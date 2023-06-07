Shia LaBeouf fits the bill when it comes to Disney stars who rose and became so much more than the kid on that Disney Channel show. He was among the first, dominating the early 2000s as part of the Even Stevens series.

But his story didn’t end there, as he has since shown the full scope of his acting range across the 22 best Shia LaBeouf movies in his career. He is not only able to make fans laugh, but cry, become mad, and more across genres like comedy, action, thriller, and more. Here are the 22 best Shia LaBeouf movies ranked and where to watch them.

1. Honey Boy (2019)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Award-winning and haunting for a reason, Shia LaBeouf not only wrote but starred in this dark Hollywood movie, possibly inspired by his real-life events. The story of a young boy in Hollywood and his journey as he battles with his alcoholic father and stardom is disturbing, emotional, and easily the best performance Shia LaBeouf has, ironically, ever given.

2. Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Where to Watch: Max

Studio Ghibli constantly makes fantastic anime movies, and such is the case with this long-awaited English dub of the 1984 classic. Shia LaBeouf lent his voice to the dubbing; he contributes an excellent performance to this story about surviving in a post-apocalyptic yet stunning world.

3. Holes (2003)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The award-winning book was faithfully recreated with Shia LaBeouf in the leading role about a boy who is sent off to a camp for misfits where he has to dig holes every single day. Not only did this start to show the range of LaBeouf’s acting, but the characters carry this phenomenal and unforgettable family film.

4. Transformers (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

The initial Michael Bay live-action adaptation of the beloved toys and the animated franchise is how it should be done. While it is stupid fun at times, there’s no denying the visuals, action, and characters are top-notch, giving the eternal battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons their just desserts.

5. The Even Stevens Movie (2003)

Where to Watch: Disney+

The cinematic follow-up to the Disney TV series that put Shia LaBeouf on the map is one of the best parts of the franchise to come out. Unbelievably funny, with stakes that are much higher than the original show, this is a prime send-off for this ridiculous family.

6. The Peanut Butter Falcon (2019)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

LaBeouf puts on quite an impressive show in a story about a man with Down Syndrome who runs away from his nursing home in hopes of fulfilling his dreams and the people he encounters along the way. Heartfelt and emotional, this is an underrated flick.

7. Borg vs. McEnroe (2017)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Tennis has never looked as fun or cinematic as in this movie, starring Sverrir Gudnason and Shia LaBeouf as the two leading sports rivals in this movie. Filled with intense drama and, surprisingly, some of the best acting ever from LaBeouf, this is a must-watch for sports fans.

8. Surf’s Up (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

Packed with nothing but incredible voice talent from top to bottom, Shia LaBeouf leads this classic animated family adventure about a young surfer penguin who learns from an older surfer about how to become the very best.

9. American Honey (2016)

Where to Watch: Max

Sasha Lane plays a teenager who rebels against her parents and finds herself in the midst of Shia LaBeouf’s gang of rebels. This is not your average coming-of-age storyline, as it doesn’t shy away from the emotion-filled and dramatic realistic trouble that teens get into.

10. I, Robot (2004)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This deep sci-fi thriller follows an Isaac Asimov-style storyline of a detective in the future hunting down the murderer of a robotic company’s founder. With solid acting, decent thrills, and a jam-packed storyline, this is a fun adventure that will make you think about the future.

11. Disturbia (2007)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

After finding himself under house arrest, Shia LaBeouf’s character starts spying on everyone around him, including his neighbors, who he starts to believe are criminals. His acting and darker performance carry this otherwise predictable film with an unsurprising ending.

12. Fury (2014)

Where to Watch: Vudu, Prime Video, Apple TV+

This is a classic World War II movie with high-stakes drama, action, and violence that can be haunting and moving, mainly in part due to the tremendous acting from the cast. LaBeouf doesn’t feel out of place in this more serious war film, joined by excellent actors like Brad Pitt, Jon Bernthal, and more.

13. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

Love it or hate it, this 21st-century sequel to the beloved Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford series is a welcome effort. Though it is mired with some problems and uneven execution, there’s no denying that it has fun set pieces, welcome plot devices, and Ford looking as good as ever.

14. A Guide to Recognizing Your Saints (2006)

Where to Watch: Peacock

Having Robert Downey Jr. playing the older version of Shia LaBeouf is a bit odd, but there’s no denying they make it work somehow. With other cast members like Channing Tatum and Dianne Wiest, this is a movie that is full of powerful acting throughout and some effective coming-of-age moments.

15. Nymphomaniac: Volume I (2014)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Bold and certainly one of the most adult-oriented movies that Shia LaBeouf has ever made, this is one film that is full of shocking scenes throughout. While it doesn’t quite stick the landing across the board, it is certainly better than its sequel and even able to deliver some impactful and hilarious scenes.

16. A Man Named Scott (2021)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

You can see LaBeouf in this gorgeously-created documentary about Kid Cudi throughout his career. While documentaries aren’t always the most fun watch, this is a solid one that doesn’t go on too long past its enjoyment.

17. Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Vanessa Kirby is the real star here. Though Shia LaBeouf is the leading man in this movie about a couple dealing with grief and loss, Kirby steals the show from start to finish. It loses itself whenever her mind and emotions aren’t at the center, but it is worth a watch regardless.

18. Lawless (2012)

Where to Watch: Prime Video

There’s no denying that Tom Hardy and LaBeouf together is an intriguing and surprisingly fun ride in this crime thriller, but there are a lot of flaws throughout the flick, from the writing to the action that is a bit hit-or-miss at times.

19. The Greatest Game Ever Played (2005)

Where to Watch: Disney+

Based on a true story, this is another Shia LaBeouf Disney-era movie before he would go on to do broader content. This is a more underrated sports film starring the young gun, with some solid acting from it, but an otherwise predictable and straightforward storyline.

20. Constantine (2005)

Where to Watch: Max

LaBeouf plays a smaller role in this supernatural thriller about Keanu Reeves as the titular demon hunter. The visuals are haunting but don’t hold up the best, and the writing is a bit all over the place, but there is something to be said about the fantastic characters.

21. Bobby (2006)

Where to Watch: Vudu

LaBeouf finds himself as one of the many characters in this massive ensemble flick about a group of people at a hotel in Los Angeles just after the events of Robert F. Kennedy’s assassination. It has tremendous acting and star power but lacks clear direction and writing.

22. Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011)

Where to Watch: Paramount+

The third in the Michael Bay Transformers series is far from the worst, but also not one of the best. This was LaBeouf’s last stint with the franchise, and it would be one of his least-impressive movies at the same time. Gorgeously rendered with amazing special effects, it is effectively a dumb but fun adventure.