-roading capabilities, which is why the Toyota Tacoma is the state’s most popular vehicle.

Also a hotspot for outdoors enthusiasts due to its numerous gorgeous National Parks, anyone living in or traveling through this area needs a vehicle with strong towing capacity and high ground clearance, like the Tacoma’s, to traverse Arizona’s often tricky driving conditions.

The Toyota Tacoma also sports a comfortable, spacious interior that makes it as good of a daily driver as an off-road adventure navigator.

Arkansas

Living and working on a farm, as many of Arkansas' residents do, requires a full-sized pickup truck with superb towing and hauling abilities. It's also imperative that this truck is also a comfortable passenger vehicle for driving the family around.

Given those needs, it's clear why the GMC Sierra 1500 pickup truck is a best-seller in Arkansas. The state is the nation's number one producer of rice and ranks high in various other agricultural areas, with almost 50,000 farms state-wide and 97 percent of those farms being family-owned.

A full-sized truck capable of easily hauling big loads of cargo is essential for their way of life.

California

Traffic in California is no joke; it’s why the state’s residents value vehicles with a strong fuel economy. Nobody likes money leaking out of their pocket while they’re sitting in traffic or spending ample time commuting for their daily activities.

Throw in the state's coastal, urban, and suburban aesthetics, and it’s clear why the sleek style and modern design of the Honda Civic appeal to so many of the Golden State’s buyers.

The state is known for its more environmentally conscious sensibilities, which gels with the Honda Civic’s clean running, fuel-efficient character. On top of that, the Civic can comfortably fit up to five passengers and sports enough safety features to make it a safe and practical vehicle for the traffic-heavy state.

Colorado

When choosing a vehicle, Colorado residents want something durable and reliable during the state’s snowy winters with good fuel economy and low emissions.

It’s why so many Colorado citizens chose the Subaru Forester, a vehicle with good ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and stellar safety scores. It’s more than up to the task of traversing icy roads and steep inclines without leaving a harmful environmental footprint.

Also, there are plenty of Subaru dealerships throughout the state, making it an accessible vehicle for Colorado residents to find and get service.

Connecticut

Connecticut drivers have the challenge of navigating a state that’s geography small while being densely populated, so fuel efficiency is king, which is a big part of why the Toyota Rav4 is so popular in the Constitution State.

The Toyota Rav4’s fuel economy helps Connecticut motorists save money as they make their way through its congested thoroughfares while boasting robust safety features and a comfortable, spacious interior. It works as both a safe family vehicle and a fuel-efficient daily driver in a state where residents spend much time on the road.

Delaware

Another densely populated state, Delaware's drivers value a vehicle that allows them to make the most of their state's numerous beaches and parks while navigating busy roadways.

It's why the Ford Explorer is a best seller there.

For families looking for safe travel, the Explorer has safety features like automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning, which are helpful when traversing busy freeways and city streets with a car full of family members. (Talk about precious cargo.)

Regarding outdoor enthusiasts, the Ford Explorer sports enough cargo space to ensure that drivers can pack everything they need for their outdoor adventures. Meanwhile, the Explorer's powerful engine ensures they can easily navigate any terrain.

Florida

With a humid climate and packed cities like Orlando and Miami, Florida’s drivers are drawn to the Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla’s compact size makes it a reliable choice for navigating crowded urban spaces. At the same time, its excellent fuel economy ensures drivers won’t spend a fortune on gas while navigating those busy streets.

Add in that the Corolla has a reputation for low maintenance costs and is reliable in the hot temperatures the state is known for (along with its affordable pricing). It’s clear why Floridians, from college students to families, are choosing the Toyota Corolla in droves.

Georgia

Georgia drivers want a powerful vehicle to haul heavy cargo over great distances and be comfortable enough to take long family trips. The Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck takes the cake in the Peach State.

The Silverado 1500, with its powerful engine and towing capacity, is ideally suited for those who fancy the many outdoor activities the state offers, including camping, fishing, and hunting.

While the Silverado’s spacious cargo bed allows workers to haul all the equipment they need with ease, if needed, the Chevy Silverado 1500 can tow up to 13,300 pounds, making it of great use on the State’s many peach orchards that produce around 100 million bushels annually.

Hawaii

Hawaii is known for its challenging climate and roads (which rank as the worst in the United States.)

So Hawaii’s drivers need a durable vehicle on rugged roads that won’t get worn down by the heat, rain, and humidity. The Toyota Tacoma pickup truck is a consistent bestseller on the islands.

The Tacoma’s four-wheel drive and high ground clearance are a must for traversing roadways that can be treacherous. At the same time, its cargo bed is well suited to outdoor adventurers looking to transport water sports equipment onto beaches and over rugged mountain terrain.

Idaho

Practicality is the name of the game for Idaho drivers.

If a vehicle isn't durable enough for trekking through the great outdoors terrain of their rural communities, it's not a reliable or practical choice for Idahoans. The Ford F-150 pickup truck is such a popular choice for the Gem State.

The F-150's workhorse-like reputation gives drivers the confidence that this truck will serve all their work-related needs when navigating harsh driving conditions while hauling heavy loads.

And the Ford F-150's comfortable interior ensures that the ride will be enjoyable no matter how long the drive is.

Illinois

Home to packed cities like Chicago, Illinois, is home to many drivers who spend a lot of time commuting. So, a reliable vehicle with low maintenance costs and excellent fuel economy is imperative for their lifestyle.

It’s why the Honda Civic is so prevalent in the Prairie State.

Also boosting the Civic’s appeal is that it’s sleekly designed and comes with various models and trims for buyers to choose from, while its compact size and solid handling make it an excellent vehicle for maneuvering the busy streets of places like Chicago.

Indiana

Like the residents of many predominantly rural areas in the United States, when the folks of Indiana choose a vehicle, they go for one that’s durable, has a substantial towing capacity, and can easily navigate rural roads.

Combining the above with the fact that the Chevy Silverado 1500 is manufactured at GM’s Fort Wayne assembly plant, it’s clear why this pickup truck is so popular with Indiana buyers.

The sense of pride people get from buying a local product that they know will stand up against harsh rural driving conditions and the various demands of agricultural work in years to come makes the Chevy Silverado 1500 an irresistible pickup truck for Indiana’s citizens.

Iowa

Known for producing pork and lots and lots of corn, Iowa residents live a lifestyle that's economically and socially entwined with the great outdoors.

The Ford F-150 pickup truck's popularity in the Hawkeye State should be no surprise.

In addition to the F-150's excellent towing capacity, needed for doing farm work, and ability to handle rugged rural terrain, it's also a very comfortable ride with a spacious interior, which is essential for the long drives Iowans have to take because the state is so spread out.

Also, many Iowa citizens fancy outdoor activities, like hunting, fishing, and camping, which is another reason the F-150's hauling capacity is imperative. The Ford F-150 helps Iowans get through their day in both work and play.

Kansas

Right in the heart of America, agriculture is the bread and butter of the Kansas economy.

As such, residents of the Sunflower State need to navigate rural land with ease and haul the heavy loads required by high levels of ranching and farming.

It’s undoubtedly why the Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck is so popular with Kansas residents. Like other rural states on this list, delicate vehicles won’t adequately handle the needs of drivers who have to travel challenging rural roads daily.

The Chevy Silverado 1500’s durability and ability to haul heavy loads for farming, ranching, or landscaping over rugged roads make it a winner for many drivers living and working in Kansas.

Kentucky

The state known for giving the world its most famous fried chicken chain, Kentucky, while also being home to some very sophisticated cities like Louisville and Lexington, also has a lot of rural land and, with it, a large agricultural industry, which is why the Ford F-150 pickup truck is so prevalent in the Bluegrass State.

With plentiful soybean, corn, and poultry production, the F-150's tremendous hauling capacities come in handy for transporting equipment across the state's many rugged rural regions. The F-150's comfortable interior also contributes to its popularity among Kentucky drivers who like taking outdoor adventure trips to enjoy the state's vast scenic beauty.

Louisiana

The Pelican state is home to significant oil, gas, and agricultural industries and many rugged rural roads (some of the worst in the nation, in fact).

With many Louisiana residents living, working, or commuting in these demanding conditions, they need a durable truck with excellent hauling capabilities and a comfortable cabin for long drives.

It's why none other than the Ford F-150 is so prevalent in Louisiana.

Maine

Known for Stephen King, lobster, and its coastal towns, the great state of Maine also has plenty of remote rural areas.

When choosing a vehicle, many Maine residents want something capable of navigating rough, snowy, and icy roads while having good ground clearance to traverse rugged rural roads.

The Subaru Outback is the most popular vehicle among Maine residents.

The Outback's all-wheel drive and high ground clearance allow for sable navigation of rough terrain in challenging weather conditions. At the same time, its safety features give people living in the more remote parts of the state peace of mind to go about their daily driving business safely.

The Subaru Outback is durable and reliable in harsh driving conditions on rural roads. It has plenty of safety features for those in more isolated areas, making it a practical choice for many Maine residents.

Maryland

Among one of the most densely populated states in the U.S., the great state of Maryland is home to large urban areas such as Baltimore and is right next to Washington, D.C.

Maryland is also known for its unpredictable weather.

When combining all the commuting Maryland residents have to do with the need to traverse snowy, icy, or wet roads, it's no wonder many people there chose to drive a Toyota RAV4.

The Toyota RAV4 is fuel efficient and has a comfortable, spacious interior, which is great for long commutes and road trips. It also has an all-wheel drive system that makes it ideal for tackling the challenging driving conditions that unpredictable weather can create.

Massachusetts

Massachusetts drivers must deal with high gas prices and all the traffic that comes with living in a densely populated state.

With so much time spent on the road in those circumstances, it's no wonder why so many Bay State drivers chose a practical, fuel-efficient vehicle like the Honda CRV.

The Honda CRV boasts plenty of cargo space while offering a comfortable ride for long commutes. Its fuel efficiency is cost-effective when dealing with high gas prices, while its safety features and solid handling make it ideally suited for driving through tight urban environments.

Michigan

Home to harsh winters and plenty of natural beauty, as well as the Ford Motor Company, Michigan residents want a durable, rugged, and American-made vehicle.

This is why it's no surprise that the most popular vehicle in the Great Lakes State is none other than the Ford F-150.

With the Ford F-150's ability to handle the harsh, snowy, icy, and muddy conditions that frequent Michigan's roads during winter time, in addition to its significant towing capabilities for residents living in rural areas and working in the state's agricultural sector- it clear why it's such a popular choice for Michigan residents.

Minnesota

For people living and driving in the state that’s been playfully dubbed “The Land of 10,000 Lakes,” that’s also home to extremely harsh winters, it’s clear that their lifestyle of great outdoors adventuring and navigating challenging driving conditions demands a truck that’s as powerful as it is durable.

Perhaps this is why the Chevy Silverado 1500 is so popular in Minnesota.

With its excellent towing capacity, towing boats or other water sports equipment to the state’s thousands of lakes is easy. At the same time, the Silverado’s comfortable cabin and powerful engine allow for a smooth ride, even when the weather and terrain are rough and rugged.

Mississippi

Many Mississippi drivers need a rugged vehicle with significant towing capacity, a powerful engine, and an excellent suspension system that can navigate the state's varied terrain.

It's why the Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck is such a popular choice for drivers in the Magnolia State.

With a booming agricultural industry that requires big loads to be hauled across both rugged rural terrain and long stretches of roadway in all kinds of weather conditions, it's no wonder that the Chevy Silverado 1500 is the vehicle of choice for many Mississippi residents.

Missouri

Anyone who ever meets someone in St. Louis is likely to notice something (aside from the arch): there's no shortage of Ford F-150 pickup trucks. That's because the Ford F-150 is a trendy vehicle with Missouri residents.

Home to roadways that range from the rural to the urban, the F-150's versatility and durability are imperative to Missouri drivers who need to travel all kinds of roadways and various conditions that come with them.

The F-150's comfortable interior ensures that whether a Missourian is commuting to the city for work or into the great outdoors for play, their ride will be comfortable and reliable.

Montana

To know Montana is to understand what it means to travel through various terrain. Because of this, The Treasure State is indeed a treasure trove of great outdoor getaways.

With many of the state's residents having to commute through rugged terrain and all types of weather, often for agricultural jobs that require hauling livestock and equipment to and from farms and ranches, it's no wonder the Ford F-150 is so popular in Montana.

The F-150 has the necessary ground clearance, engine power, and interior comfort to make traveling across all kinds of terrain a pleasant experience for those working and living in Montana.

Nebraska

Another state with a vast agricultural industry, plenty of rural terrain, and harsh winters, it's no wonder why so many people in the the Cornhusker State chose to drive the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The F-150's all-wheel drive and powerful engine serve drivers well during Nebraska's often brutal winters. At the same time, its comfortable interior and excellent hauling abilities make transporting livestock and equipment around ranches and farms a smooth experience.

Nevada

Nevada drivers have to contend with a variety of terrain while also having to pay higher-than-average prices at the gas pump.

Considering these needs, it's no surprise that so many Nevada drivers choose the compact Toyota RAV4 crossover SUV because it suits their driving needs well.

Sporting excellent fuel economy and all-wheel drive, the Toyota RAV4 is ideal for drivers who want to save at the pump while traversing all kinds of roads, sometimes in inclement weather conditions.

The Toyota RAV4 is a practical and reliable choice for Nevada drivers, which is why it's such a popular choice in the state.

New Hampshire

New Hampshire residents are no strangers to rugged terrain and harsh weather conditions. Its winters can be particularly challenging.

Hence, the Subaru Outback is such a popular vehicle with drivers in New Hampshire.

The Subaru Outback has a superb all-wheel drive system with high ground clearance that's essential for drivers traversing snow and Icy roads during the winter while navigating rocky rural roads during the summer.

Add in the Outback's spacious, comfortable interior, with plenty of cargo space, and it's also a vehicle that's ideally suited for taking gear to the state's many scenic locations for fun outdoor activities like skiing, hiking, or camping.

New Jersey

Anyone who's ever driven in New Jersey knows that unpredictable weather and constant traffic are part of daily life.

It's why so many New Jersey drivers choose the Honda CR-V.

The Honda CR-V is ideally suited for traveling busy roads in challenging weather due to its superb handling and safety features. Additionally, the CR-V has excellent fuel economy, meaning drivers who spend a lot of time on the road can save at the pump.

The CR-V also has a comfortable interior, making sitting in traffic or long trips a more pleasant experience.

New Mexico

New Mexico is defined by its various terrains, with residents having to traverse mountains, plains, and deserts.

Given this, it's no surprise that the Ford F-150 pickup truck is a popular vehicle in New Mexico. The F-150 has the power and drive to navigate all of the above terrain easily while offering a comfortable ride due to its spacious cabin.

It offers the power and performance necessary for drivers all over the state to cross any terrain with confidence, making the F-150 ideally suited for the lifestyle demands of living and working in New Mexico.

New York

Like their neighbors in New Jersey, New York drivers need fuel-efficient, reliable vehicles that perform well in unpredictable weather.

Considering how wild of an experience it can be driving on New York roads, excellent safety features are also imperative for drivers when choosing a vehicle. Hence why, like in New Jersey, the Honda CR-V is such a popular vehicle.

With its sleek modern design (NY drivers also like to have an attractive sense of style), fuel efficiency, and stellar safety features, the Honda CR-V is a popular vehicle for drivers living and working in the Empire State.

North Carolina

Drivers in the Tar Heel State have to put safety and practicality first when choosing a vehicle because of the heavy snowfall and pouring rain that the state receives every year.

Given those weather conditions, it's unsurprising that many North Carolina drivers choose the Toyota RAV4.

The RAV4's potent all-wheel-drive system and its excellent safety features give drivers peace of mind while navigating slippery roads. The RAV4 is also a fuel-efficient vehicle with a spacious, comfortable cabin, so the ride will be smooth, safe, and cost-effective no matter how long they're on the road.

North Dakota

With harsh winters, rugged terrain, and many of its citizens employed in either its agricultural or oil industries, many North Dakota residents seek a durable, tough, and reliable vehicle.

With its reputation for performance excellence in these conditions, it's no surprise that the Chevy Silverado 1500 pickup truck is a popular vehicle in North Dakota. The Silverado's excellent all-wheel drive ability allows drivers to navigate icy roads safely during the winter. At the same time, its hauling capacity enables farmers and oil workers to tow heavy loads to and from their job sites easily.

Ohio

Ohio is a state known for its low cost of living, challenging winter conditions, and a wide variety of cars on its roadways, meaning that drivers want a vehicle that's affordable, durable enough to survive harsh weather conditions, but still sleek and stylish enough to stand out in a crowded marketplace.

Given these circumstances, it's no surprise that the Honda Civic is popular among drivers in the Buckeye state.

Undoubtedly, adding to the Honda Civic's popularity in the state is that, in addition to its affordability, several Honda manufacturing plants are located throughout the state, with the Marysville Assembly Plant being one of the most prolific for Civic production.

Oklahoma

There are many trucks in Oklahoma, but the most enduringly popular is the Ford F-150.

Due mainly to its affordability, the Ford F-150 is a pickup truck whose competitive pricing has made it the best-selling vehicle in The Sooner State for years.

Additionally, the F-150's versatility, powerful engine, and hauling capacity make it a practical choice for Oklahoma residents who have to tow heavy loads for work while navigating rugged terrain and often brutal weather conditions.

Oregon

Oregon is another state known for the beauty of its great outdoors, meaning that residents of The Beaver State want a vehicle that's more than capable of handling the state's sometimes rugged terrain when they go on a wilderness excursion.

Also crucial to Oregon drivers is that a vehicle is fuel efficient, both to help them save money at the pump and to keep their environmental impact low due to the state's high gas prices and environmentally conscious sensibility.

Given these lifestyle requirements, it's no surprise that the Toyota RAV4 is so popular for Oregon drivers.

The RAV4's all-wheel-drive system ensures that drives will have ample traction while navigating long roads with a lot of rain. The vehicle's high ground clearance, reliable roof rack, and sizable cargo space allow easy navigation of rough terrain while transporting equipment for outdoor activities such as hiking, kayaking, and camping.

Pennsylvania

Drivers in The Keystone State have to contend with varied terrains, from farmland to city driving to hilly and mountainous regions, in sometimes tumultuous rainy or snowy conditions, while often paying higher than average gas prices.

Also, given the state's large population and all the families that frequently traverse the state's many thoroughfares, excellent safety features and fuel economy are imperative for Pennsylvania families when choosing a vehicle.

This is why the Honda CR-V is such a popular choice for Pennsylvania drivers; the safety features give families peace of mind while on the road while saving them money with its fuel economy of 28 miles per gallon driving in a city and 34 miles per gallon driving on the highway.

Additionally, the CR-V's superb all-wheel-drive system allows drivers the traction to navigate slippery roads with ease during Pennsylvania's heavy rain and snow seasons.

Rhode Island

With over 400 miles of coastlines, The Ocean State, as Rhode Island is referred to, is popular for its beaches and serene natural parks.

With so many places to drive, Rhode Island residents want a well-designed, spacious vehicle with solid safety features as they navigate their many roadways.

Given this, it's no surprise that the Honda Civic is popular for Rhode Island residents. The Civic's advanced safety features give families peace of mind on the highway. Also, the Civic's spacious interior allows for comfortably transporting family members and cargo, while the vehicle's fuel efficiency ensures they'll-they'll save money at the gas pump.

Add in that the Civic comes in various styles, from hatchback to sporty coupe and practical sedan, and it's clear why the Honda Civic's versatility makes it such an attractive choice for Rhode Island drivers.

South Carolina

The Palmetto State is known primarily for its agricultural industry, which means that people living and working in South Carolina need a durable vehicle capable of hauling heavy loads across a rugged, rural landscape.

And with South Carolina being home to so much rural scenery, a sturdy frame and four-wheel drive vehicle is a must for outdoor enthusiasts looking to haul fishing or hunting gear over rough terrain.

So, it's no surprise that the Ford F-150 pickup truck is so popular in South Carolina.

Additionally, Ford's image as an iconic American brand helps bolster the F-150's appeal amongst buyers who prefer American-made products.

South Dakota

Many Sunshine State residents work in industries requiring tough, durable vehicles that haul equipment and products over rough terrain, such as mining, oil, or agriculture.

Thus, it's no surprise that the Ford F-150 is a popular vehicle with drivers in South Dakota. Additionally, with the Ford F-150 being such an iconic image associated with the spirit of the American working class, an image that South Dakotans heavily identify with, it's a vehicle that speaks to their values.

And, of course, many South Dakota residents enjoy outdoor activities like fishing or hunting, and the F-150's spacious cargo bed is ideally suited for transporting that equipment over the state's rugged terrain.

Tennessee

Among being known for its thriving music scene, the Volunteer State also has a robust truck culture.

But with so many trucks on Tennessee's various roadways, which is the most popular?

Why, it's none other than the Chevy Silverado 1500.

Capable of traversing Tennessee's vast and diverse terrain, which includes rolling hills, mountains, and plateaus, the Silverado's all-wheel drive and high ground clearance ensures that no matter how harsh the weather is or how rugged the roads may be, the Silverado will give drivers the traction they need to reach their destination safely.

Texas

Drivers in The Lone Star State want a vehicle that suits their lifestyle, defined by wide open spaces and rugged terrain.

Additionally, Texans want a vehicle that they know they can trust. It's why so many Texas drivers chose the Ford F-150, the best-selling vehicle in America for the past four decades.

The Ford F-150's reputation for durability and ability to tow heavy loads over all terrain makes it a go-to choice for Texas drivers who want a vehicle that will serve their lifestyle.

Utah

Drivers of The Beehive State care about owning a vehicle with a strong reputation for performance and reliability.

It's integral to the lifestyle of many Utah drivers, who have to navigate rugged terrain while hauling big loads for tough ranching, farming, and construction jobs, and their vehicle is known to be tough and reliable.

Given these circumstances, it's no surprise that the Ford F-150 pickup truck is such a popular vehicle among Utah drivers.

Additionally, many Ford dealerships are all over Utah, adding to the F-150's loyal customer base.

Vermont

In another state known for its rugged outdoor terrain and harsh weather, Vermont, drivers need a durable vehicle for their outdoors-centric lifestyle.

The Subaru Outback is such a popular vehicle for drivers in the Green Mountain State.

The Outback's sturdy body, all-wheel drive, and high ground clearance allow Vermont drivers to navigate mountainous roads in snowy or icy conditions without a worry because of the vehicle's excellent traction. Meanwhile, the Outback's fuel economy also saves drivers money at the pump.

Additionally, due to its spacious cargo area, the Subaru Outback is reliable for anyone looking to venture into Vermont's great outdoors. It can carry all kinds of camping, hiking, or skiing gear while offering a safe and comfortable ride.

Virginia

Virginians care about having a practical, reliable, and fuel-efficient vehicle.

It’s why so many drivers in The Old Dominion State choose the Toyota RAV4.

Virginia drivers have to navigate a wide variety of terrain, from the oceanfront of its beaches to the more rugged roads of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the Toyota RAV4’s all-wheel drive and excellent handling make it ideally suited to traverse that terrain.

The RAV4’s fuel economy also gives Virginia’s environmentally conscious drivers peace of mind while saving them money at the pump.

Washington

The Evergreen State is unsurprisingly known for its beautiful forests and scenic mountain ranges.

Outdoor activities, such as skiing, hiking, and camping, are prevalent among Washingtonians, making it imperative that they choose a vehicle that can handle trekking through mud and snow in equal measure.

This is why the Subaru Outback is such a popular vehicle among Washington residents. The Outback’s excellent all-wheel drive and high ground clearance enable drivers to manure any rugged road they encounter, no matter how muddy or icy the conditions are.

Additionally, the Outback’s fuel economy appeals to Washington’s more environmentally conscious citizens looking to save money at the pump.

West Virginia

The great state of West Virginia sports a wide variety of terrain, from forests and mountains to deserts, so when choosing a vehicle, drivers in The Mountain State want something durable, tough, and reliable.

In turn, many West Virginia drivers choose the Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The Ford F-150 offers a powerful engine with a sturdy frame and all-wheel drive, paramount for navigating the state’s varying terrain year-round, even when the weather is brutal in the winter months.

Additionally, West Virginia is known for its mining and agricultural industries, which require a vehicle with significant towing capacity, like the F-150. Factor in the F-150’s affordable price point, and it’s no wonder why so many West Virginians choose to drive a Ford F-150.

Wisconsin

Home to rugged rural areas and harsh snowy winters, driving conditions in The Badger State require a vehicle as rugged as the terrain it has to trek through.

That’s why many Wisconsin drivers drive a Chevy Silverado 1500.

The Silverado’s ground clearance, all-wheel drive, and excellent suspension ensure drivers aren’t stuck in the mud for snow. The Silverado’s hauling ability also comes in handy for people working on farms or looking to enjoy camping and hiking in the great outdoors.

Additionally, the Silverado’s reputation as a reliable American Brand appeals to Wisconsin residents who value buying American products.

Wyoming

The Cowboy State is known for its stunning national parks, harsh weather, and, of course, cowboys.

With ranch or farm work so prevalent in the state, it’s no wonder many Wyoming drivers choose to drive a Ford F-150.

The F-150’s durability, sturdy frame, all-wheel drive, and powerful engine make it an appealing option for cowboys, farmers, and ranchers who haul heavy loads in harsh weather conditions over rough terrain. Additionally, the F-150’s spacious, comfortable cabin ensures that no matter how long the drive is, it will be a pleasant one.