Mind Games and Mystery: Best Slow-Burn Psychological Films of the 1990s

Something we've lost in the modern movie industry is the luxury of taking its time with the story. Slow burns used to be appreciated, steadily building tension as our interest ramps up just in time for the climax. Now, because we all have TikTok brains, constant stimulation is the name of the game. We're returning to basics and appreciating these delightfully slow burns of the 90s that make our heads spin and our hearts pound.

1. Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Adapted from a novel by Walter Mosley, this neo-noir film stars Denzel Washington as Easy Rawlins and is set in 1940s Los Angeles post-World War II. After being terminated from his job, he's hired as a private investigator to track down a missing woman named Daphne, the fiance of a politician running for mayor. However, once he agrees to take on the gig, he realizes this “womanhunt” has much more profound implications than he first realized.

2. Candyman (1992)

Candyman is another brilliant story that unfolds as a mystery thriller (with more horror elements) with a racial subtext. A middle-class white graduate student becomes interested in the legend of the Candyman, rumored to be a murderous apparition of a man with a hook who appears if you say his name three times in the mirror. She makes it the focus of her graduation thesis on urban legends, to disastrous consequences.

3. Gattaca (1997)

In Gattaca, Ethan Hawke and Jude Law terrify us with a futuristic science fiction tale about a society where genetic engineering has allowed the human race to develop superior human beings. The consequences are dire: an entire class of people relegated to inferior standing due to their genetic mutations or less than exceptional makeup.

4. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

“I always thought it would be better to be a fake somebody than real nobody” is a line from The Talented Mr. Ripley that captures the entire plot premise: to envy the life of someone better off than us and the lengths we would go to in order to get it. Matt Damon, Jude Law, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Cate Blanchett; you could sell me on this movie with those names alone. With a cast like that, I don't need to convince you it's brilliantly acted, but it's not all style over substance.

5. The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Clarice Starling is a female FBI trainee thrust into a sea of men with bloviated egos. Tasked with catching a serial killer cannibal, she employs the help of a fellow expert (in the business of eating people, that is), Hannibal Lecter, who is imprisoned behind glass walls. He feeds her anecdotes into the mind games of a serial killer, sometimes toying with her in the process but ultimately showing her more respect than most of her male colleagues back at the FBI.

6. Lost Highway (1997)

David Lynch's surreal mystery thriller blurs hallucination and reality using dream logic to switch lives mid-narrative unexpectedly. It begins as a story about Fred, a saxophonist, and his wife, Renee. He becomes unsettled when strange videotapes appear at his doorstep with nothing but footage of his house's exterior. Fred and Renee grow increasingly tense, and he is arrested for murdering his wife.

7. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Stanley Kubrick's direction, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's chemistry, and an investigation into the moral dilemmas that epitomize human desire; that's Eyes Wide Shut in a nutshell. A married couple attends a lavish NYC party, and Alice (Kidman) confesses to fantasizing about another man to her husband, Bill (Cruise). His bruised ego encourages Bill to become curious and explore a secret exclusive adult club.

8. Red Rock West (1993)

This Western noir film is one of Cage's best performances, and the premise is surprisingly inventive as it twists and turns with your expectations. Red Rock West is the best psychological thriller you've never heard of. A hidden gem in Nicholas Cage's career, it's about the arrival of a former marine in search of employment in the small town of Red Rock, Wyoming.

9. The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Usual Suspects unravels much like a meticulously crafted puzzle. Con-man Verbal Kint is the lone survivor of a ship explosion. When he's brought into a police line-up, he recounts the events that led up to it, including how five criminals led by Keyser Soze were behind it. As he's interrogated, we go along with Kint for the ride, weaving back and forth between present-day and flashbacks, slowly revealing what events led to the disastrous explosion. As we follow along with his story, we start to question how reliable of a narrator Kint is in a slow-burning psychological chess game.

10. Audition (1999)

Audition is an audacious Japanese psychological horror film that slowly disturbs us, building an atmosphere of dread before becoming shockingly gruesome. A widowed movie producer auditions candidates to become his new wife. During the process, he becomes fixated on a particular ballerina named Asami.

11. Jacob's Ladder (1990)

Regarding slow-burn psych thrillers, Jacob's Ladder stands as a Mona Lisa of the genre. It explores the fractured psyche of Vietnam War veteran Jacob Singer, plagued by surreal, nightmarish visions tearing at the fabric of his reality. As he attempts to piece together the fragments, he discovers other veterans suffering from the same haunting delusions, inspired by reports of hallucinogens real Vietnam vets claim they were test rats for. After being admitted to a barbaric mental hospital, he experiences a complex dance between reality, hallucination, life, and death, all neatly wrapped within a metaphor for transcending trauma.

12. Basic Instinct (1992)

Basic Instinct is among the most recognizable, iconic staples of 90s psychological thrillers. Sharon Stone plays a seductive novelist, who Detective Nick suspects is behind the murder of her late boyfriend, Johnny Boz. Psychological games of cat and mouse ensue when Nick starts to fall for the alluring Catherine, the femme fatale in this film noir ripe with mystery, deception, and psychological manipulation.

13. The Crying Game (1992)

In this moody, atmospheric political allegory set against the backdrop of political strife in Northern Ireland, an unlikely bond forms between a captive British soldier, Jody, and his captor, IRA member Fergus. After making a promise to Jody to find his girlfriend Dil in London, he ignores the warnings of his fellow IRA members not to get too close.

14. 12 Monkeys (1995)

12 Monkeys, directed by Terry Gilliam, is a mind-bending sci-fi thriller set in a dystopian future. James Cole (Bruce Willis), a convict from a world ravaged by a deadly virus, is sent back in time to gather information about the pandemic's origins. However, the lines between past, present, and future blur as Cole grapples with his sanity and encounters a mysterious, mentally troubled man, Jeffrey Goines (Brad Pitt).

15. The Last Seduction (1994)

The Last Seduction is a fresh take on familiar themes of betrayal and danger. In her quest to break free from a miserable marriage, cunning femme fatale Bridget Gregory persuades her husband, Clay, to enter the cocaine trade, only to escape with the earnings, leaving him behind.

16. Sleeping With the Enemy (1991)

Sleeping With the Enemy examines the dark secrets underneath the facade of a seemingly idyllic marriage. Julia Roberts delivers a career-high performance as Laura Burney, who fakes her death to escape the clutches of her abusive husband, Patrick Bergin.

17. Cape Fear (1991)

Martin Scorsese reimagines a 1962 classic with gritty intensity, a sea of emotions, and a chilling performance of Robert De Niro, who takes on the role of Max Cady. Cady is a convicted offender with a deep-seated grudge against attorney Sam Bowden, portrayed by Nick Nolte. Bowden had deliberately withheld crucial evidence, leading to Cady's imprisonment. Fourteen years later, upon his release, revenge comes knocking, and Cady intends to dismantle Sam's life.

18. Following (1998)

This low-budget masterpiece is a testament to Nolan's gift for filmmaking. Here, we have a film with virtually no money, no star power, just a handful of obscure actors, and all of the writing, directing, and shooting on his own. Yet, he manages to pull off a staggeringly sophisticated, original storyline that was just a taste of what would come.

19. Misery (1990)

Misery earned Kathy Bates the Oscar for Best Actress in a terrifying cautionary tale about the blurred lines between admiration and obsession. If this movie took place in 2023, Annie Wilkes would be a member of stan Twitter from our nightmares. As a romance novelist's number one fan and, conveniently enough, a nurse, she comes to his rescue when he gets in a car accident. Things turn dark when Wilkes refuses to let her favorite novelist leave her sight.

20. The Game (1997)

The Game follows wealthy banker Nicholas Van Orton, played by Michael Douglas, who receives a mysterious birthday gift from his brother—an immersive experience provided by Consumer Recreation Services (CRS) to liven up his monotonous life.

As Nicholas navigates the game, it takes dark and unpredictable turns, blurring the line between reality and illusion, forcing him to confront his past and question his sanity in a high-stakes psychological thriller crafted by my favorite director, master of thrill and grit, David Fincher. As Nicholas grapples with paranoia and questions his reality, Fincher's masterful screenplay, with its misdirection and twists, leaves us just as perplexed.

21. Arlington Road (1999)

Michael forms prejudices against specific sub-groups after his life is altered forever by an extremist group responsible for killing his wife. He grows suspicious of his new neighbors, who seem to be harboring a secret. A character study into the real-world effects of terrorism and paranoia, Arlington Road uses the deceptive setting of suburbia to explore facades and societal fears.

22. Malice (1993)

In this neo-noir thriller, Andy and Tracy Sullivan, a recently married couple, decide to rent a part of their home to a surgeon named Jed Hill. Andy, a college dean, finds himself entangled in a web of intrigue when women are attacked at his college. Dr. Hill's involvement in saving the victim's life sets off a chain of mysterious events.

23. One False Move (1992)

In a small town, Police Chief Bill Paxton guards a volatile secret. Two ruthless drug dealers, portrayed by Billy Bob Thornton and Michael Beach, carve a violent path from Los Angeles to Arkansas. Meanwhile, an enigmatic woman, played by Cynda Williams, enters their dangerous journey.

24. The Fugitive (1993)

Harrison Ford at his frantic best and Jones earning an Academy Award, The Fugitive is a phenomenally acted, heart-pounding, unnerving rollercoaster ride. Dr. Kimble is on a desperate race against time to clear his name after being falsely accused of killing his wife, all while being tracked down by a relentless U.S. Marshal. While there are undoubtedly chases and action sequences, it's more of an edge-of-your-seat thriller than an action flick, making it a perfect slow burn that slowly unravels a conspiracy.