10 Of The Best Shows That Lasted For Only One Season

Everyone doesn't have the time available to spend hours upon hours watching seasons of critically acclaimed shows. Some people just want something short and sweet. We've got you covered. According to an online discussion, these are the best one-season shows you can watch today.

1. Alias Grace (2017)

Alias Grace is a Canadian six-part miniseries on Netflix inspired by actual events and the 1996 Margaret Atwood novel of the same name. It follows Grace Marks (Sarah Gadon), a young woman accused and imprisoned for a double violent, bloody massacre in 1843 for nearly two decades.

However, Grace has no recollection of her crimes. A psychologist Dr. Simon Jordan (Edward Holcroft), is determined to help her recover the lost or repressed memories of that night.

2. The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (2016)

The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story is the first season of the true crime anthology television series American Crime Story on FX.

It's a gripping series starring Cuba Gooding Jr. as the infamous O.J. Simpson, Sarah Paulson as Marcia Clark, and David Schwimmer as Robert Kardashian. Schwimmer, known as Ross from Friends, nails this role beautifully.

Also, John Travolta as Robert Shapiro, Courtney B. Vance as Johnnie Cochran, and Sterling K. Brown as Christopher Darden. The series won nine Primetime Emmy Awards out of the twenty-two nominated.

3. Unbelievable (2019)

Unbelievable is an incredible true crime miniseries on Netflix that takes hold of you from the beginning and does not let go. It is the factual accounting of a teenager (Kaitlyn Dever) who was raped and not believed by the police in Washington state.

They harassed her into taking back her statement, then charged her with false reporting. However, two detectives (Toni Collette and Merritt Wever) in Colorado work on a series of rapes case that leads them back to her and the truth.

4. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House is a phenomenally written supernatural horror drama miniseries on Netflix. It's the second addition to The Haunting anthology series by Mike Flanagan. The story alternates between two timelines about a family haunted by Hill House.

The five adult siblings deal with adult issues following their family fleeing from the home in 1992 with flashbacks to the childhood trauma the house caused them.

5. Mare of Easttown (2021)

Mare of Easttown is an HBO Max crime drama starring Kate Winslet as the title character. Marianne “Mare” Sheehan is a detective investigating the murder of a teenage mother in a small suburb of Philadelphia. Mare was the star of a local basketball game 25 years ago and hailed as a hero in the community.

However, the unsolved case of a missing young girl from the previous year, followed by this new case, has the town doubting her detecting abilities. Additionally, Mare lost a son to suicide, is divorced, and is fighting for custody of her grandchild from her son's formerly heroin-addicted girlfriend.

6. The Watcher (2022)

The Watcher is a mystery thriller miniseries on Netflix, loosely based on a 2018 article for New York's “The Cut” by Reeves Wiedeman. It depicts the true story of a family who moves into their dream home only to be harassed by someone called “The Watcher.”

The Watcher leaves cryptic letters and stalks the family. It stars an ensemble of Naomi Watts as Nora Brannock, Bobby Cannavale as Dean Brannock, Jennifer Coolidge as Karen Calhoun, Margo Martindale as Maureen / Mo, Richard Kind as Mitch, and Mia Farrow as Pearl Winslow.

7. The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (2022)

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window is a dark comedy miniseries that primarily parodies psychological thrillers. It stars Kristen Bell as Anna, a heartbroken mother. She drinks an insane amount of wine on top of her medications prescribed by her therapist (Michael Ealy).

Anna also has ombrophobia, a severe fear of rain, and suffers from frequent hallucinations. After believing she sees a murder at her neighbor's (Tom Riley) home, she takes it upon herself to investigate.

8. Maid (2021)

Maid is drama miniseries on Netflix that follows a young mother, Alex (Margaret Qualley), escaping an abusive relationship (Nick Robinson) with their toddler daughter. Alex gets a job with Value Maids cleaning homes while living in a shelter outside of Seattle with her kid.

She's an aspiring writer who struggles to navigate the red tape of receiving government assistance to help her in these circumstances. It's an incredible story inspired by Stephanie Land's memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive.

9. The Devil's Hour (2022)

The Devil's Hour is a British drama thriller six-part miniseries on Amazon Prime Video. It follows Lucy (Jessica Raine), a social worker who has insomnia and continuously wakes up at 3:33 AM. The time between 3-4 AM is known as the Devil's Hour and haunts her with terrifying visions.

Lucy's mother speaks to people who aren't there, and her eight-year-old son is withdrawn and without emotion. Ultimately, she becomes connected to a string of murders and is pulled into a hunt for a serial killer.

10. The Passage (2019)

The Passage is a thriller miniseries based on the trilogy of novels by Justin Cronin and streaming free on Tubi. It follows Amy Bellafonte (Saniyya Sidney) moving from being manipulated by a government conspiracy to protecting humankind in a post-apocalyptic future with vampires. It also stars Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Brad Wolgast.

A thread inspired this article and list of one-season TV miniseries to binge immediately.

