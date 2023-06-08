The Best Spy Movies That Aren’t James Bond

Even if you’ve never seen any of the movies, virtually everyone knows the name Bond (James Bond, that is). Quoted, parodied, and referenced in every conceivable way, shape, or form over the past six decades, the famed gentleman superspy has delighted audiences since his cinematic debut in 1962’s Dr. No, the first of over 20 films featuring 007 in action.

Through these numerous adventures, the James Bond series has become interchangeable with the spy genre, with many people instantly calling their generation’s Bond actor to mind when they hear the words “espionage.”

For as many great films as the Bond series has given us, though, it’s understandable if some viewers wish to see a spy film that doesn’t have exploding pens, kitschy villains, or names comprised of double entendres and innuendos.

Here are some of the greatest spy films unrelated to the 007 franchise.

Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy

In the early 1970s, after a disastrous mission in Budapest, recently-retired intelligence officer George Smiley (Gary Oldman) is forced back into service to find a Soviet mole that’s supposedly infiltrated MI6.

You'll be sorely disappointed if you go into Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy expecting to see Casino Royale or Goldfinger. Adapted from John le Carré’s influential novel of the same name, le Carré specifically tried a more realistic approach to the spy genre, mainly based on his own experiences working in MI5 and MI6. The results are gritty, dry, and slightly slower-paced than any film featuring the mythic British superspy – although it’s equally remarkable.

Three Days of The Condor

Joe (Robert Redford) is a bookish CIA analyst who returns from lunch one day to find all of his coworkers mysteriously murdered. Now on the run, he must use his wits to survive, investigating the conspiracy surrounding his colleagues’ deaths.

Probably the most embittered and cynical of any spy movie on this list, Three Days of the Condor is also one of the best espionage movies you’ll find anywhere. Reflecting the post-Watergate environment rocking the American mindset at the time, Three Days of the Condor emphasizes that the American government is inherently untrustworthy, justifying all their most despicable acts as being made with the “best intentions in mind.”

North by Northwest

Mistakenly believed to be a talented spy by a rival intelligence organization, an advertising executive (Cary Grant) goes on the lam, fleeing across the U.S. with the help of an enigmatic woman (Eva Marie Saint) who may be connected to the shadowy group pursuing him.

We now move onto the Alfred Hitchcock portion of this list, an area we tried to keep as self-contained as possible for fear of simply naming Hitch’s best films.

A pioneer in the cinematic espionage thriller, the Master of Suspense directed several era-defining spy films in his career, none more so than North by Northwest – “the Hitchcock picture to end all Hitchcock pictures” and a massive influence on Bond’s first outing with ‘62’s Dr. No.

Notorious

In the aftermath of World War II, a U.S. government agent (Cary Grant) recruits the lively daughter of a German war criminal (Ingrid Bergman), convincing her to go undercover and infiltrate a Nazi spy ring in South America.

A far more dialed-back thriller than his later work on North by Northwest, Notorious mixes a spy story with romance. The central premise relies on whether Grant’s agent can suppress his feelings long enough for Bergman’s spy to become romantically involved with the man she’s informing on – an intriguing plot line that leads to some exciting conclusions.

The 39 Steps

Framed for murder, a Canadian tourist in England (Robert Donat) flees from authorities, trying to stop a mysterious spy organization from obtaining classified British documents.

One of the earliest spy films of the sound era, The 39 Steps’ success helped Hitchcock garner the mainstream attention he’d command for the remainder of his life. Commonly cited as one of Hitchcock’s best films, it’s tense, humorous, and filled with twists throughout (characteristics you’d expect to find in any quintessential Hitchcock movie).

The Mission Impossible Series

Employed in the elite ranks of the Impossible Mission Force, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team combat numerous threats across the globe, including nuclear arms dealers, enemy agents, cunning assassins, and terrorist organizations.

It’s incredible when you stop and realize that the Mission: Impossible franchise seems only to get better with time. Each new release dazzles audiences in exciting new ways. The first few entries in the franchise are primarily decent, but everything from Ghost Protocol onward is pure adrenaline-fueled entertainment.

Burn After Reading

Happening across the memoirs of a low-level CIA analyst (John Malkovich), a pair of gym employees (Frances McDormand and Brad Pitt) mistake the papers for classified documents, leading them down a path of blackmail, murder, and government conspiracies.

The Coen brothers handling a spy film? What more can you ever ask for? One part John le Carré, one part Fargo, Burn After Reading is unmistakably 100% Coen brothers, dripping with the siblings’ signature sense of humor, shocking plot twists, and irreverently hilarious characters.

Bridge of Spies

In the early 1960s, the CIA recruited veteran lawyer James B. Donovan (Tom Hanks) to negotiate a prisoner exchange with the Soviet Union, with the U.S. trading a convicted KGB agent (Mark Rylance) for a captured American Air Force pilot (Austin Stowell).

Like most movies directed by Steven Spielberg, Bridge of Spies is a fantastic movie on its own and a standout contribution to the political thriller genre. Like Argo (see below), it has an interesting basis in historical reality, dramatizing Donovan’s story and the U.S.’s eventual rescue of Francis Gary Powers.

Argo

Shortly after the Iranian hostage crisis unfolded in 1979, a CIA operative (Ben Affleck) used an elaborate cover story to sneak into Iran and smuggle out six American embassy workers who had taken refuge in the Canadian ambassador’s house.

Based on an unbelievable true story involving the CIA rescuing American ambassadors through a fake sci-fi film, Argo is a political spy thriller along the same lines as Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy or Bridge of Spies. The winner of the 2012 Oscar for Best Picture, it’s a fascinating look at a real-life historical espionage mission that’s almost too outlandish to believe.

The Manchurian Candidate

Returning home from his tour of duty in Korea, veteran Raymond Shaw (Frank Sinatra) discovers that he’s been brainwashed and turned into a sleeper agent for the Soviet Union, who plan to use him to assassinate the United States presidential candidate.

Released the same year as Dr. No, The Manchurian Candidate was a surprisingly sophisticated and intelligent movie for the still largely unexplored spy genre. Drawing on Cold War hostilities, conspiracy theories, and inventive espionage urban myths (sleeper agents), it’s an incredibly exciting movie that’s as enthralling to watch now as it was in 1962.

Enemy of The State

After accidentally uncovering evidence of a sinister plot in the U.S. government, a lawyer (Will Smith) is targeted by a group of corrupt politicians and NSA officials who want to keep their secrets buried.

Who would’ve thought an onscreen collaboration between Will Smith and Gene Hackman could be so good? Opposite one another, these two acting legends light up the screen, propelling the entire film through its winding maze of political assassinations, government conspiracies, and endless net of betrayals and intrigue.

Spy Game

On the verge of retirement, a longtime CIA operative (Robert Redford) must handle one final assignment when his protege (Brad Pitt) is captured in China.

In some ways, Spy Game seems almost like a loose sequel to Three Days of the Condor, following Redford’s now older CIA analyst as he prepares to leave his agency days behind for good. More Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy than it is Dr. No, it’s a stunningly well-done movie from Tony Scott, the same creative force behind the aforementioned Enemy of the State.

Hopscotch

Relegated to a mere desk job, a veteran CIA agent (Walter Matthau) decides to leave the agency in grand fashion, writing an explosive memoir highlighting his boss’s (Ned Beatty) incompetence that his superiors try to keep from getting out.

If Spy Game seems like a thematic successor to Three Days of the Condor, Hopscotch can be perceived as a loose precursor to the comedic antics of Burn After Reading. Far more humorous than the serious-sounding premise described above, it’s a wonderful spy film that’s constantly moving (both in terms of its locations and narrative progression).

Kingsman: The Secret Service

Lacking any direction in life, a young man (Taron Egerton) is invited to join the ranks of Kingsman, a secret organization protecting the world from global threats.

What Raiders of the Lost Ark did for ‘30s serial films, Kingsman: The Secret Service does for James Bond. While neither its sequel nor its spin-off prequel did much for reinvigorating the genre, the initial Kingsman is a brilliant and imaginative take on Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons’ well-loved comic book series.

True Lies

As he investigates a case involving smuggling nuclear arms into the U.S., a talented government agent (Arnold Schwarzenegger) begins to suspect that his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) is cheating on him.

Does it match the acclaim of James Cameron’s other movies like Terminator, Titanic, or Aliens? Not quite. But Cameron’s inventive, pulse-pounding take on the spy genre is anything but disastrous, boasting exciting action, superb performances, and an appealing blend of comedy.