12 Best Sick Day Movies to Binge on the Couch

A great sick day movie can be about sick days. In other cases, a multi-movie trilogy is the perfect way to spend a day in bed. While there are no hard-and-fast criteria for movies to stream while ill, these recommendations pair well with a warm comforter and a tincture of NyQuil.

1.Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Wait, you spent your sick day binging movies? Is that the best way to honor the hell-raising legacy of Ferris F. Bueller? Get out of bed, steal your friend's dad's Ferrari, and cause some mayhem!

2. The Scorsese Crime Movies

Mean Streets. GoodFellas. Casino. The Departed. If you get through those, it's time for The Irishman. By the end of the binge, you'll be free of your fever, rocking a gold pinky ring, and head of complex criminal racket.

Don't look at me. That's just how Scorsese marathons end.

3. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy

Ending a great movie is bittersweet, especially when you have a day to kill in bed. With The Lord of the Rings trilogy, you can prolong the comedown until The Return of the King ends. That's like nine hours away, though, so get to binging.

4. Home Alone and Home Alone 2

While Kevin McAllister wasn't technically sick, he handled his Home Alone status just as any “sick” kid with a house to themselves should. Ordering room service, using their parents' stuff, and cleverly outwitting the Wet Bandits.

5. The Modern Planet of the Apes Series

Rise of the Planet of the Apes, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes righted all the wrongs of 2001's Tim Burton-led atrocity, Planet of the Apes. The modern trilogy will have you amped up, ready to emerge from your sniffles stronger than ever.

6. Paddington and Paddington 2

Sometimes when you're sick, the best feel-good cure is a talking Peruvian bear. If the good vibes of Paddington wear off before you've recuperated, rinse your soup bowl, refill, and repeat with Paddington 2.

7. The Ace Ventura Movies

They say laughter is the best medicine, so why not mix in Ace Venture: Pet Detective and Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls with your Benadryl? You have time on your hands, so you can justify watching both.

Whatever you do, though, do not watch Ace Ventura: Pet Detective Jr. Dare to, and you'll be calling in sick for the next year.

8. Star Wars Series

You could have a fever for a decade and still not get through the entire catalog of Star Wars films and TV series. You'll have your sickness saying, “Luke, I'm not your head cold” in no time.

9. L.A. Confidential

A noir a day keeps the doctor away. More specifically, the mystery and intrigue of L.A. Confidential will make you forget about that pounding behind your eyes while longing for 1950s Los Angeles.

10. Big

Josh Baskin's transformation from teenage into full-grown man (thanks, Zoltar) in Big will make your flu or sinus infection look downright quaint. Plus, this 1988 Tom Hanks-led classic is the definition of nostalgia.

11. Any Animated Disney Classic

Snow White. The Lion King. Mulan. Heck, even modern classics like Finding Nemo will do the trick. Sick days aren't about facing your adult responsibilities. They're about embracing your inner Disney princess and maximizing the warm and fuzzies.

12. Palm Springs

And once you're rested and done laughing, you can book your own relaxing trip to Palm Springs. You've earned it, trooper.

