The Ten Best-Selling Mario Sports Games of All Time

Mario and his friends sometimes tire of the same old song and dance. Why rescue the Princess for the millionth time when you can enjoy a round of golf? Or perhaps it's time for a game of tennis.

Mario Sports games are as popular as the mainline Super Mario Bros. titles. Some fans look forward to these spin-offs more than the traditional games.

With the releases of these Mario Sports games over the years, people often wonder which title has sold the most. This shouldn't be a surprise if you've recently paid attention to video game sales. Whether playing single-player or enjoying multiplayer, these games have stood the test of time.

Recently, the casino and entertainment website CasinoAlpha.co.nz conducted a research study. They analyzed sales data from Nintendo and other sources to compile a list of the top ten best-selling Mario Sports Games.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Again, this should be no surprise: the newest Mario Kart is the best-selling Mario Sports game.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe continues to sell an impressive number of copies. It's still appearing on best-selling charts even five years after its release.

The newest Mario Kart has sold over 52 million copies worldwide. It's generated an astounding $2.04 billion in revenue since its launch in March 2017. Nintendo continues to support the game with its Booster Pass DLC releases, bringing new tracks to the still-popular game.

Mario Kart Wii

From one Mario Kart game to another.

Mario Kart Wii was released on the Nintendo Wii in 2008. It has sold 37.4 million copies, generating $1.4 billion in revenue. It's also the first Mario Kart game to feature online multiplayer.

Mario Kart DS

The Mario Kart franchise extends beyond Nintendo consoles; it's just as popular on handhelds.

2005's Mario Kart DS sold 23.6 million copies for $925 million in revenue. Given the handheld Mario Kart's success, a sequel was released for the Nintendo 3DS.

Mario Kart 7

That sequel is fourth on the list of best-selling Mario Sports games.

Released in 2011, Mario Kart 7 sold nearly 19 million copies for the Nintendo 3DS.

Mario & Sonic at The Olympic Games

The first and only non-Mario Kart franchise on the list. Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games was first released on the Nintendo Wii and DS in 2007. It was an immediate success, selling over 13 million copies.

Since its debut, the Mario & Sonic franchise has seen continued success over the years. A total of six games have been released in the series, most recently Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 for the Nintendo Switch.

Rounding Out The Top Ten Best-Selling Mario Sports Games

After a brief reprieve, we return to the Mario Kart franchise. The Nintendo 64's Mario Kart 64, released in 19997, sold 9.87 million copies.

Super Mario Kart for the Super Nintendo is seventh on the list. It sold 8.76 million copies.

In eighth place is the original release of Mario Kart 8 on the Wii U. It sold 8.46 million copies.

In ninth, we go back to the Olympic games. 2009's Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Winter games sold nearly 7 million copies for the Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS.

Finally, in tenth place is Mario Kart: Double Dash!! The cult classic for Nintendo GameCube sold 6.88 million copies.

One interesting note is that Mario Kart and Mario & Sonic games dominate the best-selling Mario Sports games list. Despite their popularity, no entries from Mario Golf, Tennis, or the recently released Mario Strikers series made the list.

Analyzing The Results

“Mario has always been an iconic figure in the gaming world,” said a spokesperson for Casino Alpha, “and the data shows how the popularity of the franchise has continued to grow. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe on the Nintendo Switch saw a 514.657% increase in copies sold from its Mario Kart 8 predecessor on the Wii U.

“Saying that, games as old as Mario 64 from 1997 or Mario Kart: Double Dash!! from the original GameCube Nintendo console in 2003 have made it onto the list. These games have amassed a total of 185.97 million copies sold through the years, and it just goes to show that the video game franchise is here to stay for many generations to come.”

This article was produced by Boss Level Gamer and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.