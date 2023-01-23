10 Best Stephen King Audiobooks to Listen to Next

Are you searching for fantastic audiobooks to get lost in for a moment? We got you covered.

Recently someone admitted, “I recently started getting into audiobooks and have a free credit. I wanted to use it for Stephen King. What are his best audiobooks?” Here are the top-ten voted recommendations.

1. IT

“I'd suggest IT—the most bang for your buck, with that credit being just shy of 48 hours. And Steven Weber knocks it out of the park,” shared one.

“Yes! Steven Weber set the bar on audiobooks for me. I haven't heard anyone else put such emotion into a character the way he does,” another added.

2. Pet Sematary

“Pet Sematary,” another replied. “It's honestly worth it just for Michael C. Hall (of Dexter). I'm always wary about celebrity readings as the familiarity of the voice can sometimes take me out of the story – but he does a phenomenal job.”

Another agreed, “I just started Pet Sematary read by Micheal C Hall/ Dexter, and it is excellent. ” Scribd is a cheap subscription with loads of Stephen King books and audio.”

3. Duma Key

“Duma Key,” one said. “John Slattery has a wonderful voice and really brings it to life. If not this round, put it on the wish list.” Another agreed, “Yes! Duma Key is pretty awesome.”

Finally, a third noted, “Duma Key, narrated by John Slattery from Madmen, is my favorite narration of all the Stephen King audiobooks.”

4. Needful Things

Someone shared, “On Audible, Stephen King himself narrates a few of his books. The best one IMO was Needful Things. He does a pretty good job, as you'd expect of the man who wrote it, and unlike many pro narrators, he does women's voices well. Highly recommend you try a King book read by the man himself.”

5. Dolores Claiborne

“Dolores Claiborne – Frances Sternhagen,” shared one. “The book is written phonetically, and it's all one narrative without chapter breaks. The audiobook is like a one-woman radio play. It is a better way to experience the story.”

“It also has a sister book with some mild ties. It's fully enjoyable as a stand-alone book and was in my top five King books I read last year.” Another agreed, “Dolores Claiborne has some of the best audiobook narration I have ever heard in my life.”

6. Bag of Bones

“Bag of Bones. There's just something about hearing Steve read his own story,” one user admitted. “Yep, Bag of Bones is so good, especially on audio. The music and King's rhythm.”

They quoted, “‘I cried it all out of me. Then I went on down to the lake and waded in. The cool water felt more than good on my overheated body; it felt like a resurrection.'”

7. The Stand

“The Stand is great,” shared one. Another screamed, “THE STAND !!! I am a truck driver, and I binge Stephen king audiobooks for 7-8 hours at a time. I've never been more invested and surrounded by a world. Forty-sevenish hours, excellent voice acting.”

8. In the Tall Grass

Someone suggested, “In the Tall Grass is the perfect short audiobook for a road trip.”

Several others agreed before one said, ” My top tip is always to listen to a few samples from the narrator (most books have multiple versions available, I find). Nothing worse than a narrator whose voice is annoying, so do the sample first.”

9. 11/22/63

Many different users nominated Stephen King‘s audiobook 11/22/63. One said, “I'll have to say 11/22/63. It is absolutely incredible.” Another agreed, “Yes. 11/22/63 is my answer, and the narration is perfect.”

10. Dark Tower

There are so many good choices. I say either start The Dark Tower series or Under the Dome.” Another agreed, “Seconding The Dark Tower series and The Talisman / Black House.” A third person commented, “Listen to The Dark Tower first.”

We hope you enjoyed this Reddit picks list of the best Stephen King audiobooks. Also, check out this ranking of the best 80s horror films.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.