Best Space Games of All Time Ranked

Space represents the final frontier for humanity, and the same goes for fiction. One of the best forms of media for space remains video games, which let the player interact and fly through the cosmos from the comfort of their home. The best space games fulfill the galaxy's sense of wonder and exploration.

Many of the best space games ranked below not only have beautiful solar systems and planets to explore but excellent space combat as well. Flying a ship should always feel great, but so should controlling it against other ships. Sci-fi fans should look at the best space games of all time.

1. EVE Online

No other space game captures the scale and realistic nature of the galaxy in the way this MMO does. The massive online multiplayer title features everyone in the same universe, interacting with one another, affecting the economy together, and duking it out in space battles.

Above all else, EVE Online feels player-driven in a way no other game does. Players seem like a speck in the vast galaxy but still can affect the universe with record-breaking wars. Nothing comes close to the sense of wonder in this ongoing game.

2. Starfield

Bethesda’s Starfield opts for a unique approach to space grounded in reality and NASA. Ships and spacesuits look relatively tame, but this shouldn’t fool players.

The sheer level of ship customization, crew members, and buttery smooth combat takes space flight to a whole new level. And players have a whole other side of the game besides exploring space.

3. Star Citizen

Jokes about Star Citizen ever releasing out of early access aside, the current game offers some of the richest space gameplay on the market today. It has unmatched variation, with frequent additions like ship racing, combat, exploration, mining, trading, and so much more.

4. Elite Dangerous

This space game means business when it notes it has the most giant playground to explore in video game history. The whopping 400 billion star systems of the Milky Way Galaxy exist here. Players start as small-time pilots and rise to create their fleet of ships to use with and against other players.

5. Everspace 2

Many space games these days focus on multiplayer, but Everspace 2 digs deeper into the solo-player format. It features a lengthy story with some of the genre's fastest and most fluid combat. Players who dislike the slower nature of other similar games should check this one out.

6. Star Wars: TIE Fighter

This 1990s space combat game showed what the genre could become. Piloting a TIE Fighter for the Galactic Empire never felt as good before or since this game’s release. Though its graphics look old these days, the gameplay aged like fine wine.

7. No Man’s Sky

Like Starfield, No Man’s Sky features an expansive, procedural galaxy to explore. The seamless transition from flying a ship on a planet's surface to blasting off into the starry sky never gets old. But most of its gameplay focuses on what happens on the surface.

8. Star Wars Rogue Leader: Rogue Squadron 2

The spiritual successor to what TIE Fighter did before it, Rogue Leader, features minor improvements. The combat feels similar while looking better. It lacks, however, some content and story that made the older game shine.

9. Sins of a Solar Empire

Unlike many action-packed, heart-pounding space combat games, Sins of a Solar Empire puts players in control of a tactical space army. Players command countless forces throughout the galaxy to win strategic battles amongst the stars. It provides the most tactical space combat gameplay possible.

10. Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2005)

Many space games focus on the realism and heft of piloting a ship in space. However, Star Wars Battlefront 2 showed the more arcade-style space combat works well, too. Space battles feel grand, and players feel like a single soldier in a massive fight.

Better yet: it captures the unique mechanic of flying a space fighter to the enemy’s capital ship and storming it for control.

11. FreeSpace 2

This 1999 space game remains the dogfighting title of choice for many players even decades later. The mod community promotes this game in such an intense way, releasing more content often to fix and improve this already excellent title. While its graphics still leave something to be desired, its gameplay still feels pristine.

12. Star Wars: Empire at War

Star Wars fans who want to feel like they control the Battle of Endor in the skies and even on the ground, look no further. From X-Wings to capital ships to TIE Bombers and more, players take control of entire fleets and move them around the space battlefield with various mission objectives and goals in mind.

13. Freelancer

Released in 2003, this space fighter game balances single-player and multiplayer quite well. An entire single-player story exists where players take the role of Edison Trent and try to stop an alien force. If that feels too boring for some players, the exhilarating multiplayer mode lets players be whoever they want to be in the galaxy.

14. Star Wars Squadrons

The 2020 surprise space combat game refines much of the systems from previous titles. Every maneuver, blast, and ship feels different and dedicated. Players have a hard time finding a more realistic space combat simulator than this one. Unfortunately, its forgettable story and focus on multiplayer holds it somewhat back.

15. Star Trek Bridge Crew

Space flight games often deal with the player as a faceless pilot controlling a ship. However, this Star Trek game makes communication and character choices just as important as piloting the ship. Players take the role of one of the many members of ships like the Enterprise and work together to succeed.

16. Galaxy on Fire 2

Mobile games looked pretty awful until Galaxy on Fire. Even in the modern age, it remains one of the most appealing mobile games, especially for space. Space combat works well with the touchscreen controls without sacrificing speed or excitement.

17. Kerbal Space Program

The strategy and premise of this game exist for players to build an entire spaceport and launch the adorable little Kerbal creatures into the cosmos. This focuses on an overshadowed part of space games, turning the often simplified task of space flight into a realistic, detailed, and challenging endeavor.

18. FTL: Faster Than Light

Players should look past the graphics of this indie title and to the engrossing gameplay. This roguelike tasks players with saving the galaxy through the management of their ship. Should the player reroute power to protect the shields but lose weapons? Choices like these define each playthrough.

19. Homeworld Remastered Collection

Both Homeworld games return from the dead in this collection with better graphics. Not much changed in the gameplay department, which still focuses on complex real-time strategy battles. Players command entire armadas with more than 100 different possible ships.

20. Stellaris

The simplified graphics of this strategy game may put off some players. That said, if players take the time to research new ship technologies and build out a space empire, they’ll find one of the deepest tactical space games in existence.

21. Star Trek Online

Most of this Star Trek MMO focuses on planetary exploration and combat, but space flight also exists. Players have the option to fly around the galaxy in their ship and battle against enemy ships. The combat feels quite good, too, for an MMO where its focus remains elsewhere.

22. Outer Wilds

This indie space exploration game feels like nothing else. Players awaken on a planet, dreaming of exploring the planets in their solar system. A twist exists where players only experience the game for about 20 minutes before they receive a game over and restart.

Each run lets the player explore a new corner of the galaxy and learn something new about why the solar apocalypse arrived and how to stop it.