The 19 Best Subscription Boxes That Are Worth Every Penny

If you're looking for a subscription box for yourself or a gift, you'll find something you'll love here. We've gathered the best subscription boxes for kids, adults, and pets in a wide range of categories.

This list wasn't easy to narrow down, as there is a lot to choose from. That's why we've only included the ones we love and are the best subscription boxes available right now.

Best Subscription Boxes for Kids

We know kids have a wide range of interests, and even the busiest kids will love to open one of these boxes every month. You can find a complete list of the best subscription boxes for kids here.

KiwiCo

KiwiCo has to be at the top of our list as the best subscription for kids. They have a subscription for a wide range of kids to adults, all focusing on STEM education (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics).

They provide all the materials for their hands-on projects, from making robots and rockets to engineering catapults. KiwiCo has nine lines of boxes dedicated to different subjects and ages from 0 to 100 years old. You can find a review of KiwiCo's entire offering here.

Lovevery

Lovevery is a toddler subscription with toys designed to stimulate and challenge your little ones. Everything Lovevery provides goes through rigorous testing to support your child's brain development.

What makes Lovevery different? The high-quality and well-considered subscription packages focuses on babies to kids up to four years old. To see inside the boxes, check out this review of Lovevery.

Green Kid Crafts

If your kids love science and art, this is their subscription.

Green Kid Crafts is a fantastic blend of education and arts. Each box includes activities for kids incorporating science and technology with an arts and crafts project. With two lines for kids 3 to 5, and 5 to 12, you'll surely find something they will enjoy.

Kidpik

Kidpik is a clothing subscription box for kids. Signing up is easy after a short questionnaire of what your kids like and their style. From this, Kidpik will send you a box of eight items that offer total comfort and style from head to toe, including the option of shoes!

What if they don't like something? Well, that's fine; after your kids try it on, you can still return any item with free shipping.

Best Subscription Boxes for Moms

Moms have a lot of responsibilities and activities to manage. As if that weren't enough, it can sometimes seem like there's not enough time in the day for them to treat themselves. Sometimes moms just need to be spoiled, and we're here to help!

Allure Beauty Box

Any mom will love getting a box full of beauty products curated by the folks at Allure Magazine each month. Each beauty box will contain at least six items, three being full-sized products, valued at $100.

Choose your plan and get a discount for paying annually. Plus, Beauty Box members also get access to the Allure member store where you can get exclusive offers and promotions on luxury products. Choose your plan or gift the Beauty Box to a mom who deserves to feel beautiful!

TheraBox

TheraBox is a monthly self-care box containing activities and products that promote joy and relaxation. Therapists curate the box for mothers that need a break.

TheraBox also makes a great gift for any woman. It will give the person you care about something to look forward to every month, knowing they are getting some great self-care products and activities to help relieve stress.

Vellabox

Who doesn't love fresh burning candles that fill the air? Each month you'll receive two candles and another gift from Vellabox that any mother would love.

These aren't regular candles; they have crafted scents that elevate the experience through scent, design, and quality. Best of all, they match the scents to the seasons.

Stitch Fix

It's challenging to gift clothes, but with Stitch Fix, all the guesswork is done for you.

Stitch Fix sends a box of clothing made to your mother's desired style, either monthly, bimonthly, or on demand. By answering a friendly quiz and using her measurements, she'll get the help of a personal stylist to obtain fashionable clothing.

Best Subscription Boxes for Dads

Are you looking for a great gift to give the dads in your life? Look no further! With so many options out there, it can be difficult to know what subscription box will make the best impression. We've narrowed down the best ones.

Dollar Shave Club

Does the Dad in your life shave? Of course he does! So why not get them a gift that keeps on giving? Not only does this ensure they are well taken care of, but it also keeps him from over-buying expensive razors for himself and letting them sit in the bathroom cupboard to be forgotten.

The Dollar Shave Club delivers razors and accessories tailored toward an individual. After a small survey of their needs and habits, Dollar Shave Club will supply them with everything they need. Too much of one thing and not another? Not a problem; Dollar Shave Club will adjust times and supplies.

Craft Beer Club

Craft Beer is all the rage, so why not jump on board with a subscription of your own? Find something you like by receiving 12 to 24 different brews each month. With thousands of microbreweries starting over the past few years, you'll never have the same order twice, and you'll be sure to find your new favorite brew.

Mystery Tackle Box

Just about every Dad loves fishing – it combines the peacefulness of the outdoors with the excitement of catching a prize-winning fish. Whether you are a seasoned angler or just starting out, having the right fishing tackle can make all the difference. Fortunately, with the Mystery Tackle Box fishing subscription, you can get your hands on the best gear without breaking the bank.

Best Subscription Boxes for Foodies

If you consider yourself a foodie, you know that trying new culinary experiences can be an exciting adventure. Thanks to subscription boxes, finding foods that you like and finding something new has become easier than ever.

Subscription boxes are a great way for foodies to explore flavors and ingredients from different regions without leaving their homes.

HelloFresh

HelloFresh is a food subscription for your family, and you can adjust the subscription to any size. First, you'll decide on your food preferences, such as meat or only vegetables. You decide on how many meals, and if you prefer something quick and easy or don't mind longer preparation for more options.

Based on your preferences, HelloFresh will send you delicious ingredients needed for a few meals. It comes in an insulated box with ice blocks, so don't worry about the quality; everything will stay fresh!

ButcherBox

ButcherBox is the best gift for a meat lover! Great cuts of meats delivered to your door, from 100% grass-fed beef, free-range organic chicken, pork-raised crate-free, and wild-caught seafood options. You'll always have something to grill or prepare in your favorite way.

They also have fantastic meal planning and recipes for preparing your meat.

Seasonal Pasta

It's always the perfect time for enjoying delicious pasta dishes. Whether you're a pasta connoisseur or just beginning to explore the world of Italian cuisine, a seasonal pasta subscription box is an excellent option for discovering new flavors and recipes.

This pasta subscription is 100% organic Brooklyn-made small-batch pasta. Each month you'll enjoy a shipment that includes two 16 oz. boxes of pasta, recipe cards, and a monthly letter. It's a great way of trying something new!

Best Subscription Boxes for Pets

Having a pet can be an amazing experience, and it is important to make sure that your beloved companion gets all the care they deserve. One way to do this is to sign up for subscription boxes specifically designed for pets. These boxes come with various items, such as toys, treats, grooming supplies, and more!

BarkBox

BarkBox is designed by dog people, for dog people. Each monthly BarkBox comes with treats and chew toys. What we love is that each box is themed. Our favorite is the Star Wars theme, where your beloved hairy pet gets to chew on Chewey from Star Wars!

You choose the treat they enjoy the most, chicken, beef, or turkey, and the size of the chew toys is designed for the size of your dog – treat your pup here.

PupBox

PupBox is another pet subscription like BarkBox, but they will customize the toys and treats to your dog's age. As your pup ages, PupBox will update what's delivered as long as you're still subscribed.

Dogs, like us, have many different needs. From potty training and teething to learning to play fetch and loving car rides. PupBox provides everything they will ever need, including treats, chew toys, training material, and accessories like leashes, collars, and grooming goodies.

Meowbox

Meowbox is a monthly or bimonthly subscription that provides your cats with loads of fun items specially curated to match each pet's individual needs. Cat treats, toys, and, of course, a box for your cat to play in!

Something fun about Meowbox is its adorable monthly themes. You can choose or let Meowbox surprise you.

Best Book Subscriptions

Are you always looking for new books to add to your collection? If so, consider trying one of the many book subscription services available today. With a book subscription service, you can get great books delivered right to your door each month.

Once Upon a Book Club

Once Upon a Book Club is a unique subscription that brings a novel to life. Each box features a new book and 3-4 accessories adapted from the story. Post-it notes on the pages indicate when to open one of the accessories.

We love that this is a twist to the normal subscription of just receiving a new book every month. Once Upon a Book Club goes the extra mile by adding gifts inspired by the story.

Owl Crate

Owl Crate offers two book subscriptions, one for middle school-aged kids and another for young adults.

What's included? A new book signed by the author with a handwritten letter from them. Unique bookish goodies, collectible pins, and Owl Crates monthly magazine. The same is included for the younger book subscription with an additional book, games, and stickers. To get an idea of how your crate will be, look at their past crates.

Hunt a Killer

Hunt a Killer subscription isn't your typical book club. It is more of a game for murder mystery fans.

Each month, you'll receive a box that contains items such as autopsy reports, witness statements, and many more. Investigate the killer with the help of these clues. The final episode concludes with the culprit being caught!

Examine documents, dig into suspects' motives and relationships, and establish a timeline of events. From there, put all the clues together and bring the murderer to justice.

Wrapping up Best Subscription Boxes

Subscription boxes are an exciting way to explore new products and get surprised with exciting goodies every month. You can find a subscription box tailored to just about any interest, from kids, moms, dads, and food, to pets. Not only do they make great gifts, but they also provide an easy way to access and discover new products!

This article was produced by Wealth of Geeks.