The Best Small Towns in America, Ranked

Small towns have an irresistible charm that draws many people to them, whether to live forever or visit for a moment. Many of the best small towns in the U.S. have historic buildings and locations, along with all the modern comforts we’re used to. Check out the most endearing and enticing small towns in America, as ranked by WalletHub in 2023.

1. Carmel, Indiana

Carmel is an affluent area in Indiana with some sensational schools and beautiful parks. It tops the list of the best small towns in the U.S. because of its impressive infrastructure, from the lovely buildings to the impressive shopping centers. It has that small-town vibe while still feeling modern.

2. Lexington, Massachusetts

I grew up next to Lexington, Massachusetts, and can confirm that it’s a gorgeous place to live. There are whole neighborhoods with stunning Victorian houses, and the area is home to many historical sites and monuments. Lexington Center is a wonderful place to shop at small local boutiques or eat at one of the attractive restaurants.

3. Brentwood, Tennessee

Brentwood is easily one of the best places to live in Tennessee, as the whole town has an inviting, homey vibe. The area feels peaceful and rural, but there are plenty of amenities for the residents to enjoy. The homes are stunning, and there are endless shops, parks, and stores to enjoy.

4. Westfield, Indiana

Westfield is technically a city, but it has that small-town feeling that makes it appropriate for this list. The city offers many activities, whether you need a delicious cup of coffee to perk you up or want to play a few rounds of mini golf. It has that classic suburban vibe that makes it feel safe and welcoming.

5. Fishers, Indiana

As you can see, Indiana is home to some of the best small towns in America, and that includes Fishers! This town has historic charm with older brick buildings and plenty of grassy spots throughout the area. It feels spacious and beautiful, but there is no shortage of things to do and see.

6. Fair Lawn, New Jersey

With a name like Fair Lawn, it’s not surprising that this place offers a delightful small-town feel. The houses and buildings have a distinct look, with small windows, colorful awnings, and rustic brick. While the town has modern amenities, it’s maintained an old-town vibe that makes it pleasant and peaceful.

7. Milton, Massachusetts

Milton is similar to Lexington, with classy Victorian homes and antique brick buildings. However, it’s much more spacious and vibrant, so you feel like you’re in a small town with big energy. Even the newer homes and buildings feel rustic and cozy, so the town hasn’t fallen victim to minimalist modern architecture.

8. Melrose, Massachusetts

Melrose is a little plainer than the other Massachusetts towns I’ve mentioned, but it still feels like a lovely small town. It has a calm and comfy atmosphere and is particularly alluring when the winter snow covers the trees. Even the name emanates the pretty and sweet energy you can feel in the town.

9. Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Springs, New York, is one of the bigger towns on this list, but still feels small and intimate. It’s home to some of the most scenic parks, with glistening lakes and magnificent fountains that create a lush atmosphere. Plus, there are many shops and stores to visit and get a taste of the local energy.

10. Brookfield, Wisconsin

Brookfield is considered one of the best small towns in the Cheese State, and for good reason. It has a sparse suburban vibe with plenty of greenery and space for people to relax. There are welcoming bars, restaurants, and coffee shops, giving residents plenty of places to enjoy the local offerings.

11. Bozeman, Montana

Bozeman is a nice small town with captivating views of the mountains and trees, giving it a special vibe. The area is known for its yummy food and delicious craft beer, making it a great place for locals and tourists alike. However, the small town doesn’t get too many visitors.

12. Apex, North Carolina

The name makes this town seem sort of intense, but Apex is one of the sleepiest and calmest towns on this list. The wide roads and antique buildings create a delightful atmosphere that almost feels like you’ve been transported to a simpler time, but they have all the modern amenities you could want.

13. Redmond, Washington

Redmond is one of the most stunning small towns in the U.S., with an abundance of parks, green spaces, hiking trails, outdoor areas, and more. This lovely town is ideal for residents who love an indoor-outdoor lifestyle where they feel in touch with nature and the elements.

14. Needham, Massachusetts

Needham is another divine town in Massachusetts and is also one of the more historical areas. This desirable suburb has interesting museums, brilliant park reservations, and homey buildings that feel warm and welcoming. It’s simultaneously a quiet, small town and an excellent tourist destination.

15. Kaysville, Utah

Kaysville is one of the simpler small towns discussed here, but it’s perfect for families and people looking to slow down. It’s near wilderness parks and majestic views of the mountains. This family-friendly small town is a hidden gem in Utah that not many people know about.

16. Zionsville, Indiana

With cobblestone roads, outdoor patios, and beguiling homes, Zionsville is the definition of an American small town. While some towns on this list are simple and humble, Zionsville is a bit more elevated, with sensational restaurants and enticing boutiques that bring a lot of class to the area.

17. Appleton, Wisconsin

First of all, Appleton is an adorable and fitting name for one of the best small towns in the country. Appleton is a darling town with unbelievably striking foliage and water views. The buildings in the town are somewhat more modern than the other ones mentioned here, but they still have that enchanting small-town vibe.

18. Portland, Maine

Portland is another one of the bigger small towns on this list and also possibly the most well-known. Maine has many cute towns, but Portland has a magnanimous energy that is still cozy and inviting. There are lighthouses overlooking the ocean, cobblestone streets, colorful trees, and so much more to love.

19. Franklin, Tennessee

Franklin delivers that classic Southern feel with elegant homes and rustic buildings. This bustling town still feels relaxed and folksy, but there are lots of things to do, from dining to music to museums and more. Once you visit, you’ll never want to leave.

20. Arlington, Massachusetts

Another desirable small town in Massachusetts is Arlington, which just happens to be my hometown! Like many teenagers, I was eager to leave, but I know Arlington is one of the loveliest suburban towns just outside of Boston. Arlington Center is an endearing area with all the restaurants and stores you could want.

21. Leesburg, Virginia

Leesburg, Virginia, is one of the slower-paced small towns on my list, with a sleepy and quaint vibe. It’s not home to that many historic buildings, but there are some rustic areas in town that capture the spirit of the old South. It’s easily one of the top places to live in the state, if not the country.

22. Noblesville, Indiana

On the other hand, Noblesville is dripping with historical locations, so it’s a fun place to visit for history buffs. However, it also has many modern amenities and activities, including concerts that can get pretty rowdy. It’s simultaneously trendy and rustic!

23. Newton, Massachusetts

Newton is another Massachusetts town that is simply idyllic. Almost every spot in town looks like a postcard, from the antique brick bridges to the warm foliage in the center of town to the massive Victorian-style houses. Just driving through past the ivy-covered houses will make you want to live here.

24. Mason, Ohio

Mason is a historic and dazzling small town in Ohio. While it is considered a small town, it has so many things to do, including tennis, hiking, and walking through sunflower fields. There is even an amusement park with rollercoasters for residents who want a thrill without leaving their sweet town.

25. Reading, Massachusetts

Reading is another historic Massachusetts town with vintage buildings and ravishing houses. Many of the homes are small but have an antique feel, making them warm and inviting. The town’s center looks like something out of a history book, and everything about the area gives you that intimate, small-town feel.

Source: WalletHub.