22 Best Siblings in Sports History

Facebook performed a study in 2016 to find out how many siblings share the same profession. The results showed that 15% of brothers and sisters choose the same job. These findings carry over to the sports world, where a large number of professional athletes share genes. Most siblings play sports together growing up, and when factoring in the genetic influence on talent, the nature and nurture arguments both shine a light on famous siblings in sports. The 22 best pairs (and sometimes trios) entertained millions nightly, and some of them still do!

1. Serena and Venus Williams

Serena and Venus Williams overtook women’s tennis, blasting service aces and covering new ground on the court, both literally and symbolically. When Venus won seven majors to start her career, fans certainly couldn’t have expected little sister Serena to more than triple her total with 23 titles. Venus still plays on the tour, while Serena enjoys retirement with her husband and children.

2. Peyton and Eli Manning

Peyton and Eli Manning had great genes delivered by their NFL-playing father, Archie. Both quarterbacks threw the ball better than dad, winning four Super Bowls and, in the case of Peyton, winning five MVP awards. The Manning brothers get along great and do commentary for ESPN in retirement.

3. Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko

The Klitschko brothers brought respect to heavyweight boxing during the 2000s, a decade that most of the best fighters were no longer a part of. These Ukrainian fighters demolished their competition with novel speed and size. Their respect and admiration for one another led to them never contesting one another in the ring, although fans still speculate which one would have won.

4. Bob and Mike Bryan

Bob and Mike Bryan teamed up to win the most major doubles tournaments in men’s tennis lore with 16 slams. The brothers’ identical nature and easy rapport with each other made the duo a lovable pair on tour and America’s best male tennis stars during a decade in which the country rarely put out a major champion.

5. Jim and John Harbaugh

Jim and John Harbaugh are the most famous coaching brothers in NFL history. Jim’s hard-nosed style contrasts with John’s more level-headed demeanor, but both men are fantastic football minds. The Harbaughs met in Super Bowl XLVII, leading to some fun interviews and retrospectives from the family.

6. Pau and Marc Gasol

When Pau Gasol was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers for Marc Gasol, most folks believed it was highway robbery. Marc eventually honed his skills and took the baton from Pau, but both brothers won NBA championships. Pau’s finesse paint skills juxtaposed Marc’s more defensive-oriented approach to basketball.

7. Kurt and Kyle Busch

Kurt and Kyle Busch drive on the NASCAR tour like their lives depend on winning. The will and desire for victory these men exhibit lead to rabid fandom and a fair share of detractors. Kyle surpassed his older brother by winning two Cup Series titles.

8. Steph and Seth Curry

Steph and Seth Curry learned well from their dad, Dell Curry. Shooting makes a lot of money in the NBA, and these brothers sniper the ball through the net from distance. Steph evolved into one of the best point guards in NBA history, winning two MVPs and four titles, while Seth remains a role player with teams like the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

9. Robin and Brook Lopez

Robin and Brook Lopez lean fully into twin status — they've been making commercials and performing interviews together for over a decade. Brook used to carry the New Jersey Nets and made an All-Star team, while Robin serves more as an enforcer and bench supporter for teams such as the New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls. They both currently play for the Milwaukee Bucks.

10. Jon and Chandler Jones

When brothers play different sports, it makes the comparisons even more fun for fans. Jon Jones fights in the UFC, while Chandler played defensive end for the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals in the NFL. Add in their third brother, Arthur, also a football player, and you have a talented trio.

11. Justin and B.J. Upton

Justin and B.J. Upton combined speed on the base paths and power in the batter’s box to become two formidable players during the 2000s and 2010s. Baseball possesses a dearth of superstar siblings, and even though the Uptons won’t make the Hall of Fame, they both played at the top of the game during their era.

12. J.J. and T.J. Watt

J.J. Watt sacked the quarterback and rushed through offensive linemen like no other defender during the early 2010s. With one of the highest peaks in NFL history, it makes it even more impressive that T.J. has matched his older brother in many categories. Both men won NFL Defensive Player of the Year (T.J. once and J.J. three times).

13. Joe, Dom, and Vince DiMaggio

One of the only trios on the list, the DiMaggio brothers often lived in the shadow of Joe. Dom and Vince possessed solid careers, but Joe owns the longest hitting streak in baseball history and married Marilyn Monroe. Joe DiMaggio grew the Yankees’ brand at a time when athletes started going commercial.

14. Brent, Jon, and Drew Barry

Brent, Jon, and Drew Barry ranged from fringe players to solid scorers. All three men paled in comparison to their father, Rick, but to see so many children play in the NBA must have made him proud. Brent turned into the best player of the siblings by winning the dunk contest and two NBA titles in 2005 and 2007.

15. Reggie and Cheryl Miller

Reggie Miller and Cheryl Miller changed basketball forever as the only brother-sister duo to both make the Hall of Fame. Reggie shot the three-pointer from a plethora of on-court locations, and Cheryl once scored 105 points in a high school game. Reggie and Cheryl both went into the media after playing.

16. Rex and Rob Ryan

Rex and Rob Ryan come from their father’s coaching tree, winning to varying degrees. Rex frequently won with the New York Jets, bringing them to their most recent playoff appearance. Rob often serves in smaller coaching roles, such as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator.

17. Jason and Travis Kelce

The Kelce brothers succeed in playing two very different positions, but they both will go to the Hall of Fame. Jason blocks up at the front of the offensive line for the Philadelphia Eagles, while Travis passes catches from Patrick Mahomes on the Kansas City Chiefs. Both men love to play football and they spread positive energy on and off the field.

18. Chris and Kyle Long

Chris and Kyle Long operated on opposite sides of the line of scrimmage, with Kyle playing offensive lineman and Chris getting after the quarterback on the defensive line. These brothers come from a football family led by Howie Long, their father who played for the Raiders. The Longs are truly one of the NFL’s most successful broods!

19. Bruce Matthews and Clay Matthews Jr.

The Matthews family sends more members to the NFL than any other kin. Bruce Matthews and Clay Matthews Jr. served as two of the best players in the family and they had several children who went professional. Much like Chris and Kyle Long, Bruce and Clay succeeded on the offensive line and the defensive line.

20. Maurice and Henri Richard

The Richard brothers took over NHL hockey like no other sibling pair ever. Maurice scored the puck at unseen rates, and Henri won the most Stanley Cups in history (11). Not many sibling pairs in any sport carved out unique places in the record books like the Richards.

21. Jackie and Mack Robinson

Everyone knows about Jackie Robinson’s importance to MLB when he broke the color barrier, but not many hear about his older brother, Mack Robinson. Mack sprinted in the Olympics and came in second to Jesse Owens for the 200-meter event in 1936. The brothers proved Black excellence in two different sports during a racist period worldwide.

22. Shannon and Sterling Sharpe

Shannon and Sterling Sharpe played two different pass-catching positions — tight end and wide receiver. Both brothers served as their quarterback’s main weapon on offense, although only Shannon got to play his entire career. Sterling suffered a neck injury that prevented him from playing in the NFL for as long as he should have. He’s one of the biggest what-ifs in history.