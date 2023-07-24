10 Stephen King Audiobooks For Your Next Listening Session

Stephen King is a legendary author; his audiobooks are great for listening to when you're working. If you're looking for his best audiobooks, here's what an online discussion recommended.

1 – IT

According to one person, IT is the most bang for your buck, and Steven Weber knocks it out of the park. Another adds that Stephen Weber set the bar high for audiobooks, especially given the way and amount of emotion that he puts into a character.

2 – Pet Sematary

A user recommends Pet Sematary because of celebrity reader Michael C. Hall's (of Dexter) phenomenal job. Someone else agreet they just started the excellent audiobook Scribd, a cheap subscription service with many Stephen King books and audio.

3 – Duma Key

A commenter chooses Duma Key for John Slattery's wonderful voice that brings the story to life. Another agrees that this book is awesome. And then a third notes that this audiobook narrated by John Slattery from Madmen is their favorite narration of all of the Stephen King audiobooks.

4 – Needful Things

Someone shared, “On Audible, Stephen King himself narrates a few of his books. The best one IMO was Needful Things. He does a pretty good job, as you'd expect of the man who wrote it, and unlike many pro narrators, he does women's voices well. Highly recommend you try a King book read by the man himself.”

5 – Dolores Claiborne

Dolores Claiborne is all one narrative without chapter breaks written phonetically, and the audiobook is like a one-woman radio play. One user says this is a better way to experience the story.

Another person agrees by commenting that this book has some of the best audiobook narration they've ever heard, and it's one of the top five Stephen King books they read this year.

This book has a sister book with some mild ties, but it's also enjoyable as a stand-alone book.

6 – Bag of Bones

One commenter responds that Bag of Bones is so good, especially on audio, since Stephen King is reading his own story. The commenter loves the music and King's rhythm.

This person quotes,”‘I cried it all out of me. Then I went on down to the lake and waded in. The cool water felt more than good on my overheated body; it felt like a resurrection.'”

7 – The Stand

One truck driver mentions that they binge Stephen King audiobooks during their seven-to-eight-hour drives. This one is their favorite.

8 – In The Tall Grass

Someone suggests, In the Tall Grass is the perfect short audiobook for a road trip.

Several others agree, including one who comments about their top tip of listening to a few samples from the narrator before starting a book because nothing is worse than a narrator with an annoying voice.

9 – 11/22/63

Many different users nominate Stephen King‘s audiobook 11/22/63. One says 11/22/63 is absolutely incredible. Another agrees and adds that the narration is perfect.

10 – Dark Tower

There are many good choices, but one contributor suggests starting The Dark Tower series or Under the Dome. Another agrees, recommending The Dark Tower series and The Talisman / Black House. A third person suggests listening to The Dark Tower first.

Source: Reddit