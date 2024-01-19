25 of the Best States for Property Taxes in 2024

In 2024, homeowners must be more mindful of property taxes than ever before. But which states offer the most appealing real estate (property) taxes in the U.S.? Based on recent census data, we've uncovered the states that stand out the most when it comes to paying less when the annual tax bill comes around. We arrived at these numbers by dividing the median real estate tax paid by the median home value. Here are 25 states that made our list.

1. Hawaii (0.29%)

Surprisingly, Hawaii boasts the most homeowner-friendly real estate taxes despite having one of the country's highest living costs. A 0.29% effective tax rate is almost too good to be true. You should pay much more than that to enjoy flawless year-round weather and the best ahi poke you'll ever have.

2. Alabama (0.43%)

It's official: Alabama is home to some of the best college football teams ever to take the field and boasts the second-lowest real estate taxes in the United States. When you add that to the state's incredibly affordable homes, you may genuinely consider making Alabama the place you want to call home for the rest of your life.

3. Colorado (0.52%)

Colorado, home to world-class ski resorts and some of the best beer you'll ever drink, comes in third place for most manageable real estate taxes. Although homes in Colorado are definitely more expensive (especially in mountain cities like Denver), living in one of the most naturally beautiful places in the country is a small price.

4. Nevada (0.55%)

If you're anything like me, you've only been to Nevada for large conventions or to visit the “anything goes” situation that is Las Vegas. I can't explain what it's like to be in Sin City with thousands of your closest friends in debauchery. Still, it's an experience everyone should have at least once. Nevada has one of the most homeowner-friendly real estate tax situations, which always helps.

5. Utah (0.57%)

If you're a fan of the great outdoors and want an alternative to Colorado, Utah is your next best bet. With an effective real estate rate of only 0.57%, Utah is an enticing living situation for anyone who wants to embrace slow living. While many large cities are scattered throughout the state, residents move at a slower pace, making anyone appreciate the little things more.

6. South Carolina (0.58%)

I think there's arguably no more attractive state to live in permanently than South Carolina. Affordable home prices, pleasant year-round weather, and an effective real estate tax rate of 0.58% make you want to go to Zillow and check out the latest properties for sale! Cities like Greenville and Charleston only add to the state's unmistakable charm.

7. West Virginia (0.59%)

West Virginia gets a bad rap, but one thing can't be denied: It's in the top 10 best states for real estate taxes in 2024! In addition, it also boasts some of the most affordable home prices in the country, so if you want to start somewhere fresh without breaking the bank, you should consider living beside the friendly residents of West Virginia.

8. Arizona (0.60%)

The heat can be unbearable in Arizona, as daily temperatures are frequently in triple digits during the summer. But do you know what's not unbearable? The state's effective real estate tax rate! It also helps that the state is home to some of the world's best spas, golf resorts, and overall hospitality. There's a reason why so many people move to Arizona: It's genuinely lovely!

9. Wyoming (0.61%)

Many people don't know much about Wyoming, but it has a fascinating progressive history. For example, it was the first state to allow women to vote, which is historic any way you look at it. Its 0.61% effective real estate tax rate makes it an appealing option for anyone who wants to live away from the hustle and bustle of modern cities.

10. Delaware (0.62%)

As someone who grew up just an hour or so outside of Delaware, I know that thanks to its lack of sales tax, it's the best place to buy expensive electronics, vehicles, or other big-ticket items. It also boasts one of the nation's most homeowner-friendly real estate tax rates. Also, any state home to a world-class brewery like Dogfish Head is fantastic, any way you look at it.

11. Louisiana (0.62%)

I'm trying to determine what I like more about Louisiana: Its palatable real estate taxes or iconic cuisine. Wait, what am I saying? Of course, it's the cuisine. I could live the rest of my life happily eating gumbo, raw oysters, and jambalaya (with beignets for dessert). Like countless other men and women, drop me off in the French Quarter with an appetite for food and fun, and I'm all set.

12. Idaho (0.63%)

I have several friends who recently moved from Southern California to Idaho. I'm starting to see why. Boise is one of the most up-and-coming cities in the nation, and with a statewide effective real estate tax rate of 0.63%, living there is a forward-thinking proposition. Fewer than 2 million people call Idaho home, which means if peace and quiet are needed, the state has it in spades.

13. Tennessee (0.65%)

As someone living just outside Tennessee's borders, I can attest to how wonderful the state is. There's always a reason to visit, from its always-thriving music scene to its iconic towns like Memphis and Nashville. Of course, Tennessee wouldn't be so high on this list without having one of the best real estate tax rates in the United States, checking another metaphorical box of benefits.

14. Arkansas (0.66%)

Armed with manageable real estate taxes, Arkansas is the perfect place to live if you want to experience the Texas lifestyle without physically residing in the Lone Star State. Cities like Little Rock offer small-town living at equally affordable pricing, and the burgeoning food scene throughout Arkansas makes it a perfect place for foodies of all ages to live.

15. North Carolina (0.80%)

I'm a proud resident of North Carolina. Although I don't own property yet, I look forward to one day enjoying the state's fantastic effective real estate tax rate of 0.80%. I love everything about North Carolina, from the mountains and the beaches to the eccentric towns and delightful craft beer scene. Cities like Asheville and Durham do their part in making the state wholly unique and memorable.

16. Mississippi (0.81%)

As one of the most culturally diverse states in the nation, living in Mississippi is one of the most intelligent financial decisions you can make. If you can cope with the infamous summer humidity, you can enjoy low housing prices and a highly competitive real estate tax rate. The state's proximity to many of the South's most beloved attractions is the cherry on top.

17. California (0.81%)

Don't get confused: California is extremely expensive to live in these days, as housing prices have skyrocketed and show no signs of slowing down ever again. However, in addition to the perfect year-round weather and the beautiful people everywhere, there is a hidden perk of living in California: The state's 0.81% effective real estate tax rate. Contrary to popular belief, California doesn't tax its residents unfairly after all.

18. Virginia (0.83%)

Filled with history and some of the friendliest people in the United States, Virginia is a destination for millions of people to raise families regardless of age. Thankfully, the state's 0.83% effective tax rate makes Virginia appealing. From the Appalachian Mountains to some of the best beaches in the country, there is plenty to love about Virginia.

19. Indiana (0.83%)

What's not to love about Indiana? Salt-of-the-earth folks call Indiana home since the state perfectly encapsulates old-fashioned, small-town values coupled with modern culture. With homeowner-friendly real estate taxes, the question is simple: Why wouldn't you want to move to Indiana? If you ask me, heaven is cheering on the Indiana Pacers basketball team every weekend, live and in person.

20. Montana (0.83%)

The Big Sky State has a lot of things going for it, from its world-class craft beer (I'm looking at you, Big Sky Moose Drool brown ale) to the wondrous outdoors. If you can deal with frigid winter temperatures, you can enjoy what's arguably the best climate in the country. Of course, Montana's real estate tax rate is another excellent reason to consider the state as your permanent residence. But admit it, they had me with the brown ale.

21. New Mexico (0.84%)

In 2024, New Mexico is best known as the primary filming location for iconic television shows like Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Still, like many other states on this list, it offers much more once you dig deeper. Its 0.84% effective real estate tax rate puts it in the upper echelon, and housing prices have become more affordable than ever these days.

22. Kentucky (0.89%)

Like its neighbor, West Virginia, Kentucky suffers an unfavorable reputation from the rest of the country. But visitors and residents know the truth: There's a lot to love about living in Kentucky. From its charming small towns to perhaps the most underrated city in America (Louisville), living in Kentucky is embracing everything that makes America great. Of course, Kentucky's relatively low real estate taxes make home ownership infinitely easier.

23. Florida (0.89%)

Home to some of the most famous theme parks in the world, Florida isn't just a fantastic place to retire; it's a great place to live, regardless of age. The state has everything a thrill seeker wants, from Walt Disney World to Universal Studios to alligators around every corner. Florida's 0.89% effective real estate tax rate makes it a serious contender for a place to live.

24. Oregon (0.92%)

The Pacific Northwest is one of the most naturally beautiful places in the United States. Oregon's natural splendor and 0.92% real estate tax rate make it an enticing move. If you're ever in Oregon, visit the small town of Bend, home to some of the best craft breweries in the world. (You can thank me later.)

25. Washington (0.93%)

Oregon's neighbor to the north is the hidden gem of the United States. There's one word to describe Washington: Beautiful. From its trees to the crisp mountain air to the jaw-dropping coastline (and everything in between), living in Washington is akin to toasting the great outdoors. Although housing prices have been on the rise recently, the state's relatively low effective real estate tax rate of 0.93% helps ease the financial burden for homeowners.