13 Best Sites To Watch Free Movies Online

Are you looking to watch free movies online? You're in luck, as many legal sources of movies are available for free on the web. Here are some of the best options.

The best and most common way to watch free movies online is by subscribing to a streaming service. This allows you to watch old and recent movies without having to download them every single time. However, if that's not your thing, you can take a look at these sites to get your movie night fix.

Sony Crackle

Sony Crackle is a free streaming service that has movies, TV shows, and specials. The company offers live TV channels, on-demand movies and TV shows, and original programming for watching anytime or anywhere.

Sony Crackle offers various genres of films, including comedies, dramas, thrillers, horror films, and other types. Just be aware that you have to watch a couple of ads to watch the movie, which is definitely worth it.

Hoopla

Hoopla is a revolutionary digital library that lets you stream and watch movies and TV shows online. The only caveat here is that you have to have a library subscription, and your local library needs to support Hoopla.

You can rent free movies and TV shows. Just make sure you virtually return them to avoid late fees. You can watch them on your laptop, tablet, or TV with Hoopla on Roku or Chromecast.

Plus, Hoopla also offers ebooks and audiobooks, so you'll never be bored again.

Kanopy

Kanopy is a video streaming service that provides over 30,000 movies at your fingertips. It is available for libraries, schools, universities, and other institutions. If you have a library card or your school supports the platform, it's a great platform to check out.

It is the first video streaming service to offer free access to acclaimed documentaries and indie films. It's a great way to distract yourself when you're trying to do hard things like quitting caffeine, need a break from studying, and destress after a long workday.

Their app is the perfect place to watch great content from award-winning studios. Just make sure you watch their videos when you see something you like, as they tend to rotate movies at times.

YouTube

YouTube is the most popular video streaming site on the internet. There are more than 1 billion active users on this site. If you have an account, you can watch free movies online on YouTube by going to the Videos section and clicking On TV Tonight.

Besides that, you can watch YouTube videos of anything and everything. Like sports, comedy, music, and cooking.

YouTube also offers free movies online. They host a selection of movies you can watch. While you'd have to pay for the majority of their films, some great free movies are in their library.

Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a free and always-on TV service that offers a lineup of 250+ channels. They offer shows, movies, cartoons, and live news from 18 different categories.

There are plenty of genres to choose from, such as classic films, comedies, sci-fi, and much more. Not only can you use Pluto TV to watch movies online for free, but you can also use it as a complete replacement for your current cable TV.

Popcornflix

Popcornflix is a free streaming service of movies and TV shows. It has both free and paid accounts, with the latter offering exclusive content, HD quality video streams, and no ads.

The variety of genres ranges from comedy to crime to family shows. There's something for everyone on this platform. They even have Popcornflix originals if you want to check out something you won't see on other platforms.

Sling TV

Sling TV is a television service, and it offers a range of live and on-demand channels. You can stream more than 25,000 hours of content from your favorite channel with Sling TV. The channel is also compatible with Android and Apple TV.

You can watch your favorite movies or any other program without paying a single penny for these services. Keep in mind that you won't get the full functionality when creating a free account, but there will be more than enough to keep you occupied.

Tubi TV

Tubi TV is an online streaming service that offers a wide variety of movies. It's been around since 2014, and they're currently one of the most popular streaming services out there.

The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a channel that you can find on the Roku device. It is a free channel that lets you watch the latest movies and TV shows for free.

The Roku Channel has a nice selection of movies and TV shows to choose from, but it does not have as many as Netflix or Hulu.

One of the best things about The Roku Channel is that it is free. You can watch unlimited TV episodes and movies at no cost whatsoever.

Peacock

Peacock is a free movie streaming service that offers content from all over the world.

Peacock has been around since 2004 and was initially created as a TV station. In 2009, Peacock metamorphosed into an online streaming service, where it now offers movies and series from all over the world.

The catalog of Peacock is constantly growing thanks to partnerships with other providers. One of them is Netflix, whose roster of movies and series can be watched on Peacock as long as you have a Netflix subscription.

Fawesome.TV

Fawesome.tv is a Netflix-like streaming platform on which you can watch free movies and TV shows online. There are many titles to choose from, and it's available on all major platforms (PC, Mac, Android, iOS).

You can either search for the movie or TV show that you want to watch by their name or browse through the list of genres. You can also browse by popularity or category if you know what you want to watch beforehand. There are many box office hits as well as niches that will cater to your every need!

Xumo

Xumo is a free movie and TV app with no limits on the amount of content you can watch. The app offers over 10,000 movies and TV shows that you can stream instantly.

Plus, they provide live content, where you can decide which of the 190 available channels you want to watch.

Redbox

Redbox is a company that has red boxes at supermarkets, gas stations, and other places. These boxes contain DVDs and Blu-Rays for people to rent. However, the company also offers a streaming service free of charge.

You can go directly to the Redbox website to stream TVs or movies on your smart TV or through their app.