Epic Movie Music: 25 Best Soundtracks From the 1980s

The 1980s had some elite movie soundtracks, packed with amazing songs by various artists and bands. In no particular order, here are the top 25 soundtracks from the 80s.

1 – Footloose (1984)

The unstoppable melodic riff from the film's title song, which made Kenny Loggins a soundtrack mainstay, is the centerpiece of Footloose. The music video for Deniece Williams' “Let's Hear It For The Boy” makes excellent use of the clips-from-the-movie format and stars Kevin Bacon and other actors in — you guessed it — movie snippets. It created a positive feedback loop of single and ticket sales, making it ideal MTV material.

2 – The Lost Boys (1987)

This vampire hit's soundtrack preserves the late 1980s goth-rock atmosphere. The Lost Boys is a glossy, adolescent take on more serious movies, as is typical of filmmaker Joel Schumacher, and the soundtrack maintains a solid and significant message. Although Echo And The Bunnymen's rendition of The Doors' “People Are Strange” perfectly captures the feeling of being the new kid in town, Roger Daltrey's rendition of “Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me” is spot on. Gerard McMann's screaming “Cry Little Sister,” the album's best original song, sets the pop anguish mood over the opening aerial image of the movie.

3 – Say Anything (1989)

In line with the film's complex view of a teen romance, its artist list, which includes Depeche Mode, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and Joe Satriani, feels edgier than any of its peers. The song on John Cusack's boombox in the movie's iconic sequence is “In Your Eyes” by Peter Gabriel; it's a beautiful modern-day interpretation of the balcony scene from Romeo and Juliet where the recovered relics of the mixtape replace Shakespearean blank verse.

4 – Stand By Me (1986)

The film is memorable for the iconic pie-eating contest and the song by Ben E. King that gives the film its name. The album serves as a musical primer for the era, featuring vocals by Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, and several bubblegum pop acts. The song “Lollipop” by The Chordettes, which Corey Feldman and Jerry O'Connell sing while strolling down the railroad lines, is its most memorable performance. It perfectly captures the feeling of an unending summer and a specific childhood memory.

5 – Flashdance (1983)

This movie had only one star — its soundtrack. Irene Cara's “Flashdance… What a Feeling” and Michael Sembello's “Maniac” had video clips played nonstop on the then-new music video channel as the movie and soundtrack fueled one another for shared blockbuster-dom. The record eventually received RIAA certification for 6 million in U.S. sales.

6 – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

The songs from Little Shop draw influence from 1960s music genres. The music was written by Disney luminaries Alan Menken and Howard Ashman. Another Disney classic, Tim Rice, wrote the lyrics. The results are utterly timeless, from the opening title song to the electrifying performance of “Skid Row” to Steve Martin's jaw-dropping rendition of “Dentist.” The best music, though, is arguably “Somewhere That's Green,“ a traditional “I Want” song done with the proper amount of longing by Ellen Greene.

7 – Absolute Beginners (1986)

Following the film's initial negative review, time has been kind to the film and its magnificent soundtrack, which features pop luminaries like Ms. Adu, Ray Davies of the Kinks, and David Bowie, who also participated in the movie. Bowie's “Let's Dance” reached number 2 on the British singles charts. Sade's “Killer Blow,” Style Council's “Have You Ever Had It Blue,” and jazz greats Gil Evans and Slim Gaillard can all be found on the soundtrack album's unique mix of genres.

8 – Times Square (1980)

The soundtrack to this 80s movie lives longer in memory than the film. Even though the songs contain several well-known new wave and punk rock successes, the lesser-known songs elevate this compilation to the top. The mood is set for this unforgettable look back at a period when New York was on the verge of a decade brimming with raw artistic potential with songs like the creepy “Down in the Park” by Gary Numan, “Grinding Halt” by The Cure, and “Life During Wartime” by the Talking Heads, among others.

9 – Streets of Fire (1984)

Though its movie reverberates just as well as other films in its era, the soundtrack takes it a notch higher with its lasting charm. The highlight song, “I Can Dream About You,” is a doo-wop-influenced pop confection that became popular in 1984. Dan Hartman is the lead vocalist on the radio single. Still, in the film, the Sorels, a group of actors that includes Robert Townsend and Mykelti Williamson, perform the song.

10 – Beverly Hills Cop (1984)

The song that became associated with Eddie Murphy's character, “Axel F,” is exceptional in that it is the largest successful single from the soundtrack. Another is “The Heat Is On,” a song by Glenn Frey of The Eagles with a saxophone hook that sounds like a cry from the past. The soundtrack brilliantly captures the gritty chill of the movie with two upbeat songs by Patti LaBelle (“Stir It Up” and “New Attitude”) and a piece by Danny Elfman.

11 – The King of Comedy (1982)

The soundtrack to Martin Scorsese's film about a fame-hungry fan is as eclectic as usual, featuring performers as varied as B.B. King and Talking Heads. Robbie Robertson, a longtime collaborator, created it. The satirical film titles feature the unwavering devotion lyrics of “Come Rain Or Come Shine” by Ray Charles. The album's standout track is Van Morrison's rendition of his “Wonderful Remark,” which gives the folksy original a soulful twist.

12 – Batman (1989)

Prince's lead single from this soundtrack, “Batdance,” was iconic as it included lines of dialogue from the movie. Film fans are not fazed by the suggestion that it's more a companion album than a soundtrack, as most of the songs were not played in the movie, picking Danny Elfman's score as the official soundtrack.

13 – The Blues Brothers (1980)

It's difficult to choose the best song on the album because it contains a wealth of blues, soul, and gospel gems performed by giants like Ray Charles, Cab Calloway, and James Brown. Still, Aretha Franklin's “Think” comes out on top. The Blues Brothers' performance of “Theme From Rawhide,” complete with whip cracks, brings to life the funniest scene in the movie. It's a unique musical that respects conventions outside of Broadway.

14 – Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

This soundtrack was famous for favorites like “I Got You (I Feel Good)” by James Brown and “Nowhere to Run” by Martha Reeves & The Vandellas. While the movie concentrates on how Robin Williams' character's disillusionment with the Vietnam War got him into trouble, the album ignores the politics. It replicates the aura of one of his gut-wrenching radio broadcasts. The album's final track, Louis Armstrong's “What a Wonderful World,” was used to mirror the movie's final scenes.

15 – The Little Mermaid (1989)

Alan Menken and Howard Ashman's calypso-inspired “Under the Sea” won an Oscar and a Grammy for giving the children's fairy tale a literary, decidedly modern musical theater perspective. Despite studio head Jeffrey Katzenberg's first attempt to remove it from the movie, the iconic “I Want” song “Part of Your World” has become one of Disney's most beloved tunes.

16 – Top Gun (1986)

Top Gun‘s soundtrack is a masterpiece because it perfectly captures the film's mood. The album reflects the film's blend of high-flying action and romantic melodrama, from Kenny Loggins' thunderous “Danger Zone” to Berlin's soft-rock ballad “Take My Breath Away” (its biggest-selling single and Best Song Oscar winner). The track listing is so tempting to be put on repeat and includes the banger “Mighty Wings” by Cheap Trick, the toe-tapper “Lead Me On” by Teena Marie, and “Destination Unknown” by Marietta Waters.

17 – The Big Chill (1983)

Death was the big chill in this “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” (by Marvin Gaye) mood-setting ensemble piece about thirty-somethings coping with the loss of a college acquaintance. Most notably, “Ain't Too Proud To Beg” by The Temptations is played during a dinnertime dance-along scene as the characters reminisce, quarrel, then rediscover one another. At the burial, the organ rendition of “You Can't Always Get What You Want,” transitioning into The Rolling Stones' original version, is remarkably moving.

18 – Less Than Zero (1987)

With this soundtrack, Def Jam artists Slayer got their first break with their cover of “In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida,” while Public Enemy's explosive song “Bring the Noise” made its debut alongside artists as diverse as Danzig, Roy Orbison, and Joan Jett. The Bangles' successful cover of Paul Simon's “Hazy Shade of Winter” and L.L. Cool J's “Going Back to Cali,” which would later become a hip-hop anthem, were the soundtrack's actual highlights, though.

19 – Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986)

John Hughes was a master at using music selections to reveal the inner lives of his youthful leads. He uses the Wayne Newton song “Danke Schoen” to demonstrate Ferris' capacity for motivating his pals, followed by a rousing marching band-backed performance of “Twist and Shout” by The Beatles. The soundtrack's crowning achievement is the prolonged remix of “Oh Yeah” that plays during the closing credits.

20 – Rocky IV (1985)

As its movie stepped into fantasy, the soundtrack was picked to match the movie's genre. The album's bookends are Survivor's heart-pumper “Burning Heart” and the raspily sung “Man Against The World.” Most of the soundtrack is power chord-driven soft rock between those two extremes, with only Gladys Knight and Kenny Loggins' upbeat “Double or Nothing” coming close to being a ballad.

21 – Fame (1980)

This teen musical by Alan Parker, which draws inspiration from A Chorus Line, is about New York City's illustrious High School of Performing Arts. This RSO Records soundtrack has ensured that the 1980s will endure forever in the decades since its release. Irene Cara, the movie's star, sang the song's title track, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song.

22 – Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

Fast Times at Ridgemont High is the model for 1980s coming-of-age comedies that became modern in terms of themes and music. Songs by The Ravyns and Oingo Boingo coexist with artists who survived the 1970s, such as Jackson Browne and Stevie Nicks, serving as a reminder that a new decade was about to begin. In this rich double album, Heckerling and Crowe demonstrate a profound knowledge of how essential songs are to their characters' experiences.

23 – Do the Right Thing (1989)

Few signature tunes are as conjoined to their movies as this comedy's soundtrack and film. Public Enemy's Fight the Power played loudly from Radio Raheem's boombox at significant points during the movie. It could condense all of the story's intolerable tension and righteous wrath into five of the most explosive, tightly-packed minutes of music imaginable. The soundtrack also boasts other gems.

24 – Dirty Dancing (1987)

The album comprises on-theme classics like The Ronettes' “Be My Baby” and The Blow Monkeys' “You Don't Own Me.” Although Eric Carmen sang the famous song “Hungry Eyes” for the movie, the most romantic musical surprise was Patrick Swayze singing a ballad he had composed called “She's Like the Wind.”

25 – Repo Man

Fear, the Circle Jerks, the Plugz, Suicidal Tendencies, and Black Flag are some of the L.A. punk bands featured on this soundtrack, bringing them to mainstream recognition. The album covers a crucial time in the development of Los Angeles' local music scene, which music historians thoroughly examine in publications like Our Band Could Be Your Life and Corporate Rock Sucks: The Rise and Fall of SST Records.