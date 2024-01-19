As you progress through Palworld, you will earn experience points that help you level up and increase your power and capabilities. You'll note that you have several stats to place points into: Health Points, Stamina, Attack, Defense, Work Speed, and Weight. You'll have to choose wisely, though. Here are the best stats to level up in Palworld!

How to Level Up Quickly in Palworld

You will level up in Palworld by:

Catching various Pals, with the 10th of a specific type awarding additional XP.

Constructing items and buildings within your base.

Resource gathering, cooking, and crafting.

Battling Pals alone or with a party of Pals by your side.

Defeating bosses.

Taking down and capturing Alpha Pals in the South East.

Almost everything you do in the game will award you some experience points, and it all adds up over time. Don't leave everything to your workforce of Pals to help you level up quickly!

Best Stats to Level Up in Palworld

Once you level up and receive a Stat Point to place into one category, you'll want to prioritize specific categories. I like to focus on the following stats in this order:

Work Speed

HP

Attack

Stamina

Weight

Defense

I typically lean more toward production and resource gathering, especially when playing with another person or a group, and leave the battles to other players with higher-level Pals and characters. But that's not to say I'm foregoing combat altogether. As you can see, two of my top Stats are Health Points and Attack, meaning I can hold my own in a fight and dish out damage when necessary, like tackling boss enemies.

These are, in my opinion, the best stats to focus on first. However, tailor your stat distribution to your build and playstyle. If you prefer to craft and gather, focus on Work Speed and Weight. But if you want to lean heavily into combat encounters, HP, Attack, Stamina, and Defense should be your top priorities moving forward!

But that's the joy of Palworld! There is no wrong way to level up; everyone has a role to play!