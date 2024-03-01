Raising the Bar: Which States Shine for Families in 2024?

Thinking about the ideal place for your family to thrive? Based on criteria such as safety, job opportunities, hospitality, education, recreational activities, and more, discover the top states where we recommend laying roots.

At Wealth of Geeks, we pride ourselves on offering researched opinions and facts coupled with personal experience when possible. After scouring the web for firsthand accounts and picking our team members' brains, we present practical and creative reasons to choose a place to call home for you and your family.

1. Minnesota

Minnesota stands out as a naturally beautiful state with many parks, trails, forests, and lakes. Popular cities like St. Paul provide a nurturing environment, offering intellectual growth through top-notch schools. Plus, parents have access to a high-quality healthcare system, making it an ideal state for raising children. Lastly, you can look forward to a low unemployment rate of around 2 percent (2022) in Minnesota, which implies a certain level of job stability.

2. Massachusetts

One of the major selling points for raising a family in Massachusetts is that the state has a high median household income of $96,505 (2022), the country's third-highest amount. Renowned for some of the nation's best public and private schools, like MIT and Harvard, the state offers you and your family a well-rounded environment. Explore world-class museums like the Museum of Fine Arts and historical landmarks like Plymouth Rock, providing families with educational and culturally enriching adventures.

3. Utah

Speaking from her childhood experience, Chantile Ferriera, editor for TCA, says, “I grew up in a small farming town in Colorado. My summers were spent riding bikes, playing in tree forts, swimming, and playing tennis. I fondly remember watching the local high school team play football and violin in the symphony orchestra. When most people think of Colorado, they imagine somewhere much different, but for those looking for tight-knit communities to raise kids, there are many beautiful towns on the plains and mountains to call home.”

4. Colorado

Active families who enjoy the great outdoors will love Colorado. Chantile Ferriera also had experience as an adult living in the Centennial State. She says, “I've lived in Utah for over 20 years, and for people who want to raise their children in communities committed to supporting neighbors, this is the place to be. The landscape of Utah is incredibly diverse: deserts, deep mountains, canyons, and bluffs, all within driving distance. We may not have Disneyland, but we have Moab, Arches, and Zion. The people are friendly, the state is beautiful, and it's a great place to raise a family.”

5. Washington

Washington is a popular location for many reasons, ranging from the excellent education in various cities like Redmond to the environmentally conscious and progressive culture. You could live in the tech-savvy and urban city of Seattle or any of the more agricultural and rural eastern regions; Washington offers the best of both worlds. Locals also say the state has a strong public transportation system for those who don't own a vehicle.

6. New Hampshire

New Hampshire is a family-friendly destination with many charming small towns and villages. According to the World Population Review, the state also boasts a low crime rate. Beyond security, plenty of family services are available in the state, such as childcare assistance, parent support groups, family counseling, and various parenting classes and workshops. New Hampshire is one of the few states with no sales tax and no income tax (except on dividends and interest). This can be advantageous for families looking to stretch their budgets further.

7. Vermont

Vermont is an excellent place to raise a family if you enjoy a more relaxed and peaceful vibe. It has one of the lowest populations and violent crime rates of all the states, according to the FBI's Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program. Here, you can join the safety of close-knit communities and exceptional schools nurturing your children's potential. Enjoy the state's natural beauty, from the Green Mountains to serene lakes. Notably, Vermont also opens doors to diverse job opportunities.

8. Texas

Julie Royce, Trending Topics Writer, currently lives in Austin, Texas, and says there are many benefits to raising a family in the Lone Star state. She mentions the strong economy and job opportunities as her top reasons to recommend living there. However, Royce notes that despite her satisfaction with living in Texas, she has recently felt that the safety issues and deficiencies within the education system have somewhat skewed her perspective. The BBQ may be enough to sway your opinion, though!

9. North Carolina

Gabriel Lapalombella is also a Trending Topics Writer, and he had this to say about moving to North Carolina: “For the most part, people are very welcoming here. You never feel a lot of tension; you feel like you're part of a very strong and growing community, particularly the younger generation, like myself. Additionally, North Carolina impresses with a robust job market, ensuring ample opportunities for career growth. Diverse recreational options, from the majestic Blue Ridge Mountains to tranquil coastal beaches, promise a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle for all.

10. Virginia

Having never been to Virginia personally, I've heard nothing but great things from friends and family, many of whom have small children and teenagers. Virginia has multiple well-regarded schools like Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, many historic sites, hiking on the Appalachian Trail, and family-oriented communities in places like Fairfax. Another cool aspect of living there is the high percentage of veterans in the state, about 700,000, according to the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation. There are numerous benefits available to families, including veterans who need resources.

11. Iowa

If you choose to settle down in Iowa, you get to enjoy the low cost of living that accompanies it. It's about 16 percent lower than the national average, which many appreciate. The housing prices are reasonable, and the recreational activities and community resources spread throughout the state are abundant. Lastly, Iowa has consistently ranked as one of the top states with a high graduation rate from a 4-year high school (90 percent).

12. Wisconsin

The University of Wisconsin-Madison is just a glimpse of the state's solid education system. Wisconsin offers a family-friendly atmosphere, with cities like Madison blending culture and recreation. Thriving industries, including manufacturing and healthcare, create varying job opportunities. Wisconsin has plenty of child-friendly activities, including the Wilderness Waterpark Resort, the Rick Wilcox Magic Theater, the Harley-Davidson Museum, and so many more cool options for all ages.

13. Oregon

Many locals in progressive cities such as Portland have classified Oregon as a creative and innovative state. If you're passionate about the arts, join the numerous writers, musicians, and artists who call this state home. You'll raise your children amongst stunning landscapes like Crater Lake and enjoy exploring the deserts, forests, mountains, coastlines, and lovely waterfalls. Furthermore, Oregon has notable public school systems like the Beaverton School District, making it perfect for families seeking quality education.

14. Idaho

According to information obtained from an internet community platform for families moving to Idaho, Boise, and Idaho are very nice places to live. There are many things to do for families, hang-out spots for teens and activity centers for children. Multiple people who have lived in Boise say that the city has many parks and open spaces. You have a good mix of urbanization and nature since the mountains are nearby, plus you'll get to experience all four seasons if you'd like. It's an excellent place for young and conservative families in particular.

15. Nebraska

I'm not going to lie; I've always thought of Nebraska as a place that seemed fairly safe but not very eventful. A small sample size of natives between the ages of 28 and 34 says that it just depends on the neighborhood you're in regarding accessibility to family-friendly activities. Nebraska offers great places to plan a family day, like checking out the animals at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo or soaking in the beauty of Mahoney State Park.

Based on recommendations from those who have vacationed with family over the summer, some excellent family spots also include Morrill Hall State Natural History Museum, Pioneers Park, or Ivanna Cone ice cream. Essentially, it's a great place to raise a family between the education system, low crime rate, and plethora of things to do.

16. Michigan

I remember having a roommate in college who was from Michigan, particularly Ann Arbor, and she always talked about being happy to start a family in her hometown after graduation. She felt like Michigan got a bad rap because of the crime rates but maintained that there are good and bad parts of every state. Her favorite parts of living there were the diverse food scene, abundant water bodies, including the Great Lakes, and numerous state parks. Additionally, areas like Southeast Michigan embrace cultural diversity, enriching the community with varied traditions and experiences. Overall, Michigan offers a vibrant and welcoming environment for families to thrive.

17. Ohio

I'm partial because I'm a Cleveland native, but I believe Ohio is a beautiful state to start and nurture a family. I asked fellow writer Daisy Frisch about her thoughts on the state after having left LA and relocated to the Buckeye state, and she thinks it could be a great place to live for more conservative/right-leaning folks particularly, based on the state legislation. Additionally, she said, “It’s also affordable here compared to bigger, more coastal cities. I moved here from LA, and it’s been quite the culture shock, but a lot of families seem to move from bigger cities to Ohio/Michigan to save money and have a safe place to raise their kids.”

Kayla Yaden, Image Team Lead, was born and raised in Ohio. She says, “I have a toddler, and I'm happy to be raising him in Ohio as well. Ohio gets teased a lot, but it has so much to offer! We have amazing museums, theme parks, and zoos! It's a very diverse state, and it's up and coming in the tech and movie industry!”

18. Maryland

Maryland is the place to live if you're artsy and would like to bring your children up in a vibrant city like Baltimore. One interesting fact about Maryland is that this state often ranks in the top 10 and sometimes top 5 for the best public schools. The cuisine there is also sublime and underrated! Of course, I'm not saying that you should set up shop in Maryland because they specialize in seafood, particularly crab; however, I'm also not not saying that this factor should influence your decision.

19. New Jersey

New Jersey is one of the most culturally diverse states in the United States, which multiple studies say is excellent for raising children with increased empathy and compassion, enhanced learning depth, and a broader perspective on the world. On top of this and many kid-friendly spots to take the family, parents can benefit from solid schools, proximity to major cities like New York, safe neighborhoods in places such as Morris and Somerset counties, abundant job opportunities, and so much more.

20. Delaware

Delaware has a small-town feel that sort of defines the state's character. If anyone needs recommendations on the best areas, I know a few college graduates who say you've got a lot to love about Hockessin. The schools might have mixed reviews, but there are plenty of public and private options. While some parts can be pricey, the area's beauty and convenience make it worthwhile. With restaurants, stores, and easy access to nearby Newark, you've got everything you need right at your fingertips.

21. Maine

Maine has safe communities with a strong spirit of unity. Lots of people say the New England area is desirable to live in, and Maine has some smaller towns and larger cities that appeal to different preferences. Downtown cities like Portland are great for finding jobs in various sectors; there are a lot of specialty shops, and the waterfront views create a dynamic atmosphere. Your kids could grow up surrounded by the great outdoors, ranging from coastlines to lakes and forests. The slower pace allows families to savor life's simple pleasures together. Fresh seafood, clean air, and an active lifestyle are something to look forward to if you raise a family in Maine.

22. Montana

Montana is a remarkably beautiful state with various landscapes, a buffet of outdoor activities, and friendly communities. Locals in Great Falls have said it's a wholesome and fantastic environment for families, young and old. Other suitable cities include Four Corners near Bozeman, where flyfishing, skiing, and proximity to Glacier National Park are a draw, or Bozeman itself, with its museums, theaters, and art galleries. The cost of living is also reasonable compared to other places.

23. Kansas

Kansas welcomes families with affordable living options. The housing market is reasonable, the school system is one of the best in the country, parents have access to plenty of parks, and many neighborhoods are welcoming. Kansas residents have shared their positive experiences across various communities, providing valuable insights. For instance, Overland Park stands out for its safety, schools, and family-friendly vibe, especially around 135th Street for those who can afford it. Similarly, neighborhoods like Pinehurst Estates offer a suburban lifestyle with amenities close at hand, low crime rates, and friendly neighbors, making it an excellent choice for raising children. The possibilities are endless!

24. Indiana

Indiana is a popular state for families because the small towns are particularly appealing. Growing up in a small town in Indiana has advantages for families considering a move. The bright side is that housing and land are affordable, and it's easier to get involved and make a difference. Indiana also hosts various family-friendly events throughout the year, such as county fairs, festivals celebrating local culture, and holiday-themed events that offer entertainment and fun for all family members.