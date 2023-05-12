Humanity has been looking to the stars since time immemorial. The idea of exploring the vast reaches of space and everything that encompasses it is breathtaking on every level. As such, it should come as no surprise that films have explored space many times over.
When it comes to the 50 best space movies, according to Rotten Tomatoes critics, the results are intriguing. There are some expected fan favorites — no, Star Wars isn’t the best space movie or even in the top 10 — but also some surprising entries. Here are the 50 best space films of all time.
1. Alien
- Tomatometer: 98%
- Runtime: 1h 57m
Released in 1986, Alien is still the epitome of what makes a space movie. The beloved classic is riveting with its horrifying exploration of isolation and Sigourney Weaver’s Ripley trying to survive the unknown.
2. Aliens
- Tomatometer: 98%
- Runtime: 2h 17m
The sequel to the sci-fi horror classic is somehow as captivating as the first. The action and alien horror threats are bigger and better than ever before as Weaver once again nails Ripley’s character.
3. Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe
- Tomatometer: 97%
- Runtime: 1h 26m
Beavis and Butt-Head explore space and the future in this ridiculously over-the-top comedy parody sci-fi film that somehow works surprisingly well.
4. The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- Tomatometer: 97%
- Runtime: 1h 54m
It is up to a young girl and her family to save the entire planet from a threat that aims to destroy Earth. Goofy, heartwarming, and well-animated, this is sci-fi fun for all ages.
5. Forbidden Planet
- Tomatometer: 96%
- Runtime: 1h 38m
This gripping 1950s space narrative explores the mystery behind a missing group of scientists and what happened to them in the far-distant world of Altair IV.
6. Gravity
- Tomatometer: 96%
- Runtime: 1h 31m
Sandra Bullock and George Clooney carry this well-written storyline about two astronauts left to die in the middle of deep space with no hopes of survival.
7. Arrival
- Tomatometer: 95%
- Runtime: 1h 56m
Arrival is less interested in seeing extraterrestrial life in space and more so intrigued by what could realistically happen when a linguistics professor tries to interpret what aliens on Earth wish to tell humanity.
8. Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Tomatometer: 95%
- Runtime: 2h 12m
Everything Everywhere All at Once is a sci-fi film that is best watched without knowing anything. Michelle Yeoh takes viewers on a journey unlike any other.
9. The Day the Earth Stood Still
- Tomatometer: 95%
- Runtime: 1h 32m
This is a timeless 1950s tale of when a UFO lands on Earth and how the world reacts to this history-making moment.
10. WALL-E
- Tomatometer: 95%
- Runtime: 1h 37m
Pixar’s unbelievably masterful sci-fi epic about a futuristic Earth where a singular robot cleans up the planet and eventually learns about the wider galaxy.
11. Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Tomatometer: 94%
- Runtime: 2h 15m
This is a classic tale about talented people who wish for nothing more than to encounter aliens from outer space.
12. Star Trek
- Tomatometer: 94%
- Runtime: 2h 6m
The modern remake of the beloved deep sci-fi franchise sees the origin story of Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise.
13. Star Wars Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back
- Tomatometer: 94%
- Runtime: 2h 4m
A 1980s sci-fi masterpiece that still stands the test of time, this second — or, ahem, fifth — film in the series follows Luke Skywalker as he fights back against the evil Empire and learns about his Jedi family.
14. War for the Planet of the Apes
- Tomatometer: 94%
- Runtime: 2h 22m
This tale continues the story of Caesar and the other wisened apes as they attempt to rage war on humanity, hoping to cement themselves as worthy of living on Earth.
15. Prey
- Tomatometer: 93%
- Runtime: 1h 39m
This prequel film to the Predator series is a classic throwback. Following a Comanche tribe battling against a high-tech alien from space, it is filled with horror, gore, and survival.
16. Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope
- Tomatometer: 93%
- Runtime: 2h 1m
This is where it all began. The first in the unforgettable Star Wars franchise first introduced audiences to the Empire, Rebels, Jedi, and the Force.
17. Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens
- Tomatometer: 93%
- Runtime: 2h 16m
The seventh movie in the long-running series and the first under Disney’s banner feels like a return to the original series in some of the best ways while introducing fans to a new generation of Force-wielders.
18. Thor: Ragnarok
- Tomatometer: 93%
- Runtime: 2h 10m
This third film follows the god of thunder, Thor, as he encounters a galactic gladiator contest and his sister Hela.
19. Guardians of the Galaxy
- Tomatometer: 92%
- Runtime: 2h 1m
Marvel took to the skies with this film, introducing audiences to a ragtag group of unexpected heroes as they attempt to stop the evil Ronan from taking control of a special orb.
20. Solaris
- Tomatometer: 92%
- Runtime: 2h 49m
This follows a psychologist as he attempts to figure out what happened to a space station's dead and distraught citizens in a gripping, mysterious drama.
21. Star Trek: First Contact
- Tomatometer: 92%
- Runtime: 1h 50m
This 1996 film in the series follows the crew of the USS Enterprise attempting to stop the Borg in the far-flung past.
22. The Endless
- Tomatometer: 92%
- Runtime: 1h 51m
This follows two brothers who previously escaped a cult that follows UFOs and their journey to investigate the mysterious happenings surrounding the group.
23. 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Tomatometer: 91%
- Runtime: 2h 19m
This 1968 film is to thank for many of the modern space movies out there. It shows what happens when a machine becomes too smart and retaliates against a group of astronauts aboard a spaceship.
24. Edge of Tomorrow
- Tomatometer: 91%
- Runtime: 1h 53m
Tom Cruise excels in this strange mix of alien warfare on Earth and Groundhog Day as he relives the same fight over and over.
25. Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
- Tomatometer: 91%
- Runtime: 2h 32m
Controversial but ultimately widely loved, the eighth film in the franchise sees Rey learn under the tutelage of Luke Skywalker. At the same time, the villainous Kylo Ren attempts to grow his relationship with her.
26. The Martian
- Tomatometer: 91%
- Runtime: 2h 22m
Matt Damon carries this entire film as a lone man left for dead on Mars. He captivates in his mission to survive and, hopefully, make it back home to Earth.
27. Galaxy Quest
- Tomatometer: 90%
- Runtime: 1h 44m
This comedy follows a group of actors who are given a chance to save an alien race from their demise.
28. Moon
- Tomatometer: 90%
- Runtime: 1h 37m
Moon is an engrossing look at the mental health and trauma of an astronaut who is getting ready to end his time mining on the moon.
29. Vesper
- Tomatometer: 90%
- Runtime: 1h 52m
In Earth's far future, a young girl has to survive alongside her father and use her hacking skills to make way for a bright future.
30. I Am Mother
- Tomatometer: 89%
- Runtime: 1h 55m
In this space movie, a young girl finds herself raised from birth by a motherly robot who might be too overprotective and hellbent on its job.
31. Annihilation
- Tomatometer: 88%
- Runtime: 1h 55m
The main character, Lena, explores Area X and discovers a horrifying landscape in space that aims to take her out permanently.
32. Color Out of Space
- Tomatometer: 86%
- Runtime: 1h 51m
This is a technicolor horror trip as a family aims to survive against a group of aliens that threaten to kill and color their very lives.
33. Star Trek Beyond
- Tomatometer: 86%
- Runtime: 2h 2m
The crew of the USS Enterprise crash-lands on an alien planet in this sequel, requiring them to survive against the evil Krall and find a way off-world.
34. Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan
- Tomatometer: 86%
- Runtime: 1h 53m
The second film in the beloved sci-fi franchise sees Captain Kirk and the rest of the Enterprise must take on the memorable Khan once again.
35. THX-1138
- Tomatometer: 86%
- Runtime: 1h 28m
Before ever creating Star Wars, George Lucas created this strange futuristic look at humanity living underground and not being allowed to have feelings. It explores two people who find themselves on the run after falling in (illegal) love.
36. Avengers: Infinity War
- Tomatometer: 85%
- Runtime: 2h 29m
This climactic Marvel film follows various superheroes like Iron Man and Spider-Man as they fight across Earth and the solar system to take down the galactic threat of Thanos.
37. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
- Tomatometer: 85%
- Runtime: 2h 15m
Peter Quill and the rest of the Guardians return in this sequel space film, where they are faced with a threat that is far more personal than ever before.
38. Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
- Tomatometer: 84%
- Runtime: 2h 14m
This prequel film follows a group of unlikely allies who find themselves with the chance to change the entire war against the Galactic Empire. If they are able to steal the plans of the monstrous Death Star, that is.
39. Star Trek Into Darkness
- Tomatometer: 84%
- Runtime: 2h 12m
This reboot sequel follows Captain Kirk and the crew of the USS Enterprise as they attempt to take control of a weapon of mass destruction that could decide the future of the known galaxy.
40. Ad Astra
- Tomatometer: 83%
- Runtime: 2h 4m
A man embarks on a space-faring journey to Neptune to discover what happened to his missing father and everything else happening in the universe.
41. Dune
- Tomatometer: 83%
- Runtime: 2h 35m
This space epic from 2021 graced viewers with an adaptation of the famous sci-fi novel, exploring a man with a destiny of visiting a war-torn planet where spice is king.
42. Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi
- Tomatometer: 83%
- Runtime: 2h 13m
The third movie in the original trilogy, this movie sees Luke Skywalker and the rest of the Rebels fight back against the Empire’s forces in one final battle for the fate of the galaxy.
43. Avatar
- Tomatometer: 82%
- Runtime: 2h 35m
James Cameron’s award-winning and record-breaking CG film about the planet of Pandora and the conflict that happens between humans and the Na’vi there.
44. Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Tomatometer: 82%
- Runtime: 1h 58m
The fourth movie sees the USS Enterprise embark on its next adventure: traveling back in time to find extinct whales that can save all of Earth.
45. Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
- Tomatometer: 82%
- Runtime: 1h 49m
This far more personal film sees Captain Kirk charged for the murder of a powerful Klingon ally. Spock takes center stage as he attempts to find out the truth of this monumental crime.
46. The Man Who Fell to Earth
- Tomatometer: 82%
- Runtime: 1h 58m
This is the story of an alien who arrives on Earth in hopes of getting help for his home planet but ends up falling in love with a woman and also out of luck with the United States government.
47. Predator
- Tomatometer: 80%
- Runtime: 1h 47m
The original 1987 classic follows Arnold Schwarzenegger and a group of soldiers as they try to survive an alien threat that is far more powerful than them.
48. Captain Marvel
- Tomatometer: 79%
- Runtime: 2h 4m
This is the origin story of Captain Marvel, a Kree superhero in 1995 who has a mysterious past that is at the heart of the current conflict with the Skrull.
49. Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith
- Tomatometer: 79%
- Runtime: 2h 20m
The epic finale to the prequel trilogy sees Anakin Skywalker’s final descent into becoming the unforgettable Darth Vader and how the fall of the Jedi and the Republic came to be.
50. Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Tomatometer: 78%
- Runtime: 1h 45m
Captain Kirk is distraught after the apparent loss of Spock and takes the Enterprise on a deadly journey to the Genesis Planet in hopes of finding a trace of his fallen comrade.
This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.
READ MORE FROM WEALTH OF GEEKS:
10 Movies That Were Huge Once but Have Been Forgotten by Most People
Some masterpieces get lost with the tides of time. But every true piece of art is timeless. It remains relevant decades later — movies like Titanic and The Sound of Music are huge testaments of this.
Though these timeless films may remain as significant as the years they were made, newer films are rolling out daily. New and more brilliant movies take the world by storm, each release inching away at older films people grew up watching. Here are 10 movie masterpieces that people have forgotten about.
10 Movies That Were Huge Once but Have Been Forgotten by Most People
12 Movies People Didn’t Expect to Like but Were Actually Really Good
Movies have the power to surprise us in unexpected ways. Sometimes, we go into a film with low expectations, only to thoroughly enjoy it.
In this article, we've compiled a list of 12 movies people didn't expect to like but were pleasantly surprised by. These movies range in genre, style, and era, but they all share one thing in common: they exceeded expectations.
12 Movies People Didn’t Expect to Like but Were Actually Really Good
15 Movies With Plot Twists You'll Want to Watch Immediately
Are you a fan of films that twist you, turn you, and blow you away with their insane plot twists? We got you covered. An online discussion asks, “I wanna watch a movie with a massive plot twist. Something that makes you go holy cow by the end.”
They continued, “I remember watching a movie with my ex. I don't know the title, but it was the biggest ‘holy [Sugar-Honey-Ice-Tea] what the fridge was that?' of my life. I needed a moment to process what even happened.” Here are the top film nominations for insane plot twists.
15 Movies With Plot Twists You'll Want to Watch Immediately
10 Movies That Were Masterpieces Right After You Watched It but Now They're Just Alright
Sometimes, movies are only great for one watch.
Here are 10 movies that used to be epic but are now just meh.
10 Movies That Were Masterpieces Right After You Watched It but Now They're Just Alright
10 Movies With the Worst/Dumbest Premises That Were Not Trying To Be Silly
If you watch movies, you've inevitably stumbled across a premise so bad it distracts from the film.
With a lousy script, not even talented actors can save the story. Here are 10 films the internet says tried to cement a serious story but fell flat due to a bad premise.
10 Movies With the Worst/Dumbest Premises That Were Not Trying To Be Silly