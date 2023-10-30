The Best Steakhouses in NYC—10 Places To Get a Great Steak

New York has many delicious foods considered specialty items within the City That Never Sleeps. In addition to hot dogs, pizza, and bagels, the city is also home to a slew of mouth-watering steakhouses—many of which happen to be some of the oldest chop houses in the nation.

From steakhouses frequented by visiting Hollywood royalty to restaurants dating back to the 19th century, here are some of the best steakhouses in NYC, ranked from best to worst.

Keens Steakhouse

Surprisingly, very few restaurants have found a place in Michelin’s Guide for notable steakhouses in NYC. Keens, however, earned its place on that elite list. A steakhouse that first opened its doors way back in 1885, the carefully preserved atmosphere of Keens is just one of the many reasons to visit this historic New York City eatery.

Put simply, there isn’t a single item on Keens’ steak list that isn’t worth ordering, whether it's their legendary mutton chops or the king’s cut of prime rib. If you’re visiting with friends, diners can also split the sauce-covered chateaubriand steak for two or the prime porterhouse for either two or three.

Gallaghers Steakhouse

Another of the few Michelin-rated chophouses in NYC, Gallaghers began as a Prohibition speakeasy before transforming itself into one of the city’s standout steakhouses by the early 1930s. A favorite haunt for anyone taking in a Broadway show, this Midtown classic has more than earned its reputation as one of the greatest steak places in Manhattan.

While every steak on Gallaghers’ menu is juicy and flavorful, the coveted roast prime rib is the go-to order for many regulars—although the beef is in famously short supply. Fortunately, Gallaghers’ visitors can also feast on the numerous other dishes on the restaurant’s menu, like the bone-in rib steak or the porterhouse for two, three, or four diners.

Peter Luger Steak House

Another long-standing locale within the Empire City, Peter Luger Steak House has been supplying New Yorkers with a hearty selection of prime-cut beef since 1887. As a testament to how long it’s been around, you can expect homely decor straight out of a 19th-century dining hall upon entering, making it a cozy spot to share a meal.

Far from being focused on atmosphere alone, Peter Luger also has the steaks to back up its prestigious place in New Yorkers’ hearts and minds. When it comes to shareable plates, diners can order dry-aged prime beef for as many as four guests.

Benjamin Steakhouse

As with many of the best steakhouses in NYC, Benjamin Steakhouse may not have as lengthy a history as Old Homestead or Keens. However, the quality of the restaurant’s food more than makes up for its relatively short existence.

With a main dining room that looks like it belongs on a luxury cruise ship, Benjamin values presentation as much as they do food. On the menu, guests can spot a number of premium steaks and other assorted specialties, ranging from dry-aged steak capable of feeding four people to behemoth surf and turf platters.

COTE

COTE offers a unique spin on the traditional NYC steakhouse. COTE is the best of both worlds, serving a blend of flavorful Korean barbecue and tried-and-true steakhouse fare, satisfying a wide range of potential visitors who stop by its Flatiron District location. It is also one of the few Michelin-starred steakhouses in the city along with Keens and Gallaghers.

While each item at COTE’s is worthy of praise, the restaurant’s all-encompassing Butcher’s Feast is the easiest way to taste each of COTE’s foremost specialty items. At $68 per person, the Butcher’s Feast comes equipped with a mixture of prime and wagyu beef, pickled vegetables, two stews with rice, and a heavenly egg soufflé.

Sparks Steak House

Valuing atmosphere and environment just as much as they do their food, Sparks has been a Midtown favorite for numerous hungry patrons since its current location opened in 1977. Inside its walls, you’ll find yourself sipping vintage wines and eating premium-aged beef in a setting so idyllic you’ll feel like Rockefeller himself.

Compared to most other chophouses, Sparks has a few select steaks that diners eagerly order, such as the Roquefort-topped steak fromage, the Bordelaise-smothered sliced steak, or a classic slab of filet mignon.

Delmonico’s

The oldest steakhouse in New York City, Delmonico’s also happens to offer some of the most tender steaks you’ll find anywhere on the East Coast. With a history dating back to 1837, Delmonico’s went from a successful bake shop into one of the finest steakhouses in NY since reopening in 1999.

Nestled in the heart of the Financial District, Delmonico’s has been feeding Wall Street executives and hungry tourists for close to two centuries. Of particular note is their world-famous Delmonico steak, a thick cut of premium Californian beef so soft and perfectly cooked you could use it as a pillow.

The Old Homestead Steakhouse

The second oldest New York steakhouse behind Delmonico’s, The Old Homestead has been a landmark unto itself since its first opening in 1868. Frequented by locals and Chelsea visitors alike, the quality of its immaculate food truly supports the restaurant’s claim that it is without a doubt the undisputed “King of Beef.”

Offering gargantuan-sized portions to prospective diners, virtually every meal at The Old Homestead is a challenge to finish, the restaurant’s steaks practically covering the entire plate it’s served on. Out of all of The Old Homestead’s specialty items, the 16-ounce center-cut sirloin, the prime barrel filet mignon, and the 6 or 12-ounce premium wagyu beef are top choices.

Bowery Meat Company

Like COTE, Bowery Meat Company prides itself on delivering a one-of-a-kind spin on the typical steakhouse format. A butcher’s shop and restaurant all in one, the steakhouse features an assortment of unique dishes guests won’t find anywhere else, including a massive duck lasagna and slabs of bacon so thick you can whack a baseball with it.

As memorably great as Bowery Meat Company’s other menu items are, the beef itself is the primary reason to visit this restaurant in the first place, Bowery Meat offers all kinds of worthwhile options when it comes to savory steaks. In particular, the wagyu beef dishes are simply out of this world—so incredibly prepared diners hardly even need to chew the steak once they’ve taken their first bite.

Hawksmoor

Making the jump across the Atlantic from the United Kingdom, the London-based Hawksmoor’s first location in the U.S. is nothing short of exceptional. With an opulent interior closer to a Victorian bank floor than a simple dining room, the restaurant’s visual motifs are as impressive as its numerous plates.

Infusing its English origins with its American locale, Hawksmoor’s menu has a large variety of tantalizing meal choices. The restaurant’s steaks are all dry-aged and grilled over charcoal, with most beef options’ pricing measured by ounce rather than dish size alone.