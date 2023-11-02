Timeless Laughs: 25 Beloved 1980s Sitcoms We Still Adore

Television in the 1980s was vast, incredibly entertaining, and often groundbreaking. Regarding the era’s sitcoms, these shows had one foot in the past and one in the future. The family sitcom was as prevalent as in the 50s and 60s, starkly contrasting the previous decade.

However, this resurgence in the genre was punctuated by more diversity and new depictions of family dynamics.

Of course, 1980s comedies included more than family sitcoms. Workplace, wartime, and more situations rounded out the decade.

The top 25 sitcoms showcase these traditional and modern representations, making the 80s an exceptional time for television.

1. Cheers (1982-1993)

“Sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name.” Cheers is the quintessential 80s sitcom following the colorful characters who spend their time in the Boston bar.

These include owner, former pitcher, disarming womanizer Sam Malone, snooty but kind Diane, smart-mouthed waitress Carla, complacent Norm (who has his own designated stool), and know-it-all mail carrier Cliff. There’s also the dimly sweet Coach, and then equally gullible, warm-hearted Woody, and vivacious type-A Rebecca.

Cheers was a hilarious, remarkably unique series in that most of the show took place in this one setting. The show did venture outside occasionally. But it’s the characters, their relationships, and their time at Cheers, sharing drinks, love, and laughs, that created the greatest of its generation.

2. MASH (1972-1983)

MASH was a top-rated, groundbreaking sitcom with ratings records for many years. It delighted audiences but also tugged at their heartstrings and moved them deeply. MASH stands for Mobile Army Surgical Hospital and depicted the staff at a hospital during the Korean War.

The setting was severe, but the characters found humor to cope with their situation’s direness.

Led by Captain Benjamin Hawkeye, these close-knit characters pulled pranks and jokes, found love and friendship, and showcased a realistic look at how people dealt with the realities of war. MASH was, and remains, a landmark in television history.

3. The Cosby Show (1984-1992)

Although it wasn’t the first show to depict an affluent African American family (that was The Jeffersons), The Cosby Show was an undeniably revolutionary sitcom. Unlike the Jeffersons, who steadily rose in their wealth, the Huxtable family included Doctor Cliff, lawyer Clair, and five children. The series depicted their everyday lives in various situations, primarily involving each kid getting into trouble.

The laughs were plentiful, the characters were memorable, and it sometimes tackled deeper issues such as underage drinking, teenage pregnancy, and divorce.

Unfortunately, The Cosby Show is tainted because of Bill Cosby’s off-screen deplorable actions. But this show’s legacy and tremendous place in TV history should remain.

4. The Golden Girls (1985-1992)

For lack of a better word, The Golden Girls is a show that is comedic gold. The premise was undoubtedly a gamble, but it quickly became one of the most popular of the 80s. And its appeal is evergreen; The Golden Girls is one of the first and best depictions of the found family dynamic, with sarcastic Dorothy, her sharp-tongued mother Sophia, naïve Rose, and provocative Blanche.

These four women bond over relationships lost and found, the struggles with getting older, and a love of delicious cheesecake. It’s another series that never shied away from more serious subject matter.

Overall, The Golden Girls was a good-hearted and hilarious series demonstrating that age does not determine how rich, wonderful, and fulfilling life can be.

5. Growing Pains (1985-1992)

Growing Pains is a pristine example of a family sitcom that showcased different dynamics and gender roles while often depicting darker subject matter on occasion.

But make no mistake, Growing Pains had abundant laughs and heart. The premise involves Dr. Jason Seaver moving his psychiatrist’s practice into the home to look after kids Mike, Carol, and Ben while his wife Maggie returns to work as a TV reporter.

The title Growing Pains was ideal as the show looked at the pangs that children, teens, and adults can all experience, seen through a funny lens. When the series went deeper with its episodes, they were extremely impactful, depicting drinking and driving, homelessness, addiction, and discrimination.

Growing Pains is an underrated series in today’s age, but it was one of the most seminal of the 1980s.

6. Full House (1987-1995)

Although we may think of Full House as a quintessential 90s show, its first three years were spent in the 80s. And they are as classic, heartwarming, and hilarious as they come.

Full House is another perfect example of a series with a different premise than what came before. While previously, there were shows without the traditional two-parent family, never before did we see three single men living together to raise three girls.

It was purely by coincidence that this series bore a similar premise to the 1980s comedy film Three Men and a Baby. Still, this dynamic was a trend. Its first three years were some of the best, involving recently widowed Danny, brother-law Jesse, and best friend Joey doing their best to balance work and family life and raise young DJ, Stephanie, and Michelle.

There was an emphasis on dealing with grief, sibling rivalry, and personal hiccups, with problems resolved with a lesson learned and a hug. It’s heartfelt family entertainment at its best and proves that family comes in many forms.

7. Designing Women (1986-1993)

Designing Women is a fabulous show about strong, independent, caring women who are passionate about their job, love their families, and support and champion their friends. Indeed, it’s a show with feminist ideals that was able to inspire audiences as well as make them laugh.

At Sugarbaker Interior Design, there is powerhouse Julia with a penchant for monologues, sweet and sassy Mary Jo, naïve and sentimental Charlene, and vain but well-intentioned Suzanne.

Together with their delivery man Anthony, we see another terrific portrayal of friendship and found family, profound subject matter, and endless laughs.

8. Roseanne (1988-1996)

Roseanne followed the lower-middle-class Conner family in Langford, Illinois. It was a trailblazing sitcom depicting a family that loved each other but was more akin to fights, insults, and brash behavior. Roseanne had heart but was undeniably irreverent with its comedy.

Moreover, a sitcom never more accurately showcased a family who struggled with bills, mortgages, and working multiple jobs. Life was unpredictable, but they got through it together with sarcasm and love.

9. Family Ties (1982-1989)

Family Ties dominated the airwaves in the 80s with its heartwarming and traditional family dynamics but hilarious clashes between parents and their children.

The most prominent is the discord between liberal ex-hippies Steve and Elyse Keaton and their oldest son Alex, an outspoken conservative and supporter of the then-current President, Ronald Reagan.

Along with the ditzy daughter Mallory, mischievous daughter Jennifer, and later, precocious son Andy, Family Ties balanced humor and serious topics in one of the best-written sitcoms of the decade.

10. Who’s The Boss (1984-1992)

One of the greatest examples of turning traditional gender roles on their heads was Who’s the Boss. The show follows single dad Tony Micelli, a former baseball player who works as a live-in housekeeper in a Connecticut suburb for uptight ad executive Angela Bower.

Along with Tony’s feisty daughter Samantha, Angela’s awkward son Jonathan, and her wild mother Mona, Who’s the Boss has some of the funniest moments of the era as Tony charms the Bowers with his carefree attitude. And with Tony and Angela, audiences were treated to one of the best opposites attract couples ever. Who’s the Boss was delightful and refreshing.

11. Saved by The Bell/Good Morning, Miss Bliss (1987-1992)

Good Morning, Miss Bliss and Saved by the Bell are two separate shows but are connected in an interesting way. Good Morning, Miss Bliss had one season and followed Carrie Bliss, a sweet history teacher who did her best to relate to the students she deeply cared for, including troublemaker Zack, nerdy Screech, and fashionable Lisa.

The series took place at an Illinois Middle School. But after cancellation, it was retooled, and the setting changed to Los Angeles High School, Bayside. It also almost completely negated Miss Bliss and its canon.

Miss Bliss was worthwhile, but its successor, Saved by the Bell, was funnier, zanier, and connected more with its target audience. Zack, Screeh, and Lisa were joined by the girl next door Kelly, brainiac Jesse, and athletic Slater, creating hilarious hijinks while navigating school dances, oddball teachers, and summer jobs.

It’s become an iconic series for its bright and goofy tone and archetypal and relatable characters.

12. Newhart (1982-1990)

Newhart is a fantastic example of how a simple premise can become a laugh-out-loud classic with superb writing and unique characters. In the show, an author moves to Vermont with their wife and opens up a cozy country inn. The laughs come from the crazy locals who never give the couple a moment’s peace.

Newhart had gentle, easy-going comedy that audiences found comforting, along with the unparalleled presence of Bob Newhart. And its series finale will go down as one of the cleverest in television history.

13. Married, With Children (1987-1997)

Married, With Children is the irreverent anti-family comedy that quickly found an audience with those looking for something without sentimentality. The Bundy family was the antithesis of the Tanner family from Full House.

Al Bundy is a malcontent shoe salesman who bickers with his wife and tries to avoid his na’er-do-well children, Kelly and Bud. The show stands out in the decade for portraying a dysfunctional family with many laughs.

14. Taxi (1978-1983)

Taxi is a sitcom with a tone that reflects both decades it aired in. The series follows the employees of the Sunshine Cab Company in New York City, a ragtag group that all have dreams of bigger and better things. Taxi was wonderfully written with one of the best ensemble casts ever.

15. Three’s Company (1976-1984)

“Come on, knock on our door. We’ve been waiting for you.” These lyrics from the theme song from Three’s Company reflect this sitcom’s light, breezy, and welcoming feel that enjoyed an eight-season run through the 70s and 80s.

Jack Tripper moves in with two women, something quite revolutionary at the time, becoming one of the first sitcoms to showcase the zany misadventures among friends tropes. Misunderstandings, schemes, and constant laughs made this sitcom one of the favorites of the era.

16. The Jeffersons (1975-1985)

The story of dry-cleaner George Jefferson who built his business into a very successful one and moved him and his wife to Upper East Side New York, was groundbreaking and hilarious entertainment.

Not only was The Jeffersons funny, well-written, and wonderfully acted, but it also challenged stereotypes. Moreover, the series prominently portrayed an interracial couple being the first to feature black and white characters. The Jeffersons is iconic in every way.

17. Night Court (1984-1992)

Night Court was an 80s show with a unique concept. It centers on Judge Harry Stone, a fun-loving, magic enthusiast who presides over overnight court in Manhattan.

He sees a steady rotation of odd and eccentric characters who provide the show with its laughs, as do the array of other night court employees and lawyers. It’s silly while also giving audiences the occasional episode that deals with social issues.

18. The Facts of Life (1979-1988)

The Facts of Life was about what its theme song says-the good and the bad of growing up in a world where dreams feel elusive. The series follows a group of teenage girls at a boarding school under the guidance of the no-nonsense but kindly Mrs. Garrett. They experience the joys and pains that most girls face, but their friends and Mrs. Garret always support them.

The Facts of Life is another quintessentially 80s sitcom in that it balanced comedy with more profound, personal issues.

19. Diff’rent Strokes (1978-1986)

Diff’rent Strokes is a series that represents all of the trailblazing aspects of the 1980s: a more diverse cast and a non-traditional family. The story revolves around brothers Arnold and Willis, two African-American kids from Harlem who their late mother’s millionaire boss adopts. Their new home is a stark contrast to what they’ve known, but they find love with their new family in the face of adversity.

Diff’rent Strokes is another sitcom that tackles dark subject matter, and the episode featuring what’s alluded to as a child predator is one of the most memorable ever created.

20. Mama’s Family (1983-1990)

Mama’s Family is a fun-loving, ultimately sweet-natured show following the cantankerous Thelma and her extended family, who all reside in her house. This includes her spinster sister, recently divorced son, and his two children. Mama’s Family is unique because it was a spin-off from a popular sketch from The Carol Burnett Show. It’s riotous, down-home comedy.

21. Perfect Strangers (1986-1993)

We often love seeing romantic relationships between characters who are opposites. But sometimes, friendships between two opposites can be just as entertaining. In the case of Perfect Strangers, the best friends are cousins Larry and Balki.

Larry is uptight, nervous, and sarcastic. Balki is his distant cousin from Greece who comes to America looking for relatives and a better life. Unlike Larry, he’s free-spirited, carefree, and optimistic. And the crazy shenanigans these two cousins find themselves in charmed audiences for eight seasons.

22. Mr. Belvedere (1985-1990)

Mr. Belvedere is a loose remake of the 1940s film Sitting Pretty and follows the intelligent, pompous, and proper British butler who comes to work for a family in desperate need of discipline.

For Mr. Belvedere, the Owens family provides colorful material for a book he’s writing while he gives them much-needed guidance. While a hilarious show, some of Mr. Belvedere’s best moments dealt with heavy issues, particularly stories involving an inappropriate camp counselor and a child infected with AIDS through a blood transfusion, both very impactful.

23. My Two Dads (1987-1990)

Different family dynamics were a mainstay of the 80s, and My Two Dads is another classic example. After her mother’s death, teenager Nicole is put into the care of her mother’s two ex-boyfriends, one of whom is her biological father.

The humor comes from their oppositional personalities, viewpoints, and parenting. While the premise is far-fetched, it’s well-meaning and charming thanks to its cast.

24. Benson (1979-1986)

A spin-off of the sitcom Soap, Benson follows the keenly intelligent butler Benson Du Bois, whose sharp mind and personality allow him to solve the problems of everyone around him. And he rises in the ranks from the governor’s head of the household to the lieutenant governor himself. Benson always spoke his mind and inspired those who wanted more out of life.

25. ALF (1986-1990)

ALF was as wacky a show as there ever was. It follows an alien who helms from the planet Melmac, has a wicked sense of humor, and enjoys eating cats. He is taken in by a kind-hearted family who grows to love this eccentric character.

The puppetry and voice work made this show what it was, and it is a fantastic demonstration of how varied 1980s television indeed was. ALF was the 80s version of My Favorite Martian, with a dose of familial heart.