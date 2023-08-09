Unleash The Best Content: Streaming Services You Shouldn’t Miss

Netflix and Hulu and Peacock, oh my! There are so many streaming services and they all think they are the best streaming services.

If you don't want to go through the hassle of checking out each service on your own, you are in luck because we have compiled a list of the best streaming services to help you make the right decision.

Paramount+

Paramount Plus, the service previously known as CBS All Access, is home to none other than Star Trek. Paramount+ has the entire back catalog of the Star Trek series, from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine to Star Trek: Enterprise.

You'll also be able to access Nickelodeon shows like Spongebob Squarepants and Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Peacock

Peacock has all of your favorite comedies streaming all in one place Including The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Parks & Recreation, and Modern Family to fan-favorite dramas like Manifest and Yellowstone. Speaking of sci-fi, sci-fi lovers will rejoice with the knowledge that Peacock features Battlestar Galactica, Warehouse 13, Eureka, and Sliders.

HBO Max

HBO Max doesn't just have HBO originals like Game of Thrones and the Gossip Girl reboot, it also has collections like nearly every DC Comic TV show and movie, Turner Classic Movies, [adult swim], Cartoon Network, Studio Ghibli, Sesame Workshop, Looney Tunes, and Crunchyroll. There is literally something for everyone in your family, even those classic Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! and The Jetsons.

Netflix

Netflix is the OG streaming service, launching twenty-three years ago as a service to buy or rent movies via the mail, it evolved into one of the most beloved streaming services. Netflix has a plethora of original TV series and a catalog of some of the most beloved movies and K-dramas.

Disney+

From The Mandalorian to the latest Marvel Studios series, Disney+ has an incredible selection of new releases and a back catalog of your favorite Disney Channel Original Movies (DCOM) and National Geographic documentaries.

You can also bundle and save by getting the Disney+ bundle, which includes ESPN+ and Hulu for a major deal. If you aren't into watching sports, check out what you can watch by snagging a subscription to Hulu.

Hulu

Hulu has been killing it lately with award-nominated series like The Handmaid's Tale and The Great, as well as some incredible films like Palm Springs and Happiest Season. Hulu also features a number of add-on channels that greatly improve the collection of films and TV series available to stream.

Since Hulu is under the Disney umbrella, you can also get a great deal if you want to bundle and save. Who wouldn't want to bundle two of the best streaming services?

Prime Video

While you do not have to have a Prime Membership to purchase a Prime Video subscription, Amazon Prime is only $119 a year and with it, you can get Prime Video, ad-free Prime Music, Prime deals, and of course free two-day shipping.

Similar to how you can get add-on channels with Hulu, Prime Video offers a variety of additional premium programming for an additional cost.

Apple TV+

From M. Night Shyamalan's Servant to the inspiring feel-good series Ted Lasso, and the unique series The Calls, Apple TV+ has a wide variety of must-watch television. But it doesn't just have television, you can also find movies like Wolfwalkers, Cherry, and documentaries like Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry.

If you recently purchased an Apple device, check and see if you have a free subscription to Apple TV+ with your name on it!

Sling TV

Sling TV is more of a gateway to reclaiming those cable channels that you cut the cord on, than it is a streaming service in the typical sense. You can get your favorite news channels, live sports, and live entertainment channels all in one place.

Sling TV has three different tears for their program and the rates are based on the number of available channels and the number of devices you plan to stream on. They do offer discounts for your first month with the service, knocking the cost down to $10 which is nice if you just want to test it out.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV is another great service if you want to replicate the feeling of having cable, without actually having cable. It comes with over 85 top channels of entertainment, news, live sports, and so much more. You can even record programs without storage limits to bring back the DVR nostalgia.

Compared to Hulu + Live TV, you do get twenty more channels with YouTube TV and for $10 less. You also have the option to add premium channels for an additional cost, like you can with Prime Video and Hulu.

FuboTV

FuboTV is yet another cord-cutter-approved streaming service. They offer a robust selection of channels to make you feel like you still have cable, letting you fine-tune your channel choices and even add-on in-service bundles to get exactly what you want to watch. Depending on the package you get, you also have the option of watching on multiple screens and recording hours of your favorite shows with the DVR feature.