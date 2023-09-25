Best Spider-Man Games Ranked

Spider-Man stands as one of the most prolific, beloved, and complex superheroes. It should come as no surprise that his legacy goes far beyond comic books and blockbuster movies. Spider-Man games started decades ago on older consoles and continue into the present.

So many Spider-Man games exist, but players can find the best Spider-Man games of all time ranked below. These games use his unique web skills and fighting techniques to the fullest. The best Spider-Man games provide an authentic and enjoyable experience, including for his other persona, Peter Parker.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man

Insomniac’s first attempt at making a Spider-Man game remains the strongest outing for the superhero yet. Unlike every other game on this list, it captures Spider-Man and Peter Parker in equal portions. Its story gives cinema-worthy performances while the open-world gameplay builds upon everything before it. It represents the pinnacle of what a Spider-Man and superhero game in general should be.

2. Spider-Man 2

Until Insomniac Games took the helm of Marvel games, no superhero title compared to this PS2 and Xbox game from Treyarch. It opened the doors to what a Spider-Man game could be with its open-world system. Players could swing around New York City, solve crimes, and collect items. Its graphics and story centered around the excellent second Sam Raimi film make it worth playing even many years later.

3. Miles Morales

Miles Morales takes the high budget of the first Insomniac take on Spider-Man and transitions into a more intimate and personal story. It shortens players' time with the experience, but this doesn’t hurt anything. Instead, the shorter time gives players a more focused experience all about Miles and his relationships, which makes for a more cinematic game.

4. Ultimate Spider-Man

This open-world game focused on not one but two different protagonists. Players shift between Spider-Man and Venom, each with their own unique gameplay moves and style. The constant switch between the characters elevated the game, alongside its gorgeous cel-shaded style, which looked like a comic book come to life.

5. Web of Shadows

Web of Shadows took what its open-world predecessors accomplished before and built upon the foundation. Though it lacked unique content in the world to complete, it had a fascinating morality system. Players could pick what type of Spider-Man they wanted to be, such as siding with certain characters over others. No other game about the superhero exists like this one.

6. Spider-Man (2002)

The grand finale of the level-based games before the switch to open-world outshined its predecessors in every way. Taking inspiration from the first Sam Raimi movie, it benefited from a focused plot, including its representation of Peter Parker. Its graphics and fighting gameplay both looked great as an early PS2 and Xbox game.

7. Shattered Dimensions

Before Into the Spider-Verse existed Shattered Dimensions attempted the multiverse with triumphant execution. Players take control of not one but four different Spider-Men, including Noir and 2099. Rather than an open-world format, its more restrictive levels worked out well with a terrific, tight story and unique gameplay for each character.

8. Spider-Man and Venom: Maximum Carnage

Maximum Carnage shows that even the limitations of the hardware at its time couldn’t stop it. It had numerous levels, comic book-like cutscenes, and a welcome take on the classic Carnage storyline. The beat-em-up gameplay remains the best of the old-school games and a must-play for Spider-Man fans.

9. The Amazing Spider-Man

For a while, the best visuals for a Spider-Man video game came from this adaptation of the Marc Webb film. It opted to be a pseudo-sequel to the actual film, which gave it a more appealing story structure. The open-world Manhattan had just enough content to do to be worth checking out, even if it copied what made past open-world Spider-Man games great.

10. Spider-Man (2000)

The Neversoft PS1 game nailed the idea of how Spider-Man crawls and swings around New York City. Though it featured levels rather than an open world, it contained some of the tightest missions for the genre. Its sheer appreciation for the comic book hero added to the depth, with the extra costumes and even narration from Stan Lee.

11. Enter Electro

This PlayStation 1 behind-the-shoulders game featured some of the best web-shooting gameplay of its time. The mix of rooftop and ground levels added variation to the gameplay, plus the visuals impressed for a PS1 title. The voice acting and storyline felt monumental at a time in which large-budget stories around Spider-Man were uncommon.

12. Spider-Man 3

Spider-Man 3’s most significant issue came from its copy-paste of its excellent predecessor. Not much changed in the open-world New York City, except for a ton of quick-time events. Sure, this meant it played and looked pretty good, but this also meant it landed in the middle of the best Spider-Man games in history.

13. Spider-Man vs. The Kingpin

This Sega Genesis title offered some of the best gameplay of the 16-bit era for Spider-Man fans. The side-scrolling experience felt good to play, and the suite of bad guys matched it. Players battled the likes of Doc Ock, Sandman, Vulture, Mysterio, Electro, and many more. Its most impressive feature remains the alternate endings and solid plot.

14. Spider-Man and the X-Men in Arcade’s Revenge

This SNES title featured some of the best graphics for Spider-Man in the 1990s. It coupled the, at the time, solid visuals with fluid gameplay. The controls felt a bit awkward sometimes, but the mashup of Spider-Man and the X-Men characters gave a ton of variation to its levels and content.

15. Ultimate Spider-Man: Total Mayhem

Twelve levels in this mobile game see Spider-Man swing around and battle bad guys. The beat-em-up gameplay felt relatively good at the time, especially for a mobile experience. It rivaled the handheld titles on dedicated consoles, and the graphics look solid in modern times, especially with the characters.

16. Edge of Time

This 2011 sequel lost all of the touches that made Shattered Dimensions so enjoyable. Sure, it continued the story of Peter Parker and Miguel O’Hara’s Spider-Man 2099, but in a highly repetitious way. The gameplay lacked any evolution. Despite this, it’s a passable experience but one that lives in the shadow of its predecessor.

17. Mysterio’s Menace

Mysterio’s Menace took what other Gameboy and handheld Spider-Man games did before and upped the antics. Though it only had seven levels, it used them in a smart way. Players had several different classic bosses to fight, such as Rhino and Mysterio himself, and fantastic unlockable items like the Symbiote Suit.

18. Spider-Man: Battle for New York

This Nintendo DS title opted for simplicity. It peeled back the complexity of other games and made it all about Spider-Man versus his old nemesis, Green Goblin. This helped the game to have depth in the touch controls and combat. Its best part remained the unlockable Green Goblin character players could use in its levels.

19. Spider-Man 2: The Sinister Six

For a game released in 2001, this side-scrolling title missed the depth of other similar games. It had only six levels, which felt lackluster compared to other similar games at the time. Tackling the Sinister Six felt fun in the hand-crafted levels, but it needed more content.

20. The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Unlike its predecessor but much like its film equivalent, this video game adaptationy lacked much of the quality of past titles. The graphics looked fine, but the world felt empty. Given its adherence to the film’s plot, it also felt rushed story-wise and not that challenging. This remains one of the lesser modern Spider-Man games.

21. Spider-Man: Friend or Foe

The idea of Spider-Man teaming up with his former enemies to take down a more prominent threat sounds fun. Unfortunately, this entry lacked proper execution. The storyline felt goofy, and the gameplay felt too easy. It lacked the depth of the other games of this era, relegated to one of the lesser games based on the friendly neighborhood superhero.

22. Spider-Man Unlimited

Endless runners dominated the mobile gaming market for a period of time. Spider-Man even took a slice of the pie with this infinite runner game. It had some intriguing gameplay elements like swinging and climbing walls, but not much else. The gameplay became stale relatively fast, especially with the limited energy meter.