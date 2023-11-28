Thrill Machines: Best Sports Cars Hitting Roads in 2024

In a whirlwind of challenges, the automotive realm has weathered some serious storms lately. From the tremors of the COVID-19 pandemic to the rumble of the UAW strike and the rollercoaster ride of inflation, it's been a rocky road for the industry.

But amidst this turbulence, there's a silver lining: the roaring return of some truly incredible sports cars. As we gear up for 2024, the automotive landscape is set to ignite with an array of thrilling machines that promise to redefine speed, style, and performance.

Despite the hurdles, automakers are revving up to unleash 30 spectacular sports cars onto the asphalt.

2024 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

With new captivating colors like Riptide Blue Metallic and Cacti Green, this model flaunts fresh designs, accent options, and an Artemis interior with vivid green accents.

Safety upgrades include driver assistance features and a Performance Data Recorder. Its mid-engine layout propels it from 0 to 60 mph in under 3 seconds with the Z51 Performance Package.

Offering dual trunks, heated seats, a V-8 engine with 490 horsepower, and Magnetic Ride Control, the Corvette Stingray redefines power, luxury, and technology in a thrilling driving experience.

2024 Nissan GT-R

The 2024 Nissan GT-R lineup is made up of the Premium, T-spec, and NISMO models. In 2024, it undergoes striking enhancements in aerodynamics and design.

With the GT-R Premium and T-spec packing 565 horsepower and the NISMO boasting 600 horsepower, this high-performance vehicle marries robust power with cutting-edge technology.

The GT-R's 3.8-liter V6 twin-turbocharged engine pairs with an ATTESA ET-S all-wheel-drive system, ensuring dynamic handling and a thrilling ride.

2024 Porsche 911 Carrera

The 2024 Porsche 911 Carrera, starting at $114,400, embodies a timeless design complemented by modern advancements.

Its twin-turbo six-cylinder horizontally opposed engine churns out 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque, propelling the car from 0 to 60 mph in an impressive 4.0 seconds.

Notable features include recessed door handles, LED headlights, and a seamless LED rear light strip, along with an inviting cabin equipped with innovative technology like two USB-C ports, Porsche Advanced Cockpit, and driver assistance systems like Cruise Control and ParkAssist.

2024 GR Supra

Toyota's 2024 GR Supra lineup keeps the thrill alive with a nod to nostalgia through the 45th Anniversary Edition. Available in Mikan Blast or Absolute Zero colors, this edition, built on the 3.0 Premium grade, sports a gloss black rear spoiler and 19-inch matte black wheels.

Offering a choice between manual or automatic transmission, it's designed to turn heads around corners with style and precision.

The lineup encompasses models powered by 2.0L or 3.0L Twin Scroll Turbocharged engines, delivering 255-hp/295 lb.-ft. and 382-hp/368 lb.-ft. respectively.

Regardless of the model, the GR Supra maintains performance-focused equipment, showcasing its power through a manufacturer-estimated 0-60 mph time of 3.9 seconds in the 8-speed AT for the 3.0 models.

2024 Jaguar Lineup

Celebrating 75 years of Jaguar sports cars, the F-TYPE 75 and F-TYPE R 75 special editions, along with the R-Dynamic F-TYPE, pack Jaguar's supercharged 5.0-litre V8 engine.

The I-PACE receives a facelift, sporting a smoother grille, Atlas Grey front aperture blades, body-color door finishers, and a rear diffuser, complemented by new satin paint options.

The electric I-PACE delivers all-wheel-drive performance through twin Jaguar-designed motors, producing 394hp and offering an EPA-estimated electric range of up to 246 miles with a 90kWh battery.

2024 Porsche 718 Cayman

The 2024 Porsche 718 Cayman debuts with the promise of pure power and premium comfort. Starting at an estimated $69,950, this model presents a standard 2.0-liter turbocharged boxer four engine generating 300 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque.

Highlighting its nimble prowess, the 718 Cayman sprints from 0-60 mph in just 4.9 seconds.

Porsche introduces a new Style Edition, offering 20-inch wheels, a striking Ruby Star Neo paint color, hood, and door graphics, specialized floor mats with chalk-colored stitching, illuminated door sill plates, and embossed Porsche logos on the headrests.

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé

The BMW 8 Series Gran Coupé stands out in the luxury segment as a four-door sports car, offering exceptional rear seating comfort.

Available with three engine options, it ranges from the BMW M850i xDrive Coupé and Convertible and the BMW M850i xDrive Gran Coupé, all equipped with a 4.4-liter V8 engine producing 530 hp, intelligently managed by all-wheel drive.

The BMW 840i xDrive Coupé models, powered by a 3.0-liter inline 6-cylinder petrol engine, deliver a balanced combination of performance and efficiency.

2024 Chevrolet Camaro

The 2024 Chevrolet Camaro, after over eight years of its sixth-generation run, awaits its successor. Offered as a rear-wheel-drive coupe or soft-top convertible, it features powertrains including a 335-hp V-6 and a heart-pounding 455-hp V-8.

The Camaro's strong chassis provides precise handling, delivering a solid connection between the car and the driver. Enhanced by optional packages like the 1LE setup, it boasts agile performance on both tracks and regular roads, accompanied by responsive steering and excellent brakes.

2024 Nissan Z

The 2024 Nissan Z pays homage to its iconic predecessors, blending nostalgia with modern power and driving pleasure.

Equipped with a 400-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine, it offers the choice between a six-speed manual or nine-speed automatic transmission.

The NISMO Z variant ups the power to 420 horsepower and introduces various performance upgrades. While the Z provides spirited driving with its engine and cornering grip, its suspension might reveal limitations under intense driving conditions.

2024 BMW M4

The BMW M4 coupe, engineered by BMW's M performance division, packs a potent punch with a 473-hp twin-turbo inline-six engine. Available in a Competition trim with 503 horsepower, it brings ferocious power matched by agile handling.

Offered with a six-speed manual gearbox or an eight-speed automatic (mandatory for the Competition model), this coupe demonstrates impressive acceleration, precise cornering, and stability.

2024 BMW Z4

The 2024 BMW Z4, a convertible companion to the Toyota Supra, shares similar turbocharged engines and rear-wheel-drive configuration.

With a choice between a 255-hp inline-four or a 382-hp inline-six and solely an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Z4 prioritizes driving comfort and upscale features over razor-sharp handling.

The Z4 offers an excellent automatic transmission, a powerful turbocharged engine, and a refined driving experience.

2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS

Porsche introduces the most powerful iteration of the 718 Spyder RS, featuring a naturally aspirated engine from the 911 GT3, delivering 493 hp and 331 lb.-ft. of torque. Its lightweight, soft top enhances the engine sound, complemented by a lightweight stainless steel sports exhaust system.

The roadster boasts a short-ratio seven-speed PDK transmission, accelerating from 0-60 mph in 3.2 seconds and reaching a top track speed of 191 mph.

2024 Audi RS5

The 2024 Audi RS5, a high-performance luxury coupe, offers a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V-6 engine producing 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque.

Employing Audi's rear-biased Quattro all-wheel-drive system and an eight-speed automatic transmission, it achieves a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds.

While its exhaust note might lack compared to its predecessor, the RS5 offers a comfortable yet engaging driving experience, balancing impressive performance with ease of control.

2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI

The 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI, a symbol of consistent performance over four decades, comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine generating 241 horsepower and 273 pound-feet of torque.

Available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, it accelerates from 0-60 mph in 5.1 seconds. The GTI remains a practical yet sporty hatchback known for its comfortable driving position and handling prowess, offering a satisfying driving experience at various speeds.

The GTI's latest iteration incorporates enhanced suspension, limited-slip differential, and brake-based torque vectoring for improved performance.

2024 Acura Integra

The 2024 Acura Integra, starting at $32,695, introduces a Type S version boasting 320 horsepower, derived from the Honda Civic Type R's turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

The standard Integra offers a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine generating 200 horsepower, while the Type S variant focuses on enhanced performance.

Both models come with front-wheel drive, with the standard version offering a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) and the Type S featuring a six-speed manual.

2024 Subaru BRZ

Starting at $30,195, the 2024 Subaru BRZ boasts a rev-happy 2.4-liter Subaru Boxer engine that generates 228 horsepower.

Available in Premium, Limited, and tS trims, it offers a choice between a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. Standardizing Subaru's EyeSight Driver Assist Technology across all models, the BRZ focuses on sleek styling, precise handling, and Active Sound Control for an engaging driving experience.

With adaptive dampers and multiple driving modes, the BRZ combines a modern look with functional aerodynamics and a driver-centric design.

2024 BMW M3

Priced from $76,995, the 2024 BMW M3 embodies sheer performance with a twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine offering power outputs ranging from 473 to 543 horsepower.

It's available in rear-wheel or all-wheel drive, with transmission options including a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic. Featuring adaptive dampers, carbon-ceramic brakes, and various driving modes, the M3 delivers a dynamic driving experience.

2024 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

The 2024 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, starting at $62,890, packs a twin-turbo 3.6-liter V-6 engine generating 472 horsepower, offering a choice between a six-speed manual or 10-speed automatic transmission.

Rear-wheel drive and adaptive dampers provide a balanced driving experience, accentuated by the Blackwing's exceptional handling, steering feedback, and powerful braking system.

While its performance stats slightly trail competitors, the CT4-V Blackwing excels in driver engagement and communication, making it a dynamic sports sedan option.

2024 BMW M8

Starting at $140,795, the 2024 BMW M8 embodies an intriguing blend of specs, boasting a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine delivering 617 horsepower and 553 lb.-ft. of torque.

Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in a blistering 2.5 seconds, it offers all-wheel-drive capability and comes in both coupe and convertible body styles.

The M8 presents a luxurious interior, though the back seat is not practical for full-grown occupants. Its power delivery and traction are highly impressive, offering a unique balance of opulence and speed.

2024 Lexus RC

With a starting price of $45,920, the 2024 Lexus RC focuses on elegance and luxury rather than raw performance.

Engine options include a turbocharged inline-four generating 241 horsepower or a naturally aspirated V-6 producing between 260 to 311 horsepower.

It provides rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive choices, offering a smooth ride and an elegant interior. Emphasizing style, comfort, and luxury, the RC caters to those seeking a refined driving experience.

2024 McLaren Artura

Priced from $238,000, the 2024 McLaren Artura marks the brand's first hybrid with a twin-turbo V-6 engine paired with an electric motor, delivering an impressive 671 horsepower and 531 lb.-ft. of torque.

Accelerating from 0 to 60 mph in just 2.6 seconds with a top speed of 205 mph, it offers the unique capability of up to 11 miles of all-electric operation.

This McLaren provides a comfortable cabin, high performance akin to pricier models, and a softer ride suitable for everyday usability.

2024 Maserati GranTurismo

The 2024 Maserati GranTurismo, starting at $175,495, boasts a twin-turbo V-6 engine ranging from 483 to 542 horsepower. Featuring an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it offers luxurious amenities and a dual nature, combining luxury car comfort with sports car-like performance. Additionally, an upcoming all-electric Folgore version adds another layer of intrigue to the GranTurismo lineup.

2024 Audi S4

Priced at $54,895, the 2024 Audi S4 strikes a balance between performance and daily comfort. Its turbocharged V-6 engine generates 349 horsepower, combined with Quattro all-wheel drive.

Inside, the cabin impresses with high-quality materials and responsive infotainment. Despite its subdued engine character and lack of a manual transmission, the V-6 engine delivers substantial power, seamlessly transitioning between relaxed and responsive modes.

2024 Genesis G80

Starting at $55,345, the 2024 Genesis G80 embodies gentle luxury. Its controlled ride and luxurious cabin rival budget Bentleys rather than directly competing with the Audi A6 or BMW 5-series.

Engine choices include a turbo four generating 300 horsepower or a twin-turbo V-6 producing 375 horsepower, both mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

While not the most athletic in its class, the G80 offers relaxed driving dynamics, effortless steering, and efficient brakes.

2024 Toyota GR Corolla

Starting at $37,195, the 2024 Toyota GR Corolla is far from the ordinary Corolla. Sporting a fiery 300-hp turbocharged three-cylinder engine, multi-mode all-wheel drive, and a sport-tuned suspension.

Only available with a six-speed manual transmission, the GR Corolla represents Toyota's performance pinnacle. The GR-Four all-wheel-drive system offers various power-distribution modes, providing adaptability from every day driving to drifting antics.

Enhanced suspension and powertrain upgrades make it a legitimate contender in the sport-compact segment, offering an impressive cornering grip and a rewarding driving experience.

2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Priced at $29,235, the 2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI, a performance version of the standard Jetta, boasts a 228-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with a six-speed manual transmission (an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic is also available).

Standard features include heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, and a 36 mpg highway fuel economy. The GLI's acceleration significantly surpasses the standard Jetta, reaching 60 mph in 6.1 seconds.

2024 BMW 2-Series

Starting at $39,795, the 2024 BMW 2-Series stands as the sole coupe in the compact luxury car segment. Available with either a 255-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder (230i) or a 382-hp turbo 3.0-liter inline-six (M240i), it offers rear- or all-wheel drive options paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Achieving a 0-60 mph time of 5.1 seconds for the 230i and 3.6 seconds for the M240i, the 2-Series delivers deft handling, precise steering, and powerful brakes.

2024 Lexus LC

Starting at $99,050, the 2024 Lexus LC boasts striking styling and a luxurious demeanor. Available in coupe and convertible, it features a 5.0-liter V-8 generating 471 horsepower or a 354-hp gas-electric hybrid setup.

With minimal body roll, good balance, and excellent ride quality, the LC's handling remains impressive. The Performance package enhances steering quickness and responsiveness, but the standard chassis setup fits better with the LC's GT nature.

2024 Volkswagen Golf R

Starting at $46,605, the 2024 Volkswagen Golf R, powered by a 315-hp turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine, offers a refined and powerful driving experience.

Equipped with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, its 4Motion all-wheel-drive system includes a rear differential for improved handling. Selectable drive modes offer various driving experiences.

It sports a sport exhaust system, variable-ratio steering, and larger front disc brakes, riding on 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires. Agile and relentless, the Golf R impresses with its quickness and intelligent all-wheel-drive system, making it a standout in its class.

2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia

Starting at $44,670, the 2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia embraces Italian flair with its striking design and balanced handling. Featuring a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 280 horsepower, it offers an engaging driving experience.

Its 5.5-second zero-to-60-mph time showcases spirited acceleration. The Giulia includes a drive-mode selector with three unique settings, allowing alterations in transmission, engine management, and steering feel.

Agile and lively, it's a driving enthusiast's sports sedan with controlled body roll, precise steering, and comfortable driving dynamics.